Dentsu South Africa launches second edition of the Female Foundry programme - virtually

be a Female Founder



have a team that works for their business



have growth aspirations



have a business that is registered in South Africa



have founded their business between one to three years ago



have a business that turns over at least R200,000 revenue (pre-Covid-19)



utilise technology in more than one form to run or amplify their business



have access to uninterrupted Wi-Fi/fibre



be able and willing to attend all eight weeks of the bootcamp held once a week from the week commencing on 2 August until 23 September 2021

Applications open | 14 June



14 June Applications close | 30 June



30 June Virtual meet and greet (mentors and entrepreneurs) | week commencing 2 August



week commencing 2 August Bootcamp start | 12 August



12 August Bootcamp end | 16 September



16 September Frequency | One session per week; eight weeks



One session per week; eight weeks Final pitch event | 23 September

*Application dependent

Koo Govender, CEO of Dentsu South Africa, said:Established to bridge the gap in gender parity – especially in emerging markets – Female Foundry offers experienced training and mentorship to empower and develop the skills of female entrepreneurs.In 2019, Hear Her Voice Africa was released, the catalyst for Female Foundry’s inception. The research paper took a deep look at how women in emerging markets are leveraging technological advancements to advance their businesses and sheds light on the challenges faced by female entrepreneurs in these markets across sectors.Initially developed by iProspect Singapore in 2017, the Female Foundry programme has since been launched in India, Mexico, Chile, United States, Canada and Russia. South Africa became the fifth market to launch the Female Foundry programme in 2019 when 15 local female entrepreneurs became the first cohort to graduate from the global, business growth programme.Commenting on the 2019 bootcamp, Lelo Ndzimela , managing director at Hot Head Media, said:says Maxine Mckelvey-Brown, former 2019 Female Founder and owner of Maximillion Digital At Dentsu, we are committed to mentoring entrepreneurs and change makers to empower and accelerate their growth as part of our social impact strategy. The launch of the second Female Foundry in South Africa (SA) is a key milestone in Dentsu’s journey towards achieving its global target of supporting 500 female founded businesses by 2030.In response to Covid-19, the 2021 edition of Female Foundry SA will be delivered as an interactive online bootcamp – which ensures the programme is more accessible and enables applications from female entrepreneurs across SA.Delivered in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), 20* entrepreneurs will be selected to participate in an eight-week bootcamp, where the entrepreneurs’ businesses will be strengthened and future-proofed for growth and success. In addition, the programme culminates with a mentoring phase during which female entrepreneurs are paired with a mentor to take part in regular mentoring sessions.Applicants should:During the programme, the cohort will have access to tools, training, connections and resources, empowering them to thrive in today’s complex digital economy.If you are a female entrepreneur and interested in participating in this year’s online programme, click here for more information and to apply.