Cannes Lions Live 2021 launches full content agenda

Ster-Kinekor has announced the content agenda for Cannes Lions Live, taking place from 21-25 June 2021. Ster-Kinekor is the official representative in South Africa for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
The Cannes Lions Live agenda is built around eight industry themes, distilled from the findings of Lions’ first global survey held with 1500 plus marketers, creatives and media owners, alongside one-on-one interviews with global CMOs, creatives and marketing leaders.
2021 themes
1. Content in culture
2. Data-driven communication
3. The value of creativity
4. Will brands save the world?
5. Better creative businesses
6. New rules of retail
7. The new consumer
8. Icons and trailblazers and new platforms and technologies.
Simon Cook, managing director, Lions, said, “We know that great things happen when we come together and Cannes Lions Live is a platform of inspiring creative content for our global community to explore what’s next for our industry and the world at large. The new Lions membership enables our community to stay connected and be inspired, creatively, all year round.”
Creativity on demand
Creativity on demand - a channel of films, produced by the world’s most awarded creators and curated by Lions, featuring original content from partners including Accenture Interactive, Amazon and Procter & Gamble. Agenda items include:
- Award-winning actress, producer & founder, Reese Witherspoon, in conversation with MediaLink Chairman and CEO, Michael E. Kassan.
- Historian and best-selling author of Sapiens and Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari, is discussing how the transformative power of storytelling can evolve societies and brands with Neil Lindsay, VP, Prime and Marketing, Amazon.
- Lydia Polgreen, managing director at Spotify podcast studio, Gimlet, talks to singer, songwriter and actress Brandy and journalist and host of the Spotify Original podcast, Black Girl Songbook, Danyel Smith, in Sound of Culture: Music and Podcast for the Streaming Generation - a conversation inspiring all creatives to consider the transmedia opportunities of the streaming era.
- How can the creative community confront and impact racism in probono projects? Find out in Making Space: a visual poetry journey following the incredible true story of renowned ballet dancer, Ingrid Silva, rising from the Rio slums to enter the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Brought to you by EmpowHer New York and creative agency, The Bloc.
- Exploring how art and culture can be tools for change, Kate Wills, global director of communications and partnerships at Malaria No More is joined by Daniel Sytsma, chief design officer, Isobar & Creative, Dentsu; Láolú Senbanjo, Nigerian artist and art director.
Digital passes to Cannes Lions Live are available to purchase as a standalone and all Lions members receive complimentary access as part of their membership. View the full content agenda and sign up here
.For more: