Fame Week Africa: 4 events. 1 week. 4 sectors

The City of Cape Town (CoCT) has opened its second public electric vehicle (EV) charging station. The station is situated in the parking area of the Somerset West Civic Centre. "E-mobility offers the city and its residents an opportunity to create a healthier, more inclusive metro. As a proactive climate change response, it will help enable our Covid-19 recovery," said the CoCT in a statement.
In partnership with the host city, Cape Town, Reed Exhibitions Africa is proud to announce Fame Week Africa, the go-to place for creative industry professionals including the film, arts, media and entertainment sectors on the African continent.
Whether you’re a distributor, producer, buyer, talent or commissioner, creating and maintaining a professional network is key to successfully running your business in a highly competitive environment. Fame Week Africa provides an opportunity to forge, enrich and strengthen business relationships.
Set to take place from 13-15 September 2021, Fame Week Africa will embrace and reinvigorate all sectors of the ultra-creative community. This inaugural event will be a hybrid trade show, combining live and streaming options for all in a three-day event where Fame Week Africa 2021 creates extraordinary, living narratives for creatives and industry professionals across all the four sectors.
Taking a hybrid approach – online platforms and real-time interaction – Fame Week Africa will be a business-to-business conference programme and exhibition by day and enchanting festivals by night: red-carpet Fame Reel Talent Showcase, live music, theatre performances, film screenings, high-end and exclusive networking opportunities. Meetings will be held on a virtual platform with participants joining in from all over the world. A diverse array of industry leaders will inform and inspire as the introductory 2021 event speaker sessions will focus on how the various sectors can respond to the shortage of content and create opportunities after months of business down-time.
The event will culminate in Fame Reel Talent Showcase live in the host city of Cape Town. This platform provides African creatives with an opportunity to showcase their work and to be seen and acknowledged by industry leaders.
Megan Oberholzer, portfolio director: travel, tourism and creative industries at Reed Exhibitions, says: “Fame Week Africa is proud to partner with the host city of Cape Town, one of the most beautiful cities in the world and the perfect destination to host this innovative show and provides the ideal backdrop to showcase the African creative industries.”
The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith adds: “The City of Cape Town has over the years recognised that the creative industries have the potential to be a catalyst for economic growth, job creation and social cohesion. Partnering for initiatives such as Fame Week Africa is part of a broader strategy to provide more platforms for creatives from our city and those from the rest of the country to showcase their talents whether it’s film, the arts or new media.”
When planning Fame Week Africa, the organisers took into consideration how the Covid pandemic has changed not only the event landscape but also the creative industries: “Covid-19 has provided us with an opportunity to reimagine events, resulting in various event and exhibitions companies coming together to provide an exceptional offering for exhibitors and visitors,” Oberholzer says.
With the landscape reimagined, Fame Week Africa will bring a collaboration of partners that promote synergy in the host city of Cape Town. Says Comic Con Cape Town show director Carla Massmann: “After having to postpone the Comic Con show last year, we’ve been navigating the landscape with caution and creativity.
“It makes complete sense to work alongside Fame Week Africa and I’m delighted to announce a one-day Comic Con Pop-up throughout the host city of Cape Town on 11 September 2021. We’ll be bringing a taste of Comic Con to Cape Town and we couldn’t be more excited.”
Echoing her sentiments, Dianne Makings, festival director of the Cape Town International Animation Festival adds: "Working independently alongside twoother stand-alone events, Comic Con Cape Town and Fame Week we are offering our communities a unique offering. It truly is an exciting time to be in the African animation industry.”
About Fame Week Africa
Fame Week Africa 2021 is set to become the continent’s unrivalled cornerstone of business development for the film, arts, media and entertainment industries. Bringing the sectors together, Fame Week Africa is the go-to place for creative industry professionals on the African continent. Fame Week Africa provides an opportunity to forge, enrich and strengthen business relationships.
It will also showcase new technologies and services from industry leaders in AV system integration and communications; live entertainment technology; television and broadcast; animation and film; studio and production, DJ and pro-audio equipment. www.fameweekafrica.com
About Fame Week Africa Reel Showcase
Fame Week Africa Reel Showcase is a red carpet gala extravaganza, showcasing the best in African talent in the film, arts, media and entertainment industries. Based on various criteria, the showcase will welcome talent from across the continent and give them an opportunity to share their creativity with industry players. www.fameweekafrica.com
About Reed Exhibitions Global
Reed Exhibitions is a leading global events business. It combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors, attracting more than seven million participants. Our events leverage industry expertise, large data sets and technology to enable our customers to connect face-to-face or digitally and generate billions of dollars of revenues for the economic development of local markets and national economies around the world. Reed Exhibitions is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.reedexhibitions.com
About RELX
RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, €39bn, $47bn.*
