What to expect at Fame Week Africa | The Conference 2021

As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line.ByNicole Chamberlin
Chief executive officer of Woolworths South Africa, Zyda Rylands, is stepping down from the role, effective from 30 September 2021. Woolworths will not retain the Woolworths South Africa CEO position as the retailer seeks to streamline its operating model.
Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand.ByEvan-Lee Courie
Massmart is selling its non-core food assets - including Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh - to its rival Shoprite Holdings for R1,36bn to focus on businesses with high returns, the South African retailer controlled by Walmart said on Friday.ByNqobile Dludla
Head of the Competition & Antitrust Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha 'Lee' Naidu is a torchbearer for diversity and inclusion with a deep social conscience. It was this principle which sparked her interest in law, and following some sage advice from Dikgang Moseneke - then-deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court - decided to use her talents to advance corporate social transformation from the inside out, rather than battle it on the surface. This has paved the way for her many successes. Now 36, Naidu was appointed as one of Baker McKenzie's youngest partners when she was only 32, and is currently the youngest member of the Johannesburg office's management committee - proving that just because you're young and a woman, it doesn't mean you can't be successful.ByShan Radcliffe
From new trends to strategic thinking and business models, the stage is set for the inaugural Fame Week Africa | The Conference taking place on 4 October at Gallery 44 and Theatre in Cape Town.
Even before the pandemic, disruption through technology was having a huge impact. And, during Covid-19, the tidal wave of digitisation continues to transform content production, distribution and consumption.
Restoring our vibrant cultural life, the heart of society’s wellbeing, lies in the hands of the creative arts. Fame Week Africa | The Conference seeks to create platforms for the creative industries to engage each other and to find solutions collectively to the challenges facing the industry, says Martin Hiller, content + creative director for Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries at RX Africa, organisers of Fame Week Africa (FWA).
Conference highlights:
Dan Mace, a young creative and visionary film director, Youtuber and the founder of Joe Films in Cape Town will share lessons from his 10-year career behind the camera and how he went from an award-winning young director to an internet superstar.
The important role of women in the creative process: The creative and cultural industries are rife with their own well-known challenges, but an added burden for many women is the prevalence of several barriers to entry. The main gaps women in our industry centre around three key factors: funding, mentoring and training. Selected women trailblazers will tell their stories and share actionable ways to remove obstacles that prevent women from participating in the cultural economy.
Music industry legend Benjy Mudie, will present a masterclass on branding, the class will focus not only on how to create a brand but also to maintain it in an ever-changing media and marketing landscape. Drawing on his 40 years of experience, Mudie will illustrate through two artist case studies from his lengthy career, just how important a brand is in developing a success story, irrespective of product or industry.
