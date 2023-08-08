The 5 keys to stokvel advertising success

We know that stokvels play a significant role in the financial lives of many South Africans, especially in low-income communities, as they provide a means of support and a way to manage expenses collectively. Stokvels are a considerable force of customer purchasing power for many people in various life stages in the calendar year. Burials and Christmas are the obvious annual events, but general grocery stokvels are becoming more formalised with groups sized between 12 and 20 people pooling resources for monthly grocery buying. MegaVision Media has compiled a list of this season's must-haves for brands wanting to make an impact and boost sales.

In-store activations Hosting in-store activations at wholesale partners for stokvel events can be a strategic and beneficial marketing approach for brands looking to tap into a niche market, increase sales and build a strong relationship with potential customers and wholesale partners. Sampling initiatives Hand in hand with activations are sampling initiatives. This allows brands to put their products directly into the mouths of potential consumers. This hands-on approach builds trust and familiarity with the brand, leading to increased conversions and brand loyalty. Branded materials and POS Stand out from the crowd with top-notch, supported branded materials. Eye-catching point of sale merchandise ensures that your brand remains front and centre during stokvel gatherings and events, maximising visibility and recall. MegaVision Media ensures your brand makes a lasting impression, reinforcing brand recall and recognition. OOH media Out-of-home indoor and outdoor media fixtures at various wholesale stores hosting the stokvel days ensure your brand takes a stand on shelf while shoppers are making their final purchasing decisions. Participating in formalised in-store media from companies like MegaVision Media, allows you to carry your overall campaign messaging to the very end. Attend Stokvelex 2023 Hosted at the JHB Expo Centre, Stokvelex is taking place from 27 to 29 October 2023 and is free to attend. (MegaVision Media has no association whatsoever with this event.)



Whether your brand is a seasoned stokvel participant or new to it, let’s look at some of the major benefits of participating in stokvels.

The power brand building

Participating in advertising and activations at stokvels opens doors to a multitude of benefits for brands looking to strengthen their presence in the market.

Direct and targeted reach

stokvels are tightly-knit communities with shared interests, values, and purchasing habits. Engaging with them directly through advertising and activations allows brands to connect on a personal level, building trust and loyalty.

Amplified word-of-mouth

stokvels are built on trust and recommendations among their members. When a brand leaves a positive impression, it has the potential to spread like wildfire through word-of-mouth, creating organic and genuine brand advocates.

Heightened brand visibility

stokvels often hold events and gatherings, where brands can showcase their products and services. This presents an invaluable chance to increase brand visibility, ensuring it remains top-of-mind when members make purchasing decisions.

Culturally relevant marketing

By engaging with stokvels, brands demonstrate an understanding and appreciation of South African culture. This cultural relevance in marketing fosters a deeper connection with consumers and can lead to long-lasting brand loyalty.

Market expansion

For brands looking to expand into new market segments, stokvels offer a dynamic platform to tap into niche markets and reach a broader audience.

