South Africa wins seven Pencils at The One Show 2021

Promise Johannesburg led the way of agencies in South Africa in The One Show 2021, as announced by The One Club for Creativity during the online global Creative Week 2021.

Promise with Thinking Cap Productions and Informed Decisions, all in Johannesburg, was awarded a prestigious One Show 2021 Gold Pencil for “Cold Tracker” on behalf of AB InBev in Creative Use of Data, Real-Time.

Castle Lite Cold Tracker Case Study from Promise on Vimeo.

The work also won a Silver Pencil in Out of Home, Dynamic Billboards & Transit, and a Bronze in Out of Home, Craft – Use of Technology.TBWA\Hunt Lascaris with Produce Sound, both in Johannesburg, was awarded two One Show 2021 Silver Pencils for City Lodge Hotel Group “Marital Bliss” in Radio & Audio, one each in Broadcast – Single and Craft – Writing – Single.A One Show 2021 Bronze Pencil went to Joe Public United with StudiJoe, both in Johannesburg, for “No Longer Popping” popping on behalf of Chicken Licken in Radio & Audio, Broadcast – Series.Also winning a One Show 2021 Bronze was Massif Johannesburg for Shelflife/Stussy/Nikein Film, Under 50K Budget.

Shelflife Stussy X Nike "Weird" directed by Marc Sidelsky from Little League Films on Vimeo.

South Africa's D&AD 2021 winners: Massif wins a pencil With the D&AD Award Winners for 2021 revealed, I spoke to director at Massif, Marc Sidelsky, on winning a wood pencil...

The One Club for Creativity ADC 100th Annual Awards announces Best of Discipline winners The One Club for Creativity has announced Best of Discipline winners for the ADC 100th Annual Awards...

Agency of the Year — AMV BBDO London



Independent Agency of the Year — Translation Brooklyn



In-House Agency of the Year — Spotify In-House



Network of the Year — BBDO Worldwide



Creative Holding Company of the Year — Interpublic Group



Production Company of the Year — Chelsea Pictures



Music & Sound Company of the Year — 750mph



Client of the Year — Libresse

The One Show 2021 special awards

DDB Group Germany Berlin with DaHouse Audio Berlin, Blockworks London and MediaMonks Hilversum “The Uncensored Library” for Reporters Without Borders





MullenLowe New York with MediaHub “The UNSeen Story” for UN Women





Ogilvy Pakistan Islamabad “Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration” for Telenor Pakistan

A complete showcase of all global Pencil and Merit winners is available here, a pdf with all winners can be downloaded here.Globally, AMV BBDO London was a big winner at The One Show 2021, winning Best of Show, six Best of Discipline awards, and being named the show’s Agency of the Year. The agency won all of its 12 Gold Pencils this year on behalf of client Libresse, with Best of Show going to “#wombpainstories”, which won Gold in Integrated, Interactive & Online, and Public Relations.Other top Gold Pencil winners for the year include Area 23 New York with Claire’s Place Foundation Redondo Beach with 13 Golds for “Sick Beats” on behalf of Woojer. Also with 13 One Show Golds is FCB New York, all for “Michelob ULTRA Courtside” for Michelob ULTRA, Microsoft and the NBA.This year’s top One Show honors, based upon cumulative scores for Pencils and Merits won across all disciplines, are:This year marked the inaugural One Show Fusion Pencil, the advertising and design industry’s first global awards to recognize great work that best incorporates diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) principles and underrepresented groups in both the creative content of the work and the team that made it.The first winners of this important award were FCB Inferno with Partizan, both in London, “This Girl Can” for Sport England, and The Bloc New York “The Call” for Empowher NY.There were two winners of The One Show 2021 Green Pencil, recognizing the most environmentally conscious creative work for the year: Havas Turkey İstanbul “Water Index” for Reckitt/Finish, and Ogilvy Poland Warsaw “Green Instructions” for LEGO.The One Show 2021 Sustainable Development Goals Pencil, created in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and nonprofit PVBLIC Foundation to reward agencies and brands who utilize their talents and resources to create work which betters the world and contributes to securing a sustainable future for all, went to:The One Show Cultural Driver Gold Pencil, recognizing influential ideas and executions that had a major impact in their respective cultures and environments, and exist outside the traditional categories in advertising and design, went to Edelman New York “A New Jingle for a New Era” for Good Humor, and Translation Brooklyn with Prettybird Los Angeles “You Love Me” for Beats by Dre.The prestigious One Show Penta Pencil, awarded to the agency and brand who together have created stellar creative work for the last five years, was presented to Saatchi & Saatchi New York and Procter & Gamble-TIde.A total of 17,719 pieces were entered in The One Show 2021 from 65 countries. Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 54 countries were awarded 173 Gold Pencils, 161 Silver, 224 Bronze and 1,102 Merits.All One Show 2021 Pencil and Merit winners were announced during the global Creative Week 2021, and can be viewed in the winners showcase here The One Show 2021 Creative Rankings and The One Club Global Creative Rankings, combining results from The One Show 2021 and ADC 100th Annual Awards, will be announced next week.