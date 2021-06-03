AMV BBDO London wins six Best of Disciplines at The One Show 2021

Taller buildings are key to enhancing quality of life as the world's urban population grows, but cities should not become obsessed with skyscrapers and must prepare for horizontal expansion as newcomers arrive, the World Bank said on Wednesday, 2 June.ByUmberto Bacchi
In lead up to Creative Week 2021, The One Club for Creativity has announced that AMV BBDO London has received high honors in The One Show 2021 with six Best of Discipline wins, as voted by its global juries of top creative leaders.
All Best of Discipline winners were revealed today, with all One Show 2021 Pencil and Merit winners to be announced on 10 June 2021. On that day, creative teams responsible for Best of Discipline winners will discuss their work with jury members at live streaming panel sessions at Creative Week.
All of AMV BBDO’s Best of Discipline wins were on behalf of Essity Bodyform/Libresse.
The agency won three for “#wombstories” in Branded Entertainment, Moving Image Craft and Music & Sound Craft, two for “#painstories” in Creative Use of Data and Digital Craft, and one in Integrated for “#wombpainstories”.
FCB New York picked up three Best of Disciplines for “Michelob Ultra Courtside” on behalf of Michelob ULTRA, Microsoft and the NBA in Experiential & Immersive, Interactive & Online and Out of Home.
A pair of One Show 2021 Best of Discipline wins went to McCann New York in IP & Products and Public Relations, both for Mastercard “True Name”.
Other prestigious Best of Discipline winners in The One Show 2021 are:
Creative Effectiveness: BBDO New York for Sandy Hook Promise “Back to School Essentials”
Design: FCB Chicago for City of Chicago “Boards of Change”
Direct Marketing: Saatchi & Saatchi Australia Southbank for The Royal Australian Mint “Donation Dollar”
Film: Translation Brooklyn for Beats by Dr. Dre “You Love Me”
Health, Wellness & Pharma: McCann Health New York for Change the Ref “The Unfinished Votes”
In-House: Ecox Paris in collaboration with Wunderman Thompson Paris for “Emergency Bikes”
Mobile: DDB Chicago for Starburst Swirlers “Best Enjoyed Vertically”
Print: Impact BBDO Dubai for An Nahar newspaper “The New National Anthem Edition”
Radio: Edelman New York for Good Humor “A New Jingle for a New Era”
Social Media: The Community Miami for Mondelez / Oreo “The OREO Doomsday Vault”
Creative teams from all agencies responsible for The One Show 2021 Best of Discipline winners have been confirmed to speak about their work on 10 June 2021 at Creative Week. The sessions will provide a rare opportunity for creatives around the world to get an inside look at what went into the work and why judges selected the entries for this high honor.
About Creative Week 2021
Under the banner 'Connect. Provoke. Inspire.', Creative Week 2021 will include The One Show 2021, ADC 100th Annual Awards, Young Ones Student Awards and Type Directors Club special awards ceremonies, dozens of general programming panels and workshops across Awards, Agency, Main and Education Stages, and premium events on the VIP Stage including the Executive Creative Summit for agency principals and a day-long Creative unConference.
In addition to the awards and VIP events, other general session highlights of Creative Week 2021 are:
Five sessions hosted by leading interactive entertainment company Epic Games on how game technology is empowering creators and redefining pipelines for VFX, filmmaking, interactive experiences and more;
Health Pharm with McCann Health, examining everything a creative needs to know about health care advertising;
Global Media Talks, where top ad publications in 10 countries and regions host a week-long series of panels with leading creatives in their market to discuss creative trends;
Sessions on important Inclusion & Diversity and Gender Equality topics;
Virtual visits to offices of some of the industry’s hottest advertising and design agencies;
Educators Summit and student programming, including portfolio reviews and agency recruiting sessions.
Registration and ticketing for Creative Week 2021 is now open, with three tiers of pricing by region to make the festival more affordable in markets around the world. Content on the Awards Stage, including all One Show, ADC, Young Ones and TDC special awards ceremonies, is free.
Register for Creative Week 2021 here. See the Best of Discipline winners here. To see the full list of judges for The One Show, go here.
