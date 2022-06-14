Industries

    Clockwork appointed as content agency of record for Peroni Nastro Azzuro UK

    14 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Clockwork
    Clockwork will lead digital content creation and production across the Peroni Nastro Azzurro portfolio.
    Clockwork appointed as content agency of record for Peroni Nastro Azzuro UK

    Clockwork UK, whose clients include Netflix, Hotter and Xbox, have won the Peroni Nastro Azzurro content and production business via a competitive pitch. The win follows a number of recent appointments since the UK office opened its doors 18 months ago.

    The shop will be responsible for creating and delivering key pieces of content across the year to support Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s ambitious marketing plans and reinforce its premium positioning. Clockwork will also be tasked with adapting key ATL assets created by the lead global creative agency – Troublemaker.

    Richard Dutton, Clockwork managing director said: “Peroni Nastro Azzurro is a brand I have admired for many a year – as a marketer and a consumer. Peroni Nastro Azzurro have great ambitions backed by a super talented team. We are very much looking forward to getting going”

    Marcus Reynolds, Clockwork CSO added: “Peroni Nastro Azzurro is the ultimate premium beer and synonymous with quality in the minds of UK consumers. We look forward to helping establish their new brand platform through engaging content across multiple social destinations.”

    Anja Gottschalk, marketing manager at Peroni Nastro Azzurro, commented on the appointment: "Clockwork demonstrated a great understanding of our brand and how we can use content to further deepen our relationship with our target audiences."

    Clockwork will work alongside Peroni Nastro Azzurro retained media agency – Wavemaker, as well as the rest of the Peroni Nastro Azzurro roster including global lead creative agency – Troublemaker.

    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.

