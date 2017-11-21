Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesSappiHeineken BeveragesKLAMpactCity Lodge HotelCatchwordseQvestOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTDMCPromiseNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanySwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    G-Star's The Art of Raw partners with Japanense designer, Kodai Iwamoto

    8 Aug 2024
    8 Aug 2024
    In 2023, G-Star Raw launched its art platform, The Art of Raw, where young creatives show the endless possibilities of denim by creating art objects out of denim waste.
    Kodai Iwamoto. Image supplied
    Kodai Iwamoto. Image supplied

    After collaborating with various international design talents, the brand has now worked with Japanese designer Kodai Iwamoto. Inspired by the historical connection between the Dutch and Japanese, Iwamoto created a lamp made from traditional washi paper and infused with denim waste fibres.

    During the 19th century, pieces of paper travelled from Japan to the Netherlands, mostly used as packaging material to wrap ceramics. The unfamiliar composition and colour scheme of these Ukiyo-e prints were the inspiration behind the work of artists like Vincent van Gogh.

    Iwamoto used the charm of the paper material as the starting point for his art object.

    Iwamoto infused the washi paper with denim fibers crafted by Japanese factory Igarashi Seishi to create a brand-new material, titled ‘Uneri”. The lightning object is inspired by Shoji, traditional Japanese doors from a circular wooden frame, lattice-like framework and washi paper.

    Image by Loes de Boer for G-Star Raw
    Image by Loes de Boer for G-Star Raw

    This modern interpretation fuses traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. The object’s Japanese name translates to “swelling ocean waves,” because of the way the denim fibres look when mixed into the liquid paper.

    Iwamoto studied product design at Kobe Design University and École cantonale d'art de Lausanne in Switzerland. Based in Tokyo and the Kagoshima prefecture, Iwamoto runs his own studio, where he focuses on bringing together contradictions like mass production and craftsmanship, eastern and western culture, product design and traditional art.

    The designer has won multiple awards, including the Young Japanese Design Talent Award by Elle Décor Japan and Rising Talents Award 2022 by Maison & Objet.

    G-Star Raw’s art platform has created denim art pieces since its start, with art and design being at the core of its DNA.

    Continuing its quest to push creative boundaries, G-Star Raw has collaborated with emerging talents on a new series of art objects. In line with the brand’s responsible initiatives, each artist has been given the freedom to experiment using denim waste or deadstock, creating unique pieces within their own disciplinary whilst upcycling materials.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz