D&AD Awards Special Section

news | www.dandad.org

D&AD Awards

More D&AD Awards news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Introducing TFGLabs: Investment in omnichannel technology continues to transform TFG
    Leading fashion and lifestyle retailer TFG shared its strategy to revolutionise the omnichannel experience and transform into Africa's leading high-tech omnichannel retailer. "We are laying the foundations to become the largest, most reliable and most profitable e-commerce destination on the continent; via a simplified, customer-centric approach, aimed at maximising group scale, minimising duplication and cost, and leveraging our incredible assets," shared newly appointed co-chief omni officer Claude Hanan. The announcement came as part of the retailer's 2021 financial year-end presentation. Issued by TFG (The Foschini Group)
  • All the winners from the 2021 Luxe Restaurant Awards
    Last night, 8 June, The Hospitality Counsel hosted their 3rd annual Luxe Restaurant Awards, celebrating the finest contributions to the South African restaurant industry, at AURUM restaurant within The Leonardo, Africa's tallest skyscraper.
  • The Business Finance Bootcamp
    Five weeks, five free webinars to get your business fighting fit.
    10 July - 8 August     Issued by OnlineX
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

South Africa's D&AD 2021 winners: Massif wins a pencil

11 Jun 2021
By: Emily Stander
The D&AD Award Winners for 2021 revealed that South Africa had some pencil winners and shortlisted candidates. I spoke to director at Massif, Marc Sidelsky, on winning a wood pencil for their video featuring sneaker boutique Shelflife and the 'Stussy x Nike'.
Marc Sidelsky, director at Massif

With international awards season underway, as well as The One Club’s Creative Week underway from 7-11 June, South Africa has been making impressive strides. For D&AD, three South African companies have won multiple pencils and seven were shortlisted for awards.

#D&AD21: D&AD awards 430 Pencils across Craft, Next, Advertising, Side Hustle and Collaborative

D&AD announced the Pencil winners across the Craft, Next, Advertising, Side Hustle and Collaborative categories...

26 May 2021


Here, Sidelsky speaks about their win and how they plan on continuing the good work they have been doing…

Bizcommunity Congratulations on your win! Could you take us through this year's wins for the agency?


Massif is a production company and the winning piece, ‘Weird’, for sneaker boutique Shelflife and the ‘Stussy x Nike’ collaboration was done direct-to-client. I wrote and directed the film. It is a two and half minute online film that refreshes the notion and tone of traditional fashion advertising. I believe we achieved our goal of creating an engaging, stylish and darkly amusing tale where the clothes are integrated seamlessly, being key to the plot. The film is a complex balancing act; aesthetically striking, funny – in a smart, off beat way… hypnotic and dreamy.



Bizcommunity What was your previous D&AD "pencil box" record?


This was my first win personally and the first for the company, which is nearly four years old.

Bizcommunity Share your strategy to keep those international accolades coming.


From a personal perspective, it’s to keep pushing clients, pushing my personal craft – using a win like this as a reminder of what is possible when the stars align.

#D&AD21: D&AD awards 3 Black Pencils, 231 Culture, Design and Impact winners

In the second virtual ceremony, on 27 May at 7pm, D&AD announced 3 Black Pencil winners, alongside the President's Award and the remaining Pencil winners across the Culture, Design and Impact categories...

27 May 2021

Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Marketing and Media Editorial Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are video games, writing and music | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com
Comment

Read more: D&AD, Award winners, Marc Sidelsky, Pencil winners, Emily Stander

Related

South Africa's D&AD 2021 winners: The Odd Number wins 2 pencils2 days ago
#CreativeWeek2021: The importance of cultural nuance in advertising3 days ago
INMA recognises 58 initiatives with top prizes in Global Media Awards7 Jun 2021
#Newsmaker: Kagiso Tshepe appointed as ECD at Grid Worldwide7 Jun 2021
The power of inclusive portrayal in advertising28 May 2021
#D&AD21: D&AD awards 3 Black Pencils, 231 Culture, Design and Impact winners27 May 2021
#D&AD21: D&AD awards 430 Pencils across Craft, Next, Advertising, Side Hustle and Collaborative26 May 2021
#D&AD21: Tseliso Rangaka, D&AD Radio & Audio jury president25 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz