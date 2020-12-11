Lifestyle Film
    All set for Fame Shorts Film Festival 2024

    8 Aug 2024
    8 Aug 2024
    The Fame Shorts Film Festival, a highlight of Fame Week Africa, returns to Cape Town's Labia Theatre from 4-7 September, bringing an array of African cinema.
    Riel, directed by Zenobia Kloppers (South Africa), is part of 2024's FAME Shorts Film Festival. Image supplied
    Riel, directed by Zenobia Kloppers (South Africa), is part of 2024's FAME Shorts Film Festival. Image supplied

    Featuring 31 thought-provoking films, the festival showcases innovative and creative filmmakers from across the continent, offering audiences a rich tapestry of stories from Africa and its diaspora.

    Over four captivating days, the programme explores themes of drifting through life's challenges, the growing pains of coming of age, the complexities of love stories, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

  • Love Stories: a collection of short films that captures the essence of love in its many forms. These shorts delve into the complexities and beauty of human connections, providing a cinematic journey that celebrates the transformative power of love.

  • Growing Pains: a collection of short films that delves into the raw and transformative experiences of growth and change. Each narrative captures the poignant moments of struggle and self-discovery that define our journey from innocence to maturity.

  • Drifting: a collection of short films delving into human aimlessness and fleeting connections. Characters wander through transient lives, evoking contemplation and juxtaposing the emptiness of drifting with the occasional glimpses of purpose and connection.

  • Past Echoes: a collection of film shorts that delve into the resonating impact of history on contemporary lives. Each film captures the subtle reverberations of past events, traditions, and memories, showcasing how they shape and influence the present.

    Martin Hiller, Fame Week Africa portfolio director, shared his excitement about this year's lineup, “We're absolutely thrilled with the Fame Shorts Film Festival programme! It's brimming with personal stories, biographies, and tales of innovation, underscoring the rich diversity of African societies.”

    The City of Cape Town is proud to support the FAME Shorts Film Festival, providing an invaluable platform for connecting filmmakers with industry professionals, enthused Alderman JP Smith, the City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, “As a hub for unearthing raw talent in the African filmmaking community, the festival offers an unforgettable cinematic journey. The City of Cape Town is delighted to host this diverse and enthralling film festival at one of our iconic venues, The Labia. We eagerly anticipate the remarkable works and themes that will emerge from filmmakers across our continent.”

    Fame Shorts Film Festival 2024 is open to the public. For more, go to https://fameshortsfilmfestival.com

    African cinema, FAME Week Africa, Fame Shorts Film Festival
