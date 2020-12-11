All set for Fame Shorts Film Festival 2024

The Fame Shorts Film Festival, a highlight of Fame Week Africa, returns to Cape Town's Labia Theatre from 4-7 September, bringing an array of African cinema.

Riel, directed by Zenobia Kloppers (South Africa), is part of 2024's FAME Shorts Film Festival. Image supplied

Featuring 31 thought-provoking films, the festival showcases innovative and creative filmmakers from across the continent, offering audiences a rich tapestry of stories from Africa and its diaspora.

Over four captivating days, the programme explores themes of drifting through life's challenges, the growing pains of coming of age, the complexities of love stories, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Love Stories: a collection of short films that captures the essence of love in its many forms. These shorts delve into the complexities and beauty of human connections, providing a cinematic journey that celebrates the transformative power of love.

Growing Pains: a collection of short films that delves into the raw and transformative experiences of growth and change. Each narrative captures the poignant moments of struggle and self-discovery that define our journey from innocence to maturity.

Drifting: a collection of short films delving into human aimlessness and fleeting connections. Characters wander through transient lives, evoking contemplation and juxtaposing the emptiness of drifting with the occasional glimpses of purpose and connection.