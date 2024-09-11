Lifestyle Fashion
    G-Star partners with 2024 Olympic champion, Rhys McClenaghan

    11 Sep 2024
    G-Star has revealed its latest brand campaign featuring 2024 Olympic champion and artistic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan. The campaign showcases G-Sars’s ongoing commitment to collaborating with the world's best across unconventional fields, always taking an artistic approach and pushing the limits of creative execution.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In the campaign, the Olympic medalist shows off his signature pendulum-like movements on the pommel horse, spotlighting the jeans of the Fall ’24 collection in the most unique way. A powerful combination of rhythm, movement, art and product. Seamlessly combining the worlds of denim and gymnastics.

    “I've always seen gymnastics as a form of art, much like fashion. Collaborating with G-Star is an exciting opportunity to merge these two worlds. The idea of performing gymnastics in denim is something I never imagined, but it’s a perfect fit,” said Rhys McClenaghan

    Unexpected combinations

    Unique collaborations are a red thread running throughout G-Star’s history, as seen in previous partnerships such as the 2010 campaign with world chess champion Magnus Carlsen.

    "One of the core elements of G-Star is the idea of surprising and contrasting combinations. We like to do things that are different and provocative. And we love to collaborate with the best talent to do so. We are absolutely thrilled that Rhys McClenaghan has partnered with us, and his recent Olympic win is a testament to his exceptional athletic skills and relentless discipline,”say Gwenda van Vliet, chief brand officer G-Star.

