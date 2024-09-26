NedbankIMC2024: Tom Manners - Clockwork's game show provides honest industry conversations with laugh

Tom Manners, co-CEO at Clockwork, says IMC is a highlight of the year because of its ability to attract a massive number of the most influential marketers in the country making it “a super powerful forum, and probably the best in the country for what it does”.

Tom Manners, co-CEO at Clockwork (Image supplied)

The #NedbankIMC conference took place on Thursday, 19 September at The Focus Rooms, Johannesburg, where a lineup of international and local experts shared their knowledge with 2,000 delegates who attended virtually and in person.

Bizcommunity chatted to some of the speakers and sponsors.

Clockwork joined this year’s Nedbank IMC as the exclusive workshop partner.

Manners says that as an agency, the Nedbank IMC allows them to build their reputation and maintain their relationships with current clients.

He explains that the agency, which will be 13 years old next year, has been on a journey that has entailed investing in digital and communications and more recently integrated marketing or the integrated creative space.

“We just want to get out there and, you know, we’re starting to enter more into forums like the Loeries and Bookmarks, so the agency is starting to transform and compete with agencies we weren’t competing with before.”

A game show

To showcase the agency, they built a game show, based on a famous and well-loved panel show called Never Mind the Buzzcocks and invited a select group of marketers to attend after the IMC Conference officially concluded.

“It is the last event of the day, we know people have been patient and focused, sitting through some pretty meaty workshops throughout the day so we knew that by the end of it all, people would be tired and probably want a drink, a laugh, and a conversation.

“That’s exactly what we’ve done with our game show.”

Their version is hosted by Glen Biderman-Pam, co-founder of Panther Punch Productions with Mike Sharman, chief creative officer, and Manners as team captains. It is a funny take on the marketing and advertising industry.

“We want to make sure people enjoy themselves as they leave,” says Manners.