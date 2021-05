D&AD21: D&AD awards 3 Black Pencils, 231 Culture, Design and Impact winners

In the second virtual ceremony, on 27 May at 7pm, D&AD announced 3 Black Pencil winners, alongside the President's Award and the remaining Pencil winners across the Culture, Design and Impact categories.

#wombstories, AMV BBDO, Art Direction, Film

Women animators from across the world aiming to open up the many narratives and break taboos around the experiences of people with wombs.





Women animators from across the world aiming to open up the many narratives and break taboos around the experiences of people with wombs. True Name, McCann New York, Experiential, Community

A collaboration with Mastercard to support the rights of transgender and nonbinary people to use their chosen names on credit cards.





A collaboration with Mastercard to support the rights of transgender and nonbinary people to use their chosen names on credit cards. Boards of Change, FCB Chicago, Spatial Design, Public Spaces

Turning plywood boards used to barricade storefronts during the Black Lives Matter protests into polling booths, empowering Black Americans to use their right to vote.





Turning plywood boards used to barricade storefronts during the Black Lives Matter protests into polling booths, empowering Black Americans to use their right to vote. President’s Award

This year’s President’s Award, reserved for true industry heroes, was awarded to Kim Gehrig, director at Somesuch, for her outstanding contribution to creativity.

Companies of the Year

AMV BBDO

Publicis Italia

Africa

Collins

John Knowles Ritchie

Superunion

Division

Somesuch London

Stink Films

Apple

Essity

Academy

United States - 59 Pencils



United Kingdom - 53 Pencils



China - 13 Pencils



Canada and France - 11 Pencils each

John Knowles Ritchie, Collins and Superunion - 5 Pencils each



Adam&EveDDB, Africa, Apple and Google / Google Creative Lab - 4 Pencils each

Impact: 6 Graphite, 13 Wood



Future Impact: 5 Future Impact pencils

Entertainment: 3 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 5 Wood



Gaming: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 6 Wood



Music Videos: 6 Graphite, 10 Wood

Book Design: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 6 Wood



Branding: 6 Yellow, 12 Graphite, 36 Wood



Design Transformation: 1 Yellow, 2 Wood



Digital Design: 2 Yellow, 5 Graphite, 6 Wood



Graphic Design: 1 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 21 Wood



Magazine & Newspaper Design: 1 Yellow, 2 Graphite, 17 Wood



Packaging Design: 2 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 15 Wood



Product Design: 1 Graphite, 7 Wood



Spatial Design: 1 Yellow, 2 Wood



Type Design: 3 Graphite, 3 Wood

Black - 3 Pencils awarded



Yellow - 63 Pencils awarded



Graphite - 190 Pencils awarded



Wood - 390 Pencils awarded



Side Hustle - 2 Pencils



Future Impact - 5 Pencils



Next - 9 Pencils awarded



Collaborative - 2 Pencils awarded

Animation Subcateogry Award Entrant company Client Title Country 2D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil WeTransfer WeTransfer How Have You Been? Netherlands 2D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil Giant Ant Airbnb Airbnb Combating Discrimination Canada 2D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Dentsu Semba Center Building Pretending to Forget Japan 2D Computer-Generated Shortlist Edelman Novartis The Boy Who Couldn't See the Stars France 2D Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France 2D Computer-Generated Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Paris Forbidden Stories Forbidden Stories France 2D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Hornet Away Away - Travel the Vote United States 2D Computer-Generated Shortlist Park Pictures Imagine Justice We Matter Too United States 2D Computer-Generated Shortlist Kin Mailchimp Big Change Starts Small United States 2D Computer-Generated Shortlist DDB Sydney Westpac However You Make it, We?ll Help You Save it. Australia 2D Computer-Generated Shortlist CHE Proximity Sydney Genea Where Babies Come From Australia 3D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil Roof Studio Curaviva Bildung Curaviva United States 3D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Area 23 Insmed Unbreakable United States Traditional Yellow Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom Traditional Wood Pencil Dentsu Zespri International Japan Enjoy the Healthy You Love Japan Traditional Shortlist Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters In my Story France Traditional Shortlist adam&eveDDB Mars Petcare Snowman United Kingdom Traditional Graphite Pencil Area 23 Insmed Trapped United States Traditional Shortlist Area 23 Lilly / Cyramza The Momentous Moments of Max and Maxine United States Motion Graphics Wood Pencil Ditroit Procter & Gamble Pantene Nutrient Blends Collection Italy Characters & Creatures Graphite Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom Characters & Creatures Shortlist FIG CNN Donkey & Elephant United States Characters & Creatures Shortlist adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom Characters & Creatures Shortlist Piranha Bar Gas Network Ireland Poxy Chores Ireland Mixed Media Shortlist NOMINT Great Ormond Street Hospital World's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSH United Kingdom Mixed Media Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Mixed Media Shortlist Builders Club Nike Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt. United Kingdom Mixed Media Shortlist FIG CNN Donkey & Elephant United States Mixed Media Wood Pencil adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom Mixed Media Shortlist BBDO New York & JOY Collective Shea Moisture It Comes Naturally United States Low Budget Shortlist Zombie Studio WWF Lin The Pangolin Brazil Low Budget Graphite Pencil Khoo Siew May & Jay Septimo Superhero Me One More Time Singapore Low Budget Shortlist BETC Paris Pornhub Not My Job France Low Budget Wood Pencil NOMINT Great Ormond Street Hospital World's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSH United Kingdom Low Budget Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Paris Forbidden Stories Forbidden Stories France Low Budget Graphite Pencil Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France Art Direction Integrated Wood Pencil BETC São Paulo Hershey's HerShe Brazil Integrated Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Integrated Wood Pencil AlmapBBDO Pepsico Doritos Wasabi Brazil Integrated Graphite Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Integrated Yellow Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil Integrated Shortlist Superunion Clear Mobile Clear Mobile United Kingdom Integrated Shortlist The Bloc NBCDI ABCs of Survival United States Digital Shortlist Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Rights Commission Voice of Racism New Zealand Digital Graphite Pencil GSD&M U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Into The Storm United States Digital Shortlist Squarespace Squarespace Browser History United States Digital Wood Pencil Studio Regale A?sop A?sop Presents: Three Aromatique Candles & Other Stories Netherlands Film Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles Toyota Motor North America Upstream United States Film Black Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Film Shortlist 72andSunny Los Angeles Adobe Fantastic Voyage United States Film Wood Pencil Amber China Durex Safely Feel the Real World China Film Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and the Black Bear School United States Film Shortlist Squarespace Squarespace Launch It United States Film Shortlist adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Shot on iPhone ? Vertical Cinema United States Film Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple AirPods Pro ? Jump United States Film Graphite Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody is Normal United Kingdom Film Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Mars Starburst Swirlers United States Film Shortlist DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France Direct Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States Direct Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Direct Shortlist The Bloc NBCDI ABCs of Survival United States Press Wood Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France Outdoor Graphite Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil Outdoor Shortlist Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom Outdoor Shortlist TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France Experiential Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Netflix Korea The Massacre of Kingdom Japan Experiential Shortlist The Glue Society Anti-Slavery Australia The Human Mart Australia Experiential Shortlist BBDO New York Foot Locker For the Love United States Experiential Wood Pencil DDB Group New Zealand Lion New Zealand Emerson's Tiny Pub New Zealand Experiential Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Miller Lite Farewell, Work Holiday Parties United States Experiential Shortlist BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States Gaming Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany Book Design Children's Picture Books Shortlist Coralie Bickford-Smith Penguin Books The Song of the Tree United Kingdom Trade Books Shortlist Tenmilliontimes Design The Oriental Press Allusions in the Subway Stations' Name of Beijing China Culture, Art & Design Books Wood Pencil Mother LA Postmates Postmates | Don't Cookbook United States Culture, Art & Design Books Wood Pencil Julia Hasting Phaidon Paul Smith United Kingdom Culture, Art & Design Books Wood Pencil Prestel Tyler Mitchell I Can Make You Feel Good United Kingdom Culture, Art & Design Books Yellow Pencil Chemical Industry Press Chemical Industry Press Stories Hidden in Chinese Characters China Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Milk NZ Deja Pet Food Max ? A Purebred Ultra Condensed Typeface New Zealand Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist BOB Design Allford Hall Monoghan Morris AHMM Chronicle United Kingdom Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Quietly Studio Gang of Four Gang of Four United Kingdom Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Y.STUDIO Small Enterprise Meet Pu?er China Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design Phoenix Fine Arts Publishing Browse Leipzig, Best Book Design From All Over the World, 1991-2003 China Culture, Art & Design Books Wood Pencil Kinetic Singapore Holycrap.sg Rubbish No.10 No Time For Melancholy Singapore Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Haller Brun Kunstmuseum Den Haag A.R. Penck?How It Works Netherlands Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Beijing Artron Art Design Center Jia Difei Jia Difei Works China Culture, Art & Design Books Shortlist Gridworks Jay Gordonsmith Estate Mrs Jay and W. Gordon Smith Art Collection Netherlands Culture, Art & Design Covers Shortlist Hauser, Schwarz House of Electronic Arts Basel Real Feelings Switzerland Specialist Subject Books Shortlist Nobrow Nobrow The Art of Drag United Kingdom Specialist Subject Books Shortlist Sichuan People's Publishing Wen Aiyi Wind China Specialist Subject Books Graphite Pencil Practice Theory In Plain Words When Cooking was a Crime: Masak in the Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80s Singapore Specialist Subject Books Shortlist Bureau Berger Hachette Post-Cuisine France Specialist Subject Covers Wood Pencil Akemi Tanaka Akemi Tanaka The Balancing Book United Kingdom Specialist Subject Covers Shortlist HCMA Architecture + Design HCMA Process: How to Create Community Buildings with Impact Canada Illustrated Books & Graphic Novels Shortlist Dentsu Shoei The Story of a Christmas Present?s Journey Japan Illustrated Books & Graphic Novels Wood Pencil Tenmilliontimes Design The Oriental Press Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys) China Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books Graphite Pencil Day Day Up Design Consultancy Day Day Up Design Consultancy Hong Hun Hun's Poster Collection China Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books Graphite Pencil Sputnik Villa Terra Creta Epos Greece Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books Shortlist Phoenix Publishing House Phoenix Publishing House The Painted Screen Past and Future China Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books Shortlist Ki Saigon Green Around the Corner Boy Who Could Not Wait Vietnam Branding New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil L3 Branding Jetleg Books Jetleg Books China New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil Seachange Oji Sushi Oji Sushi ? Fast Fuel Not Fast Food New Zealand New Branding Schemes Graphite Pencil Open Studio Stockholm Lykke Kaffegårdar Lykke Kaffegårdar Sweden New Branding Schemes Graphite Pencil BBC Studios Creative BBC Studios BBC Select United Kingdom New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil Magpie Studio Magic Canvas Magic Canvas ? Helping Children to Express Themselves United Kingdom New Branding Schemes Shortlist For The People Humphreys Real Estate Humphreys Real Estate Australia New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil For The People Derwent Valley Council Derwent Valley Australia New Branding Schemes Yellow Pencil Concrete Halsey about-face Canada New Branding Schemes Wood Pencil Trabucco-Campos / Pràctica Irvington Theater Irvington Theater United States New Branding Schemes Shortlist Superunion Clear Mobile Clear Mobile United Kingdom Brand Refresh Yellow Pencil COLLINS Robinhood Robinhood Brand Identity United States Brand Refresh Wood Pencil Pentagram London Moholy-Nagy Foundation Moholy-Nagy Foundation United Kingdom Brand Refresh Wood Pencil Otherwhere Collective Toca Botanicals TOCA United States Brand Refresh Graphite Pencil Bold NoA Mojang Studios Mojang Studios Sweden Brand Refresh Graphite Pencil Tátil Canal Brasil Canal Brasil - Rebrand Brazil Brand Refresh Wood Pencil Landor & Fitch International Union for Conservation of Nature Save Our Species: Keep Nature Standing France Brand Refresh Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Your Way, Way Better United States Brand Refresh Graphite Pencil COLLINS San Francisco Symphony San Francisco Symphony United States Brand Refresh Shortlist Mother Design Broody Nuud Gum Brand Identity United Kingdom Brand Refresh Shortlist COLLINS Crane Paper Company Crane Brand Identity United States Brand Refresh Wood Pencil Mother Design Tripadvisor Tripadvisor United States Campaign Branding Shortlist 6616 Creative House Toko Kopi Tuku / Herbana The MAAF Project Indonesia Campaign Branding Wood Pencil Droga5 London Setapp Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp. United Kingdom Campaign Branding Shortlist LiaoDesign Lavie Matérielle Bookstore 20 Years 20 People 20 Stories China Campaign Branding Yellow Pencil AlmapBBDO Pepsico Doritos Wasabi Brazil Channel Branding Shortlist Trollbäck+Company FX Networks FX Type System United States Channel Branding Shortlist VICE News VICE News Tonight Election Coverage United States Channel Branding Graphite Pencil Hulu Hulu One Hulu United States Channel Branding Wood Pencil Sky Creative Sky Sky Documentaries United Kingdom Sonic Branding Shortlist Al Jazeera - Network Creative Al Jazeera English Al Jazeera English Sonic Branding United States Sonic Branding Wood Pencil MassiveMusic London Telefonica UK O2 Sonic Branding United Kingdom Sonic Branding Wood Pencil Mother New York Dave & Buster's Dave and Buster's: Ding Ding Ding United States Logos Graphite Pencil Banda State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management Vanishing Branding for Exclusion Zone Ukraine Logos Graphite Pencil DesignStudio OneFootball OneFootball Logo United Kingdom Logos Wood Pencil .Oddity Studio House of Wang House of Wang Hong Kong Logos Shortlist Face37 Leapling Films Leapling Films United Kingdom Logos Shortlist R/GA New York Project Zero Project Zero United States Logos Wood Pencil Bold NoA Mojang Studios Mojang Studios Sweden Logos Wood Pencil DutchScot Feed Feed United Kingdom Logos Shortlist Imagist London Argent United We Shop United Kingdom Logos Shortlist Wedge Gender Creative Kids Gender Creative Kids Canada Logos Wood Pencil Wedge Swirl Swirl Canada Logos Wood Pencil Toby Ng Design K11 Craft & Guild Foundation K11 Craft & Guild Foundation Hong Kong Logos Shortlist lukecharles Royal British Legion Royal British Legion United Kingdom Logos Wood Pencil Superunion Bank ABC ila Bank Logo United Kingdom Logos Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Logos, Your Way United States Logos Shortlist Silas Amos Design Thought Newsworks At Home United Kingdom Logos Yellow Pencil Madcats Agency GPL Mitka Ukraine Logos Wood Pencil Superunion Clear Mobile Clear Mobile United Kingdom Logos Yellow Pencil COLLINS San Francisco Symphony San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Logotype United States Logos Wood Pencil Studio Dumbar Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs NL Branding Netherlands Logos Wood Pencil Kuba & Friends Nix & Kix Nix & Kix United Kingdom Activations Shortlist Publicis Italy / Independent Ideas Bottega Veneta The Invisible Store Italy Activations Graphite Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Enjoy Before Returning Italy Activations Wood Pencil Seymourpowell Burger King Burger King Flaming Heart Grill United Kingdom Digital Wood Pencil Mount Yamauchi No.10 Family Office Yamauchi No.10 Family Office Japan Print Shortlist Tank Design Vestre Vestre Inspiration Book Norway Print Wood Pencil AliterNOA Hotel NOA NOA Hotel China Print Wood Pencil Bruch?Idee&Form The Mozart Hotel The Mozart Hotel Austria Motion Yellow Pencil Dentsu Tokyo En-courage 47 Internship Japan Motion Wood Pencil Landor & Fitch Milan SCARPA SCARPA ? The Mighty Unveil of Ribelle Tech 2.0 Italy Motion Wood Pencil Spotify Spotify Listening is Everything United States Motion Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson India Celica Jeep Jeep Iconography India Motion Shortlist Mother Design Filthy Food Filthy United States Tactical Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Pour Perfectly Canada Tactical Graphite Pencil BETC São Paulo HERSHEYs Br HerShe Brazil Tactical Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan Tactical Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Tactical Graphite Pencil Google Google Teach From Home United States Tactical Wood Pencil 4creative Channel 4 #StayAtHome Idents United Kingdom Low Budget Shortlist One More Nanlian Agricultural Xing Shi Shan Poverty Alleviation Brand Design China Low Budget Wood Pencil OMSE Hackney Church Hackney Church Re-brand United Kingdom Low Budget Shortlist Stereo FAR Skate Far Skate United Kingdom Casting Film Wood Pencil Iconoclast Macmillan Macmillan - Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Film Shortlist Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and The Black Bear School United States Film Shortlist new-land Copenhagen Scandinavian Airlines We Are Travellers Denmark Film Yellow Pencil DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France Film Wood Pencil Lucky Generals Co-op Round Are Way United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Academy Cadbury The Originals United Kingdom Film Shortlist Markenfilm Hamburg DocMorris Take Care Germany Film Wood Pencil Taproot Dentsu Facebook Pooja Didi India Film Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Mumbai ITC The Artist India Film Wood Pencil Anomaly Berlin Zalando We Will Hug Again Germany Street Casting Shortlist The Glue Society ANZ Love Speech Australia Street Casting Shortlist Wonderhood Studios Mizkan Europe You Either Have It Or You Don't United Kingdom Street Casting Shortlist Redfuse Hong Kong Colgate-Palmolive Asia Pacific Yimsu Thailand Street Casting Graphite Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Nike The Future Isn't Waiting Japan Street Casting Shortlist Grito/TBWA Arcos Dorados Juli Argentina Street Casting Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mumbai ITC The Artist India Street Casting Wood Pencil BETC Paris La Roche-Posay Beyond Skin France Street Casting Shortlist Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenberg Volvo Car Corporation A Million More Sweden Voice Shortlist Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France Voice Shortlist The Odd Number BBC Studios Kasi Sensei South Africa Voice Wood Pencil Wonderhood Studios Mizkan Europe Hit of Home United Kingdom Performance Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple AirPods Pro ? Jump United States Performance Wood Pencil Lucky Generals Amazon The Show Must Go On United Kingdom Performance Shortlist Apple Apple The Whole Working From Home Thing United States Performance Graphite Pencil Across the Pond Education Above All Foundation Child Soldier United Kingdom Performance Shortlist HelloFCB+ City Of Cape Town Boys Do What Men Teach Them South Africa Cinematography Film Wood Pencil Iconoclast Macmillan Macmillan - Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Film Shortlist Fork Unstable Media Merck Microplastic Journey Germany Film Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mexico AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico / Cerveza Victoria The Farewell / Icnocuicatl Mexico Film Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Film Shortlist antoni Berlin Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz - Valet Guys Germany Film Shortlist Droga5 New York Facebook Born In Quarantine United States Film Graphite Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Volvo Car The Parents Sweden Film Wood Pencil Stink Films WhatsApp Sunbeams Brazil Collaborative Advertising Agency Collaborative Pencil AlmapBBDO Alpargatas AlmapBBDO & Alpargatas For Havaianas Brazil Design Agency Collaborative Pencil Superunion London Symphony Orchestra London Symphony Orchestra & Superunion United Kingdom Design Transformation Digital Yellow Pencil FARM Doconomy The 2030 Calculator Sweden Digital Wood Pencil adam&eveDDB adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom Operational Shortlist Superunion Move United Move United - Redefining Disability United States Operational Shortlist IDEO H&M Group Building the Foundation to Catalyze Change Sweden Spatial Wood Pencil Silo Municipality of the Hague Bicycle Parking Garage The Hague Netherlands Digital Integrated Graphite Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States Integrated Shortlist R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States Integrated Graphite Pencil VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us. United States Integrated Shortlist DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany Integrated Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States Websites Shortlist MediaMonks Netflix DARK: Interactive Netflix Guide Netherlands Websites Graphite Pencil Koikreative SKP-S Chaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook Campaign China Websites Wood Pencil GSD&M U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Into The Storm United States Websites Wood Pencil Ben Feist NASA Apollo in Real Time United States Search & Display Yellow Pencil Google Brand Studio Google Search Black-owned United States Social Shortlist FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain Social Shortlist BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States Social Graphite Pencil VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us. United States Social Shortlist Mozga Studio Enjoyable Ageing Charity Foundation Disappearing Stories Russian Federation Social Yellow Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema United States Social Shortlist Apple / TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Hometown ? Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans United States Social Yellow Pencil FCB Inferno The Big Issue / LinkedIn Raising Profiles United Kingdom Social Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States Apps Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Apps Wood Pencil Ogilvy Pakistan Telenor Pakistan Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Pakistan Physical & Digital Shortlist BBDO New York Foot Locker For the Love United States Physical & Digital Wood Pencil AKQA Tokyo Nike Nike ? Create with Air Max Japan Physical & Digital Shortlist BETC Paris 13ème Rue The Underground Première France Physical & Digital Shortlist McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom Physical & Digital Shortlist R/GA New York Ad Council The Ad Council - #OutThereForUs United States Physical & Digital Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States Physical & Digital Wood Pencil BBDO New York Color of Change Pedestal Project United States Physical & Digital Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States Physical & Digital Graphite Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob ULTRA Courtside United States Tactical Graphite Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen That Look from Popeyes United States Tactical Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Tactical Wood Pencil Edelman New York Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States User Participation Graphite Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Right Commission The Unsaid New Zealand User Participation Shortlist McCann London adidas / JD Sports 3 Bar Superstar United Kingdom User Participation Shortlist SS+K / Peel Iceland Business Iceland Looks Like You Need to Let It Out United States Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil FRED & FARID New York Rémy Martin Voices from Harlem United States Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil 72andSunny Los Angeles Sports United #TheRealHeroes Project United States Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil FCB Chicago Chicago Public Library Live from the Library United States Use of Technology Shortlist AKQA Sao Paulo Nike Nike - Air Max Clouds Brazil Use of Technology Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Use of Technology Wood Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Raoni Institute Code of Conscience Brazil Use of Technology Graphite Pencil Publicis México Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico Use of Technology Shortlist Joe Public Johannesburg People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) The Abused News South Africa Use of AI Shortlist McCann Health New York Change the Ref The Unfinished Votes United States Use of AI Graphite Pencil Cheil Spain Samsung Tallk Spain Use of AI Wood Pencil Publicis México Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico Use of Data Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Use of Data Shortlist BETC Paris Back Market Co2ncious France Use of Data Shortlist Deloitte Digital Australia Belong Australia Carbon Thumbprint Australia Use of Data Shortlist AKQA Sao Paulo Raoni Institute Code of Conscience Brazil Digital Design Products Shortlist Apple Apple AirPods Max United States Products Shortlist Hello Monday The Bartlett School of Architecture Bartlett - Summer Show 2020 Denmark Products Graphite Pencil MediaMonks Netflix DARK: Interactive Netflix Guide Netherlands Connected Experiences Graphite Pencil adam&eveDDB adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom Immersive Experiences Shortlist 140 Verizon The Met Unframed United States Immersive Experiences Shortlist Ogilvy Chicago Chicago Fire Department Foundation The Fire Escape United States Immersive Experiences Yellow Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Rights Commission Voice of Racism New Zealand Immersive Experiences Shortlist FCB New York Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Immersive Experiences Shortlist AKQA Copenhagen Olafur Elliason Earth Speakr Denmark Immersive Experiences Shortlist La Phase 5 La Phase 5 Marseille France Incremental Wood Pencil Apple Apple watchOS 7 Watch Faces United States Incremental Graphite Pencil Apple Apple macOS Big Sur United States Incremental Graphite Pencil Apple Apple iOS 14 United States Inclusive Shortlist Transport for London Transport for London TfL Go United Kingdom Inclusive Yellow Pencil Google Creative Lab Google Look To Speak United States Service Digitisation Wood Pencil BETC Paris Citroen The Pocket Dealership France Service Digitisation Shortlist paq Spotify Spotify x Notting Hill Carnival - Carnival Sounds United Kingdom Service Digitisation Shortlist HiQ Levi Ski Resort Levi Resort App Finland New Service Design & Activation Shortlist Instinct IKEA Russia Apartmenteka Russian Federation New Service Design & Activation Wood Pencil WeTransfer WeTransfer Paste Netherlands New Service Design & Activation Graphite Pencil FARM Stockholm Doconomy The 2030 Calculator Sweden Use of Data Shortlist Serviceplan Germany METER Group Meltdown Flags Germany Use of Data Shortlist Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States Use of Data Wood Pencil Huge Spotify Spotify Wrapped For Advertisers United States Use of Data Wood Pencil FARM Stockholm Doconomy The 2030 Calculator Sweden Beta Wood Pencil SPACE10 IKEA Everyday Experiments Denmark Direct Integrated Shortlist Buzzman BURGER KING® France Burger King & Friends France Integrated Wood Pencil VMLY&R Federal Public Ministry Next Minute Law Brazil Integrated Shortlist CHE Proximity Samsung Samsung Microcodes Australia Integrated Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Integrated Shortlist Grey Advertising Pringles Meet Frank United Kingdom Integrated Graphite Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States Integrated Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Kraft Heinz Littlest Bailout United States Integrated Wood Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom Integrated Wood Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan Digital Wood Pencil Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States Digital Wood Pencil Hjaltelin Stahl Danish Crown The Big Danish Bacon Pre-roll Denmark Digital Shortlist BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Digital Shortlist NORD DDB Stockholm McDonald's Scandinavia McDo Sweden Digital Shortlist BETC Paris Pornhub Not My Job France Digital Graphite Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France Digital Shortlist BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States Digital Graphite Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King The Menu Court Spain Digital Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Film Shortlist Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France Film Wood Pencil ENGINE Born Free Foundation Creature Discomforts: Life in Lockdown United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil Direct Mail Shortlist FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States Direct Mail Wood Pencil Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA Hong Kong Printed Materials Wood Pencil MullenLowe Change the Ref Shamecards United States Printed Materials Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States Press & Outdoor Shortlist Buzzman BURGER KING® France Order From McDonald's France Press & Outdoor Shortlist Saatchi & Saatchi NY Procter & Gamble Olay Face the STEM Gap United States Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil David Miami Burger King Homes of the Whopper United States Press & Outdoor Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Radio & Audio Shortlist Leo Burnett Australia Bonds Unplugged | Bonds Australia Radio & Audio Wood Pencil VMLY&R Melbourne Defence Force Recruitment Lost In Translation Australia Events Graphite Pencil FCB NY NBA Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Events Shortlist DDB Chicago Miller Lite Farewell, Work Holiday Parties United States Events Wood Pencil BBH Singapore Riot Games Honeyfruit Singapore Product & Service Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Product & Service Shortlist Leo Burnett Chicago Campbell's Dinner Insurance United States Product & Service Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Product & Service Wood Pencil AKQA Sweden H&M H&M Looop United Kingdom Product & Service Wood Pencil Grey Paris / Ogilvy Paris Vahiné Birthday and a Half France Product & Service Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada Product & Service Shortlist Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA Hong Kong Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisana Kitchen That Look From Popeyes United States Acquisition & Retention Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Enjoy Before Returning Italy Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Innovation Shortlist Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States Innovation Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Innovation Shortlist BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Innovation Shortlist DDB Group New Zealand New Zealand Aids Foundation The Baby That Changed HIV New Zealand Innovation Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Direction Film Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Film Shortlist Pulse Films Nike You Can't Stop Us United States Film Shortlist Pulse Films John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States Film Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Film Shortlist Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and the Black Bear School United States Film Wood Pencil Riff Raff Films Burberry Festive / Megaforce / Burberry United Kingdom Film Shortlist Anonymous Content United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees The Journey United Kingdom Film Shortlist Biscuit Filmworks LA & Revolver Brawl Stars Starr Park United States Film Shortlist Elephant GP&K Edita HOHOS | The Big Turnaround Egypt Film Shortlist Sweetshop Toyota Toyota Hilux New Zealand Film Yellow Pencil Smuggler New York Apple The Whole Working From Home Thing United States Film Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai Apple Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year ? Nian China Film Shortlist antoni Berlin Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz - Valet Guys Germany Film Shortlist Hungry Man Productions Amazon Amazon Alexa, Alexa's Body United States Film Shortlist Somesuch Apple Apple - Make Movies Like the Movies United Kingdom Film Graphite Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Volvo Car The Parents Sweden Film Shortlist Biscuit Filmworks London / Droga 5 Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa United Kingdom Film Yellow Pencil Academy Three Real 5G United Kingdom Film Graphite Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Film Shortlist Somesuch Apple Apple - Snap United Kingdom Film Shortlist Heimat Berlin HORNBACH HORNBACH "Biodiversity Starts in Your Garden." Germany Film Shortlist Somesuch Samsung "Samsung - All Good" United Kingdom Film Shortlist Somesuch & Revolver Coca-Cola Coke - Could I Be Wrong? United Kingdom Film Shortlist Good Morning Films My Choices Foundation Chotu India Film Shortlist Leo Burnett Detroit Cadillac ScissorHandsFree United States Film Graphite Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France Film Yellow Pencil DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France Scripted Entertainment Shortlist Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States Scripted Entertainment Graphite Pencil Somesuch Riz Ahmed The Long Goodbye United Kingdom Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Scripted Entertainment Shortlist Prettybird Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Scripted Entertainment Shortlist antoni Berlin Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz - Valet Guys Germany Scripted Entertainment Shortlist Publicis Conseil Stop VEO Stop VEO - Words I won't say France Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai Apple Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year ? Nian China Scripted Entertainment Shortlist Somesuch Samsung Samsung - All Good United Kingdom User Generated Content Graphite Pencil Somesuch The New York Times Life Needs Truth United Kingdom Low Budget Wood Pencil Massif Shelflife Shelflife ? Stussy x Nike South Africa Low Budget Shortlist Publicis Conseil Stop VEO Stop VEO - Words I won't say France E-Commerce Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Colombia Falabella Colombia 3362 falabella.com Colombia Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Ogilvy Australia KFC Australia Secret Menu Australia Customer Journey Wood Pencil BETC Paris Lacoste Give for Good France Purchase Experience Graphite Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Nike Nike - Air Max Clouds Brazil Purchase Experience Shortlist Jam3 Complex Networks ComplexLand Canada Purchase Experience Graphite Pencil BETC Paris Auberge des Migrants Migrants on Amazon France Promotions Shortlist R/GA New York Merch Aid Merch Aid United States Promotions Shortlist Ogilvy Australia KFC Australia Secret Menu Australia Promotions Shortlist Pereira O'Dell San Francisco Fifth Third Bank Buy Now Blocker United States Promotions Wood Pencil NORD DDB Stockholm Elgiganten Denmark VAR Discount Sweden Brand Partnership Shortlist R/GA New York Shopify Shopify - Supporting Independents United States Brand Partnership Wood Pencil R/GA New York Merch Aid Merch Aid United States Entertainment Shortlist Jam3 Complex Networks ComplexLand Canada Entertainment Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan IKEA IKEA Animal Crossing Catalogue Taiwan Livestream Wood Pencil Barbarian RB Sickwear by Mucinex United States Cultural Experience Shortlist Africa AB Inbev Stadium's Food Delivery Brazil Cultural Experience Wood Pencil BBDO New York Foot Locker Endless World of Air Max United States Cultural Experience Shortlist AKQA London Brahma Beer Bet Brazil Use of Social Networks Shortlist BBDO New York Ford Mach Drops United States Use of Social Networks Yellow Pencil FCB Inferno The Big Issue / LinkedIn Raising Profiles United Kingdom New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo IKEA Japan IKEA Harajuku with Imma Japan Editing Film Yellow Pencil Work Editorial Apple The Whole Working From Home Thing United States Film Shortlist VCCP Green & Black's Wildly. Deliciously. Organic. United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Trim Editing New York Times The Truth Is Essential: Life Needs Truth United Kingdom Film Shortlist 72andSunny Amsterdam The Coca-Cola Company Coca-Cola - Open Like Never Before Netherlands Film Shortlist Fork Unstable Media Merck Microplastic Journey Germany Film Graphite Pencil Stitch Macmillan Macmillan "Tender yet Tough" United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and the Black Bear School United States Film Shortlist Droga5 New York Facebook Born In Quarantine United States Film Shortlist new-land Volvo Volvo - A Million More Sweden Film Shortlist new-land Copenhagen Scandinavian Airlines We Are Travellers Denmark Film Graphite Pencil The New York Times The New York Times Megan Thee Stallion United States Film Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany UNICEF Deutschland #ENDviolence "More Than a Mark" Germany Film Wood Pencil Arts & Letters Creative NBA / ESPN NBA on ESPN - It's NBA on ESPN Time United States Film Shortlist Publicis Conseil STOP VEO STOP VEO ? THE WORDS I WON?T SAY France Film Shortlist Forsman & Bodenfors Volvo Car The Parents Sweden Film Shortlist Google Brand Studio Google Google ? Year in Search 2020 United States Entertainment Shortlist Modern Post Vogue I Love New York United States Entertainment Wood Pencil Stitch Epilepsy Research UK Epilepsy Research UK United Kingdom Entertainment Graphite Pencil Trim at Cosmo Street The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States Entertainment Integrated Yellow Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom Scripted Short Form Graphite Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Scripted Short Form Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Scripted Long Form Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Scripted Long Form Shortlist TBWA/Media Arts Lab (LA) Apple Shot on iPhone ? Vertical Cinema United States Scripted Long Form Graphite Pencil Publicis Conseil Stop Veo The Words I Won't Say France Scripted Long Form Shortlist Sour Bangkok Phiboonchai Maepranom Thai Chili Paste Maepranom Thailand Scripted Long Form Yellow Pencil Biscuit Filmworks / Revolver Brawl Stars Starr Park United States Scripted Long Form Graphite Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil Scripted Long Form Shortlist Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg Generation Pep Dance 10.000 Sweden Non-Scripted Long Form Shortlist Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and The Black Bear School United States Non-Scripted Long Form Shortlist Anomaly Toronto AB InBev Underplayed Canada Experiential Yellow Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom Experiential Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Cantenna United States Experiential Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Miller Lite Farewell, Work Holiday Parties United States Experiential Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Big Game Dream United States Audio Graphite Pencil Edelman New York Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States User Participation Shortlist DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany User Participation Graphite Pencil FCB New York Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist FCB Chicago Chicago Public Library Live from the Library United States Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Deezer Silence Brazil Low Budget Graphite Pencil NORD DDB Stockholm Elgiganten Denmark VAR Discount Sweden Low Budget Shortlist Mischief @ No Fixed Address RepresentUs Dictators United States Low Budget Wood Pencil Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in My Story France Experiential Community Graphite Pencil Publicis Conseil Renault Renault - Village Electrique France Community Wood Pencil GUT São Paulo Mercado Livre Feed Parade Brazil Community Shortlist McCann London adidas 3 Bar Superstar United Kingdom Community Black Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States Community Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States Community Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Community Shortlist R/GA New York / Momentum Worldwide Verizon Verizon - Fortnite Stadium United States Community Yellow Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany Community Wood Pencil Rethink Molson Coors Make It Canadian Canada Community Wood Pencil VMLY&R Wendy's Super Wendy's World United States Exhibitions & Trade Shows Shortlist Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Netflix Korea The Massacre Of Kingdom Japan Exhibitions & Trade Shows Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Retail Wood Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Enjoy Before Returning Italy Retail Graphite Pencil AKQA Sweden H&M H&M Looop United Kingdom Retail Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Pour Perfectly Canada Public Spaces Shortlist BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States Public Spaces Shortlist DDB Chicago Miller Lite Farewell, Work Holiday Parties United States Out-of-Home Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Sydney Insurance Australia Group (IAG) Sloways Australia Out-of-Home Shortlist Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg Västtrafik No Douche Bag Sweden Out-of-Home Shortlist FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States Out-of-Home Wood Pencil the community Miami OREO The OREO Doomsday Vault United States Out-of-Home Wood Pencil Famous Innovations Radio Zindagi The Applegram India Out-of-Home Shortlist BETC Paris Droit de Regard The Eye Opening Test France Out-of-Home Shortlist MullenLowe Dubai UAE Government Media Office Double Moon United Arab Emirates Online Experiences Graphite Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Beck's Beck's Frequency Brazil Online Experiences Wood Pencil R/GA New York / Momentum Worldwide Verizon Verizon - Fortnite Stadium United States Online Experiences Shortlist DAVID Madrid Burger King The Menu Court Spain Online Experiences Shortlist SS+K / Peel Iceland Business Iceland Looks Like You Need to Let It Out United States Online Experiences Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Dubai Bose Noise-O-Meter United Arab Emirates Online Experiences Shortlist TBWA Sydney Tourism New Zealand PLAY NZ Australia Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist Just For Fun Pornhub Give a F**k, Get a F**k United States Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States Use of Technology Shortlist MullenLowe Dubai The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives The World?s Tallest Donation Box United Arab Emirates Use of Technology Yellow Pencil adam&eveDDB adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom New Realities & Emerging Media Graphite Pencil Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States Film Social Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema United States Social Commercial Campaigns Shortlist Droga5 London Setapp Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp. United Kingdom Social Commercials Under 30 Seconds Shortlist BBDO New York Mars Chocolate North America Karen United States Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist AKQA Sao Paulo Netflix We Watched It All Brazil Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist CHE Proximity Sydney Genea Where Babies Come From Australia Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist Heimat Berlin Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall" Germany Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi NZ Global Women A Career-Limiting Campaign New Zealand Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist DAVID São Paulo Burger King Late Night Stores Brazil Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist Droga5 New York Facebook Born In Quarantine United States Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist Ogilvy Mumbai Savlon Savlon - The Artist India Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Goodby Silverstein & Partners Google / United Nations / Tribeca Enterprises Life Below Water United States Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist Droga5 London Setapp Snake United Kingdom Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Graphite Pencil Indiana Production Coordown The Hiring Chain Italy Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist Squarespace Squarespace Launch It United States Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Miller Lite "Beer Me" Campaign United States TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand Global Women A Career Limiting Campaign New Zealand TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Arnold Worldwide Progressive Insurance Dr Rick United States TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Shortlist Droga5 London Amazon A Voice Is All You Need United Kingdom TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Wood Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Shortlist BBDO New York Mars Chocolate North America First Visitors United States TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Shortlist Apple Apple iPhone 12 - Make Movies Like The Movies United States TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Shortlist Arnold Worldwide Progressive Insurance Dr Rick "Group Outing" United States TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Shortlist Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble Jason Alexander Hoodie United States TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Shortlist Mischief @ No Fixed Address Kraft Heinz Send Noods United States TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Tender And Tough United Kingdom TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist Biscuit Filmworks Meow Wolf Omega Mart: Grand Opening United States TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Lucky Generals Amazon Alexa's Body United Kingdom TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist Heimat Berlin Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall" Germany TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Saturday Morning Procter & Gamble Corporate The Look United States TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist Droga5 London Amazon Ironing United Kingdom TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Riff Raff Films Burberry Festive / Burberry United Kingdom TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab LA Apple AirPods Pro ? Jump United States TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Portland Nike You Can't Stop Us United States TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Shortlist AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Superprime Films Apple Vertical Cinema United States TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist Droga5 London Amazon Ironing United Kingdom Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Shortlist Saturday Morning Procter & Gamble The Look United States Other Screens Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Promotions Shortlist Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Promotions Wood Pencil Translation / ESPNCW State Farm The Last Dance Deep Fake United States Tactical Shortlist BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Tactical Shortlist Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Tactical Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil Tactical Wood Pencil Apple Apple The Whole Working-From-Home Thing United States Tactical Shortlist Ogilvy Mumbai Savlon Savlon - The Artist India Tactical Shortlist ESPNCW / Translation State Farm The Last Dance Deep Fake United States Interactive Shortlist DAVID São Paulo Burger King QR Whopper Brazil Innovation Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema United States Innovation Wood Pencil Mozga Studio Enjoyable Ageing Charity Foundation Disappearing Stories Russian Federation Innovation Shortlist Mischief @ No Fixed Address RepresentUs Dictators United States Low Budget Shortlist Mischief @ No Fixed Address RepresentUs Dictators United States Low Budget Shortlist Heimat Berlin Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall" Germany Low Budget Shortlist Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in My Story France Low Budget Shortlist Lucky Generals Yorkshire Tea Social Distancing Teapot United Kingdom Low Budget Shortlist Goodby Silverstein & Partners Courageous Conversation Global Foundation Not a Gun United States Future Impact Design Shortlist BBDO Guerrero BBDO Guerrero The Dissolving Bottle Philippines Design Future Impact Pencil Google Google Guideline United States Design Shortlist Caira Caira Caira United States Design Shortlist Hiroki Sato Kico Kico - Hearing Agency for Hard-of-Hearing People Netherlands Design Shortlist Get Better Books Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children Interactive Health Books to Support Sick Children United Kingdom Design Future Impact Pencil Area 23 Woojer SICK BEATS United States Design / Student Shortlist Giorgia Maria Malandrino Universities Geoidentity: Logging the Border Italy Design / Student Shortlist Xi He, Ye Yuan, Ye Yi Hong, Xi Zheng, Zhe Xin Feng, Xin Song Ai Cardiologist Ai Cardiologist China Initiative Shortlist DLX Design Lab & Sugano Lab Ushioda foundation Aicom Japan Initiative Future Impact Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness Tikkun Olam Makers: TOM The Prescription Paper Pill Bottle United States Initiative Shortlist Uncle Grey Canon Truthmark Denmark Initiative Future Impact Pencil Transform Creative Port of Bergen Environmental Port Index United Kingdom Initiative / Student Shortlist Miami Ad School Europe Uber Eats Purple Pizza Project Germany Initiative / Student Future Impact Pencil Aman Soin Google Google Access Canada Gaming Brand Integration Wood Pencil VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Super Wendy's World United States Brand Integration Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany Brand Integration Wood Pencil Grey London Pringles Meet Frank United Kingdom Brand Partnership Shortlist Ubisoft Toronto Ubisoft UK Watch Dogs Legion X Stormzy Canada Brand Partnership Shortlist Grey London Pringles Meet Frank United Kingdom Brand Partnership Graphite Pencil adam&eveDDB adidas adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom Experiential Wood Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom Experiential Graphite Pencil Digital Kitchen Warner Bros. The Joker?s Escape United States Experiential Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires Fundación Manos Abiertas The Skin Trade Argentina Experiential Graphite Pencil adam&eveNYC Samsung Samsung X Cyberpunk United States Educational Wood Pencil Virtue The DDR Museum teAR down this WALL Denmark Educational Yellow Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany Educational Shortlist AKQA Sweden Mojang Blockdown Simulator United Kingdom New Realities & Emerging Media Shortlist Virtue The DDR Museum teAR down this WALL Denmark Use of Data Wood Pencil VMLY&R Mexico Sanofi Kiddi World Mexico Graphic Design Integrated Shortlist Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan Integrated Wood Pencil Studio Sutherl& Marcus Lyon i.Detroit United Kingdom Integrated Shortlist Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom Integrated Shortlist Superunion London Move United Move United - Redefining Disability United States Integrated Shortlist LiaoDesign Lavie Matérielle Bookstore 20 YEARS 20 PEOPLE 20 STORIES China Integrated Graphite Pencil Milk New Zealand Déjà Pet Food Déjà ? A Zero Waste Pet Food New Zealand Integrated Shortlist Bold NoA Mojang Studios Mojang Studios Sweden Integrated Shortlist Mak-Kai Hang Design Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Arts BOOKED: 2021 Hong Kong Integrated Graphite Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Your Way, Way Better United States Integrated Wood Pencil Cindy I-Hsuan Wang The Pier 2 Art Center The Story of Shape Singapore Integrated Shortlist For The People Humphreys Real Estate Humphreys Real Estate Australia Integrated Shortlist AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Integrated Wood Pencil Oval Graphic Hsinchu Goverment Taiwan Design Expo'20 in Hsinchu Taiwan Posters Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Toronto Gender Creative Kids Canada The Genderless Poster Canada Posters Shortlist TBWA\Zurich McDonald's Suisse Restaurants Sarl McDonald?s - Field Switzerland Posters Wood Pencil Mucho OpenHood Films Homeroom Single United States Posters Shortlist McCann New York Reckitt Benckiser Boring Heroes United States Posters Graphite Pencil LiaoDesign CITIC Press Group Architect Tadao Ando China Posters Wood Pencil Shun Morikawa HACOYA Boxthink "Outside the Box" Japan Posters Shortlist Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Screen Printing, Your Way United States Posters Wood Pencil Cheil Hong Kong Chupa Chups Joy Sticks Hong Kong Posters Wood Pencil Paul Belford How to Stop a Recurring Dream How to Stop a Recurring Dream United Kingdom Posters Wood Pencil Landor & Fitch Kellogg's Kellogg's: Reclaiming Iconicity France Posters Shortlist INNOCEAN Worldwide Berlin Festival of Animation Berlin Festival of Animation Berlin Germany Posters Wood Pencil 33 and Branding MuQing Hairstyle Figure China Posters Shortlist Dentsu Tokyo Nikkei Personal Fuel Japan Posters Shortlist Dentsu Tokyo Shikoku Shimbun Seven-hundred Views of Koi Fish ? Celebration of the Revival of Life in Ritsurin Garden Japan Posters Shortlist Osborne Ross Housebound Project LIFE Poster United Kingdom Annual Reports Wood Pencil Mailchimp Mailchimp Mailchimp Annual Report United States Catalogues & Brochures Shortlist Practice Theory In Plain Words When Cooking Was a Crime: Masak in The Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80s Singapore Catalogues & Brochures Wood Pencil T-Change Design Studio Kinakaal Forlag Fjell Hav Poesi (Mountain Ocean Poetry? China Catalogues & Brochures Wood Pencil Milk New Zealand Déjà Pet Food Max ? A Purebred Ultra Condensed Typeface New Zealand Direct Mail Shortlist Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA Hong Kong Direct Mail Shortlist Creative Forager WWF UK Food For Thought United Kingdom Stationery Wood Pencil Collins Crane Paper Company Crane Stationery United States Games Shortlist Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada Applied Print Graphics Wood Pencil Studio Sutherl& Boss Box Pencil Box United Kingdom Applied Print Graphics Shortlist Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Your Uniform, Your Way United States Applied Print Graphics Graphite Pencil Ravenshaw Studios Susan Santer Johan Santer Order of Service United Kingdom Applied Print Graphics Shortlist TBWA\RAAD The Lebanese Army PeaceCamo United Arab Emirates Applied Print Graphics Wood Pencil Osborne Ross The Royal Mint John Logie Baird Commemorative 50p United Kingdom Applied Print Graphics Shortlist LOLA MullenLowe Unilever Magnum XXL Towel Collection Spain Applied Print Graphics Graphite Pencil For The People Story Espresso Story Espresso Australia Applied Print Graphics Shortlist Supple Studio FRAHM Jackets FRAHM ? Tough Beautiful United Kingdom Motion Design Shortlist Not Real Nike Nike - Gumball Pack Argentina Motion Design Wood Pencil MRM Worldwide Tommee Tippee Nipplevision United Kingdom Motion Design Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Movement, Your Way United States Motion Design Wood Pencil TBWA\Chiat\Day LA The Recording Academy Records of Credit United States Websites & Apps Shortlist Norgram® SPACE10 Everyday Experiments Denmark Websites & Apps Shortlist Apple Apple watchOS 7 Watch Faces United States Websites & Apps Shortlist Clemenger BBDO New Zealand New Zealand Human Rights Commission Voice of Racism New Zealand Data Visualisation Shortlist Spotify Spotify Your 2020 Wrapped United States Data Visualisation Shortlist Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States Data Visualisation Wood Pencil Serviceplan Germany METER Meltdown Flags Germany Data Visualisation Graphite Pencil Peter Ørntoft CBS News CBS News Stamp Collection Denmark Data Visualisation Shortlist McCann London Help For Heroes 40,000 Strong United Kingdom Data Visualisation Shortlist Huge Spotify Spotify Wrapped For Advertisers United States Environmental Wood Pencil ONCETUDIO Wenzhou-Kean University Ge HeKai Hall Wayfinding China Environmental Yellow Pencil Snøhetta Groupe Le Monde Groupe Le Monde Signage System Norway Environmental Wood Pencil Superunion WPP Amsteldok Netherlands Environmental Shortlist Silo Municipality of the Hague Bicycle Parking Garage The Hague Netherlands Self Promotion Shortlist Fictionist Studio Fictionist Studio Ox in a Box Malaysia Self Promotion Shortlist Music Music Music?s ?Goodbye 2020? Party Cannons United Kingdom Self Promotion Shortlist Studio Sutherl& Studio Sutherl& National Reconstruction United Kingdom Self Promotion Shortlist Lark Lark 2021 Christmas Cards United Kingdom Self Promotion Shortlist Pencil Studio Pencil Studio Lucky for some United Kingdom Self Promotion Shortlist Ogilvy London Ogilvy UK Lockdown in a Book United Kingdom Self Promotion Shortlist Dentsu Tec Dentsu Tec Dentsu Tec On/Off Pamphlet Japan Self Promotion Shortlist Dentsu Tec Dentsu Tec Fresh Ingredients and Brushed Up Skills Japan Illustration Integrated Shortlist Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Illustrated, Your Way United States Integrated Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Madrid Procter & Gamble The Most Epic Seafaring Legend Ever Told Spain Integrated Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Integrated Shortlist MullenLowe SSP3 Ab Inbev #TakeMeBack Colombia Integrated Graphite Pencil Collins Robinhood Robinhood Illustration United States Digital Graphite Pencil Mailchimp Mailchimp Mailchimp Annual Report United States Posters Shortlist Havas Hong Kong Jane Goodall Institute Chimpanic Hong Kong Posters Wood Pencil Koiso Design Koiso Design EDO 2220 Japan Posters Wood Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada Posters Wood Pencil McCann New York Reckitt Benckiser Boring Heroes United States Posters Wood Pencil Leo Burnett London McDonald's Light On United Kingdom Press Shortlist Mutant Flair Happy Ending Belgium Press Wood Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France Printed Materials Graphite Pencil Indego Design Naughty Roll Imbalance Macao Printed Materials Wood Pencil Dentsu Nikkei Personal Fuel Japan Printed Materials Wood Pencil NB Studio The Royal Mail Royal Mail Stamps United Kingdom Publications Wood Pencil Tenmilliontimes Design The Oriental Press Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys) China Publications Yellow Pencil Vanity Fair Vanity Fair Breonna Taylor - September 2020 Cover Illustration United States Publications Shortlist Marta Cerdà Alimbau Vogue Spain Vogue Spain Environmental Wood Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States Animated Wood Pencil Kin Mailchimp Big Change Starts Small United States Animated Yellow Pencil AKQA Casa Vivi and Casa Anastácia Blue Light Brazil Impact Advertising / Brands Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States Advertising / Brands Graphite Pencil FCB Canada BMO Financial Fairness Canada Advertising / Brands Shortlist McCann Detroit General Motors No Way Norway United States Advertising / Brands Shortlist Grito & TBWA Buenos Aires Arcos Dorados Juli Argentina Advertising / Brands Shortlist Buutvrij for Life IKEA IKEA - Bring Back Friday Netherlands Advertising / Brands Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Advertising / Brands Shortlist Grey Advertising WPP Team Liquid Distell #DecoloniseAutocorrect South Africa Advertising / Brands Wood Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Advertising / Nonprofits Wood Pencil DUDE Communities for Development Money Makes Money United Kingdom Design / Brands Shortlist Farm Stockholm Doconomy The 2030 Calculator Sweden Design / Brands Graphite Pencil Cheil Spain Samsung Tallk Spain Design / Brands Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Poland LEGO LEGO Green Instructions Poland Design / Nonprofits Wood Pencil AKQA Copenhagen Olafur Eliasson Earth Speakr United Kingdom Design / Nonprofits Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Design / Other Enterprises Wood Pencil Superunion + Notpla Notpla Notpla - Making Packaging Disappear United Kingdom Initiatives / Brands Wood Pencil FCB Chicago & FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States Initiatives / Brands Wood Pencil FCB Canada BMO Financial Fairness Canada Initiatives / Brands Graphite Pencil Lola-MullenLowe Unilever It's On Us Spain Initiatives / Brands Shortlist Ogilvy Pakistan Telenor Pakistan Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Pakistan Initiatives / Brands Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Perú Scotiabank Bank on Equality Peru Initiatives / Brands Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Paris Ecox Emergency Bikes France Initiatives / Brands Shortlist Google Brand Studio Google Search Black-owned United States Initiatives / Brands Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States Initiatives / Brands Shortlist Grey Argentina Itaú Argentina Pensions Delivery Argentina Initiatives / Nonprofits Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Initiatives / Nonprofits Shortlist Triad National Muslim Collective Inherit his Name - Inherit his Way Sri Lanka Initiatives / Nonprofits Wood Pencil FCB Inferno The Big Issue / Linkedin Raising Profiles United Kingdom Initiatives / Nonprofits Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Initiatives / Other Enterprises Shortlist Goodby Silverstein & Partners Goodby Silverstein & Partners Respond2Racism?First-Responder Twitter Bot United States Local Solution Shortlist BETC Paris Auberge des Migrants Migrants on Amazon France Local Solution Shortlist Ogilvy Pakistan Telenor Pakistan Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Pakistan Local Solution Shortlist TBWA\España Madrid McDonald's Big Good Spain Local Solution Wood Pencil Grey Argentina Itaú Argentina Pensions Delivery Argentina Local Solution Shortlist VMLY&R Brasil Starbucks Brasil I Am Brazil Sustained Solution Graphite Pencil BBDO India Procter and Gamble India Ariel #ShareTheLoad Long Term India Integrated Small Business Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Women in Film For Your Consideration United States Large Business Shortlist AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Large Business Shortlist CHE Proximity Sydney Insurance Australia Group NRMA First Saturday Australia Large Business Shortlist BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Large Business Graphite Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States Large Business Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Kraft Heinz Littlest Bailout United States Large Business Shortlist Buzzman BURGER KING® France Burger King & Friends France Large Business Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States Large Business Wood Pencil Google Brand Studio Google Search Black-owned United States Large Business Shortlist NORD DDB Stockholm Elgiganten Denmark VAR Discount Sweden Large Business Wood Pencil Mischief @ No Fixed Address Kraft Heinz Send Noods United States Established Campaigns Shortlist Apple / TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Hometown ? Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans United States Collaborative Campaigns Yellow Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom Collaborative Campaigns Wood Pencil PSOne The J.M. Smucker Company #JifvsGIF United States Collaborative Campaigns Shortlist FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States Collaborative Campaigns Shortlist FCB New York Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Collaborative Campaigns Graphite Pencil Grey New York Pringles Trapped In Advertising United States Content Led Campaigns Shortlist Droga5 New York Ad Council Seize The Awkward United States Content Led Campaigns Shortlist Special Group New Zealand Every Kiwi Vote Counts Meddle in the New Zealand Election New Zealand Magazine & Newspaper Design Trade Magazines Shortlist Eye Magazine Fedrigoni Pulp United Kingdom Consumer Magazines Wood Pencil la Repubblica la Repubblica Salute Italy Consumer Magazines Wood Pencil The New York Times The New York Times Magazine Great Performers United States Independent Magazines Shortlist Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design Jiangsu Art Museum Ji Xu China Independent Magazines Wood Pencil Buffalo Zine Buffalo Zine Buffalo Zine No. 11 United Kingdom Independent Magazines Wood Pencil Kinetic Singapore Holycrap.sg Rubbish No.10 No Time For Melancholy Singapore Independent Magazines Shortlist Simon Morris, Gill Partington and Adam Smyth Simon Morris, Gill Partington and Adam Smyth Inscription: the Journal of Material Text -Theory, Practice, History United Kingdom Independent Magazines Shortlist Practice Theory In Plain Words When Cooking was a Crime: Masak in the Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80s Singapore Independent Magazines Wood Pencil Pentagram Design Port Magazine 413 United Kingdom Independent Magazines Wood Pencil Zak Group Fact Fact United Kingdom Independent Magazines Graphite Pencil Buffalo Zine Buffalo Zine Buffalo Zine No. 10 United Kingdom Independent Magazines Wood Pencil Esperanto Media Esperanto Media ESP Cultural Magazine Japan Independent Magazines Wood Pencil BP&O BP&O LogoArchive Akogare United Kingdom Magazine Front Covers Wood Pencil Vanity Fair Vanity Fair Hollywood 2021 Cover United States Magazine Front Covers Graphite Pencil The New York Times The New York Times Magazine The New York Times Magazine Covers United States Magazine Spreads & Sections Wood Pencil Vanity Fair Vanity Fair On With the Show! (Hollywood 2021 Portfolio) United States Newspapers Shortlist The New York Times The New York Times Magazine The New York Times Mag Labs Special Sections United States Newspapers Yellow Pencil The New York Times The New York Times Magazine The New York Times for Kids United States Newspaper Spreads & Sections Wood Pencil Dentsu Tokyo Shikoku Shimbun Seven-hundred Views of Koi Fish ? Celebration of the Revival of Life in Ritsurin Garden Japan Newspaper Spreads & Sections Wood Pencil South China Morning Post Publishers South China Morning Post Publishers Arrested Development Hong Kong Special Issues Shortlist Pit Magazine Pit Magazine Pit 08 - The Sausage Special United Kingdom Special Issues Wood Pencil Rethink Canada IKEA Canada IKEA The Last Catalogue Canada Special Issues Wood Pencil Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design Guangxi Normal University Press Group Pulchra2020 China Special Issues Wood Pencil Porto Rocha Netflix Netflix Tudum United States Special Issues Wood Pencil Niiiiice Javier Bidezabal Virus United States Special Issues Wood Pencil Dentsu Saitama City Hidden Art Sightama Japan Media Integrated Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States Integrated Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States Integrated Wood Pencil R/GA Shopify Supporting Independents United States Social Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain Social Wood Pencil Special Group New Zealand Every Kiwi Vote Counts Meddle in the New Zealand Election New Zealand Social Wood Pencil Venables Bell & Partners Reebok #ZigTheRunway United States Social Shortlist 140 Verizon #NotDone United States Social Shortlist MULLEN LOWE SSP3 AB InBev She Speaks Colombia Mobile Wood Pencil Goodby Silverstein & Partners Frito-Lay North America Cheetos Snap to Steal United States Mobile Shortlist Ogilvy Brasil adidas do Brasil Spot The Station Brazil Mobile Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema United States Direct Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Direct Shortlist Cheil Worldwide Korean National Police Agency Hope Tape Korea, Republic of Direct Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group NRMA First Saturday Australia Direct Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group Help! The Game Australia Direct Graphite Pencil FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States Direct Shortlist BETC Paris Auberge des Migrants Migrants on Amazon France Press & Outdoor Shortlist David Miami Burger King Homes of the Whopper United States Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil We Believers Stillhouse Spirits Unbreakable OOH United States Press & Outdoor Graphite Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil Press & Outdoor Shortlist Havas Dubai LEGO Saudi Stores LEGO News Rebuilt United Arab Emirates Press & Outdoor Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil Serviceplan Germany MAPA Love Crossings Germany Radio & Audio Shortlist AKQA Melbourne Tennis Australia Action Audio Australia Radio & Audio Graphite Pencil Publicis Italy Barilla Playlist Timer Italy Radio & Audio Shortlist Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Film Wood Pencil Special Group Australia Uber Eats Uber Eats No Repeats Australia Film Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Superb Owl United States Film Wood Pencil Lola-MullenLowe Unilever It's On Us Spain Film Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency The Unsaid New Zealand Entertainment Shortlist DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany Entertainment Yellow Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Entertainment Shortlist VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Now That You Mention Us United States Events & Stunts Shortlist Clemenger BBDO, Sydney Rexona Pitvertising Australia Events & Stunts Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Pages BBDO Sirena Strike Out Cancer Dominican Republic Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Stendahls Göteborg Film Festival The Isolated Cinema Sweden Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada Retail Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Colombia Falabella Colombia 3362 falabella.com Colombia Retail Wood Pencil Memac Ogilvy Dubai Al Futtaim IKEA Buy With Your Time United Arab Emirates Interaction Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany Interaction Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Samsung Samsung Microcodes Australia Interaction Graphite Pencil BBDO New York Color of Change Pedestal Project United States Interaction Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States Interaction Shortlist BETC Paris 13ème Rue The Underground Première France Collaboration Wood Pencil MullenLowe SSP3 Ab Inbev The Beer Cap Project Colombia Collaboration Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Paris Ecox Emergency Bikes France Collaboration Graphite Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Use of Talent & Influencers Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist Sky Creative Sky Sports Where's Gary? United Kingdom Music Videos Narrative Shortlist Abby Priest Sweden The Swedish Heartchild Foundation Dante's Heartbeats Sweden Narrative Shortlist Telescope Films Canada Simon Leoza Simon Leoza ? La Nuée Canada Narrative Shortlist Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Dead Oceans Khruangbin ? So We Won?t Forget Japan Narrative Wood Pencil DIVISION France Universal Music DISCLOSURE ? My High France Performance Shortlist Doomsday / FRIEND London FKA Twigs Sad Day United States Concept Wood Pencil Prettybird UK Piero Pirupa Braindead United Kingdom Concept Shortlist Iconoclast France Woodkid Woodkid ? Goliath France Concept Shortlist MJZ LA Rone Room With a View United States Animated Shortlist Hornet US Future Islands Future Islands ? For Sure United States Direction Shortlist Somesuch & Co London Coldplay Coldplay ? Trouble in Town United Kingdom Direction Graphite Pencil Telescope Films Canada Simon Leoza Simon Leoza ? La Nuée Canada Direction Shortlist PRIMO / Bungard Film / Eighty4 Ferran Palau Flora ? Caic Spain Direction Shortlist Bacon Copenhagen Boy Pablo boy pablo ? hey girl Norway Direction Graphite Pencil CANADA London Rosalía, Travis Scott Rosalía & Travis Scott ? TKN United States Direction Wood Pencil Doomsday / FRIEND London FKA Twigs Sad Day United States Direction Graphite Pencil DIVISION France Universal Music DISCLOSURE ? My High France Direction Shortlist DIVISION France EEDA Landscaping LLC Flatbush Zombies ? Afterlife France Direction Shortlist Somesuch & Co London Riz Ahmed / WePresents Riz Ahmed ? The Long Goodbye United Kingdom Direction Shortlist Bacon Copenhagen Active Child Color Me Denmark Direction Graphite Pencil MJZ LA Rone Room With a View United States Cinematography Shortlist Telescope Films Canada Simon Leoza Simon Leoza ? La Nuée Canada Cinematography Shortlist BIRTH France Yseult Yseult ? BAD BOY France Cinematography Wood Pencil PRIMO / Bungard Film / Eighty4 Ferran Palau Flora ? Caic Spain Cinematography Shortlist Iconoclast France Woodkid Woodkid ? Goliath France Editing Shortlist DIVISION France Universal Music DISCLOSURE ? My High France Editing Wood Pencil Stitch London The Rolling Stones The Rolling Stones ? Criss Cross United Kingdom Editing Shortlist Adeus Films 13 Block Tieks France Editing Wood Pencil Ground Work London Partisan Records Idles ? War United Kingdom Visual Effects Wood Pencil Iconoclast France Woodkid Woodkid ? Goliath France Visual Effects Graphite Pencil DIVISION France EEDA Landscaping LLC Flatbush Zombies ? Afterlife France Visual Effects Wood Pencil BaconX Copenhagen Active Child Color Me Denmark Production Design Wood Pencil BIRTH France Meryem Aboulouafa Meryem Aboulouafa ? Deeply France Production Design Shortlist FRIEND London London Grammar Lose Your Head United Kingdom Styling Shortlist Pulse Films London Vogue Italia SINE'GAL Italy Low Budget Graphite Pencil Object & Animal Small Town Supersound Kelly Lee Owens ft. JJ Cale ? Corner United Kingdom Low Budget Wood Pencil COMPULSORY. Jurdan Bryant Jurdan Bryant ? Words for Thomas United Kingdom Low Budget Shortlist Stink Sao Paulo Médicos Del Mundo Espanha Ballerina Soldier Brazil Next Next Creative Next Pencil Hans Augustenborg Promote Your Local, Cold Bali, Canairi, Volvo Hans Augustenborg Denmark Next Creative Next Shortlist Jack Gravatt and Till Dittmers Every Kiwi Vote Counts, Optus, Partners Life, Guinness Jack Gravatt and Till Dittmers New Zealand Next Creative Next Shortlist Charlotte Alford, Lucy Donagh adidas, Intersport, The Art Pass, Animal Crossing, The Case for Her Charlotte Alford & Lucy Donagh United Kingdom Next Creative Next Shortlist Ben Muckensturm Reddit, Dickies Ben Muckensturm United States Next Creative Next Pencil Noah Bramme, Andreas Karlsson Talita, Maurten, 7-Eleven, Clear Channel Noah Bramme & Andreas Karlsson Sweden Next Designer Next Shortlist Sam Cornwall Miki Megumi, Emma Baines, Stephanie Bowker, Kerstin Ludwig Sam Cornwall United Kingdom Next Designer Next Pencil Yinan Lyu LINX,Calx Station,Z WAVE Design Yinan Lyu China Next Designer Next Pencil Haocheng Zhang UAL, LCF, Personal Project, Laojun Mountain Haocheng Zhang China Next Designer Next Shortlist Maximilian Mauracher, David Rindlisbacher Entkunstung, POOL, New Dawn Maximilian Mauracher & David Rindlisbacher Germany Next Director Next Shortlist Pulse Films UMG Alex Motlhabane & Lewis Levi United Kingdom Next Director Next Shortlist Zornitsa Dimitrova stopthetraffik, McDonald's Zornitsa Dimitrova Germany Next Director Next Pencil Mitch Kalisa Dirty Danger, SXSW Mitch Kalisa United Kingdom Next Director Next Pencil Martin Furze New Lives, The Mary Foundation Denmark Martin Furze Denmark Next Director Next Shortlist Fenn O'Meally BYREDO, Texas x Wu-Tang Clan Fenn O'Meally United Kingdom Next Director Next Shortlist Christian Schilling Duracell / My Spring Christian Schilling Germany Next Illustrator Next Shortlist Inga Ziemele Quickframe, Mummu, Secret 7" Inga Ziemele United Kingdom Next Illustrator Next Pencil Eva Cremers Pull&Bear, Breaks Agency, Nike, Lemonade Eva Cremers Netherlands Next Illustrator Next Pencil Simo Liu Self Promotion, Medium, Harvard Business Review, The Washington Post Magazine Simo Liu United States Next Photographer Next Pencil Michelle Watt Schön, Blanc, Capture One, Sony Michelle Watt United States Packaging Design Luxury Wood Pencil AJOTO AJOTO The Pen Packaging by AJOTO United Kingdom Luxury Shortlist Bedow Monachus Monachus ? A Dash of Istria Sweden Luxury Shortlist Aman Resorts Aman Resorts Echoes of Aman - Fine Fragrance United Kingdom Luxury Shortlist Pergamen Spirit Company Toison Gin Slovakia Luxury Shortlist Moët Hennessy Eminente Eminente Reserva France Limited Edition Yellow Pencil Aurimas Kadzevi?ius AK Bees Farm Bee Loop Honey Pot Lithuania Limited Edition Shortlist ShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design China Resources Snow Beer Lovibond 30 China Limited Edition Wood Pencil Moruba Viña Zorzal Wines Punto de Fuga Spain Limited Edition Shortlist Nude Brand Creation Irish Distillers Redbreast Bird Feeder Bottle United Kingdom Limited Edition Wood Pencil APS Group Isle of Harris Distillers Limited Isle of Harris Gin - The Ceilidh Pack United Kingdom Limited Edition Graphite Pencil BETC São Paulo Hershey's HerShe Brazil Limited Edition Wood Pencil Superunion London Agricola D'Argenio Figlia Hong Kong Limited Edition Shortlist VCCP London Cadbury (Mondel?z) The Originals United Kingdom Consumer Wood Pencil Denomination Fourth Wave Wine La Noblesse Australia Consumer Wood Pencil Zero Culture Zero Culture Beverages & Kollektiv Bar Zero Culture Beverages Russian Federation Consumer Graphite Pencil Open Studio Lykke Kaffegårdar Lykke Kaffegårdar Sweden Consumer Shortlist Milk NZ Gordon Cumming Change Maker New Zealand Consumer Shortlist Goods reMarkable reMarkable Norway Consumer Shortlist Lesha Limonov / Yushkouski Shuba Gift Factory Monroe Art Sponge Belarus Consumer Wood Pencil ShenZhen BOB Design Farmer Wangtian Agricultural Technology Nongfu Wangtian Chili Sauce China Consumer Shortlist The Brand Nursery Richard Grant Walker & Drake Dog Food United Kingdom Consumer Shortlist Pearlfisher SoGood Saké SoGood Saké United States Consumer Shortlist Pearlfisher McDonald's McDonald's United States Rebrand Shortlist Jones Knowles Ritchie Bloom & Blossom Generations Collide United Kingdom Rebrand Wood Pencil Auge Design Bahlsen Group Bahlsen Global Packaging Re-launch Italy Rebrand Wood Pencil Pearlfisher E-Cloth E-Cloth: Cutting Through the World of Cleaning With Extreme Simplicity United Kingdom Rebrand Graphite Pencil Design Design Seki Farm Package of High-Quality Rice Japan Rebrand Shortlist Ragged Edge East London Liquor Company East London Liquor Company United Kingdom Structural Wood Pencil ESTABLISHED KENDO Fenty Skin United States Structural Shortlist Superunion London Agricola D'Argenio Figlia Hong Kong Structural Shortlist Shenzhen BaiXingLong Creative Packaging Shenzhen BaiXingLong Creative Packaging Find the Honey China Materials Yellow Pencil Aurimas Kadzevi?ius AK Bees Farm Bee Loop Honey Pot Lithuania Materials Wood Pencil ESTABLISHED FACEGYM FACEGYM United States Materials Wood Pencil Concrete MOB Beauty MOB Beauty Canada Materials Shortlist Yellowdot Design OLIVIO OLIVIO & CO Kids Sunglasses Eco Packaging Hong Kong Materials Shortlist Indego design Naughty Roll Golden Rat Macao Materials Shortlist Superunion Etos Etos - Every Step Matters Netherlands Promotional Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Sao Paulo Coca-Cola Stranger Coke Brazil Promotional Wood Pencil Geometry Global Hamburg CSD Germany The Pride Packtivation Germany Promotional Wood Pencil Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Draw Ketchup Canada Promotional Wood Pencil OMSE Peddlers Gin Peddlers Mahjong Box United Kingdom Promotional Shortlist Ki Saigon Pizza 4Ps Pizzas For Peace Vietnam Promotional Shortlist Cheil Worldwide Korean National Police Agency Hope Tape Korea, Republic of Photography Portraits Graphite Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom Documentary Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris Leica The World Deserves Witnesses France Documentary Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Mumbai Jimmy Nelson Foundation Save Our Sentinels India Still Life & Studio Shortlist Impact BBDO Novomed Hidden Allergy United Arab Emirates Still Life & Studio Wood Pencil Quinsay Design Ugan Concept Revolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the Floor China Still Life & Studio Shortlist Serviceplan Germany BMW Group THE 8 Artwork Germany Still Life & Studio Shortlist TBWA\Thailand McThai Burger & Me Thailand Fashion Wood Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan Fine Art & Conceptual Wood Pencil DDB Aotearoa New Zealand McDonald's McDonald's Reflections New Zealand Fine Art & Conceptual Wood Pencil Armando Testa Spa Luigi Lavazza The New Humanity Italy Digital Compositing Shortlist DDB Paris Volkswagen Future France Digital Compositing Shortlist Suburbia British Vogue British Vogue Autumn / Winter 2020 Collections Story United Kingdom Low Budget Graphite Pencil The Odd Number Salvation Army If It Doesn?t Fit, Donate It South Africa PR Integrated Wood Pencil The Narrative Group McDonald's Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal United States Integrated Shortlist PSOne The J.M. Smucker Company #JifvsGIF United States Integrated Shortlist Weber Shandwick Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) 'Got Milk?' 2.0 United States Integrated Shortlist AMV BBDO Essity #wombpainstories United Kingdom Integrated Shortlist Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States Integrated Wood Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States Integrated Wood Pencil Mischief @ No Fixed Address OkCupid Be A #VILF United States B2B Shortlist VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States B2B Wood Pencil FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States B2C Graphite Pencil We Believers New York Burger King Global Burger King Cow's Menu United States B2C Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States B2C Shortlist BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States B2C Yellow Pencil DDB Group New Zealand New Zealand Aids Foundation The Baby That Changed HIV New Zealand In-Market Shortlist FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States Multi-Market Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Multi-Market Graphite Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany Digital & Social Wood Pencil TBWA Sydney Tourism New Zealand PLAY NZ Australia Digital & Social Wood Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France Digital & Social Shortlist SIX Sony Music Labels A Ciphered Release of Music Video: Stray Sheep Code Japan Digital & Social Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain Digital & Social Shortlist Publicis Italy Barilla Playlist Timer Italy Events & Stunts Shortlist Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada Events & Stunts Shortlist Leo Burnett Romania Telekom Romania The Online Park Romania Events & Stunts Wood Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Events & Stunts Graphite Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States Entertainment Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Entertainment Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany Entertainment Wood Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France Entertainment Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain Entertainment Wood Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Entertainment Graphite Pencil TBWA Sydney Tourism New Zealand PLAY NZ Australia Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Shortlist DAVID Madrid Twitter Twitter Dad Spain Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Yellow Pencil Publicis México Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico Use of Talent & Influencers Graphite Pencil The Narrative Group McDonald's Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal United States Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist Edelman New York Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States Use of Talent & Influencers Shortlist Weber Shandwick Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) 'Got Milk?' 2.0 United States Use of Media Relations Wood Pencil Serviceplan France Règles Élémentaires Invisible Women France Reactive Response Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States Reactive Response Wood Pencil Buzzman BURGER KING® France Burger King & Friends France Reactive Response Wood Pencil Edelman New York Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States Reactive Response Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Reactive Response Wood Pencil David Miami Anheuser-Busch Bigger Picture United States Reactive Response Graphite Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Superb Owl United States Reactive Response Shortlist Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom Reactive Response Graphite Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen That Look From Popeyes United States Reactive Response Shortlist Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil Reactive Response Wood Pencil Mother London KFC KFC ' The World's Least Appropriate Slogan' United Kingdom Reactive Response Shortlist The Community Miami OREO The Oreo Doomsday Vault United States Product Launch Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Product Launch Graphite Pencil We Believers New York Burger King Global Burger King Cow's Menu United States Product Launch Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States Product Launch Shortlist Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan Product Launch Shortlist Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA Hong Kong Product Launch Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mexico AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico Victoria 1.8 Mexico Product Launch Wood Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg Volvo Car Corporation A Million More Sweden Product Launch Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States Public Affairs Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders (RSF) The Uncensored Library Germany Public Affairs Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Public Affairs Shortlist AMV BBDO Refuge Naked Threat United Kingdom Public Affairs Wood Pencil David Miami Anheuser-Busch Bigger Picture United States Public Affairs Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States Public Affairs Graphite Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Low Budget Shortlist Serviceplan France Règles Élémentaires Invisible Women France Press & Outdoor Press Adverts Shortlist Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project / Ethel United Kingdom Press Adverts Shortlist Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project / Fanny United Kingdom Press Adverts Shortlist Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Bolt 'Vacuum' United States Press Adverts Shortlist Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Bolt 'Toothbrush' United States Press Adverts Shortlist Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Bolt 'Toaster' United States Press Adverts Shortlist Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Safety 'Frankenstein' United States Press Adverts Shortlist Publicis?Poke P&O Ferries Brexit Reassurance Campaign United Kingdom Press Adverts Shortlist Ogilvy South Africa Rape Crisis Cape Town The Rape Page South Africa Press Adverts Shortlist Oatly Department of Mind Control Oatly Help Dad Sweden Press Adverts Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Toronto Milk-Bone You Choose What They Chew Canada Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil The Odd Number The Salvation Army If It Doesn?t Fit, Donate It South Africa Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Tailor Made ABTO (Brazilian Organ Transplant Association) Cartoons Brazil Press Campaigns Shortlist Cheil Hong Kong Chupa Chups Joy Sticks Hong Kong Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Safety 'Little Red, Hansel/Gretel, Frankenstein' United States Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Bolt 'Toaster, Toothbrush, Vacuum' United States Press Campaigns Wood Pencil the community Project Gutenberg Crossed-out Classics United States Press Campaigns Shortlist DDB Paris Volkswagen Future France Press Campaigns Yellow Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Publicis Ecuador Movistar Ecuador Broken Screens Ecuador Press Campaigns Shortlist Ogilvy Germany Curtice Brothers Before Ketchup Germany Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only keep the Best of France France Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Uncle Grey Canon Missed Shots Denmark Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble Olay Face the STEM Gap United States Press Campaigns Shortlist Mother London IKEA IKEA 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight' United Kingdom Interactive Press Adverts Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States Tactical Press Adverts Wood Pencil Publicis?Poke P&O Ferries Brexit Reassurance Campaign United Kingdom Tactical Press Adverts Shortlist Folk Wunderman Thompson Vodafone Foundation Ireland The Hidden Pandemic Ireland Tactical Press Adverts Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil DDB Group New Zealand McDonald's McDonald's Reflections New Zealand Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil Poster Campaigns Shortlist Åkestam Holst NoA SSF Your Password Is Shit Sweden Poster Campaigns Shortlist Away Away Travel Posters for Pets United States Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil BETC São Paulo Hershey's HerShe Brazil Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada Poster Campaigns Shortlist adam&eveDDB Unilever Dynamite United Kingdom Poster Campaigns Shortlist Uncommon Creative Studio B&Q Build a Life United Kingdom Poster Campaigns Yellow Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only keep the Best of France France Poster Campaigns Shortlist Mother London IKEA IKEA 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight' United Kingdom Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil One Twenty Three West Vancouver Mural Festival Vancouver Mural Festival - You'll Get It When You See It Canada Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Women in Film For Your Consideration United States Interactive Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist R/GA New York Ad Council The Ad Council - #OutThereForUs United States Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist Mother London KFC The World's Least Appropriate Slogan United Kingdom Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist AlmapBBDO Alpargatas True Fashion Brazil Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist Spotify Spotify Save Our Stages United States Tactical Poster Adverts Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States Tactical Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Wingstop Wearable Billboards United States Tactical Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist MediaMonks Hilversum / Circus Netflix Netflix: More Than 7 United States Tactical Poster Adverts Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab London Apple Behind the Mac ? Made in the UK United Kingdom Innovation Wood Pencil David Miami Burger King Homes of the Whopper United States Innovation Yellow Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil Innovation Shortlist Leo Burnett Chicago Wingstop Wearable Billboards United States Innovation Shortlist Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble Olay Face the STEM Gap United States Product Design Homeware Shortlist DDB Unlimited HAK The Helping Plate Netherlands Everyday Consumer Products Shortlist Microsoft Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller United States Everyday Consumer Products Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Leisure & Sports Graphite Pencil adam&eveDDB Florian Alt GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom Consumer & Wearable Technology Wood Pencil Apple Apple AirPods Max United States Consumer & Wearable Technology Wood Pencil Microsoft Xbox Xbox Series S United States Consumer & Wearable Technology Shortlist adam&eveDDB adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom Consumer & Wearable Technology Wood Pencil Google Google Nest Thermostat United States Assisted Living & Health Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Paris Ecox Emergency Bikes France Assisted Living & Health Wood Pencil Box Clever Vave Health Vave Health United States Workplace, Retail & Industrial Shortlist Aruliden Google Google Meet Hardware ? Series One United States Public Space & Transport Shortlist Hugo Eccles Untitled Motorcycles XP Zero United States Inclusive Shortlist Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan Prototypes Wood Pencil The&Partnership London Royal National Institute of Blind People The 'Design For Everyone' Campaign United Kingdom Prototypes Wood Pencil Area 23 Woojer SICK BEATS United States Production Design Film Wood Pencil Johannes Leonardo Volkswagen Group of America Volkswagen the Wheel United States Film Yellow Pencil Biscuit Filmworks LA & Revolver Brawl Stars Starr Park United States Film Shortlist Good Morning Films My Choices Foundation Chotu India Film Shortlist Commonwealth // McCann Chevrolet Silverado Tailgates United States Film Shortlist Solab Pictures SEGA Humankind France Film Graphite Pencil Academy Three Real 5G United Kingdom Film Shortlist Biscuit Filmworks London / Droga 5 Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa United Kingdom Animated Wood Pencil Area 23 Lilly / Cyramza The Momentous Moments of Max and Maxine United States Animated Shortlist Area 23 Insmed Unbreakable United States Animated Wood Pencil adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom Radio & Audio Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King Confusing Times Spain Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Metropolitan Police Hard Calls Saves Lives United Kingdom Commercial Campaigns Shortlist Alma DDB Manuel Oliver Absurd Reality United States Commercial Campaigns Shortlist Havas Turkey Greenpeace Turkey Greenpeace - Repeaters Turkey Commercial Campaigns Shortlist VMLY&R Melbourne Queensland Family & Child Commission Lost In Translation Australia Commercial Campaigns Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Chile World Wildlife Fund Nature Is Calling For Help Chile Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Kolle Rebbe Deutsche Lufthansa FlyNet Germany Commercials Over 30 Seconds Graphite Pencil Boys + Girls Swim Ireland Daddy! Daddy! Look at me! Ireland Commercials Over 30 Seconds Shortlist TBWA Hunt Lascaris Datsun South Africa Carmageddon South Africa Entertainment Shortlist Droga5 New York Ad Council Seize The Awkward United States Entertainment Shortlist Romance Audi The Art of Silence France Entertainment Shortlist M&C Saatchi BIG W Rap Books Australia Tactical Wood Pencil BBC Creative BBC Bringing Us Closer United Kingdom Tactical Shortlist TBWA Hunt Lascaris Datsun South Africa TV Licence South Africa Tactical Wood Pencil DUDE Communities for Development Money Makes Money United Kingdom Tactical Graphite Pencil Africa Brazilian Association of Psychiatric Alexa's Burnout Brazil Tactical Wood Pencil TBWA Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group Marital Bliss South Africa Innovation Graphite Pencil 215 McCann Microsoft Xbox Series X: Walking in Steve's Dreams United States Innovation Shortlist M&C Saatchi Abel Standard Bank Deaf Radio South Africa Innovation Shortlist AKQA Melbourne Tennis Australia Action Audio Australia Side Hustle Start-Up / Student Shortlist Kevin Omelia and Conall Casey Epi-Tech Ireland Start-Up / Student Shortlist Andrea Li & Michelle Lim liim co. United Kingdom Start-Up / Student Side Hustle Pencil Stephanie Connolly LittleTalks Ireland Start-Up / Student Shortlist Cameron Bensimon localfurniture United Kingdom Start-Up / Emerging Professional Shortlist Hans Augustenborg Promote Your Local Denmark Start-Up / Emerging Professional Shortlist Heavy Duty The Statue Review Australia Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist Emma Leamore, Katyana O?Neill and Pierce Thomson The Interview Before the Interview Australia Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist Food for Thought Food for Thought United Kingdom Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist The Foreword The Foreword United Kingdom Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist Play Academy The WhatsApp School India Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist Quantum Flytrap Quantum Flytrap Poland Start-Up / Established Professional Shortlist Veronica Padilla Gentle Mentals United States Scale-Up / Emerging Professional Side Hustle Pencil I Like Networking I Like Networking United Kingdom Sound Design & Use of Music Sound Design Shortlist BBDO Group Germany UNICEF Deutschland #ENDviolence "More Than A Mark" Germany Sound Design Shortlist Fork Unstable Media Merck Microplastic Journey Germany Sound Design Shortlist Machine Ubisoft Watch Dogs: Legion - Tipping Point Cinematic Trailer France Sound Design Wood Pencil String and Tins Facebook Oculus Oculus: First Steps United Kingdom Original Composition Wood Pencil AlmapBBDO LG Project Ms. Mozart Brazil Original Composition Shortlist FRED & FARID New York Rémy Martin Voices from Harlem United States Original Composition Shortlist String and Tins Just Eat Just Eat United Kingdom Original Composition Shortlist adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom Original Composition Wood Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Original Composition Wood Pencil BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States Original Composition Wood Pencil Indiana Production CoorDown The Hiring Chain Italy Original Composition Graphite Pencil Taproot Dentsu Facebook Pooja Didi India Original Composition Shortlist BT Sport BT Sport Time for a New Season United Kingdom Original Composition Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Mumbai Jimmy Nelson Foundation Save Our Sentinels India Existing Music Shortlist BBDO Group Germany / AlmapBBDO WhatsApp Family Diary Germany Existing Music Shortlist TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple AirPods Pro ? Jump United States Existing Music Shortlist Heimat Berlin HORNBACH HORNBACH "Biodiversity Starts in Your Garden." Germany Existing Music Wood Pencil Soundtree Music Green & Blacks Wildly. Deliciously. Organic. United Kingdom Existing Music Shortlist Major Tom Music Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom Existing Music Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Existing Music Shortlist AMV BBDO Essity Xmess United Kingdom Adapted Music Shortlist Publicis New York Citi America the Beautiful United States Adapted Music Graphite Pencil new-land Levi's Levi's - When You Take A Step, We All Move Denmark Adapted Music Shortlist Droga5 New York Facebook Survive: Coogan's United States Adapted Music Shortlist DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France Adapted Music Wood Pencil BBDO New York American Red Cross Piano United States Adapted Music Shortlist Forsman & Bodenfors Generation Pep Dance 10.000 Sweden Adapted Music Wood Pencil Twenty Below Music Burberry Burberry Festive United Kingdom Adapted Music Shortlist Sid Lee Paris SKYN Head Shoulders Knees and Toes France Adapted Music Wood Pencil Elephant Yahoo Yahoo! + Tank and the Bangas & Friends United States Adapted Music Shortlist AKQA Paris Oakley Oakley One Love France Adapted Music Wood Pencil Abby Priest The Swedish Heartchild Foundation Dante's Heartbeats Sweden Audio Composition Shortlist Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States Audio Composition Shortlist Wave Studios London Cupra Cupra Formentor - Alive United Kingdom Audio Composition Wood Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France Audio Composition Shortlist Socialclub Paris SOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONAL SOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONAL France Audio Composition Shortlist AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Audio Composition Wood Pencil Factory / SIREN BBC Sounds The Power of Sounds United Kingdom Audio Composition Shortlist adam&eveDDB Mars Scaredy Cat United Kingdom Audio Composition Wood Pencil Box of Toys Audio Axl Le Vincent United Kingdom Audio Composition Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and The Black Bear School United States Audio Composition Wood Pencil Kay-Oskwarek Music Nike Nike - You Can?t Stop Us: Victory Swim United Kingdom Spatial Design Exhibitions Wood Pencil FARM Topawards Asia Hungry Design Singapore Exhibitions Shortlist The Glue Society Anti-Slavery Australia The Human Mart Australia Expo & Trade Shows Shortlist D'art Design Gruppe D'art Design Gruppe Delivered Germany Installations Shortlist FCB New York Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Installations Shortlist McCann London Help For Heroes 40,000 Strong United Kingdom Installations Shortlist Shiseido Shiseido Beauty Innovation 2020 Japan Installations Yellow Pencil ROSAPARK Innocence en Danger Just a Wall France Retail Shortlist AKQA Sweden H&M H&M Looop United Kingdom Public Spaces Black Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States Low Budget Wood Pencil Ken-Tsai Lee Design Lab Type Directors Club Type Directors Club Annual Exhibition in Taiwan Taiwan Type Design Traditional Shortlist Production Type Google Newsreader France Traditional Wood Pencil Coca-Cola China / CoolCharacter / FounderType Coca-Cola China Coca-Cola Care Font China Sans Serif Shortlist A2-TYPE & Margaret Calvert Network Rail Rail Alphabet 2 United Kingdom Sans Serif Wood Pencil Liu Zhao Studio Google Noto Traditional Nushu China Sans Serif Shortlist Paratype Paratype Stapel Type Family Russian Federation Sans Serif Shortlist Fontwerk Fontwerk Ika Germany Script Graphite Pencil LiebeFonts LiebeFonts Amazingly Real Looking Handwritten Messages Germany Display Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Flame, Your Way United States Display Shortlist Kinuta Font Factory Kinuta Font Factory Kiriko Color Japan Display Graphite Pencil COLLINS San Francisco Symphony San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Typography United States Multi-Style Shortlist Morcos Key Commercial Type Lyon Arabic United States Multi-Style Shortlist Monotype Monotype Futura Now United Kingdom Multi-Style Shortlist Landor & Fitch Milan De'Longhi De?Longhi Unveiling the Art of Transformation Italy Multi-Style Graphite Pencil Eino Korkala & Daniel Coull TBWA\Helsinki Climate Crisis Font Finland Multi-Style Shortlist Tarek Atrissi Design Arabic Typography Kermes Arabic Spain Typography Integrated Shortlist Ragged Edge East London Liquor Company East London Liquor Company United Kingdom Integrated Shortlist Light Publicity The Foundation for Ainu Culture Illuminating the Indigenous Soul Japan Integrated Yellow Pencil COLLINS San Francisco Symphony San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Typography United States Integrated Wood Pencil Superunion WPP Amsteldok Netherlands Digital Shortlist Fable Basheer Graphic Books The State of Print Singapore Packaging Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Flame-licked Type, Your Way United States Environmental Shortlist another design SUPERB Wen He You góng m?-Cantonese Observation Exhibition China New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil TBWA\Helsinki TietoEVRY The Polite Type Finland Visual Effects Colour Grading Graphite Pencil DDB San Francisco iShares Eleanor T. Fitzsimmons United States Colour Grading Wood Pencil MPC London Glenmorangie Glenmorangie - It?s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful United Kingdom Compositing Shortlist Electric Theatre Collective LG LG - Follow the Light United Kingdom Compositing Shortlist Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles Toyota Motor North America Upstream United States Compositing Yellow Pencil Electric Theatre Collective Jägermeister Jägermeister - Be The Meister United Kingdom Compositing Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris McDonald's France Books France Compositing Graphite Pencil MPC London Burberry Burberry - Festive United Kingdom Computer-Generated Shortlist adam&eveDDB Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation 5 - Play Has No Limits United Kingdom Computer-Generated Shortlist Mathematic Adobe Adobe Fantastic Voyage France Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France Computer-Generated Shortlist Bloober Team Bloober Team The Medium Poland Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil MPC London Burberry Burberry - Festive United Kingdom Computer-Generated Shortlist Havas Chicago Babybel Babybel - Join The Goodness United States Practical Effects Wood Pencil Whitespace VisitScotland Scotland at Night United Kingdom Practical Effects Shortlist DDB Chicago Mars Starburst Swirlers United States Practical Effects Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Miller Lite "Beer Me" Campaign United States New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil Seyhan Lee Beko Connections United States Low Budget Yellow Pencil FRED & FARID Los Angeles Fridays For Future US Our House is on Fire United States Low Budget Shortlist Publicis Conseil Licra Licra - Faces of Fear France Writing for Advertising Integrated Shortlist Mischief @ No Fixed Address Kraft Heinz Send Noods United States Integrated Shortlist Spotify USA Spotify Play Your Part United States Film Shortlist BETC Paris Pornhub Not My Job France Film Shortlist Lucky Generals Amazon Alexa's Body United Kingdom Film Shortlist Goodby Silverstein & Partners Google / United Nations / Tribeca Enterprises Life Below Water United States Film Graphite Pencil Droga5 London Setapp Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Over Sharing United States Film Wood Pencil BMB Farrow & Ball Relax, it's Modern Emulsion United Kingdom Film Graphite Pencil Apple Apple The Whole-Working-From-Home Thing United States Film Shortlist Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France Film Shortlist Droga5 New York Kimberly-Clark / Huggies We Got You, Baby United States Film Shortlist 4creative Channel 4 #MerryDifferent United Kingdom Film Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Direct Shortlist Special Group New Zealand Every Kiwi Vote Counts Meddle in the New Zealand Election New Zealand Press Shortlist TBWA\Paris Leica The World Deserves Witnesses France Radio & Audio Wood Pencil TBWA Hunt Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group Marital Bliss South Africa Radio & Audio Shortlist Global Unilever Wingmen: A Roll Call of Icons United Kingdom Radio & Audio Yellow Pencil Boys + Girls Swim Ireland Daddy! Daddy! Look At Me! Ireland Radio & Audio Graphite Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King Confusing Times Spain Entertainment Shortlist DDB Chicago Molson Coors Cantenna United States Writing for Design Integrated Shortlist Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan Integrated Graphite Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand Digital Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Rights Commission Voice of Racism New Zealand Digital Wood Pencil Among Equals The Girls' Network The Empowerium United Kingdom Digital Shortlist Bulb Bulb Bulb - PSR United Kingdom Graphic Graphite Pencil McCann London Microsoft / Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom Graphic Yellow Pencil Mother LA Postmates Postmates | Don't Cookbook United States Graphic Graphite Pencil Havas Lynx Group Havas Lynx Group Andi Goes United Kingdom Graphic Shortlist Tom Sharp & Steers McGillan Eves Roman Baths, Bath A Year of Fragments United Kingdom Packaging Wood Pencil For The People Story Espresso Story Espresso Coffee Cups Australia Packaging Wood Pencil Supple Studio FRAHM Jackets FRAHM ? Tough Beautiful United Kingdom Naming Wood Pencil The Stone Twins LEBO Vastgoed Met Hotel Netherlands Naming Wood Pencil The Stone Twins G&S Vastgoed Nowhere Netherlands Naming Shortlist Red Stone British Science Association The Ideas Fund United Kingdom Brand Voice Wood Pencil Ragged Edge East London Liquor Company East London Liquor Company United Kingdom Brand Voice Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand Brand Voice Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Kimberly-Clark / Huggies We Got You, Baby United States Brand Voice Graphite Pencil Ragged Edge Mylo Mylo United Kingdom Brand Voice Wood Pencil Superunion Clear Mobile Clear Mobile United Kingdom Brand Voice Shortlist Spotify Spotify Your 2020 Wrapped United States Storytelling Graphite Pencil For The People Story Espresso Story Espresso Australia Storytelling Wood Pencil RT Creative Lab RT The Endless Letter on Instagram Stories Russian Federation Storytelling Shortlist DesignStudio Penguin Random House UK Defining a Mission for the Future of Penguin Random House UK United Kingdom

This year D&AD were proud to see that despite an unprecedented year for the creative industries, the standard of work submitted reached the same exceptional level. As such they are proud to award 3 Black Pencils, the creative industry’s most coveted accolade, reserved only for truly groundbreaking work. The recipients are:D&AD president Naresh Ramchandani commented: “For me, creative excellence is work that acts both for the brief and for the world, putting social purpose at the heart of commercial success, and showing us that great creativity lifts everybody up. Kim Gehrig’s work lifts so many people up - women trying to get fitter in the case of This Girl Can, men who stand against toxic masculinity with We Believe, and people unafraid to speak up about periods with Viva La Vulva. Kim is not just an ‘issues director’, because when she addresses issues, they’re not issues at all - they’re national and international provocations and celebrations that touch the hearts of everyone who cares and many more who didn’t know they did. For this reason I believe she couldn’t be more deserving of this year's President’s Award.”The top ranking advertising winners of the year are:The top ranking design winners of the year are:The top ranking production winners of the year are:The top ranking clients of the year are:Alongside these special awards D&AD also announced the Pencil winners across the Culture, Design and impact categories. Across these, the top ranking countries by number of Pencils are:The top ranking companies for these categories, by number of Pencils are:The total number of Pencils in each category are:The 231 Pencil winning works and all shortlisted entries are also showcased on the D&AD website The winners were announced during the second of two digital ceremonies hosted on the D&AD website, which featured speeches from Ramchandani in celebration of the winners.Donal Keenan, awards director at D&AD, commented: “D&AD Black Pencils are an incredibly special and rare industry accolade. I am delighted that this year we have three projects that are driving real behavioral change, from helping empower communities, to increasing freedoms and smashing taboos. The discussion in all three Black Pencil juries was insightful and rigorous this year. D&AD would like to say thank you again to all our fantastic judges in making these Black Pencil choices.”The total number of Pencils awarded for the D&AD Awards 2021 by level are as follows:D&AD this year continues to platform the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following the same rigorous judging process that holds creativity to the highest standards. Famously tough to win, there are no quotas for D&AD Awards, meaning that the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils - the highest creative accolade - are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at seven.Winning work will not only receive an esteemed D&AD Pencil, it will also be featured in the D&AD Annual – the definitive guide for creatives all around the world.D&AD will be launching the Jury Insights series, a programme of panel discussions in which judges from select categories will discuss what makes Pencil-winning work, alongside the trends and themes from the 2021 Awards. The series will be released fortnightly from 8 June on the D&AD website.