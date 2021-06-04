One Show Awards
AMV BBDO London wins six Best of Disciplines at The One Show 2021In lead up to Creative Week 2021, The One Club for Creativity has announced that AMV BBDO London has received high honors in The One Show 2021 with six Best of Discipline wins, as voted by its global juries of top creative leaders.
Covid-19
The One Club for Creativity ADC 100th Annual Awards announces Best of Discipline winners
The One Club for Creativity has announced Best of Discipline winners for the ADC 100th Annual Awards, as voted by its global juries of top creative leaders.
All Best of Discipline winners were revealed today in lead up to the announcement of all ADC 100th Annual Awards Cube and Merit winners on 9 June during Creative Week 2021. Creative teams responsible for some of this year’s top winners will discuss their work with jury members at live streaming panel sessions.
The complete list of ADC 100th Annual Awards Best of Discipline winners is as follows:
- Advertising: Ingo Stockholm with DAVID Miami and Publicis Bucharest “Moldy Whopper” for Burger King
- Brand/Communication Design: Dadada Studio/Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Vilnius (Lithuania) “Museum of Thousands of Names - Identity for Warsaw” for Warsaw Ghetto Museum
- Experiential Design: DDB Germany Berlin with MediaMonks Hilversum and Blockworks London “The Uncensored Library” for Reporters Without Borders
- Fashion Design: Yuzhao Huang London for “The Spomeniks” personal project
- Illustration: The New Yorker New York with Kadir Nelson Los Angeles for its own “Say Their Names”
- In-House: Spotify In-House New York “Alone With Me” for Spotify USA
- Integrated: INGO Stockholm with DAVID Miami and Publicis Bucharest “Moldy Whopper” for Burger King
- Interactive: Spotify In-House New York “Alone With Me” for Spotify USA
- Motion/Film/Gaming Craft: BBDO Group Germany Dusseldorf with BWGTBLD Berlin “#ENDviolence – More Than A Mark” for Unicef Deutschland
- Packaging Design: Bruketa&Zinic&Grey Zagreb “Untouched by Light” for Radgonske Gorice
- Photography: The New York Times Magazine New York for its own “Democracy by Mail”
- Publication Design: Condé Nast, Vanity Fair with Amy Sherald “Breonna Taylor Cover” for Vanity Fair
- Product Design: McCann New York with JSM Music New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles, “True Name” for Mastercard
- Spatial Design: Atelier Brückner Stuttgart “Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet” for Audemars Piguet
- Typography: Ben Johnston Toronto “Kūtu / Nest Mural” for Start India
Ingo Stockholm with David Miami and Publicis Bucharest have two Best of Discipline wins in Advertising and Integrated, both for Burger King ‘Moldy Whopper’.
Spotify In-House New York also has two Best of Discipline wins in In-House and Interactive for ‘Alone With Me’.
Creative teams confirmed so far to speak about their ADC 100th Annual Awards Best of Discipline work on 9 June at the online Creative Week include:
- From Vanity Fair, Radhika Jones, editor-in-chief, Kira Pollack, creative director, and Justin Long, design director, in conversation with Donna Payne, creative director at Faber & Faber in London, and chair of the ADC 100th Publication Design jury.
- Kadir Nelson, Los Angeles-based illustrator responsible for The New Yorker’s “Say Their Names”, interviewed by an ADC 100th Illustration juror.
- Artist and designer Ben Johnston from Toronto in discussion with ADC 100th Typography jury chair Bobby C. Martin Jr., cofounder, Champions Design New York.
- Wassim Melki, senior designer and project manager at Atelier Brückner in Stuttgart, interviewed by ADC 100th Spatial Design jury chair Abha Narain Lambah, principal architect at Abha Narain Lambah Associates in Mumbai, about “Museé Ateliers Audemars Piguet” for Audemars Piguet.
GLOBAL
About Creative Week 2021
Under the banner “Connect. Provoke. Inspire.,” Creative Week 2021 will include The One Show 2021, historic ADC 100th Annual Awards, Young Ones Student Awards and Type Directors Club special awards ceremonies, dozens of general programming panels and workshops across Awards, Agency, Main and Education Stages, and premium events on the VIP Stage including the Executive Creative Summit for agency principals.
In addition to the awards and VIP events, other general session highlights of Creative Week 2021 are:
- Five sessions hosted by leading interactive entertainment company Epic Games on how game technology is empowering creators and redefining pipelines for VFX, filmmaking, interactive experiences and more;
- Health Pharm with McCann Health, examining everything a creative needs to know about health care advertising;
- Global Media Talks, where top ad publications in 10 countries and regions host a week-long series of panels with leading creatives in their market to discuss creative trends;
- Sessions on important Inclusion & Diversity and Gender Equality topics;
- Virtual visits to offices of some of the industry’s hottest advertising and design agencies;
- Educators Summit and student programming, including portfolio reviews and agency recruiting sessions.
- Registration and ticketing for Creative Week 2021 is now open, with three tiers of pricing by region to make the festival more affordable in markets around the world. Content on the Awards Stage, including all One Show, ADC, Young Ones and TDC special awards ceremonies, is free.
