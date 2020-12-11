More #WomensMonth
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Desktop Support Technician Cape Town
All set for Fame Shorts Film Festival 2024
Featuring 31 thought-provoking films, the festival showcases innovative and creative filmmakers from across the continent, offering audiences a rich tapestry of stories from Africa and its diaspora.
Over four captivating days, the programme explores themes of drifting through life's challenges, the growing pains of coming of age, the complexities of love stories, and the preservation of cultural heritage.
Martin Hiller, Fame Week Africa portfolio director, shared his excitement about this year's lineup, “We're absolutely thrilled with the Fame Shorts Film Festival programme! It's brimming with personal stories, biographies, and tales of innovation, underscoring the rich diversity of African societies.”
The City of Cape Town is proud to support the FAME Shorts Film Festival, providing an invaluable platform for connecting filmmakers with industry professionals, enthused Alderman JP Smith, the City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, “As a hub for unearthing raw talent in the African filmmaking community, the festival offers an unforgettable cinematic journey. The City of Cape Town is delighted to host this diverse and enthralling film festival at one of our iconic venues, The Labia. We eagerly anticipate the remarkable works and themes that will emerge from filmmakers across our continent.”
Fame Shorts Film Festival 2024 is open to the public. For more, go to https://fameshortsfilmfestival.com