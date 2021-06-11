South Africa wins seven Pencils at The One Show 2021

Promise Johannesburg led the way of agencies in South Africa in The One Show 2021, as announced by The One Club for Creativity during the online global Creative Week 2021.

Promise with Thinking Cap Productions and Informed Decisions, all in Johannesburg, was awarded a prestigious One Show 2021 Gold Pencil for “Cold Tracker” on behalf of AB InBev in Creative Use of Data, Real-Time.

Castle Lite Cold Tracker Case Study from Promise on Vimeo.

The work also won a Silver Pencil in Out of Home, Dynamic Billboards & Transit, and a Bronze in Out of Home, Craft – Use of Technology.TBWA\Hunt Lascaris with Produce Sound, both in Johannesburg, was awarded two One Show 2021 Silver Pencils for City Lodge Hotel Group “Marital Bliss” in Radio & Audio, one each in Broadcast – Single and Craft – Writing – Single.A One Show 2021 Bronze Pencil went to Joe Public United with StudiJoe, both in Johannesburg, for “No Longer Popping” popping on behalf of Chicken Licken in Radio & Audio, Broadcast – Series.Also winning a One Show 2021 Bronze was Massif Johannesburg for Shelflife/Stussy/Nikein Film, Under 50K Budget.

Shelflife Stussy X Nike "Weird" directed by Marc Sidelsky from Little League Films on Vimeo.

South Africa's D&AD 2021 winners: Massif wins a pencil With the D&AD Award Winners for 2021 revealed, I spoke to director at Massif, Marc Sidelsky, on winning a wood pencil...

The One Club for Creativity ADC 100th Annual Awards announces Best of Discipline winners The One Club for Creativity has announced Best of Discipline winners for the ADC 100th Annual Awards...

Agency of the Year — AMV BBDO London



Independent Agency of the Year — Translation Brooklyn



In-House Agency of the Year — Spotify In-House



Network of the Year — BBDO Worldwide



Creative Holding Company of the Year — Interpublic Group



Production Company of the Year — Chelsea Pictures



Music & Sound Company of the Year — 750mph



Client of the Year — Libresse

The One Show 2021 special awards

DDB Group Germany Berlin with DaHouse Audio Berlin, Blockworks London and MediaMonks Hilversum “The Uncensored Library” for Reporters Without Borders





MullenLowe New York with MediaHub “The UNSeen Story” for UN Women





Ogilvy Pakistan Islamabad “Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration” for Telenor Pakistan