D&AD21: D&AD awards 3 Black Pencils, 231 Culture, Design and Impact winners

Animation

Subcateogry Award Entrant company Client Title Country

2D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil WeTransfer WeTransfer How Have You Been? Netherlands

2D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil Giant Ant Airbnb Airbnb Combating Discrimination Canada

2D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Dentsu Semba Center Building Pretending to Forget Japan

2D Computer-Generated Shortlist Edelman Novartis The Boy Who Couldn't See the Stars France

2D Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France

2D Computer-Generated Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Paris Forbidden Stories Forbidden Stories France

2D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Hornet Away Away - Travel the Vote United States

2D Computer-Generated Shortlist Park Pictures Imagine Justice We Matter Too United States

2D Computer-Generated Shortlist Kin Mailchimp Big Change Starts Small United States

2D Computer-Generated Shortlist DDB Sydney Westpac However You Make it, We?ll Help You Save it. Australia

2D Computer-Generated Shortlist CHE Proximity Sydney Genea Where Babies Come From Australia

3D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil Roof Studio Curaviva Bildung Curaviva United States

3D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Area 23 Insmed Unbreakable United States

Traditional Yellow Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom

Traditional Wood Pencil Dentsu Zespri International Japan Enjoy the Healthy You Love Japan

Traditional Shortlist Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters In my Story France

Traditional Shortlist adam&eveDDB Mars Petcare Snowman United Kingdom

Traditional Graphite Pencil Area 23 Insmed Trapped United States

Traditional Shortlist Area 23 Lilly / Cyramza The Momentous Moments of Max and Maxine United States

Motion Graphics Wood Pencil Ditroit Procter & Gamble Pantene Nutrient Blends Collection Italy

Characters & Creatures Graphite Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom

Characters & Creatures Shortlist FIG CNN Donkey & Elephant United States

Characters & Creatures Shortlist adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom

Characters & Creatures Shortlist Piranha Bar Gas Network Ireland Poxy Chores Ireland

Mixed Media Shortlist NOMINT Great Ormond Street Hospital World's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSH United Kingdom

Mixed Media Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Mixed Media Shortlist Builders Club Nike Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt. United Kingdom

Mixed Media Shortlist FIG CNN Donkey & Elephant United States

Mixed Media Wood Pencil adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom

Mixed Media Shortlist BBDO New York & JOY Collective Shea Moisture It Comes Naturally United States

Low Budget Shortlist Zombie Studio WWF Lin The Pangolin Brazil

Low Budget Graphite Pencil Khoo Siew May & Jay Septimo Superhero Me One More Time Singapore

Low Budget Shortlist BETC Paris Pornhub Not My Job France

Low Budget Wood Pencil NOMINT Great Ormond Street Hospital World's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSH United Kingdom

Low Budget Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Paris Forbidden Stories Forbidden Stories France

Low Budget Graphite Pencil Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France

Art Direction

Integrated Wood Pencil BETC São Paulo Hershey's HerShe Brazil

Integrated Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Integrated Wood Pencil AlmapBBDO Pepsico Doritos Wasabi Brazil

Integrated Graphite Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Integrated Yellow Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil

Integrated Shortlist Superunion Clear Mobile Clear Mobile United Kingdom

Integrated Shortlist The Bloc NBCDI ABCs of Survival United States

Digital Shortlist Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Rights Commission Voice of Racism New Zealand

Digital Graphite Pencil GSD&M U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Into The Storm United States

Digital Shortlist Squarespace Squarespace Browser History United States

Digital Wood Pencil Studio Regale A?sop A?sop Presents: Three Aromatique Candles & Other Stories Netherlands

Film Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles Toyota Motor North America Upstream United States

Film Black Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Film Shortlist 72andSunny Los Angeles Adobe Fantastic Voyage United States

Film Wood Pencil Amber China Durex Safely Feel the Real World China

Film Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States

Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and the Black Bear School United States

Film Shortlist Squarespace Squarespace Launch It United States

Film Shortlist adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Shot on iPhone ? Vertical Cinema United States

Film Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple AirPods Pro ? Jump United States

Film Graphite Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody is Normal United Kingdom

Film Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Mars Starburst Swirlers United States

Film Shortlist DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France

Direct Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States

Direct Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Direct Shortlist The Bloc NBCDI ABCs of Survival United States

Press Wood Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France

Outdoor Graphite Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil

Outdoor Shortlist Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom

Outdoor Shortlist TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France

Experiential Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Netflix Korea The Massacre of Kingdom Japan

Experiential Shortlist The Glue Society Anti-Slavery Australia The Human Mart Australia

Experiential Shortlist BBDO New York Foot Locker For the Love United States

Experiential Wood Pencil DDB Group New Zealand Lion New Zealand Emerson's Tiny Pub New Zealand

Experiential Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Miller Lite Farewell, Work Holiday Parties United States

Experiential Shortlist BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States

Gaming Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany

Book Design

Children's Picture Books Shortlist Coralie Bickford-Smith Penguin Books The Song of the Tree United Kingdom

Trade Books Shortlist Tenmilliontimes Design The Oriental Press Allusions in the Subway Stations' Name of Beijing China

Culture, Art & Design Books Wood Pencil Mother LA Postmates Postmates | Don't Cookbook United States

Culture, Art & Design Books Wood Pencil Julia Hasting Phaidon Paul Smith United Kingdom

Culture, Art & Design Books Wood Pencil Prestel Tyler Mitchell I Can Make You Feel Good United Kingdom

Culture, Art & Design Books Yellow Pencil Chemical Industry Press Chemical Industry Press Stories Hidden in Chinese Characters China

Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Milk NZ Deja Pet Food Max ? A Purebred Ultra Condensed Typeface New Zealand

Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist BOB Design Allford Hall Monoghan Morris AHMM Chronicle United Kingdom

Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Quietly Studio Gang of Four Gang of Four United Kingdom

Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Y.STUDIO Small Enterprise Meet Pu?er China

Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design Phoenix Fine Arts Publishing Browse Leipzig, Best Book Design From All Over the World, 1991-2003 China

Culture, Art & Design Books Wood Pencil Kinetic Singapore Holycrap.sg Rubbish No.10 No Time For Melancholy Singapore

Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Haller Brun Kunstmuseum Den Haag A.R. Penck?How It Works Netherlands

Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Beijing Artron Art Design Center Jia Difei Jia Difei Works China

Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Gridworks Jay Gordonsmith Estate Mrs Jay and W. Gordon Smith Art Collection Netherlands

Culture, Art & Design Covers Shortlist Hauser, Schwarz House of Electronic Arts Basel Real Feelings Switzerland

Specialist Subject Books Shortlist Nobrow Nobrow The Art of Drag United Kingdom

Specialist Subject Books Shortlist Sichuan People's Publishing Wen Aiyi Wind China

Specialist Subject Books Graphite Pencil Practice Theory In Plain Words When Cooking was a Crime: Masak in the Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80s Singapore

Specialist Subject Books Shortlist Bureau Berger Hachette Post-Cuisine France

Specialist Subject Covers Wood Pencil Akemi Tanaka Akemi Tanaka The Balancing Book United Kingdom

Specialist Subject Covers Shortlist HCMA Architecture + Design HCMA Process: How to Create Community Buildings with Impact Canada

Illustrated Books & Graphic Novels Shortlist Dentsu Shoei The Story of a Christmas Present?s Journey Japan

Illustrated Books & Graphic Novels Wood Pencil Tenmilliontimes Design The Oriental Press Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys) China

Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books Graphite Pencil Day Day Up Design Consultancy Day Day Up Design Consultancy Hong Hun Hun's Poster Collection China

Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books Graphite Pencil Sputnik Villa Terra Creta Epos Greece

Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books Shortlist Phoenix Publishing House Phoenix Publishing House The Painted Screen Past and Future China

Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books Shortlist Ki Saigon Green Around the Corner Boy Who Could Not Wait Vietnam

Branding

New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil L3 Branding Jetleg Books Jetleg Books China

New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil Seachange Oji Sushi Oji Sushi ? Fast Fuel Not Fast Food New Zealand

New Branding Schemes Graphite Pencil Open Studio Stockholm Lykke Kaffegårdar Lykke Kaffegårdar Sweden

New Branding Schemes Graphite Pencil BBC Studios Creative BBC Studios BBC Select United Kingdom

New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan

New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil Magpie Studio Magic Canvas Magic Canvas ? Helping Children to Express Themselves United Kingdom

New Branding Schemes Shortlist For The People Humphreys Real Estate Humphreys Real Estate Australia

New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil For The People Derwent Valley Council Derwent Valley Australia

New Branding Schemes Yellow Pencil Concrete Halsey about-face Canada

New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil Trabucco-Campos / Pràctica Irvington Theater Irvington Theater United States

New Branding Schemes Shortlist Superunion Clear Mobile Clear Mobile United Kingdom

Brand Refresh Yellow Pencil COLLINS Robinhood Robinhood Brand Identity United States

Brand Refresh Wood Pencil Pentagram London Moholy-Nagy Foundation Moholy-Nagy Foundation United Kingdom

Brand Refresh Wood Pencil Otherwhere Collective Toca Botanicals TOCA United States

Brand Refresh Graphite Pencil Bold NoA Mojang Studios Mojang Studios Sweden

Brand Refresh Graphite Pencil Tátil Canal Brasil Canal Brasil - Rebrand Brazil

Brand Refresh Wood Pencil Landor & Fitch International Union for Conservation of Nature Save Our Species: Keep Nature Standing France

Brand Refresh Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Your Way, Way Better United States

Brand Refresh Graphite Pencil COLLINS San Francisco Symphony San Francisco Symphony United States

Brand Refresh Shortlist Mother Design Broody Nuud Gum Brand Identity United Kingdom

Brand Refresh Shortlist COLLINS Crane Paper Company Crane Brand Identity United States

Brand Refresh Wood Pencil Mother Design Tripadvisor Tripadvisor United States

Campaign Branding Shortlist 6616 Creative House Toko Kopi Tuku / Herbana The MAAF Project Indonesia

Campaign Branding Wood Pencil Droga5 London Setapp Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp. United Kingdom

Campaign Branding Shortlist LiaoDesign Lavie Matérielle Bookstore 20 Years 20 People 20 Stories China

Campaign Branding Yellow Pencil AlmapBBDO Pepsico Doritos Wasabi Brazil

Channel Branding Shortlist Trollbäck+Company FX Networks FX Type System United States

Channel Branding Shortlist VICE News VICE News Tonight Election Coverage United States

Channel Branding Graphite Pencil Hulu Hulu One Hulu United States

Channel Branding Wood Pencil Sky Creative Sky Sky Documentaries United Kingdom

Sonic Branding Shortlist Al Jazeera - Network Creative Al Jazeera English Al Jazeera English Sonic Branding United States

Sonic Branding Wood Pencil MassiveMusic London Telefonica UK O2 Sonic Branding United Kingdom

Sonic Branding Wood Pencil Mother New York Dave & Buster's Dave and Buster's: Ding Ding Ding United States

Logos Graphite Pencil Banda State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management Vanishing Branding for Exclusion Zone Ukraine

Logos Graphite Pencil DesignStudio OneFootball OneFootball Logo United Kingdom

Logos Wood Pencil .Oddity Studio House of Wang House of Wang Hong Kong

Logos Shortlist Face37 Leapling Films Leapling Films United Kingdom

Logos Shortlist R/GA New York Project Zero Project Zero United States

Logos Wood Pencil Bold NoA Mojang Studios Mojang Studios Sweden

Logos Wood Pencil DutchScot Feed Feed United Kingdom

Logos Shortlist Imagist London Argent United We Shop United Kingdom

Logos Shortlist Wedge Gender Creative Kids Gender Creative Kids Canada

Logos Wood Pencil Wedge Swirl Swirl Canada

Logos Wood Pencil Toby Ng Design K11 Craft & Guild Foundation K11 Craft & Guild Foundation Hong Kong

Logos Shortlist lukecharles Royal British Legion Royal British Legion United Kingdom

Logos Wood Pencil Superunion Bank ABC ila Bank Logo United Kingdom

Logos Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Logos, Your Way United States

Logos Shortlist Silas Amos Design Thought Newsworks At Home United Kingdom

Logos Yellow Pencil Madcats Agency GPL Mitka Ukraine

Logos Wood Pencil Superunion Clear Mobile Clear Mobile United Kingdom

Logos Yellow Pencil COLLINS San Francisco Symphony San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Logotype United States

Logos Wood Pencil Studio Dumbar Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs NL Branding Netherlands

Logos Wood Pencil Kuba & Friends Nix & Kix Nix & Kix United Kingdom

Activations Shortlist Publicis Italy / Independent Ideas Bottega Veneta The Invisible Store Italy

Activations Graphite Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Enjoy Before Returning Italy

Activations Wood Pencil Seymourpowell Burger King Burger King Flaming Heart Grill United Kingdom

Digital Wood Pencil Mount Yamauchi No.10 Family Office Yamauchi No.10 Family Office Japan

Print Shortlist Tank Design Vestre Vestre Inspiration Book Norway

Print Wood Pencil AliterNOA Hotel NOA NOA Hotel China

Print Wood Pencil Bruch?Idee&Form The Mozart Hotel The Mozart Hotel Austria

Motion Yellow Pencil Dentsu Tokyo En-courage 47 Internship Japan

Motion Wood Pencil Landor & Fitch Milan SCARPA SCARPA ? The Mighty Unveil of Ribelle Tech 2.0 Italy

Motion Wood Pencil Spotify Spotify Listening is Everything United States

Motion Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson India Celica Jeep Jeep Iconography India

Motion Shortlist Mother Design Filthy Food Filthy United States

Tactical Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Pour Perfectly Canada

Tactical Graphite Pencil BETC São Paulo HERSHEYs Br HerShe Brazil

Tactical Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan

Tactical Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Tactical Graphite Pencil Google Google Teach From Home United States

Tactical Wood Pencil 4creative Channel 4 #StayAtHome Idents United Kingdom

Low Budget Shortlist One More Nanlian Agricultural Xing Shi Shan Poverty Alleviation Brand Design China

Low Budget Wood Pencil OMSE Hackney Church Hackney Church Re-brand United Kingdom

Low Budget Shortlist Stereo FAR Skate Far Skate United Kingdom

Casting

Film Wood Pencil Iconoclast Macmillan Macmillan - Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and The Black Bear School United States

Film Shortlist new-land Copenhagen Scandinavian Airlines We Are Travellers Denmark

Film Yellow Pencil DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France

Film Wood Pencil Lucky Generals Co-op Round Are Way United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Academy Cadbury The Originals United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Markenfilm Hamburg DocMorris Take Care Germany

Film Wood Pencil Taproot Dentsu Facebook Pooja Didi India

Film Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Mumbai ITC The Artist India

Film Wood Pencil Anomaly Berlin Zalando We Will Hug Again Germany

Street Casting Shortlist The Glue Society ANZ Love Speech Australia

Street Casting Shortlist Wonderhood Studios Mizkan Europe You Either Have It Or You Don't United Kingdom

Street Casting Shortlist Redfuse Hong Kong Colgate-Palmolive Asia Pacific Yimsu Thailand

Street Casting Graphite Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Nike The Future Isn't Waiting Japan

Street Casting Shortlist Grito/TBWA Arcos Dorados Juli Argentina

Street Casting Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mumbai ITC The Artist India

Street Casting Wood Pencil BETC Paris La Roche-Posay Beyond Skin France

Street Casting Shortlist Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenberg Volvo Car Corporation A Million More Sweden

Voice Shortlist Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France

Voice Shortlist The Odd Number BBC Studios Kasi Sensei South Africa

Voice Wood Pencil Wonderhood Studios Mizkan Europe Hit of Home United Kingdom

Performance Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple AirPods Pro ? Jump United States

Performance Wood Pencil Lucky Generals Amazon The Show Must Go On United Kingdom

Performance Shortlist Apple Apple The Whole Working From Home Thing United States

Performance Graphite Pencil Across the Pond Education Above All Foundation Child Soldier United Kingdom

Performance Shortlist HelloFCB+ City Of Cape Town Boys Do What Men Teach Them South Africa

Cinematography

Film Wood Pencil Iconoclast Macmillan Macmillan - Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Fork Unstable Media Merck Microplastic Journey Germany

Film Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mexico AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico / Cerveza Victoria The Farewell / Icnocuicatl Mexico

Film Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Film Shortlist antoni Berlin Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz - Valet Guys Germany

Film Shortlist Droga5 New York Facebook Born In Quarantine United States

Film Graphite Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Volvo Car The Parents Sweden

Film Wood Pencil Stink Films WhatsApp Sunbeams Brazil

Collaborative

Advertising Agency Collaborative Pencil AlmapBBDO Alpargatas AlmapBBDO & Alpargatas For Havaianas Brazil

Design Agency Collaborative Pencil Superunion London Symphony Orchestra London Symphony Orchestra & Superunion United Kingdom

Design Transformation

Digital Yellow Pencil FARM Doconomy The 2030 Calculator Sweden

Digital Wood Pencil adam&eveDDB adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom

Operational Shortlist Superunion Move United Move United - Redefining Disability United States

Operational Shortlist IDEO H&M Group Building the Foundation to Catalyze Change Sweden

Spatial Wood Pencil Silo Municipality of the Hague Bicycle Parking Garage The Hague Netherlands

Digital

Integrated Graphite Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

Integrated Shortlist R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States

Integrated Graphite Pencil VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us. United States

Integrated Shortlist DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany

Integrated Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States

Websites Shortlist MediaMonks Netflix DARK: Interactive Netflix Guide Netherlands

Websites Graphite Pencil Koikreative SKP-S Chaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook Campaign China

Websites Wood Pencil GSD&M U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Into The Storm United States

Websites Wood Pencil Ben Feist NASA Apollo in Real Time United States

Search & Display Yellow Pencil Google Brand Studio Google Search Black-owned United States

Social Shortlist FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain

Social Shortlist BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States

Social Graphite Pencil VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us. United States

Social Shortlist Mozga Studio Enjoyable Ageing Charity Foundation Disappearing Stories Russian Federation

Social Yellow Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema United States

Social Shortlist Apple / TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Hometown ? Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans United States

Social Yellow Pencil FCB Inferno The Big Issue / LinkedIn Raising Profiles United Kingdom

Social Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

Apps Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand

Apps Wood Pencil Ogilvy Pakistan Telenor Pakistan Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Pakistan

Physical & Digital Shortlist BBDO New York Foot Locker For the Love United States

Physical & Digital Wood Pencil AKQA Tokyo Nike Nike ? Create with Air Max Japan

Physical & Digital Shortlist BETC Paris 13ème Rue The Underground Première France

Physical & Digital Shortlist McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom

Physical & Digital Shortlist R/GA New York Ad Council The Ad Council - #OutThereForUs United States

Physical & Digital Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States

Physical & Digital Wood Pencil BBDO New York Color of Change Pedestal Project United States

Physical & Digital Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States

Physical & Digital Graphite Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob ULTRA Courtside United States

Tactical Graphite Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen That Look from Popeyes United States

Tactical Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand

Tactical Wood Pencil Edelman New York Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States

User Participation Graphite Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Right Commission The Unsaid New Zealand

User Participation Shortlist McCann London adidas / JD Sports 3 Bar Superstar United Kingdom

User Participation Shortlist SS+K / Peel Iceland Business Iceland Looks Like You Need to Let It Out United States

Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy

Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil FRED & FARID New York Rémy Martin Voices from Harlem United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil 72andSunny Los Angeles Sports United #TheRealHeroes Project United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil FCB Chicago Chicago Public Library Live from the Library United States

Use of Technology Shortlist AKQA Sao Paulo Nike Nike - Air Max Clouds Brazil

Use of Technology Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Use of Technology Wood Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Raoni Institute Code of Conscience Brazil

Use of Technology Graphite Pencil Publicis México Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico

Use of Technology Shortlist Joe Public Johannesburg People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) The Abused News South Africa

Use of AI Shortlist McCann Health New York Change the Ref The Unfinished Votes United States

Use of AI Graphite Pencil Cheil Spain Samsung Tallk Spain

Use of AI Wood Pencil Publicis México Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico

Use of Data Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Use of Data Shortlist BETC Paris Back Market Co2ncious France

Use of Data Shortlist Deloitte Digital Australia Belong Australia Carbon Thumbprint Australia

Use of Data Shortlist AKQA Sao Paulo Raoni Institute Code of Conscience Brazil

Digital Design

Products Shortlist Apple Apple AirPods Max United States

Products Shortlist Hello Monday The Bartlett School of Architecture Bartlett - Summer Show 2020 Denmark

Products Graphite Pencil MediaMonks Netflix DARK: Interactive Netflix Guide Netherlands

Connected Experiences Graphite Pencil adam&eveDDB adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom

Immersive Experiences Shortlist 140 Verizon The Met Unframed United States

Immersive Experiences Shortlist Ogilvy Chicago Chicago Fire Department Foundation The Fire Escape United States

Immersive Experiences Yellow Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Rights Commission Voice of Racism New Zealand

Immersive Experiences Shortlist FCB New York Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Immersive Experiences Shortlist AKQA Copenhagen Olafur Elliason Earth Speakr Denmark

Immersive Experiences Shortlist La Phase 5 La Phase 5 Marseille France

Incremental Wood Pencil Apple Apple watchOS 7 Watch Faces United States

Incremental Graphite Pencil Apple Apple macOS Big Sur United States

Incremental Graphite Pencil Apple Apple iOS 14 United States

Inclusive Shortlist Transport for London Transport for London TfL Go United Kingdom

Inclusive Yellow Pencil Google Creative Lab Google Look To Speak United States

Service Digitisation Wood Pencil BETC Paris Citroen The Pocket Dealership France

Service Digitisation Shortlist paq Spotify Spotify x Notting Hill Carnival - Carnival Sounds United Kingdom

Service Digitisation Shortlist HiQ Levi Ski Resort Levi Resort App Finland

New Service Design & Activation Shortlist Instinct IKEA Russia Apartmenteka Russian Federation

New Service Design & Activation Wood Pencil WeTransfer WeTransfer Paste Netherlands

New Service Design & Activation Graphite Pencil FARM Stockholm Doconomy The 2030 Calculator Sweden

Use of Data Shortlist Serviceplan Germany METER Group Meltdown Flags Germany

Use of Data Shortlist Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States

Use of Data Wood Pencil Huge Spotify Spotify Wrapped For Advertisers United States

Use of Data Wood Pencil FARM Stockholm Doconomy The 2030 Calculator Sweden

Beta Wood Pencil SPACE10 IKEA Everyday Experiments Denmark

Direct

Integrated Shortlist Buzzman BURGER KING® France Burger King & Friends France

Integrated Wood Pencil VMLY&R Federal Public Ministry Next Minute Law Brazil

Integrated Shortlist CHE Proximity Samsung Samsung Microcodes Australia

Integrated Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Integrated Shortlist Grey Advertising Pringles Meet Frank United Kingdom

Integrated Graphite Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

Integrated Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Kraft Heinz Littlest Bailout United States

Integrated Wood Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom

Integrated Wood Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan

Digital Wood Pencil Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States

Digital Wood Pencil Hjaltelin Stahl Danish Crown The Big Danish Bacon Pre-roll Denmark

Digital Shortlist BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Digital Shortlist NORD DDB Stockholm McDonald's Scandinavia McDo Sweden

Digital Shortlist BETC Paris Pornhub Not My Job France

Digital Graphite Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France

Digital Shortlist BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States

Digital Graphite Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King The Menu Court Spain

Digital Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand

Film Shortlist Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France

Film Wood Pencil ENGINE Born Free Foundation Creature Discomforts: Life in Lockdown United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil

Direct Mail Shortlist FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States

Direct Mail Wood Pencil Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA Hong Kong

Printed Materials Wood Pencil MullenLowe Change the Ref Shamecards United States

Printed Materials Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada

Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States

Press & Outdoor Shortlist Buzzman BURGER KING® France Order From McDonald's France

Press & Outdoor Shortlist Saatchi & Saatchi NY Procter & Gamble Olay Face the STEM Gap United States

Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil David Miami Burger King Homes of the Whopper United States

Press & Outdoor Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Radio & Audio Shortlist Leo Burnett Australia Bonds Unplugged | Bonds Australia

Radio & Audio Wood Pencil VMLY&R Melbourne Defence Force Recruitment Lost In Translation Australia

Events Graphite Pencil FCB NY NBA Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Events Shortlist DDB Chicago Miller Lite Farewell, Work Holiday Parties United States

Events Wood Pencil BBH Singapore Riot Games Honeyfruit Singapore

Product & Service Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Product & Service Shortlist Leo Burnett Chicago Campbell's Dinner Insurance United States

Product & Service Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Product & Service Wood Pencil AKQA Sweden H&M H&M Looop United Kingdom

Product & Service Wood Pencil Grey Paris / Ogilvy Paris Vahiné Birthday and a Half France

Product & Service Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada

Product & Service Shortlist Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA Hong Kong

Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisana Kitchen That Look From Popeyes United States

Acquisition & Retention Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Enjoy Before Returning Italy

Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand

Innovation Shortlist Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States

Innovation Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Innovation Shortlist BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Innovation Shortlist DDB Group New Zealand New Zealand Aids Foundation The Baby That Changed HIV New Zealand

Innovation Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Direction

Film Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Pulse Films Nike You Can't Stop Us United States

Film Shortlist Pulse Films John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States

Film Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and the Black Bear School United States

Film Wood Pencil Riff Raff Films Burberry Festive / Megaforce / Burberry United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Anonymous Content United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees The Journey United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Biscuit Filmworks LA & Revolver Brawl Stars Starr Park United States

Film Shortlist Elephant GP&K Edita HOHOS | The Big Turnaround Egypt

Film Shortlist Sweetshop Toyota Toyota Hilux New Zealand

Film Yellow Pencil Smuggler New York Apple The Whole Working From Home Thing United States

Film Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai Apple Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year ? Nian China

Film Shortlist antoni Berlin Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz - Valet Guys Germany

Film Shortlist Hungry Man Productions Amazon Amazon Alexa, Alexa's Body United States

Film Shortlist Somesuch Apple Apple - Make Movies Like the Movies United Kingdom

Film Graphite Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Volvo Car The Parents Sweden

Film Shortlist Biscuit Filmworks London / Droga 5 Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa United Kingdom

Film Yellow Pencil Academy Three Real 5G United Kingdom

Film Graphite Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Film Shortlist Somesuch Apple Apple - Snap United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Heimat Berlin HORNBACH HORNBACH "Biodiversity Starts in Your Garden." Germany

Film Shortlist Somesuch Samsung "Samsung - All Good" United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Somesuch & Revolver Coca-Cola Coke - Could I Be Wrong? United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Good Morning Films My Choices Foundation Chotu India

Film Shortlist Leo Burnett Detroit Cadillac ScissorHandsFree United States

Film Graphite Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France

Film Yellow Pencil DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France

Scripted Entertainment Shortlist Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States

Scripted Entertainment Graphite Pencil Somesuch Riz Ahmed The Long Goodbye United Kingdom

Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Scripted Entertainment Shortlist Prettybird Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Scripted Entertainment Shortlist antoni Berlin Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz - Valet Guys Germany

Scripted Entertainment Shortlist Publicis Conseil Stop VEO Stop VEO - Words I won't say France

Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai Apple Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year ? Nian China

Scripted Entertainment Shortlist Somesuch Samsung Samsung - All Good United Kingdom

User Generated Content Graphite Pencil Somesuch The New York Times Life Needs Truth United Kingdom

Low Budget Wood Pencil Massif Shelflife Shelflife ? Stussy x Nike South Africa

Low Budget Shortlist Publicis Conseil Stop VEO Stop VEO - Words I won't say France

E-Commerce

Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Colombia Falabella Colombia 3362 falabella.com Colombia

Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Ogilvy Australia KFC Australia Secret Menu Australia

Customer Journey Wood Pencil BETC Paris Lacoste Give for Good France

Purchase Experience Graphite Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Nike Nike - Air Max Clouds Brazil

Purchase Experience Shortlist Jam3 Complex Networks ComplexLand Canada

Purchase Experience Graphite Pencil BETC Paris Auberge des Migrants Migrants on Amazon France

Promotions Shortlist R/GA New York Merch Aid Merch Aid United States

Promotions Shortlist Ogilvy Australia KFC Australia Secret Menu Australia

Promotions Shortlist Pereira O'Dell San Francisco Fifth Third Bank Buy Now Blocker United States

Promotions Wood Pencil NORD DDB Stockholm Elgiganten Denmark VAR Discount Sweden

Brand Partnership Shortlist R/GA New York Shopify Shopify - Supporting Independents United States

Brand Partnership Wood Pencil R/GA New York Merch Aid Merch Aid United States

Entertainment Shortlist Jam3 Complex Networks ComplexLand Canada

Entertainment Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan IKEA IKEA Animal Crossing Catalogue Taiwan

Livestream Wood Pencil Barbarian RB Sickwear by Mucinex United States

Cultural Experience Shortlist Africa AB Inbev Stadium's Food Delivery Brazil

Cultural Experience Wood Pencil BBDO New York Foot Locker Endless World of Air Max United States

Cultural Experience Shortlist AKQA London Brahma Beer Bet Brazil

Use of Social Networks Shortlist BBDO New York Ford Mach Drops United States

Use of Social Networks Yellow Pencil FCB Inferno The Big Issue / LinkedIn Raising Profiles United Kingdom

New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo IKEA Japan IKEA Harajuku with Imma Japan

Editing

Film Yellow Pencil Work Editorial Apple The Whole Working From Home Thing United States

Film Shortlist VCCP Green & Black's Wildly. Deliciously. Organic. United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Trim Editing New York Times The Truth Is Essential: Life Needs Truth United Kingdom

Film Shortlist 72andSunny Amsterdam The Coca-Cola Company Coca-Cola - Open Like Never Before Netherlands

Film Shortlist Fork Unstable Media Merck Microplastic Journey Germany

Film Graphite Pencil Stitch Macmillan Macmillan "Tender yet Tough" United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and the Black Bear School United States

Film Shortlist Droga5 New York Facebook Born In Quarantine United States

Film Shortlist new-land Volvo Volvo - A Million More Sweden

Film Shortlist new-land Copenhagen Scandinavian Airlines We Are Travellers Denmark

Film Graphite Pencil The New York Times The New York Times Megan Thee Stallion United States

Film Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany UNICEF Deutschland #ENDviolence "More Than a Mark" Germany

Film Wood Pencil Arts & Letters Creative NBA / ESPN NBA on ESPN - It's NBA on ESPN Time United States

Film Shortlist Publicis Conseil STOP VEO STOP VEO ? THE WORDS I WON?T SAY France

Film Shortlist Forsman & Bodenfors Volvo Car The Parents Sweden

Film Shortlist Google Brand Studio Google Google ? Year in Search 2020 United States

Entertainment Shortlist Modern Post Vogue I Love New York United States

Entertainment Wood Pencil Stitch Epilepsy Research UK Epilepsy Research UK United Kingdom

Entertainment Graphite Pencil Trim at Cosmo Street The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States

Entertainment

Integrated Yellow Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom

Scripted Short Form Graphite Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Scripted Short Form Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Scripted Long Form Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Scripted Long Form Shortlist TBWA/Media Arts Lab (LA) Apple Shot on iPhone ? Vertical Cinema United States

Scripted Long Form Graphite Pencil Publicis Conseil Stop Veo The Words I Won't Say France

Scripted Long Form Shortlist Sour Bangkok Phiboonchai Maepranom Thai Chili Paste Maepranom Thailand

Scripted Long Form Yellow Pencil Biscuit Filmworks / Revolver Brawl Stars Starr Park United States

Scripted Long Form Graphite Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil

Scripted Long Form Shortlist Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg Generation Pep Dance 10.000 Sweden

Non-Scripted Long Form Shortlist Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and The Black Bear School United States

Non-Scripted Long Form Shortlist Anomaly Toronto AB InBev Underplayed Canada

Experiential Yellow Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom

Experiential Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Cantenna United States

Experiential Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Miller Lite Farewell, Work Holiday Parties United States

Experiential Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Big Game Dream United States

Audio Graphite Pencil Edelman New York Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States

User Participation Shortlist DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany

User Participation Graphite Pencil FCB New York Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist FCB Chicago Chicago Public Library Live from the Library United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Deezer Silence Brazil

Low Budget Graphite Pencil NORD DDB Stockholm Elgiganten Denmark VAR Discount Sweden

Low Budget Shortlist Mischief @ No Fixed Address RepresentUs Dictators United States

Low Budget Wood Pencil Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in My Story France

Experiential

Community Graphite Pencil Publicis Conseil Renault Renault - Village Electrique France

Community Wood Pencil GUT São Paulo Mercado Livre Feed Parade Brazil

Community Shortlist McCann London adidas 3 Bar Superstar United Kingdom

Community Black Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States

Community Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States

Community Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Community Shortlist R/GA New York / Momentum Worldwide Verizon Verizon - Fortnite Stadium United States

Community Yellow Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany

Community Wood Pencil Rethink Molson Coors Make It Canadian Canada

Community Wood Pencil VMLY&R Wendy's Super Wendy's World United States

Exhibitions & Trade Shows Shortlist Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Netflix Korea The Massacre Of Kingdom Japan

Exhibitions & Trade Shows Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Retail Wood Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Enjoy Before Returning Italy

Retail Graphite Pencil AKQA Sweden H&M H&M Looop United Kingdom

Retail Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Pour Perfectly Canada

Public Spaces Shortlist BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States

Public Spaces Shortlist DDB Chicago Miller Lite Farewell, Work Holiday Parties United States

Out-of-Home Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Sydney Insurance Australia Group (IAG) Sloways Australia

Out-of-Home Shortlist Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg Västtrafik No Douche Bag Sweden

Out-of-Home Shortlist FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States

Out-of-Home Wood Pencil the community Miami OREO The OREO Doomsday Vault United States

Out-of-Home Wood Pencil Famous Innovations Radio Zindagi The Applegram India

Out-of-Home Shortlist BETC Paris Droit de Regard The Eye Opening Test France

Out-of-Home Shortlist MullenLowe Dubai UAE Government Media Office Double Moon United Arab Emirates

Online Experiences Graphite Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Beck's Beck's Frequency Brazil

Online Experiences Wood Pencil R/GA New York / Momentum Worldwide Verizon Verizon - Fortnite Stadium United States

Online Experiences Shortlist DAVID Madrid Burger King The Menu Court Spain

Online Experiences Shortlist SS+K / Peel Iceland Business Iceland Looks Like You Need to Let It Out United States

Online Experiences Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Dubai Bose Noise-O-Meter United Arab Emirates

Online Experiences Shortlist TBWA Sydney Tourism New Zealand PLAY NZ Australia

Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist Just For Fun Pornhub Give a F**k, Get a F**k United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States

Use of Technology Shortlist MullenLowe Dubai The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives The World?s Tallest Donation Box United Arab Emirates

Use of Technology Yellow Pencil adam&eveDDB adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom

New Realities & Emerging Media Graphite Pencil Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States

Film

Social Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema United States

Social Commercial Campaigns Shortlist Droga5 London Setapp Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp. United Kingdom

Social Commercials Under 30 Seconds Shortlist BBDO New York Mars Chocolate North America Karen United States

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist AKQA Sao Paulo Netflix We Watched It All Brazil

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist CHE Proximity Sydney Genea Where Babies Come From Australia

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist Heimat Berlin Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall" Germany

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi NZ Global Women A Career-Limiting Campaign New Zealand

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist DAVID São Paulo Burger King Late Night Stores Brazil

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist Droga5 New York Facebook Born In Quarantine United States

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist Ogilvy Mumbai Savlon Savlon - The Artist India

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Goodby Silverstein & Partners Google / United Nations / Tribeca Enterprises Life Below Water United States

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist Droga5 London Setapp Snake United Kingdom

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Graphite Pencil Indiana Production Coordown The Hiring Chain Italy

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist Squarespace Squarespace Launch It United States

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy

TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Miller Lite "Beer Me" Campaign United States

TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand Global Women A Career Limiting Campaign New Zealand

TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Arnold Worldwide Progressive Insurance Dr Rick United States

TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Shortlist Droga5 London Amazon A Voice Is All You Need United Kingdom

TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Wood Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Shortlist BBDO New York Mars Chocolate North America First Visitors United States

TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Shortlist Apple Apple iPhone 12 - Make Movies Like The Movies United States

TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Shortlist Arnold Worldwide Progressive Insurance Dr Rick "Group Outing" United States

TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Shortlist Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble Jason Alexander Hoodie United States

TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Shortlist Mischief @ No Fixed Address Kraft Heinz Send Noods United States

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Tender And Tough United Kingdom

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist Biscuit Filmworks Meow Wolf Omega Mart: Grand Opening United States

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Lucky Generals Amazon Alexa's Body United Kingdom

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist Heimat Berlin Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall" Germany

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Saturday Morning Procter & Gamble Corporate The Look United States

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist Droga5 London Amazon Ironing United Kingdom

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Riff Raff Films Burberry Festive / Burberry United Kingdom

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab LA Apple AirPods Pro ? Jump United States

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Portland Nike You Can't Stop Us United States

TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Shortlist AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States

TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Superprime Films Apple Vertical Cinema United States

TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy

Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist Droga5 London Amazon Ironing United Kingdom

Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy

Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist Saturday Morning Procter & Gamble The Look United States

Other Screens Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Promotions Shortlist Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Promotions Wood Pencil Translation / ESPNCW State Farm The Last Dance Deep Fake United States

Tactical Shortlist BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Tactical Shortlist Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Tactical Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil

Tactical Wood Pencil Apple Apple The Whole Working-From-Home Thing United States

Tactical Shortlist Ogilvy Mumbai Savlon Savlon - The Artist India

Tactical Shortlist ESPNCW / Translation State Farm The Last Dance Deep Fake United States

Interactive Shortlist DAVID São Paulo Burger King QR Whopper Brazil

Innovation Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema United States

Innovation Wood Pencil Mozga Studio Enjoyable Ageing Charity Foundation Disappearing Stories Russian Federation

Innovation Shortlist Mischief @ No Fixed Address RepresentUs Dictators United States

Low Budget Shortlist Mischief @ No Fixed Address RepresentUs Dictators United States

Low Budget Shortlist Heimat Berlin Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall" Germany

Low Budget Shortlist Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in My Story France

Low Budget Shortlist Lucky Generals Yorkshire Tea Social Distancing Teapot United Kingdom

Low Budget Shortlist Goodby Silverstein & Partners Courageous Conversation Global Foundation Not a Gun United States

Future Impact

Design Shortlist BBDO Guerrero BBDO Guerrero The Dissolving Bottle Philippines

Design Future Impact Pencil Google Google Guideline United States

Design Shortlist Caira Caira Caira United States

Design Shortlist Hiroki Sato Kico Kico - Hearing Agency for Hard-of-Hearing People Netherlands

Design Shortlist Get Better Books Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children Interactive Health Books to Support Sick Children United Kingdom

Design Future Impact Pencil Area 23 Woojer SICK BEATS United States

Design / Student Shortlist Giorgia Maria Malandrino Universities Geoidentity: Logging the Border Italy

Design / Student Shortlist Xi He, Ye Yuan, Ye Yi Hong, Xi Zheng, Zhe Xin Feng, Xin Song Ai Cardiologist Ai Cardiologist China

Initiative Shortlist DLX Design Lab & Sugano Lab Ushioda foundation Aicom Japan

Initiative Future Impact Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness Tikkun Olam Makers: TOM The Prescription Paper Pill Bottle United States

Initiative Shortlist Uncle Grey Canon Truthmark Denmark

Initiative Future Impact Pencil Transform Creative Port of Bergen Environmental Port Index United Kingdom

Initiative / Student Shortlist Miami Ad School Europe Uber Eats Purple Pizza Project Germany

Initiative / Student Future Impact Pencil Aman Soin Google Google Access Canada

Gaming

Brand Integration Wood Pencil VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Super Wendy's World United States

Brand Integration Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany

Brand Integration Wood Pencil Grey London Pringles Meet Frank United Kingdom

Brand Partnership Shortlist Ubisoft Toronto Ubisoft UK Watch Dogs Legion X Stormzy Canada

Brand Partnership Shortlist Grey London Pringles Meet Frank United Kingdom

Brand Partnership Graphite Pencil adam&eveDDB adidas adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom

Experiential Wood Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom

Experiential Graphite Pencil Digital Kitchen Warner Bros. The Joker?s Escape United States

Experiential Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires Fundación Manos Abiertas The Skin Trade Argentina

Experiential Graphite Pencil adam&eveNYC Samsung Samsung X Cyberpunk United States

Educational Wood Pencil Virtue The DDR Museum teAR down this WALL Denmark

Educational Yellow Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany

Educational Shortlist AKQA Sweden Mojang Blockdown Simulator United Kingdom

New Realities & Emerging Media Shortlist Virtue The DDR Museum teAR down this WALL Denmark

Use of Data Wood Pencil VMLY&R Mexico Sanofi Kiddi World Mexico

Graphic Design

Integrated Shortlist Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan

Integrated Wood Pencil Studio Sutherl& Marcus Lyon i.Detroit United Kingdom

Integrated Shortlist Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom

Integrated Shortlist Superunion London Move United Move United - Redefining Disability United States

Integrated Shortlist LiaoDesign Lavie Matérielle Bookstore 20 YEARS 20 PEOPLE 20 STORIES China

Integrated Graphite Pencil Milk New Zealand Déjà Pet Food Déjà ? A Zero Waste Pet Food New Zealand

Integrated Shortlist Bold NoA Mojang Studios Mojang Studios Sweden

Integrated Shortlist Mak-Kai Hang Design Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Arts BOOKED: 2021 Hong Kong

Integrated Graphite Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Your Way, Way Better United States

Integrated Wood Pencil Cindy I-Hsuan Wang The Pier 2 Art Center The Story of Shape Singapore

Integrated Shortlist For The People Humphreys Real Estate Humphreys Real Estate Australia

Integrated Shortlist AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Integrated Wood Pencil Oval Graphic Hsinchu Goverment Taiwan Design Expo'20 in Hsinchu Taiwan

Posters Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Toronto Gender Creative Kids Canada The Genderless Poster Canada

Posters Shortlist TBWA\Zurich McDonald's Suisse Restaurants Sarl McDonald?s - Field Switzerland

Posters Wood Pencil Mucho OpenHood Films Homeroom Single United States

Posters Shortlist McCann New York Reckitt Benckiser Boring Heroes United States

Posters Graphite Pencil LiaoDesign CITIC Press Group Architect Tadao Ando China

Posters Wood Pencil Shun Morikawa HACOYA Boxthink "Outside the Box" Japan

Posters Shortlist Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Screen Printing, Your Way United States

Posters Wood Pencil Cheil Hong Kong Chupa Chups Joy Sticks Hong Kong

Posters Wood Pencil Paul Belford How to Stop a Recurring Dream How to Stop a Recurring Dream United Kingdom

Posters Wood Pencil Landor & Fitch Kellogg's Kellogg's: Reclaiming Iconicity France

Posters Shortlist INNOCEAN Worldwide Berlin Festival of Animation Berlin Festival of Animation Berlin Germany

Posters Wood Pencil 33 and Branding MuQing Hairstyle Figure China

Posters Shortlist Dentsu Tokyo Nikkei Personal Fuel Japan

Posters Shortlist Dentsu Tokyo Shikoku Shimbun Seven-hundred Views of Koi Fish ? Celebration of the Revival of Life in Ritsurin Garden Japan

Posters Shortlist Osborne Ross Housebound Project LIFE Poster United Kingdom

Annual Reports Wood Pencil Mailchimp Mailchimp Mailchimp Annual Report United States

Catalogues & Brochures Shortlist Practice Theory In Plain Words When Cooking Was a Crime: Masak in The Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80s Singapore

Catalogues & Brochures Wood Pencil T-Change Design Studio Kinakaal Forlag Fjell Hav Poesi (Mountain Ocean Poetry? China

Catalogues & Brochures Wood Pencil Milk New Zealand Déjà Pet Food Max ? A Purebred Ultra Condensed Typeface New Zealand

Direct Mail Shortlist Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA Hong Kong

Direct Mail Shortlist Creative Forager WWF UK Food For Thought United Kingdom

Stationery Wood Pencil Collins Crane Paper Company Crane Stationery United States

Games Shortlist Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada

Applied Print Graphics Wood Pencil Studio Sutherl& Boss Box Pencil Box United Kingdom

Applied Print Graphics Shortlist Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Your Uniform, Your Way United States

Applied Print Graphics Graphite Pencil Ravenshaw Studios Susan Santer Johan Santer Order of Service United Kingdom

Applied Print Graphics Shortlist TBWA\RAAD The Lebanese Army PeaceCamo United Arab Emirates

Applied Print Graphics Wood Pencil Osborne Ross The Royal Mint John Logie Baird Commemorative 50p United Kingdom

Applied Print Graphics Shortlist LOLA MullenLowe Unilever Magnum XXL Towel Collection Spain

Applied Print Graphics Graphite Pencil For The People Story Espresso Story Espresso Australia

Applied Print Graphics Shortlist Supple Studio FRAHM Jackets FRAHM ? Tough Beautiful United Kingdom

Motion Design Shortlist Not Real Nike Nike - Gumball Pack Argentina

Motion Design Wood Pencil MRM Worldwide Tommee Tippee Nipplevision United Kingdom

Motion Design Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Movement, Your Way United States

Motion Design Wood Pencil TBWA\Chiat\Day LA The Recording Academy Records of Credit United States

Websites & Apps Shortlist Norgram® SPACE10 Everyday Experiments Denmark

Websites & Apps Shortlist Apple Apple watchOS 7 Watch Faces United States

Websites & Apps Shortlist Clemenger BBDO New Zealand New Zealand Human Rights Commission Voice of Racism New Zealand

Data Visualisation Shortlist Spotify Spotify Your 2020 Wrapped United States

Data Visualisation Shortlist Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States

Data Visualisation Wood Pencil Serviceplan Germany METER Meltdown Flags Germany

Data Visualisation Graphite Pencil Peter Ørntoft CBS News CBS News Stamp Collection Denmark

Data Visualisation Shortlist McCann London Help For Heroes 40,000 Strong United Kingdom

Data Visualisation Shortlist Huge Spotify Spotify Wrapped For Advertisers United States

Environmental Wood Pencil ONCETUDIO Wenzhou-Kean University Ge HeKai Hall Wayfinding China

Environmental Yellow Pencil Snøhetta Groupe Le Monde Groupe Le Monde Signage System Norway

Environmental Wood Pencil Superunion WPP Amsteldok Netherlands

Environmental Shortlist Silo Municipality of the Hague Bicycle Parking Garage The Hague Netherlands

Self Promotion Shortlist Fictionist Studio Fictionist Studio Ox in a Box Malaysia

Self Promotion Shortlist Music Music Music?s ?Goodbye 2020? Party Cannons United Kingdom

Self Promotion Shortlist Studio Sutherl& Studio Sutherl& National Reconstruction United Kingdom

Self Promotion Shortlist Lark Lark 2021 Christmas Cards United Kingdom

Self Promotion Shortlist Pencil Studio Pencil Studio Lucky for some United Kingdom

Self Promotion Shortlist Ogilvy London Ogilvy UK Lockdown in a Book United Kingdom

Self Promotion Shortlist Dentsu Tec Dentsu Tec Dentsu Tec On/Off Pamphlet Japan

Self Promotion Shortlist Dentsu Tec Dentsu Tec Fresh Ingredients and Brushed Up Skills Japan

Illustration

Integrated Shortlist Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Illustrated, Your Way United States

Integrated Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Madrid Procter & Gamble The Most Epic Seafaring Legend Ever Told Spain

Integrated Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Integrated Shortlist MullenLowe SSP3 Ab Inbev #TakeMeBack Colombia

Integrated Graphite Pencil Collins Robinhood Robinhood Illustration United States

Digital Graphite Pencil Mailchimp Mailchimp Mailchimp Annual Report United States

Posters Shortlist Havas Hong Kong Jane Goodall Institute Chimpanic Hong Kong

Posters Wood Pencil Koiso Design Koiso Design EDO 2220 Japan

Posters Wood Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada

Posters Wood Pencil McCann New York Reckitt Benckiser Boring Heroes United States

Posters Wood Pencil Leo Burnett London McDonald's Light On United Kingdom

Press Shortlist Mutant Flair Happy Ending Belgium

Press Wood Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France

Printed Materials Graphite Pencil Indego Design Naughty Roll Imbalance Macao

Printed Materials Wood Pencil Dentsu Nikkei Personal Fuel Japan

Printed Materials Wood Pencil NB Studio The Royal Mail Royal Mail Stamps United Kingdom

Publications Wood Pencil Tenmilliontimes Design The Oriental Press Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys) China

Publications Yellow Pencil Vanity Fair Vanity Fair Breonna Taylor - September 2020 Cover Illustration United States

Publications Shortlist Marta Cerdà Alimbau Vogue Spain Vogue Spain

Environmental Wood Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States

Animated Wood Pencil Kin Mailchimp Big Change Starts Small United States

Animated Yellow Pencil AKQA Casa Vivi and Casa Anastácia Blue Light Brazil

Impact

Advertising / Brands Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

Advertising / Brands Graphite Pencil FCB Canada BMO Financial Fairness Canada

Advertising / Brands Shortlist McCann Detroit General Motors No Way Norway United States

Advertising / Brands Shortlist Grito & TBWA Buenos Aires Arcos Dorados Juli Argentina

Advertising / Brands Shortlist Buutvrij for Life IKEA IKEA - Bring Back Friday Netherlands

Advertising / Brands Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Advertising / Brands Shortlist Grey Advertising WPP Team Liquid Distell #DecoloniseAutocorrect South Africa

Advertising / Brands Wood Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Advertising / Nonprofits Wood Pencil DUDE Communities for Development Money Makes Money United Kingdom

Design / Brands Shortlist Farm Stockholm Doconomy The 2030 Calculator Sweden

Design / Brands Graphite Pencil Cheil Spain Samsung Tallk Spain

Design / Brands Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Poland LEGO LEGO Green Instructions Poland

Design / Nonprofits Wood Pencil AKQA Copenhagen Olafur Eliasson Earth Speakr United Kingdom

Design / Nonprofits Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Design / Other Enterprises Wood Pencil Superunion + Notpla Notpla Notpla - Making Packaging Disappear United Kingdom

Initiatives / Brands Wood Pencil FCB Chicago & FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States

Initiatives / Brands Wood Pencil FCB Canada BMO Financial Fairness Canada

Initiatives / Brands Graphite Pencil Lola-MullenLowe Unilever It's On Us Spain

Initiatives / Brands Shortlist Ogilvy Pakistan Telenor Pakistan Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Pakistan

Initiatives / Brands Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Perú Scotiabank Bank on Equality Peru

Initiatives / Brands Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Paris Ecox Emergency Bikes France

Initiatives / Brands Shortlist Google Brand Studio Google Search Black-owned United States

Initiatives / Brands Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States

Initiatives / Brands Shortlist Grey Argentina Itaú Argentina Pensions Delivery Argentina

Initiatives / Nonprofits Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Initiatives / Nonprofits Shortlist Triad National Muslim Collective Inherit his Name - Inherit his Way Sri Lanka

Initiatives / Nonprofits Wood Pencil FCB Inferno The Big Issue / Linkedin Raising Profiles United Kingdom

Initiatives / Nonprofits Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Initiatives / Other Enterprises Shortlist Goodby Silverstein & Partners Goodby Silverstein & Partners Respond2Racism?First-Responder Twitter Bot United States

Local Solution Shortlist BETC Paris Auberge des Migrants Migrants on Amazon France

Local Solution Shortlist Ogilvy Pakistan Telenor Pakistan Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Pakistan

Local Solution Shortlist TBWA\España Madrid McDonald's Big Good Spain

Local Solution Wood Pencil Grey Argentina Itaú Argentina Pensions Delivery Argentina

Local Solution Shortlist VMLY&R Brasil Starbucks Brasil I Am Brazil

Sustained Solution Graphite Pencil BBDO India Procter and Gamble India Ariel #ShareTheLoad Long Term India

Integrated

Small Business Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Women in Film For Your Consideration United States

Large Business Shortlist AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Large Business Shortlist CHE Proximity Sydney Insurance Australia Group NRMA First Saturday Australia

Large Business Shortlist BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Large Business Graphite Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States

Large Business Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Kraft Heinz Littlest Bailout United States

Large Business Shortlist Buzzman BURGER KING® France Burger King & Friends France

Large Business Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

Large Business Wood Pencil Google Brand Studio Google Search Black-owned United States

Large Business Shortlist NORD DDB Stockholm Elgiganten Denmark VAR Discount Sweden

Large Business Wood Pencil Mischief @ No Fixed Address Kraft Heinz Send Noods United States

Established Campaigns Shortlist Apple / TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Hometown ? Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans United States

Collaborative Campaigns Yellow Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom

Collaborative Campaigns Wood Pencil PSOne The J.M. Smucker Company #JifvsGIF United States

Collaborative Campaigns Shortlist FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States

Collaborative Campaigns Shortlist FCB New York Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Collaborative Campaigns Graphite Pencil Grey New York Pringles Trapped In Advertising United States

Content Led Campaigns Shortlist Droga5 New York Ad Council Seize The Awkward United States

Content Led Campaigns Shortlist Special Group New Zealand Every Kiwi Vote Counts Meddle in the New Zealand Election New Zealand

Magazine & Newspaper Design

Trade Magazines Shortlist Eye Magazine Fedrigoni Pulp United Kingdom

Consumer Magazines Wood Pencil la Repubblica la Repubblica Salute Italy

Consumer Magazines Wood Pencil The New York Times The New York Times Magazine Great Performers United States

Independent Magazines Shortlist Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design Jiangsu Art Museum Ji Xu China

Independent Magazines Wood Pencil Buffalo Zine Buffalo Zine Buffalo Zine No. 11 United Kingdom

Independent Magazines Wood Pencil Kinetic Singapore Holycrap.sg Rubbish No.10 No Time For Melancholy Singapore

Independent Magazines Shortlist Simon Morris, Gill Partington and Adam Smyth Simon Morris, Gill Partington and Adam Smyth Inscription: the Journal of Material Text -Theory, Practice, History United Kingdom

Independent Magazines Shortlist Practice Theory In Plain Words When Cooking was a Crime: Masak in the Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80s Singapore

Independent Magazines Wood Pencil Pentagram Design Port Magazine 413 United Kingdom

Independent Magazines Wood Pencil Zak Group Fact Fact United Kingdom

Independent Magazines Graphite Pencil Buffalo Zine Buffalo Zine Buffalo Zine No. 10 United Kingdom

Independent Magazines Wood Pencil Esperanto Media Esperanto Media ESP Cultural Magazine Japan

Independent Magazines Wood Pencil BP&O BP&O LogoArchive Akogare United Kingdom

Magazine Front Covers Wood Pencil Vanity Fair Vanity Fair Hollywood 2021 Cover United States

Magazine Front Covers Graphite Pencil The New York Times The New York Times Magazine The New York Times Magazine Covers United States

Magazine Spreads & Sections Wood Pencil Vanity Fair Vanity Fair On With the Show! (Hollywood 2021 Portfolio) United States

Newspapers Shortlist The New York Times The New York Times Magazine The New York Times Mag Labs Special Sections United States

Newspapers Yellow Pencil The New York Times The New York Times Magazine The New York Times for Kids United States

Newspaper Spreads & Sections Wood Pencil Dentsu Tokyo Shikoku Shimbun Seven-hundred Views of Koi Fish ? Celebration of the Revival of Life in Ritsurin Garden Japan

Newspaper Spreads & Sections Wood Pencil South China Morning Post Publishers South China Morning Post Publishers Arrested Development Hong Kong

Special Issues Shortlist Pit Magazine Pit Magazine Pit 08 - The Sausage Special United Kingdom

Special Issues Wood Pencil Rethink Canada IKEA Canada IKEA The Last Catalogue Canada

Special Issues Wood Pencil Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design Guangxi Normal University Press Group Pulchra2020 China

Special Issues Wood Pencil Porto Rocha Netflix Netflix Tudum United States

Special Issues Wood Pencil Niiiiice Javier Bidezabal Virus United States

Special Issues Wood Pencil Dentsu Saitama City Hidden Art Sightama Japan

Media

Integrated Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States

Integrated Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

Integrated Wood Pencil R/GA Shopify Supporting Independents United States

Social Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain

Social Wood Pencil Special Group New Zealand Every Kiwi Vote Counts Meddle in the New Zealand Election New Zealand

Social Wood Pencil Venables Bell & Partners Reebok #ZigTheRunway United States

Social Shortlist 140 Verizon #NotDone United States

Social Shortlist MULLEN LOWE SSP3 AB InBev She Speaks Colombia

Mobile Wood Pencil Goodby Silverstein & Partners Frito-Lay North America Cheetos Snap to Steal United States

Mobile Shortlist Ogilvy Brasil adidas do Brasil Spot The Station Brazil

Mobile Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema United States

Direct Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Direct Shortlist Cheil Worldwide Korean National Police Agency Hope Tape Korea, Republic of

Direct Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group NRMA First Saturday Australia

Direct Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group Help! The Game Australia

Direct Graphite Pencil FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States

Direct Shortlist BETC Paris Auberge des Migrants Migrants on Amazon France

Press & Outdoor Shortlist David Miami Burger King Homes of the Whopper United States

Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil We Believers Stillhouse Spirits Unbreakable OOH United States

Press & Outdoor Graphite Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil

Press & Outdoor Shortlist Havas Dubai LEGO Saudi Stores LEGO News Rebuilt United Arab Emirates

Press & Outdoor Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States

Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil Serviceplan Germany MAPA Love Crossings Germany

Radio & Audio Shortlist AKQA Melbourne Tennis Australia Action Audio Australia

Radio & Audio Graphite Pencil Publicis Italy Barilla Playlist Timer Italy

Radio & Audio Shortlist Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Film Wood Pencil Special Group Australia Uber Eats Uber Eats No Repeats Australia

Film Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Superb Owl United States

Film Wood Pencil Lola-MullenLowe Unilever It's On Us Spain

Film Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency The Unsaid New Zealand

Entertainment Shortlist DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany

Entertainment Yellow Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Entertainment Shortlist VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Now That You Mention Us United States

Events & Stunts Shortlist Clemenger BBDO, Sydney Rexona Pitvertising Australia

Events & Stunts Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Pages BBDO Sirena Strike Out Cancer Dominican Republic

Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Stendahls Göteborg Film Festival The Isolated Cinema Sweden

Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada

Retail Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Colombia Falabella Colombia 3362 falabella.com Colombia

Retail Wood Pencil Memac Ogilvy Dubai Al Futtaim IKEA Buy With Your Time United Arab Emirates

Interaction Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany

Interaction Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Samsung Samsung Microcodes Australia

Interaction Graphite Pencil BBDO New York Color of Change Pedestal Project United States

Interaction Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States

Interaction Shortlist BETC Paris 13ème Rue The Underground Première France

Collaboration Wood Pencil MullenLowe SSP3 Ab Inbev The Beer Cap Project Colombia

Collaboration Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Paris Ecox Emergency Bikes France

Collaboration Graphite Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist Sky Creative Sky Sports Where's Gary? United Kingdom

Music Videos

Narrative Shortlist Abby Priest Sweden The Swedish Heartchild Foundation Dante's Heartbeats Sweden

Narrative Shortlist Telescope Films Canada Simon Leoza Simon Leoza ? La Nuée Canada

Narrative Shortlist Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Dead Oceans Khruangbin ? So We Won?t Forget Japan

Narrative Wood Pencil DIVISION France Universal Music DISCLOSURE ? My High France

Performance Shortlist Doomsday / FRIEND London FKA Twigs Sad Day United States

Concept Wood Pencil Prettybird UK Piero Pirupa Braindead United Kingdom

Concept Shortlist Iconoclast France Woodkid Woodkid ? Goliath France

Concept Shortlist MJZ LA Rone Room With a View United States

Animated Shortlist Hornet US Future Islands Future Islands ? For Sure United States

Direction Shortlist Somesuch & Co London Coldplay Coldplay ? Trouble in Town United Kingdom

Direction Graphite Pencil Telescope Films Canada Simon Leoza Simon Leoza ? La Nuée Canada

Direction Shortlist PRIMO / Bungard Film / Eighty4 Ferran Palau Flora ? Caic Spain

Direction Shortlist Bacon Copenhagen Boy Pablo boy pablo ? hey girl Norway

Direction Graphite Pencil CANADA London Rosalía, Travis Scott Rosalía & Travis Scott ? TKN United States

Direction Wood Pencil Doomsday / FRIEND London FKA Twigs Sad Day United States

Direction Graphite Pencil DIVISION France Universal Music DISCLOSURE ? My High France

Direction Shortlist DIVISION France EEDA Landscaping LLC Flatbush Zombies ? Afterlife France

Direction Shortlist Somesuch & Co London Riz Ahmed / WePresents Riz Ahmed ? The Long Goodbye United Kingdom

Direction Shortlist Bacon Copenhagen Active Child Color Me Denmark

Direction Graphite Pencil MJZ LA Rone Room With a View United States

Cinematography Shortlist Telescope Films Canada Simon Leoza Simon Leoza ? La Nuée Canada

Cinematography Shortlist BIRTH France Yseult Yseult ? BAD BOY France

Cinematography Wood Pencil PRIMO / Bungard Film / Eighty4 Ferran Palau Flora ? Caic Spain

Cinematography Shortlist Iconoclast France Woodkid Woodkid ? Goliath France

Editing Shortlist DIVISION France Universal Music DISCLOSURE ? My High France

Editing Wood Pencil Stitch London The Rolling Stones The Rolling Stones ? Criss Cross United Kingdom

Editing Shortlist Adeus Films 13 Block Tieks France

Editing Wood Pencil Ground Work London Partisan Records Idles ? War United Kingdom

Visual Effects Wood Pencil Iconoclast France Woodkid Woodkid ? Goliath France

Visual Effects Graphite Pencil DIVISION France EEDA Landscaping LLC Flatbush Zombies ? Afterlife France

Visual Effects Wood Pencil BaconX Copenhagen Active Child Color Me Denmark

Production Design Wood Pencil BIRTH France Meryem Aboulouafa Meryem Aboulouafa ? Deeply France

Production Design Shortlist FRIEND London London Grammar Lose Your Head United Kingdom

Styling Shortlist Pulse Films London Vogue Italia SINE'GAL Italy

Low Budget Graphite Pencil Object & Animal Small Town Supersound Kelly Lee Owens ft. JJ Cale ? Corner United Kingdom

Low Budget Wood Pencil COMPULSORY. Jurdan Bryant Jurdan Bryant ? Words for Thomas United Kingdom

Low Budget Shortlist Stink Sao Paulo Médicos Del Mundo Espanha Ballerina Soldier Brazil

Next

Next Creative Next Pencil Hans Augustenborg Promote Your Local, Cold Bali, Canairi, Volvo Hans Augustenborg Denmark

Next Creative Next Shortlist Jack Gravatt and Till Dittmers Every Kiwi Vote Counts, Optus, Partners Life, Guinness Jack Gravatt and Till Dittmers New Zealand

Next Creative Next Shortlist Charlotte Alford, Lucy Donagh adidas, Intersport, The Art Pass, Animal Crossing, The Case for Her Charlotte Alford & Lucy Donagh United Kingdom

Next Creative Next Shortlist Ben Muckensturm Reddit, Dickies Ben Muckensturm United States

Next Creative Next Pencil Noah Bramme, Andreas Karlsson Talita, Maurten, 7-Eleven, Clear Channel Noah Bramme & Andreas Karlsson Sweden

Next Designer Next Shortlist Sam Cornwall Miki Megumi, Emma Baines, Stephanie Bowker, Kerstin Ludwig Sam Cornwall United Kingdom

Next Designer Next Pencil Yinan Lyu LINX,Calx Station,Z WAVE Design Yinan Lyu China

Next Designer Next Pencil Haocheng Zhang UAL, LCF, Personal Project, Laojun Mountain Haocheng Zhang China

Next Designer Next Shortlist Maximilian Mauracher, David Rindlisbacher Entkunstung, POOL, New Dawn Maximilian Mauracher & David Rindlisbacher Germany

Next Director Next Shortlist Pulse Films UMG Alex Motlhabane & Lewis Levi United Kingdom

Next Director Next Shortlist Zornitsa Dimitrova stopthetraffik, McDonald's Zornitsa Dimitrova Germany

Next Director Next Pencil Mitch Kalisa Dirty Danger, SXSW Mitch Kalisa United Kingdom

Next Director Next Pencil Martin Furze New Lives, The Mary Foundation Denmark Martin Furze Denmark

Next Director Next Shortlist Fenn O'Meally BYREDO, Texas x Wu-Tang Clan Fenn O'Meally United Kingdom

Next Director Next Shortlist Christian Schilling Duracell / My Spring Christian Schilling Germany

Next Illustrator Next Shortlist Inga Ziemele Quickframe, Mummu, Secret 7" Inga Ziemele United Kingdom

Next Illustrator Next Pencil Eva Cremers Pull&Bear, Breaks Agency, Nike, Lemonade Eva Cremers Netherlands

Next Illustrator Next Pencil Simo Liu Self Promotion, Medium, Harvard Business Review, The Washington Post Magazine Simo Liu United States

Next Photographer Next Pencil Michelle Watt Schön, Blanc, Capture One, Sony Michelle Watt United States

Packaging Design

Luxury Wood Pencil AJOTO AJOTO The Pen Packaging by AJOTO United Kingdom

Luxury Shortlist Bedow Monachus Monachus ? A Dash of Istria Sweden

Luxury Shortlist Aman Resorts Aman Resorts Echoes of Aman - Fine Fragrance United Kingdom

Luxury Shortlist Pergamen Spirit Company Toison Gin Slovakia

Luxury Shortlist Moët Hennessy Eminente Eminente Reserva France

Limited Edition Yellow Pencil Aurimas Kadzevi?ius AK Bees Farm Bee Loop Honey Pot Lithuania

Limited Edition Shortlist ShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design China Resources Snow Beer Lovibond 30 China

Limited Edition Wood Pencil Moruba Viña Zorzal Wines Punto de Fuga Spain

Limited Edition Shortlist Nude Brand Creation Irish Distillers Redbreast Bird Feeder Bottle United Kingdom

Limited Edition Wood Pencil APS Group Isle of Harris Distillers Limited Isle of Harris Gin - The Ceilidh Pack United Kingdom

Limited Edition Graphite Pencil BETC São Paulo Hershey's HerShe Brazil

Limited Edition Wood Pencil Superunion London Agricola D'Argenio Figlia Hong Kong

Limited Edition Shortlist VCCP London Cadbury (Mondel?z) The Originals United Kingdom

Consumer Wood Pencil Denomination Fourth Wave Wine La Noblesse Australia

Consumer Wood Pencil Zero Culture Zero Culture Beverages & Kollektiv Bar Zero Culture Beverages Russian Federation

Consumer Graphite Pencil Open Studio Lykke Kaffegårdar Lykke Kaffegårdar Sweden

Consumer Shortlist Milk NZ Gordon Cumming Change Maker New Zealand

Consumer Shortlist Goods reMarkable reMarkable Norway

Consumer Shortlist Lesha Limonov / Yushkouski Shuba Gift Factory Monroe Art Sponge Belarus

Consumer Wood Pencil ShenZhen BOB Design Farmer Wangtian Agricultural Technology Nongfu Wangtian Chili Sauce China

Consumer Shortlist The Brand Nursery Richard Grant Walker & Drake Dog Food United Kingdom

Consumer Shortlist Pearlfisher SoGood Saké SoGood Saké United States

Consumer Shortlist Pearlfisher McDonald's McDonald's United States

Rebrand Shortlist Jones Knowles Ritchie Bloom & Blossom Generations Collide United Kingdom

Rebrand Wood Pencil Auge Design Bahlsen Group Bahlsen Global Packaging Re-launch Italy

Rebrand Wood Pencil Pearlfisher E-Cloth E-Cloth: Cutting Through the World of Cleaning With Extreme Simplicity United Kingdom

Rebrand Graphite Pencil Design Design Seki Farm Package of High-Quality Rice Japan

Rebrand Shortlist Ragged Edge East London Liquor Company East London Liquor Company United Kingdom

Structural Wood Pencil ESTABLISHED KENDO Fenty Skin United States

Structural Shortlist Superunion London Agricola D'Argenio Figlia Hong Kong

Structural Shortlist Shenzhen BaiXingLong Creative Packaging Shenzhen BaiXingLong Creative Packaging Find the Honey China

Materials Yellow Pencil Aurimas Kadzevi?ius AK Bees Farm Bee Loop Honey Pot Lithuania

Materials Wood Pencil ESTABLISHED FACEGYM FACEGYM United States

Materials Wood Pencil Concrete MOB Beauty MOB Beauty Canada

Materials Shortlist Yellowdot Design OLIVIO OLIVIO & CO Kids Sunglasses Eco Packaging Hong Kong

Materials Shortlist Indego design Naughty Roll Golden Rat Macao

Materials Shortlist Superunion Etos Etos - Every Step Matters Netherlands

Promotional Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Sao Paulo Coca-Cola Stranger Coke Brazil

Promotional Wood Pencil Geometry Global Hamburg CSD Germany The Pride Packtivation Germany

Promotional Wood Pencil Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Draw Ketchup Canada

Promotional Wood Pencil OMSE Peddlers Gin Peddlers Mahjong Box United Kingdom

Promotional Shortlist Ki Saigon Pizza 4Ps Pizzas For Peace Vietnam

Promotional Shortlist Cheil Worldwide Korean National Police Agency Hope Tape Korea, Republic of

Photography

Portraits Graphite Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom

Documentary Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris Leica The World Deserves Witnesses France

Documentary Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Mumbai Jimmy Nelson Foundation Save Our Sentinels India

Still Life & Studio Shortlist Impact BBDO Novomed Hidden Allergy United Arab Emirates

Still Life & Studio Wood Pencil Quinsay Design Ugan Concept Revolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the Floor China

Still Life & Studio Shortlist Serviceplan Germany BMW Group THE 8 Artwork Germany

Still Life & Studio Shortlist TBWA\Thailand McThai Burger & Me Thailand

Fashion Wood Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan

Fine Art & Conceptual Wood Pencil DDB Aotearoa New Zealand McDonald's McDonald's Reflections New Zealand

Fine Art & Conceptual Wood Pencil Armando Testa Spa Luigi Lavazza The New Humanity Italy

Digital Compositing Shortlist DDB Paris Volkswagen Future France

Digital Compositing Shortlist Suburbia British Vogue British Vogue Autumn / Winter 2020 Collections Story United Kingdom

Low Budget Graphite Pencil The Odd Number Salvation Army If It Doesn?t Fit, Donate It South Africa

PR

Integrated Wood Pencil The Narrative Group McDonald's Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal United States

Integrated Shortlist PSOne The J.M. Smucker Company #JifvsGIF United States

Integrated Shortlist Weber Shandwick Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) 'Got Milk?' 2.0 United States

Integrated Shortlist AMV BBDO Essity #wombpainstories United Kingdom

Integrated Shortlist Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States

Integrated Wood Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States

Integrated Wood Pencil Mischief @ No Fixed Address OkCupid Be A #VILF United States

B2B Shortlist VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

B2B Wood Pencil FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States

B2C Graphite Pencil We Believers New York Burger King Global Burger King Cow's Menu United States

B2C Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States

B2C Shortlist BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States

B2C Yellow Pencil DDB Group New Zealand New Zealand Aids Foundation The Baby That Changed HIV New Zealand

In-Market Shortlist FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States

Multi-Market Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Multi-Market Graphite Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany

Digital & Social Wood Pencil TBWA Sydney Tourism New Zealand PLAY NZ Australia

Digital & Social Wood Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France

Digital & Social Shortlist SIX Sony Music Labels A Ciphered Release of Music Video: Stray Sheep Code Japan

Digital & Social Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain

Digital & Social Shortlist Publicis Italy Barilla Playlist Timer Italy

Events & Stunts Shortlist Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada

Events & Stunts Shortlist Leo Burnett Romania Telekom Romania The Online Park Romania

Events & Stunts Wood Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Events & Stunts Graphite Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States

Entertainment Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Entertainment Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany

Entertainment Wood Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France

Entertainment Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain

Entertainment Wood Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Entertainment Graphite Pencil TBWA Sydney Tourism New Zealand PLAY NZ Australia

Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Shortlist DAVID Madrid Twitter Twitter Dad Spain

Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Yellow Pencil Publicis México Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico

Use of Talent & Influencers Graphite Pencil The Narrative Group McDonald's Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist Edelman New York Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist Weber Shandwick Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) 'Got Milk?' 2.0 United States

Use of Media Relations Wood Pencil Serviceplan France Règles Élémentaires Invisible Women France

Reactive Response Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States

Reactive Response Wood Pencil Buzzman BURGER KING® France Burger King & Friends France

Reactive Response Wood Pencil Edelman New York Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States

Reactive Response Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Reactive Response Wood Pencil David Miami Anheuser-Busch Bigger Picture United States

Reactive Response Graphite Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Superb Owl United States

Reactive Response Shortlist Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom

Reactive Response Graphite Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen That Look From Popeyes United States

Reactive Response Shortlist Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil

Reactive Response Wood Pencil Mother London KFC KFC ' The World's Least Appropriate Slogan' United Kingdom

Reactive Response Shortlist The Community Miami OREO The Oreo Doomsday Vault United States

Product Launch Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Product Launch Graphite Pencil We Believers New York Burger King Global Burger King Cow's Menu United States

Product Launch Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States

Product Launch Shortlist Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan

Product Launch Shortlist Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA Hong Kong

Product Launch Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mexico AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico Victoria 1.8 Mexico

Product Launch Wood Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg Volvo Car Corporation A Million More Sweden

Product Launch Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States

Public Affairs Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany

Public Affairs Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Public Affairs Shortlist AMV BBDO Refuge Naked Threat United Kingdom

Public Affairs Wood Pencil David Miami Anheuser-Busch Bigger Picture United States

Public Affairs Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States

Public Affairs Graphite Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Low Budget Shortlist Serviceplan France Règles Élémentaires Invisible Women France

Press & Outdoor

Press Adverts Shortlist Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project / Ethel United Kingdom

Press Adverts Shortlist Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project / Fanny United Kingdom

Press Adverts Shortlist Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Bolt 'Vacuum' United States

Press Adverts Shortlist Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Bolt 'Toothbrush' United States

Press Adverts Shortlist Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Bolt 'Toaster' United States

Press Adverts Shortlist Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Safety 'Frankenstein' United States

Press Adverts Shortlist Publicis?Poke P&O Ferries Brexit Reassurance Campaign United Kingdom

Press Adverts Shortlist Ogilvy South Africa Rape Crisis Cape Town The Rape Page South Africa

Press Adverts Shortlist Oatly Department of Mind Control Oatly Help Dad Sweden

Press Adverts Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom

Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Toronto Milk-Bone You Choose What They Chew Canada

Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil The Odd Number The Salvation Army If It Doesn?t Fit, Donate It South Africa

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Tailor Made ABTO (Brazilian Organ Transplant Association) Cartoons Brazil

Press Campaigns Shortlist Cheil Hong Kong Chupa Chups Joy Sticks Hong Kong

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Safety 'Little Red, Hansel/Gretel, Frankenstein' United States

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Bolt 'Toaster, Toothbrush, Vacuum' United States

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil the community Project Gutenberg Crossed-out Classics United States

Press Campaigns Shortlist DDB Paris Volkswagen Future France

Press Campaigns Yellow Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Publicis Ecuador Movistar Ecuador Broken Screens Ecuador

Press Campaigns Shortlist Ogilvy Germany Curtice Brothers Before Ketchup Germany

Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only keep the Best of France France

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Uncle Grey Canon Missed Shots Denmark

Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble Olay Face the STEM Gap United States

Press Campaigns Shortlist Mother London IKEA IKEA 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight' United Kingdom

Interactive Press Adverts Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States

Tactical Press Adverts Wood Pencil Publicis?Poke P&O Ferries Brexit Reassurance Campaign United Kingdom

Tactical Press Adverts Shortlist Folk Wunderman Thompson Vodafone Foundation Ireland The Hidden Pandemic Ireland

Tactical Press Adverts Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States

Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil DDB Group New Zealand McDonald's McDonald's Reflections New Zealand

Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil

Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom

Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil

Poster Campaigns Shortlist Åkestam Holst NoA SSF Your Password Is Shit Sweden

Poster Campaigns Shortlist Away Away Travel Posters for Pets United States

Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil BETC São Paulo Hershey's HerShe Brazil

Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom

Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada

Poster Campaigns Shortlist adam&eveDDB Unilever Dynamite United Kingdom

Poster Campaigns Shortlist Uncommon Creative Studio B&Q Build a Life United Kingdom

Poster Campaigns Yellow Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only keep the Best of France France

Poster Campaigns Shortlist Mother London IKEA IKEA 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight' United Kingdom

Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil One Twenty Three West Vancouver Mural Festival Vancouver Mural Festival - You'll Get It When You See It Canada

Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Women in Film For Your Consideration United States

Interactive Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom

Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist R/GA New York Ad Council The Ad Council - #OutThereForUs United States

Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist Mother London KFC The World's Least Appropriate Slogan United Kingdom

Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist AlmapBBDO Alpargatas True Fashion Brazil

Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist Spotify Spotify Save Our Stages United States

Tactical Poster Adverts Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States

Tactical Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Wingstop Wearable Billboards United States

Tactical Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States

Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist MediaMonks Hilversum / Circus Netflix Netflix: More Than 7 United States

Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab London Apple Behind the Mac ? Made in the UK United Kingdom

Innovation Wood Pencil David Miami Burger King Homes of the Whopper United States

Innovation Yellow Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil

Innovation Shortlist Leo Burnett Chicago Wingstop Wearable Billboards United States

Innovation Shortlist Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble Olay Face the STEM Gap United States

Product Design

Homeware Shortlist DDB Unlimited HAK The Helping Plate Netherlands

Everyday Consumer Products Shortlist Microsoft Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller United States

Everyday Consumer Products Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Leisure & Sports Graphite Pencil adam&eveDDB Florian Alt GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom

Consumer & Wearable Technology Wood Pencil Apple Apple AirPods Max United States

Consumer & Wearable Technology Wood Pencil Microsoft Xbox Xbox Series S United States

Consumer & Wearable Technology Shortlist adam&eveDDB adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom

Consumer & Wearable Technology Wood Pencil Google Google Nest Thermostat United States

Assisted Living & Health Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Paris Ecox Emergency Bikes France

Assisted Living & Health Wood Pencil Box Clever Vave Health Vave Health United States

Workplace, Retail & Industrial Shortlist Aruliden Google Google Meet Hardware ? Series One United States

Public Space & Transport Shortlist Hugo Eccles Untitled Motorcycles XP Zero United States

Inclusive Shortlist Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan

Prototypes Wood Pencil The&Partnership London Royal National Institute of Blind People The 'Design For Everyone' Campaign United Kingdom

Prototypes Wood Pencil Area 23 Woojer SICK BEATS United States

Production Design

Film Wood Pencil Johannes Leonardo Volkswagen Group of America Volkswagen the Wheel United States

Film Yellow Pencil Biscuit Filmworks LA & Revolver Brawl Stars Starr Park United States

Film Shortlist Good Morning Films My Choices Foundation Chotu India

Film Shortlist Commonwealth // McCann Chevrolet Silverado Tailgates United States

Film Shortlist Solab Pictures SEGA Humankind France

Film Graphite Pencil Academy Three Real 5G United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Biscuit Filmworks London / Droga 5 Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa United Kingdom

Animated Wood Pencil Area 23 Lilly / Cyramza The Momentous Moments of Max and Maxine United States

Animated Shortlist Area 23 Insmed Unbreakable United States

Animated Wood Pencil adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom

Radio & Audio

Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King Confusing Times Spain

Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Metropolitan Police Hard Calls Saves Lives United Kingdom

Commercial Campaigns Shortlist Alma DDB Manuel Oliver Absurd Reality United States

Commercial Campaigns Shortlist Havas Turkey Greenpeace Turkey Greenpeace - Repeaters Turkey

Commercial Campaigns Shortlist VMLY&R Melbourne Queensland Family & Child Commission Lost In Translation Australia

Commercial Campaigns Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Chile World Wildlife Fund Nature Is Calling For Help Chile

Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Kolle Rebbe Deutsche Lufthansa FlyNet Germany

Commercials Over 30 Seconds Graphite Pencil Boys + Girls Swim Ireland Daddy! Daddy! Look at me! Ireland

Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist TBWA Hunt Lascaris Datsun South Africa Carmageddon South Africa

Entertainment Shortlist Droga5 New York Ad Council Seize The Awkward United States

Entertainment Shortlist Romance Audi The Art of Silence France

Entertainment Shortlist M&C Saatchi BIG W Rap Books Australia

Tactical Wood Pencil BBC Creative BBC Bringing Us Closer United Kingdom

Tactical Shortlist TBWA Hunt Lascaris Datsun South Africa TV Licence South Africa

Tactical Wood Pencil DUDE Communities for Development Money Makes Money United Kingdom

Tactical Graphite Pencil Africa Brazilian Association of Psychiatric Alexa's Burnout Brazil

Tactical Wood Pencil TBWA Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group Marital Bliss South Africa

Innovation Graphite Pencil 215 McCann Microsoft Xbox Series X: Walking in Steve's Dreams United States

Innovation Shortlist M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank Deaf Radio South Africa

Innovation Shortlist AKQA Melbourne Tennis Australia Action Audio Australia

Side Hustle

Start-Up / Student Shortlist Kevin Omelia and Conall Casey Epi-Tech Ireland

Start-Up / Student Shortlist Andrea Li & Michelle Lim liim co. United Kingdom

Start-Up / Student Side Hustle Pencil Stephanie Connolly LittleTalks Ireland

Start-Up / Student Shortlist Cameron Bensimon localfurniture United Kingdom

Start-Up / Emerging Professional Shortlist Hans Augustenborg Promote Your Local Denmark

Start-Up / Emerging Professional Shortlist Heavy Duty The Statue Review Australia

Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist Emma Leamore, Katyana O?Neill and Pierce Thomson The Interview Before the Interview Australia

Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist Food for Thought Food for Thought United Kingdom

Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist The Foreword The Foreword United Kingdom

Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist Play Academy The WhatsApp School India

Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist Quantum Flytrap Quantum Flytrap Poland

Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist Veronica Padilla Gentle Mentals United States

Scale-Up / Emerging Professional Side Hustle Pencil I Like Networking I Like Networking United Kingdom

Sound Design & Use of Music

Sound Design Shortlist BBDO Group Germany UNICEF Deutschland #ENDviolence "More Than A Mark" Germany

Sound Design Shortlist Fork Unstable Media Merck Microplastic Journey Germany

Sound Design Shortlist Machine Ubisoft Watch Dogs: Legion - Tipping Point Cinematic Trailer France

Sound Design Wood Pencil String and Tins Facebook Oculus Oculus: First Steps United Kingdom

Original Composition Wood Pencil AlmapBBDO LG Project Ms. Mozart Brazil

Original Composition Shortlist FRED & FARID New York Rémy Martin Voices from Harlem United States

Original Composition Shortlist String and Tins Just Eat Just Eat United Kingdom

Original Composition Shortlist adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom

Original Composition Wood Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Original Composition Wood Pencil BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States

Original Composition Wood Pencil Indiana Production CoorDown The Hiring Chain Italy

Original Composition Graphite Pencil Taproot Dentsu Facebook Pooja Didi India

Original Composition Shortlist BT Sport BT Sport Time for a New Season United Kingdom

Original Composition Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Mumbai Jimmy Nelson Foundation Save Our Sentinels India

Existing Music Shortlist BBDO Group Germany / AlmapBBDO WhatsApp Family Diary Germany

Existing Music Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple AirPods Pro ? Jump United States

Existing Music Shortlist Heimat Berlin HORNBACH HORNBACH "Biodiversity Starts in Your Garden." Germany

Existing Music Wood Pencil Soundtree Music Green & Blacks Wildly. Deliciously. Organic. United Kingdom

Existing Music Shortlist Major Tom Music Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom

Existing Music Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Existing Music Shortlist AMV BBDO Essity Xmess United Kingdom

Adapted Music Shortlist Publicis New York Citi America the Beautiful United States

Adapted Music Graphite Pencil new-land Levi's Levi's - When You Take A Step, We All Move Denmark

Adapted Music Shortlist Droga5 New York Facebook Survive: Coogan's United States

Adapted Music Shortlist DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France

Adapted Music Wood Pencil BBDO New York American Red Cross Piano United States

Adapted Music Shortlist Forsman & Bodenfors Generation Pep Dance 10.000 Sweden

Adapted Music Wood Pencil Twenty Below Music Burberry Burberry Festive United Kingdom

Adapted Music Shortlist Sid Lee Paris SKYN Head Shoulders Knees and Toes France

Adapted Music Wood Pencil Elephant Yahoo Yahoo! + Tank and the Bangas & Friends United States

Adapted Music Shortlist AKQA Paris Oakley Oakley One Love France

Adapted Music Wood Pencil Abby Priest The Swedish Heartchild Foundation Dante's Heartbeats Sweden

Audio Composition Shortlist Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States

Audio Composition Shortlist Wave Studios London Cupra Cupra Formentor - Alive United Kingdom

Audio Composition Wood Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France

Audio Composition Shortlist Socialclub Paris SOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONAL SOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONAL France

Audio Composition Shortlist AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Audio Composition Wood Pencil Factory / SIREN BBC Sounds The Power of Sounds United Kingdom

Audio Composition Shortlist adam&eveDDB Mars Scaredy Cat United Kingdom

Audio Composition Wood Pencil Box of Toys Audio Axl Le Vincent United Kingdom

Audio Composition Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and The Black Bear School United States

Audio Composition Wood Pencil Kay-Oskwarek Music Nike Nike - You Can?t Stop Us: Victory Swim United Kingdom

Spatial Design

Exhibitions Wood Pencil FARM Topawards Asia Hungry Design Singapore

Exhibitions Shortlist The Glue Society Anti-Slavery Australia The Human Mart Australia

Expo & Trade Shows Shortlist D'art Design Gruppe D'art Design Gruppe Delivered Germany

Installations Shortlist FCB New York Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Installations Shortlist McCann London Help For Heroes 40,000 Strong United Kingdom

Installations Shortlist Shiseido Shiseido Beauty Innovation 2020 Japan

Installations Yellow Pencil ROSAPARK Innocence en Danger Just a Wall France

Retail Shortlist AKQA Sweden H&M H&M Looop United Kingdom

Public Spaces Black Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States

Low Budget Wood Pencil Ken-Tsai Lee Design Lab Type Directors Club Type Directors Club Annual Exhibition in Taiwan Taiwan

Type Design

Traditional Shortlist Production Type Google Newsreader France

Traditional Wood Pencil Coca-Cola China / CoolCharacter / FounderType Coca-Cola China Coca-Cola Care Font China

Sans Serif Shortlist A2-TYPE & Margaret Calvert Network Rail Rail Alphabet 2 United Kingdom

Sans Serif Wood Pencil Liu Zhao Studio Google Noto Traditional Nushu China

Sans Serif Shortlist Paratype Paratype Stapel Type Family Russian Federation

Sans Serif Shortlist Fontwerk Fontwerk Ika Germany

Script Graphite Pencil LiebeFonts LiebeFonts Amazingly Real Looking Handwritten Messages Germany

Display Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Flame, Your Way United States

Display Shortlist Kinuta Font Factory Kinuta Font Factory Kiriko Color Japan

Display Graphite Pencil COLLINS San Francisco Symphony San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Typography United States

Multi-Style Shortlist Morcos Key Commercial Type Lyon Arabic United States

Multi-Style Shortlist Monotype Monotype Futura Now United Kingdom

Multi-Style Shortlist Landor & Fitch Milan De'Longhi De?Longhi Unveiling the Art of Transformation Italy

Multi-Style Graphite Pencil Eino Korkala & Daniel Coull TBWA\Helsinki Climate Crisis Font Finland

Multi-Style Shortlist Tarek Atrissi Design Arabic Typography Kermes Arabic Spain

Typography

Integrated Shortlist Ragged Edge East London Liquor Company East London Liquor Company United Kingdom

Integrated Shortlist Light Publicity The Foundation for Ainu Culture Illuminating the Indigenous Soul Japan

Integrated Yellow Pencil COLLINS San Francisco Symphony San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Typography United States

Integrated Wood Pencil Superunion WPP Amsteldok Netherlands

Digital Shortlist Fable Basheer Graphic Books The State of Print Singapore

Packaging Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Flame-licked Type, Your Way United States

Environmental Shortlist another design SUPERB Wen He You góng m?-Cantonese Observation Exhibition China

New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil TBWA\Helsinki TietoEVRY The Polite Type Finland

Visual Effects

Colour Grading Graphite Pencil DDB San Francisco iShares Eleanor T. Fitzsimmons United States

Colour Grading Wood Pencil MPC London Glenmorangie Glenmorangie - It?s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful United Kingdom

Compositing Shortlist Electric Theatre Collective LG LG - Follow the Light United Kingdom

Compositing Shortlist Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles Toyota Motor North America Upstream United States

Compositing Yellow Pencil Electric Theatre Collective Jägermeister Jägermeister - Be The Meister United Kingdom

Compositing Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris McDonald's France Books France

Compositing Graphite Pencil MPC London Burberry Burberry - Festive United Kingdom

Computer-Generated Shortlist adam&eveDDB Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation 5 - Play Has No Limits United Kingdom

Computer-Generated Shortlist Mathematic Adobe Adobe Fantastic Voyage France

Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France

Computer-Generated Shortlist Bloober Team Bloober Team The Medium Poland

Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil MPC London Burberry Burberry - Festive United Kingdom

Computer-Generated Shortlist Havas Chicago Babybel Babybel - Join The Goodness United States

Practical Effects Wood Pencil Whitespace VisitScotland Scotland at Night United Kingdom

Practical Effects Shortlist DDB Chicago Mars Starburst Swirlers United States

Practical Effects Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Miller Lite "Beer Me" Campaign United States

New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil Seyhan Lee Beko Connections United States

Low Budget Yellow Pencil FRED & FARID Los Angeles Fridays For Future US Our House is on Fire United States

Low Budget Shortlist Publicis Conseil Licra Licra - Faces of Fear France

Writing for Advertising

Integrated Shortlist Mischief @ No Fixed Address Kraft Heinz Send Noods United States

Integrated Shortlist Spotify USA Spotify Play Your Part United States

Film Shortlist BETC Paris Pornhub Not My Job France

Film Shortlist Lucky Generals Amazon Alexa's Body United Kingdom

Film Shortlist Goodby Silverstein & Partners Google / United Nations / Tribeca Enterprises Life Below Water United States

Film Graphite Pencil Droga5 London Setapp Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Over Sharing United States

Film Wood Pencil BMB Farrow & Ball Relax, it's Modern Emulsion United Kingdom

Film Graphite Pencil Apple Apple The Whole-Working-From-Home Thing United States

Film Shortlist Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France

Film Shortlist Droga5 New York Kimberly-Clark / Huggies We Got You, Baby United States

Film Shortlist 4creative Channel 4 #MerryDifferent United Kingdom

Film Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Direct Shortlist Special Group New Zealand Every Kiwi Vote Counts Meddle in the New Zealand Election New Zealand

Press Shortlist TBWA\Paris Leica The World Deserves Witnesses France

Radio & Audio Wood Pencil TBWA Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group Marital Bliss South Africa

Radio & Audio Shortlist Global Unilever Wingmen: A Roll Call of Icons United Kingdom

Radio & Audio Yellow Pencil Boys + Girls Swim Ireland Daddy! Daddy! Look At Me! Ireland

Radio & Audio Graphite Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King Confusing Times Spain

Entertainment Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Cantenna United States

Writing for Design

Integrated Shortlist Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan

Integrated Graphite Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand

Digital Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Rights Commission Voice of Racism New Zealand

Digital Wood Pencil Among Equals The Girls' Network The Empowerium United Kingdom

Digital Shortlist Bulb Bulb Bulb - PSR United Kingdom

Graphic Graphite Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom

Graphic Yellow Pencil Mother LA Postmates Postmates | Don't Cookbook United States

Graphic Graphite Pencil Havas Lynx Group Havas Lynx Group Andi Goes United Kingdom

Graphic Shortlist Tom Sharp & Steers McGillan Eves Roman Baths, Bath A Year of Fragments United Kingdom

Packaging Wood Pencil For The People Story Espresso Story Espresso Coffee Cups Australia

Packaging Wood Pencil Supple Studio FRAHM Jackets FRAHM ? Tough Beautiful United Kingdom

Naming Wood Pencil The Stone Twins LEBO Vastgoed Met Hotel Netherlands

Naming Wood Pencil The Stone Twins G&S Vastgoed Nowhere Netherlands

Naming Shortlist Red Stone British Science Association The Ideas Fund United Kingdom

Brand Voice Wood Pencil Ragged Edge East London Liquor Company East London Liquor Company United Kingdom

Brand Voice Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand

Brand Voice Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Kimberly-Clark / Huggies We Got You, Baby United States

Brand Voice Graphite Pencil Ragged Edge Mylo Mylo United Kingdom

Brand Voice Wood Pencil Superunion Clear Mobile Clear Mobile United Kingdom

Brand Voice Shortlist Spotify Spotify Your 2020 Wrapped United States

Storytelling Graphite Pencil For The People Story Espresso Story Espresso Australia

Storytelling Wood Pencil RT Creative Lab RT The Endless Letter on Instagram Stories Russian Federation