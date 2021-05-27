D&AD Awards
Chicken Licken recreates classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce the new Super Slider: "Nyathi Rider"
Lightstone unpacks semigration trends across Western Cape, KZN, Gauteng
#MarketingMasterminds: Tara Louw on Woolworths' Happy Little Moments campaign
#D&AD21: D&AD awards 3 Black Pencils, 231 Culture, Design and Impact winners
In the second virtual ceremony, on 27 May at 7pm, D&AD announced 3 Black Pencil winners, alongside the President's Award and the remaining Pencil winners across the Culture, Design and Impact categories.
This year D&AD were proud to see that despite an unprecedented year for the creative industries, the standard of work submitted reached the same exceptional level. As such they are proud to award 3 Black Pencils, the creative industry’s most coveted accolade, reserved only for truly groundbreaking work. The recipients are:
- #wombstories, AMV BBDO, Art Direction, Film
Women animators from across the world aiming to open up the many narratives and break taboos around the experiences of people with wombs.
- True Name, McCann New York, Experiential, Community
A collaboration with Mastercard to support the rights of transgender and nonbinary people to use their chosen names on credit cards.
- Boards of Change, FCB Chicago, Spatial Design, Public Spaces
Turning plywood boards used to barricade storefronts during the Black Lives Matter protests into polling booths, empowering Black Americans to use their right to vote.
- President’s Award
This year’s President’s Award, reserved for true industry heroes, was awarded to Kim Gehrig, director at Somesuch, for her outstanding contribution to creativity.
D&AD president Naresh Ramchandani commented: “For me, creative excellence is work that acts both for the brief and for the world, putting social purpose at the heart of commercial success, and showing us that great creativity lifts everybody up. Kim Gehrig’s work lifts so many people up - women trying to get fitter in the case of This Girl Can, men who stand against toxic masculinity with We Believe, and people unafraid to speak up about periods with Viva La Vulva. Kim is not just an ‘issues director’, because when she addresses issues, they’re not issues at all - they’re national and international provocations and celebrations that touch the hearts of everyone who cares and many more who didn’t know they did. For this reason I believe she couldn’t be more deserving of this year's President’s Award.”
Companies of the Year
The top ranking advertising winners of the year are:
- AMV BBDO
- Publicis Italia
- Africa
The top ranking design winners of the year are:
- Collins
- John Knowles Ritchie
- Superunion
The top ranking production winners of the year are:
- Division
- Somesuch London
- Stink Films
The top ranking clients of the year are:
- Apple
- Essity
- Academy
Alongside these special awards D&AD also announced the Pencil winners across the Culture, Design and impact categories. Across these, the top ranking countries by number of Pencils are:
- United States - 59 Pencils
- United Kingdom - 53 Pencils
- China - 13 Pencils
- Canada and France - 11 Pencils each
The top ranking companies for these categories, by number of Pencils are:
- John Knowles Ritchie, Collins and Superunion - 5 Pencils each
- Adam&EveDDB, Africa, Apple and Google / Google Creative Lab - 4 Pencils each
The total number of Pencils in each category are:
Impact: 24 Pencil Winners
- Impact: 6 Graphite, 13 Wood
- Future Impact: 5 Future Impact pencils
Culture: 41 Pencil Winners
- Entertainment: 3 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 5 Wood
- Gaming: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 6 Wood
- Music Videos: 6 Graphite, 10 Wood
Design: 166 Pencil Winners
- Book Design: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 6 Wood
- Branding: 6 Yellow, 12 Graphite, 36 Wood
- Design Transformation: 1 Yellow, 2 Wood
- Digital Design: 2 Yellow, 5 Graphite, 6 Wood
- Graphic Design: 1 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 21 Wood
- Magazine & Newspaper Design: 1 Yellow, 2 Graphite, 17 Wood
- Packaging Design: 2 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 15 Wood
- Product Design: 1 Graphite, 7 Wood
- Spatial Design: 1 Yellow, 2 Wood
- Type Design: 3 Graphite, 3 Wood
The 231 Pencil winning works and all shortlisted entries are also showcased on the D&AD website.
The winners were announced during the second of two digital ceremonies hosted on the D&AD website, which featured speeches from Ramchandani in celebration of the winners.
Donal Keenan, awards director at D&AD, commented: “D&AD Black Pencils are an incredibly special and rare industry accolade. I am delighted that this year we have three projects that are driving real behavioral change, from helping empower communities, to increasing freedoms and smashing taboos. The discussion in all three Black Pencil juries was insightful and rigorous this year. D&AD would like to say thank you again to all our fantastic judges in making these Black Pencil choices.”
The total number of Pencils awarded for the D&AD Awards 2021 by level are as follows:
Overall Total - 664 Pencils
- Black - 3 Pencils awarded
- Yellow - 63 Pencils awarded
- Graphite - 190 Pencils awarded
- Wood - 390 Pencils awarded
- Side Hustle - 2 Pencils
- Future Impact - 5 Pencils
- Next - 9 Pencils awarded
- Collaborative - 2 Pencils awarded
D&AD this year continues to platform the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following the same rigorous judging process that holds creativity to the highest standards. Famously tough to win, there are no quotas for D&AD Awards, meaning that the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils - the highest creative accolade - are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at seven.
Winning work will not only receive an esteemed D&AD Pencil, it will also be featured in the D&AD Annual – the definitive guide for creatives all around the world.
D&AD will be launching the Jury Insights series, a programme of panel discussions in which judges from select categories will discuss what makes Pencil-winning work, alongside the trends and themes from the 2021 Awards. The series will be released fortnightly from 8 June on the D&AD website.
|Animation
|Subcateogry
|Award
|Entrant company
|Client
|Title
|Country
|2D Computer-Generated
|Graphite Pencil
|WeTransfer
|WeTransfer
|How Have You Been?
|Netherlands
|2D Computer-Generated
|Graphite Pencil
|Giant Ant
|Airbnb
|Airbnb Combating Discrimination
|Canada
|2D Computer-Generated
|Wood Pencil
|Dentsu
|Semba Center Building
|Pretending to Forget
|Japan
|2D Computer-Generated
|Shortlist
|Edelman
|Novartis
|The Boy Who Couldn't See the Stars
|France
|2D Computer-Generated
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis Conseil
|Face a l'Inceste
|Two Monsters in my Story
|France
|2D Computer-Generated
|Shortlist
|Wunderman Thompson Paris
|Forbidden Stories
|Forbidden Stories
|France
|2D Computer-Generated
|Wood Pencil
|Hornet
|Away
|Away - Travel the Vote
|United States
|2D Computer-Generated
|Shortlist
|Park Pictures
|Imagine Justice
|We Matter Too
|United States
|2D Computer-Generated
|Shortlist
|Kin
|Mailchimp
|Big Change Starts Small
|United States
|2D Computer-Generated
|Shortlist
|DDB Sydney
|Westpac
|However You Make it, We?ll Help You Save it.
|Australia
|2D Computer-Generated
|Shortlist
|CHE Proximity Sydney
|Genea
|Where Babies Come From
|Australia
|3D Computer-Generated
|Graphite Pencil
|Roof Studio
|Curaviva Bildung
|Curaviva
|United States
|3D Computer-Generated
|Wood Pencil
|Area 23
|Insmed
|Unbreakable
|United States
|Traditional
|Yellow Pencil
|The Gate
|Childline
|Childline - Nobody Is Normal
|United Kingdom
|Traditional
|Wood Pencil
|Dentsu
|Zespri International Japan
|Enjoy the Healthy You Love
|Japan
|Traditional
|Shortlist
|Publicis Conseil
|Face a l'Inceste
|Two Monsters In my Story
|France
|Traditional
|Shortlist
|adam&eveDDB
|Mars Petcare
|Snowman
|United Kingdom
|Traditional
|Graphite Pencil
|Area 23
|Insmed
|Trapped
|United States
|Traditional
|Shortlist
|Area 23
|Lilly / Cyramza
|The Momentous Moments of Max and Maxine
|United States
|Motion Graphics
|Wood Pencil
|Ditroit
|Procter & Gamble
|Pantene Nutrient Blends Collection
|Italy
|Characters & Creatures
|Graphite Pencil
|The Gate
|Childline
|Childline - Nobody Is Normal
|United Kingdom
|Characters & Creatures
|Shortlist
|FIG
|CNN
|Donkey & Elephant
|United States
|Characters & Creatures
|Shortlist
|adam&eveDDB
|John Lewis & Partners
|Give a Little Love
|United Kingdom
|Characters & Creatures
|Shortlist
|Piranha Bar
|Gas Network Ireland
|Poxy Chores
|Ireland
|Mixed Media
|Shortlist
|NOMINT
|Great Ormond Street Hospital
|World's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSH
|United Kingdom
|Mixed Media
|Yellow Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Mixed Media
|Shortlist
|Builders Club
|Nike
|Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt.
|United Kingdom
|Mixed Media
|Shortlist
|FIG
|CNN
|Donkey & Elephant
|United States
|Mixed Media
|Wood Pencil
|adam&eveDDB
|John Lewis & Partners
|Give a Little Love
|United Kingdom
|Mixed Media
|Shortlist
|BBDO New York & JOY Collective
|Shea Moisture
|It Comes Naturally
|United States
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Zombie Studio
|WWF
|Lin The Pangolin
|Brazil
|Low Budget
|Graphite Pencil
|Khoo Siew May & Jay Septimo
|Superhero Me
|One More Time
|Singapore
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|BETC Paris
|Pornhub
|Not My Job
|France
|Low Budget
|Wood Pencil
|NOMINT
|Great Ormond Street Hospital
|World's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSH
|United Kingdom
|Low Budget
|Wood Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Paris
|Forbidden Stories
|Forbidden Stories
|France
|Low Budget
|Graphite Pencil
|Publicis Conseil
|Face a l'Inceste
|Two Monsters in my Story
|France
|Art Direction
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|BETC São Paulo
|Hershey's
|HerShe
|Brazil
|Integrated
|Yellow Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|AlmapBBDO
|Pepsico
|Doritos Wasabi
|Brazil
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Integrated
|Yellow Pencil
|AKQA
|Netflix
|One Story Away
|Brazil
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Superunion
|Clear Mobile
|Clear Mobile
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|The Bloc
|NBCDI
|ABCs of Survival
|United States
|Digital
|Shortlist
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Human Rights Commission
|Voice of Racism
|New Zealand
|Digital
|Graphite Pencil
|GSD&M
|U.S. Air Force
|U.S. Air Force Into The Storm
|United States
|Digital
|Shortlist
|Squarespace
|Squarespace
|Browser History
|United States
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|Studio Regale
|A?sop
|A?sop Presents: Three Aromatique Candles & Other Stories
|Netherlands
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles
|Toyota Motor North America
|Upstream
|United States
|Film
|Black Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|72andSunny Los Angeles
|Adobe
|Fantastic Voyage
|United States
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Amber China
|Durex
|Safely Feel the Real World
|China
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United States
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Hennessy
|Maurice and the Black Bear School
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|Squarespace
|Squarespace
|Launch It
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|adam&eveDDB
|John Lewis & Partners
|Give a Little Love
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone ? Vertical Cinema
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab
|Apple
|AirPods Pro ? Jump
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|The Gate
|Childline
|Childline - Nobody is Normal
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Mars
|Starburst Swirlers
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|DIVISION
|Diesel
|Diesel Francesca
|France
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Chicago
|City of Chicago
|Boards of Change
|United States
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Direct
|Shortlist
|The Bloc
|NBCDI
|ABCs of Survival
|United States
|Press
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|Le Chocolat des Français
|Only Keep the Best of France
|France
|Outdoor
|Graphite Pencil
|AKQA
|Netflix
|One Story Away
|Brazil
|Outdoor
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto
|Unilever
|Courage is Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Outdoor
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Paris
|Le Chocolat des Français
|Only Keep the Best of France
|France
|Experiential
|Wood Pencil
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Netflix Korea
|The Massacre of Kingdom
|Japan
|Experiential
|Shortlist
|The Glue Society
|Anti-Slavery Australia
|The Human Mart
|Australia
|Experiential
|Shortlist
|BBDO New York
|Foot Locker
|For the Love
|United States
|Experiential
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group New Zealand
|Lion New Zealand
|Emerson's Tiny Pub
|New Zealand
|Experiential
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Miller Lite
|Farewell, Work Holiday Parties
|United States
|Experiential
|Shortlist
|BBH New York
|Chief
|Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker
|United States
|Gaming
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders (RSF)
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Book Design
|Children's Picture Books
|Shortlist
|Coralie Bickford-Smith
|Penguin Books
|The Song of the Tree
|United Kingdom
|Trade Books
|Shortlist
|Tenmilliontimes Design
|The Oriental Press
|Allusions in the Subway Stations' Name of Beijing
|China
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Wood Pencil
|Mother LA
|Postmates
|Postmates | Don't Cookbook
|United States
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Wood Pencil
|Julia Hasting
|Phaidon
|Paul Smith
|United Kingdom
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Wood Pencil
|Prestel
|Tyler Mitchell
|I Can Make You Feel Good
|United Kingdom
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Yellow Pencil
|Chemical Industry Press
|Chemical Industry Press
|Stories Hidden in Chinese Characters
|China
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Shortlist
|Milk NZ
|Deja Pet Food
|Max ? A Purebred Ultra Condensed Typeface
|New Zealand
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Shortlist
|BOB Design
|Allford Hall Monoghan Morris
|AHMM Chronicle
|United Kingdom
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Shortlist
|Quietly Studio
|Gang of Four
|Gang of Four
|United Kingdom
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Shortlist
|Y.STUDIO
|Small Enterprise
|Meet Pu?er
|China
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Shortlist
|Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design
|Phoenix Fine Arts Publishing
|Browse Leipzig, Best Book Design From All Over the World, 1991-2003
|China
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Wood Pencil
|Kinetic Singapore
|Holycrap.sg
|Rubbish No.10 No Time For Melancholy
|Singapore
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Shortlist
|Haller Brun
|Kunstmuseum Den Haag
|A.R. Penck?How It Works
|Netherlands
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Shortlist
|Beijing Artron Art Design Center
|Jia Difei
|Jia Difei Works
|China
|Culture, Art & Design Books
|Shortlist
|Gridworks
|Jay Gordonsmith Estate
|Mrs Jay and W. Gordon Smith Art Collection
|Netherlands
|Culture, Art & Design Covers
|Shortlist
|Hauser, Schwarz
|House of Electronic Arts Basel
|Real Feelings
|Switzerland
|Specialist Subject Books
|Shortlist
|Nobrow
|Nobrow
|The Art of Drag
|United Kingdom
|Specialist Subject Books
|Shortlist
|Sichuan People's Publishing
|Wen Aiyi
|Wind
|China
|Specialist Subject Books
|Graphite Pencil
|Practice Theory
|In Plain Words
|When Cooking was a Crime: Masak in the Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80s
|Singapore
|Specialist Subject Books
|Shortlist
|Bureau Berger
|Hachette
|Post-Cuisine
|France
|Specialist Subject Covers
|Wood Pencil
|Akemi Tanaka
|Akemi Tanaka
|The Balancing Book
|United Kingdom
|Specialist Subject Covers
|Shortlist
|HCMA Architecture + Design
|HCMA
|Process: How to Create Community Buildings with Impact
|Canada
|Illustrated Books & Graphic Novels
|Shortlist
|Dentsu
|Shoei
|The Story of a Christmas Present?s Journey
|Japan
|Illustrated Books & Graphic Novels
|Wood Pencil
|Tenmilliontimes Design
|The Oriental Press
|Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys)
|China
|Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books
|Graphite Pencil
|Day Day Up Design Consultancy
|Day Day Up Design Consultancy
|Hong Hun Hun's Poster Collection
|China
|Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books
|Graphite Pencil
|Sputnik
|Villa Terra Creta
|Epos
|Greece
|Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books
|Shortlist
|Phoenix Publishing House
|Phoenix Publishing House
|The Painted Screen Past and Future
|China
|Limited Edition & Fine Binding Books
|Shortlist
|Ki Saigon
|Green Around the Corner
|Boy Who Could Not Wait
|Vietnam
|Branding
|New Branding Schemes
|Wood Pencil
|L3 Branding
|Jetleg Books
|Jetleg Books
|China
|New Branding Schemes
|Wood Pencil
|Seachange
|Oji Sushi
|Oji Sushi ? Fast Fuel Not Fast Food
|New Zealand
|New Branding Schemes
|Graphite Pencil
|Open Studio Stockholm
|Lykke Kaffegårdar
|Lykke Kaffegårdar
|Sweden
|New Branding Schemes
|Graphite Pencil
|BBC Studios Creative
|BBC Studios
|BBC Select
|United Kingdom
|New Branding Schemes
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|New Branding Schemes
|Wood Pencil
|Magpie Studio
|Magic Canvas
|Magic Canvas ? Helping Children to Express Themselves
|United Kingdom
|New Branding Schemes
|Shortlist
|For The People
|Humphreys Real Estate
|Humphreys Real Estate
|Australia
|New Branding Schemes
|Wood Pencil
|For The People
|Derwent Valley Council
|Derwent Valley
|Australia
|New Branding Schemes
|Yellow Pencil
|Concrete
|Halsey
|about-face
|Canada
|New Branding Schemes
|Wood Pencil
|Trabucco-Campos / Pràctica
|Irvington Theater
|Irvington Theater
|United States
|New Branding Schemes
|Shortlist
|Superunion
|Clear Mobile
|Clear Mobile
|United Kingdom
|Brand Refresh
|Yellow Pencil
|COLLINS
|Robinhood
|Robinhood Brand Identity
|United States
|Brand Refresh
|Wood Pencil
|Pentagram London
|Moholy-Nagy Foundation
|Moholy-Nagy Foundation
|United Kingdom
|Brand Refresh
|Wood Pencil
|Otherwhere Collective
|Toca Botanicals
|TOCA
|United States
|Brand Refresh
|Graphite Pencil
|Bold NoA
|Mojang Studios
|Mojang Studios
|Sweden
|Brand Refresh
|Graphite Pencil
|Tátil
|Canal Brasil
|Canal Brasil - Rebrand
|Brazil
|Brand Refresh
|Wood Pencil
|Landor & Fitch
|International Union for Conservation of Nature
|Save Our Species: Keep Nature Standing
|France
|Brand Refresh
|Wood Pencil
|Jones Knowles Ritchie
|Restaurant Brands International
|Your Way, Way Better
|United States
|Brand Refresh
|Graphite Pencil
|COLLINS
|San Francisco Symphony
|San Francisco Symphony
|United States
|Brand Refresh
|Shortlist
|Mother Design
|Broody
|Nuud Gum Brand Identity
|United Kingdom
|Brand Refresh
|Shortlist
|COLLINS
|Crane Paper Company
|Crane Brand Identity
|United States
|Brand Refresh
|Wood Pencil
|Mother Design
|Tripadvisor
|Tripadvisor
|United States
|Campaign Branding
|Shortlist
|6616 Creative House
|Toko Kopi Tuku / Herbana
|The MAAF Project
|Indonesia
|Campaign Branding
|Wood Pencil
|Droga5 London
|Setapp
|Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp.
|United Kingdom
|Campaign Branding
|Shortlist
|LiaoDesign
|Lavie Matérielle Bookstore
|20 Years 20 People 20 Stories
|China
|Campaign Branding
|Yellow Pencil
|AlmapBBDO
|Pepsico
|Doritos Wasabi
|Brazil
|Channel Branding
|Shortlist
|Trollbäck+Company
|FX Networks
|FX Type System
|United States
|Channel Branding
|Shortlist
|VICE News
|VICE News Tonight
|Election Coverage
|United States
|Channel Branding
|Graphite Pencil
|Hulu
|Hulu
|One Hulu
|United States
|Channel Branding
|Wood Pencil
|Sky Creative
|Sky
|Sky Documentaries
|United Kingdom
|Sonic Branding
|Shortlist
|Al Jazeera - Network Creative
|Al Jazeera English
|Al Jazeera English Sonic Branding
|United States
|Sonic Branding
|Wood Pencil
|MassiveMusic London
|Telefonica UK
|O2 Sonic Branding
|United Kingdom
|Sonic Branding
|Wood Pencil
|Mother New York
|Dave & Buster's
|Dave and Buster's: Ding Ding Ding
|United States
|Logos
|Graphite Pencil
|Banda
|State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management
|Vanishing Branding for Exclusion Zone
|Ukraine
|Logos
|Graphite Pencil
|DesignStudio
|OneFootball
|OneFootball Logo
|United Kingdom
|Logos
|Wood Pencil
|.Oddity Studio
|House of Wang
|House of Wang
|Hong Kong
|Logos
|Shortlist
|Face37
|Leapling Films
|Leapling Films
|United Kingdom
|Logos
|Shortlist
|R/GA New York
|Project Zero
|Project Zero
|United States
|Logos
|Wood Pencil
|Bold NoA
|Mojang Studios
|Mojang Studios
|Sweden
|Logos
|Wood Pencil
|DutchScot
|Feed
|Feed
|United Kingdom
|Logos
|Shortlist
|Imagist London
|Argent
|United We Shop
|United Kingdom
|Logos
|Shortlist
|Wedge
|Gender Creative Kids
|Gender Creative Kids
|Canada
|Logos
|Wood Pencil
|Wedge
|Swirl
|Swirl
|Canada
|Logos
|Wood Pencil
|Toby Ng Design
|K11 Craft & Guild Foundation
|K11 Craft & Guild Foundation
|Hong Kong
|Logos
|Shortlist
|lukecharles
|Royal British Legion
|Royal British Legion
|United Kingdom
|Logos
|Wood Pencil
|Superunion
|Bank ABC
|ila Bank Logo
|United Kingdom
|Logos
|Wood Pencil
|Jones Knowles Ritchie
|Restaurant Brands International
|Logos, Your Way
|United States
|Logos
|Shortlist
|Silas Amos Design Thought
|Newsworks
|At Home
|United Kingdom
|Logos
|Yellow Pencil
|Madcats Agency
|GPL
|Mitka
|Ukraine
|Logos
|Wood Pencil
|Superunion
|Clear Mobile
|Clear Mobile
|United Kingdom
|Logos
|Yellow Pencil
|COLLINS
|San Francisco Symphony
|San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Logotype
|United States
|Logos
|Wood Pencil
|Studio Dumbar
|Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|NL Branding
|Netherlands
|Logos
|Wood Pencil
|Kuba & Friends
|Nix & Kix
|Nix & Kix
|United Kingdom
|Activations
|Shortlist
|Publicis Italy / Independent Ideas
|Bottega Veneta
|The Invisible Store
|Italy
|Activations
|Graphite Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Enjoy Before Returning
|Italy
|Activations
|Wood Pencil
|Seymourpowell
|Burger King
|Burger King Flaming Heart Grill
|United Kingdom
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|Mount
|Yamauchi No.10 Family Office
|Yamauchi No.10 Family Office
|Japan
|Shortlist
|Tank Design
|Vestre
|Vestre Inspiration Book
|Norway
|Wood Pencil
|AliterNOA
|Hotel NOA
|NOA Hotel
|China
|Wood Pencil
|Bruch?Idee&Form
|The Mozart Hotel
|The Mozart Hotel
|Austria
|Motion
|Yellow Pencil
|Dentsu Tokyo
|En-courage
|47 Internship
|Japan
|Motion
|Wood Pencil
|Landor & Fitch Milan
|SCARPA
|SCARPA ? The Mighty Unveil of Ribelle Tech 2.0
|Italy
|Motion
|Wood Pencil
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Listening is Everything
|United States
|Motion
|Wood Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson India
|Celica Jeep
|Jeep Iconography
|India
|Motion
|Shortlist
|Mother Design
|Filthy Food
|Filthy
|United States
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink Canada
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Pour Perfectly
|Canada
|Tactical
|Graphite Pencil
|BETC São Paulo
|HERSHEYs Br
|HerShe
|Brazil
|Tactical
|Graphite Pencil
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Tactical
|Graphite Pencil
|Teach From Home
|United States
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|4creative
|Channel 4
|#StayAtHome Idents
|United Kingdom
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|One More
|Nanlian Agricultural
|Xing Shi Shan Poverty Alleviation Brand Design
|China
|Low Budget
|Wood Pencil
|OMSE
|Hackney Church
|Hackney Church Re-brand
|United Kingdom
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Stereo
|FAR Skate
|Far Skate
|United Kingdom
|Casting
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Iconoclast
|Macmillan
|Macmillan - Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|Hennessy
|Maurice and The Black Bear School
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|new-land Copenhagen
|Scandinavian Airlines
|We Are Travellers
|Denmark
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|DIVISION
|Diesel
|Diesel Francesca
|France
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Lucky Generals
|Co-op
|Round Are Way
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Academy
|Cadbury
|The Originals
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Markenfilm Hamburg
|DocMorris
|Take Care
|Germany
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Taproot Dentsu
|Pooja Didi
|India
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|ITC
|The Artist
|India
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Anomaly Berlin
|Zalando
|We Will Hug Again
|Germany
|Street Casting
|Shortlist
|The Glue Society
|ANZ
|Love Speech
|Australia
|Street Casting
|Shortlist
|Wonderhood Studios
|Mizkan Europe
|You Either Have It Or You Don't
|United Kingdom
|Street Casting
|Shortlist
|Redfuse Hong Kong
|Colgate-Palmolive Asia Pacific
|Yimsu
|Thailand
|Street Casting
|Graphite Pencil
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Nike
|The Future Isn't Waiting
|Japan
|Street Casting
|Shortlist
|Grito/TBWA
|Arcos Dorados
|Juli
|Argentina
|Street Casting
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|ITC
|The Artist
|India
|Street Casting
|Wood Pencil
|BETC Paris
|La Roche-Posay
|Beyond Skin
|France
|Street Casting
|Shortlist
|Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenberg
|Volvo Car Corporation
|A Million More
|Sweden
|Voice
|Shortlist
|Publicis Conseil
|Face a l'Inceste
|Two Monsters in my Story
|France
|Voice
|Shortlist
|The Odd Number
|BBC Studios
|Kasi Sensei
|South Africa
|Voice
|Wood Pencil
|Wonderhood Studios
|Mizkan Europe
|Hit of Home
|United Kingdom
|Performance
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
|Apple
|AirPods Pro ? Jump
|United States
|Performance
|Wood Pencil
|Lucky Generals
|Amazon
|The Show Must Go On
|United Kingdom
|Performance
|Shortlist
|Apple
|Apple
|The Whole Working From Home Thing
|United States
|Performance
|Graphite Pencil
|Across the Pond
|Education Above All Foundation
|Child Soldier
|United Kingdom
|Performance
|Shortlist
|HelloFCB+
|City Of Cape Town
|Boys Do What Men Teach Them
|South Africa
|Cinematography
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Iconoclast
|Macmillan
|Macmillan - Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Fork Unstable Media
|Merck
|Microplastic Journey
|Germany
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Mexico
|AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico / Cerveza Victoria
|The Farewell / Icnocuicatl
|Mexico
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|antoni Berlin
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz - Valet Guys
|Germany
|Film
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|Born In Quarantine
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Forsman & Bodenfors
|Volvo Car
|The Parents
|Sweden
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Stink Films
|Sunbeams
|Brazil
|Collaborative
|Advertising Agency
|Collaborative Pencil
|AlmapBBDO
|Alpargatas
|AlmapBBDO & Alpargatas For Havaianas
|Brazil
|Design Agency
|Collaborative Pencil
|Superunion
|London Symphony Orchestra
|London Symphony Orchestra & Superunion
|United Kingdom
|Design Transformation
|Digital
|Yellow Pencil
|FARM
|Doconomy
|The 2030 Calculator
|Sweden
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|adam&eveDDB
|adidas
|GMR - Play Connected
|United Kingdom
|Operational
|Shortlist
|Superunion
|Move United
|Move United - Redefining Disability
|United States
|Operational
|Shortlist
|IDEO
|H&M Group
|Building the Foundation to Catalyze Change
|Sweden
|Spatial
|Wood Pencil
|Silo
|Municipality of the Hague
|Bicycle Parking Garage The Hague
|Netherlands
|Digital
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|R/GA California
|Reddit - Up The Vote
|United States
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|VMLY&R Kansas City
|Wendy's
|Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us.
|United States
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Red Wing Shoes
|#LaborDayOn
|United States
|Websites
|Shortlist
|MediaMonks
|Netflix
|DARK: Interactive Netflix Guide
|Netherlands
|Websites
|Graphite Pencil
|Koikreative
|SKP-S
|Chaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook Campaign
|China
|Websites
|Wood Pencil
|GSD&M
|U.S. Air Force
|U.S. Air Force Into The Storm
|United States
|Websites
|Wood Pencil
|Ben Feist
|NASA
|Apollo in Real Time
|United States
|Search & Display
|Yellow Pencil
|Google Brand Studio
|Search Black-owned
|United States
|Social
|Shortlist
|FCB&FiRe Spain
|Netflix
|Unboxing
|Spain
|Social
|Shortlist
|BBH New York
|Google Black-Owned Friday
|United States
|Social
|Graphite Pencil
|VMLY&R Kansas City
|Wendy's
|Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us.
|United States
|Social
|Shortlist
|Mozga Studio
|Enjoyable Ageing Charity Foundation
|Disappearing Stories
|Russian Federation
|Social
|Yellow Pencil
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema
|United States
|Social
|Shortlist
|Apple / TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
|Apple
|Hometown ? Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
|United States
|Social
|Yellow Pencil
|FCB Inferno
|The Big Issue / LinkedIn
|Raising Profiles
|United Kingdom
|Social
|Wood Pencil
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|Apps
|Wood Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|THAI Airways
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Thailand
|Apps
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Telenor Pakistan
|Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration
|Pakistan
|Physical & Digital
|Shortlist
|BBDO New York
|Foot Locker
|For the Love
|United States
|Physical & Digital
|Wood Pencil
|AKQA Tokyo
|Nike
|Nike ? Create with Air Max
|Japan
|Physical & Digital
|Shortlist
|BETC Paris
|13ème Rue
|The Underground Première
|France
|Physical & Digital
|Shortlist
|McCann London
|Microsoft / Xbox
|The Birth of Gaming Tourism
|United Kingdom
|Physical & Digital
|Shortlist
|R/GA New York
|Ad Council
|The Ad Council - #OutThereForUs
|United States
|Physical & Digital
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA California
|Reddit - Up The Vote
|United States
|Physical & Digital
|Wood Pencil
|BBDO New York
|Color of Change
|Pedestal Project
|United States
|Physical & Digital
|Shortlist
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Calorie Burning URL
|United States
|Physical & Digital
|Graphite Pencil
|FCB NY
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob ULTRA Courtside
|United States
|Tactical
|Graphite Pencil
|GUT Agency
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|That Look from Popeyes
|United States
|Tactical
|Graphite Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|THAI Airways
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Thailand
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|Edelman New York
|Unilever
|A New Jingle for a New Era
|United States
|User Participation
|Graphite Pencil
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Human Right Commission
|The Unsaid
|New Zealand
|User Participation
|Shortlist
|McCann London
|adidas / JD Sports
|3 Bar Superstar
|United Kingdom
|User Participation
|Shortlist
|SS+K / Peel Iceland
|Business Iceland
|Looks Like You Need to Let It Out
|United States
|Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Francesca
|Italy
|Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|FRED & FARID New York
|Rémy Martin
|Voices from Harlem
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|BBH New York
|Google Black-Owned Friday
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|72andSunny Los Angeles
|Sports United
|#TheRealHeroes Project
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|The Clean Jersey Swap
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Shortlist
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Chicago
|Chicago Public Library
|Live from the Library
|United States
|Use of Technology
|Shortlist
|AKQA Sao Paulo
|Nike
|Nike - Air Max Clouds
|Brazil
|Use of Technology
|Wood Pencil
|Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Use of Technology
|Wood Pencil
|AKQA Sao Paulo
|Raoni Institute
|Code of Conscience
|Brazil
|Use of Technology
|Graphite Pencil
|Publicis México
|Propuesta Cívica
|#StillSpeakingUp
|Mexico
|Use of Technology
|Shortlist
|Joe Public Johannesburg
|People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA)
|The Abused News
|South Africa
|Use of AI
|Shortlist
|McCann Health New York
|Change the Ref
|The Unfinished Votes
|United States
|Use of AI
|Graphite Pencil
|Cheil Spain
|Samsung
|Tallk
|Spain
|Use of AI
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis México
|Propuesta Cívica
|#StillSpeakingUp
|Mexico
|Use of Data
|Graphite Pencil
|Rothco
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Use of Data
|Shortlist
|BETC Paris
|Back Market
|Co2ncious
|France
|Use of Data
|Shortlist
|Deloitte Digital Australia
|Belong Australia
|Carbon Thumbprint
|Australia
|Use of Data
|Shortlist
|AKQA Sao Paulo
|Raoni Institute
|Code of Conscience
|Brazil
|Digital Design
|Products
|Shortlist
|Apple
|Apple
|AirPods Max
|United States
|Products
|Shortlist
|Hello Monday
|The Bartlett School of Architecture
|Bartlett - Summer Show 2020
|Denmark
|Products
|Graphite Pencil
|MediaMonks
|Netflix
|DARK: Interactive Netflix Guide
|Netherlands
|Connected Experiences
|Graphite Pencil
|adam&eveDDB
|adidas
|GMR - Play Connected
|United Kingdom
|Immersive Experiences
|Shortlist
|140
|Verizon
|The Met Unframed
|United States
|Immersive Experiences
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Chicago
|Chicago Fire Department Foundation
|The Fire Escape
|United States
|Immersive Experiences
|Yellow Pencil
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Human Rights Commission
|Voice of Racism
|New Zealand
|Immersive Experiences
|Shortlist
|FCB New York
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Immersive Experiences
|Shortlist
|AKQA Copenhagen
|Olafur Elliason
|Earth Speakr
|Denmark
|Immersive Experiences
|Shortlist
|La Phase 5
|La Phase 5
|Marseille
|France
|Incremental
|Wood Pencil
|Apple
|Apple
|watchOS 7 Watch Faces
|United States
|Incremental
|Graphite Pencil
|Apple
|Apple
|macOS Big Sur
|United States
|Incremental
|Graphite Pencil
|Apple
|Apple
|iOS 14
|United States
|Inclusive
|Shortlist
|Transport for London
|Transport for London
|TfL Go
|United Kingdom
|Inclusive
|Yellow Pencil
|Google Creative Lab
|Look To Speak
|United States
|Service Digitisation
|Wood Pencil
|BETC Paris
|Citroen
|The Pocket Dealership
|France
|Service Digitisation
|Shortlist
|paq
|Spotify
|Spotify x Notting Hill Carnival - Carnival Sounds
|United Kingdom
|Service Digitisation
|Shortlist
|HiQ
|Levi Ski Resort
|Levi Resort App
|Finland
|New Service Design & Activation
|Shortlist
|Instinct
|IKEA Russia
|Apartmenteka
|Russian Federation
|New Service Design & Activation
|Wood Pencil
|WeTransfer
|WeTransfer
|Paste
|Netherlands
|New Service Design & Activation
|Graphite Pencil
|FARM Stockholm
|Doconomy
|The 2030 Calculator
|Sweden
|Use of Data
|Shortlist
|Serviceplan Germany
|METER Group
|Meltdown Flags
|Germany
|Use of Data
|Shortlist
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Alone With Me
|United States
|Use of Data
|Wood Pencil
|Huge
|Spotify
|Spotify Wrapped For Advertisers
|United States
|Use of Data
|Wood Pencil
|FARM Stockholm
|Doconomy
|The 2030 Calculator
|Sweden
|Beta
|Wood Pencil
|SPACE10
|IKEA
|Everyday Experiments
|Denmark
|Direct
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Buzzman
|BURGER KING® France
|Burger King & Friends
|France
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|VMLY&R
|Federal Public Ministry
|Next Minute Law
|Brazil
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|CHE Proximity
|Samsung
|Samsung Microcodes
|Australia
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Grey Advertising
|Pringles
|Meet Frank
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Leo Burnett Chicago
|Kraft Heinz
|Littlest Bailout
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|McCann London
|Microsoft / Xbox
|The Birth of Gaming Tourism
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Alone With Me
|United States
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|Hjaltelin Stahl
|Danish Crown
|The Big Danish Bacon Pre-roll
|Denmark
|Digital
|Shortlist
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Digital
|Shortlist
|NORD DDB Stockholm
|McDonald's Scandinavia
|McDo
|Sweden
|Digital
|Shortlist
|BETC Paris
|Pornhub
|Not My Job
|France
|Digital
|Graphite Pencil
|Herezie
|Amazon Prime Video
|Cités
|France
|Digital
|Shortlist
|BBH New York
|Google Black-Owned Friday
|United States
|Digital
|Graphite Pencil
|DAVID Madrid
|Burger King
|The Menu Court
|Spain
|Digital
|Shortlist
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|THAI Airways
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Thailand
|Film
|Shortlist
|Publicis Conseil
|Face a l'Inceste
|Two Monsters in my Story
|France
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|ENGINE
|Born Free Foundation
|Creature Discomforts: Life in Lockdown
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|SporTV
|Let Her Run
|Brazil
|Direct Mail
|Shortlist
|FCB Chicago / FCB New York
|Anheuser-Busch
|Contract for Change
|United States
|Direct Mail
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA
|Hong Kong
|Printed Materials
|Wood Pencil
|MullenLowe
|Change the Ref
|Shamecards
|United States
|Printed Materials
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink Canada
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Heinz Ketchup Puzzle
|Canada
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Chicago
|City of Chicago
|Boards of Change
|United States
|Press & Outdoor
|Shortlist
|Buzzman
|BURGER KING® France
|Order From McDonald's
|France
|Press & Outdoor
|Shortlist
|Saatchi & Saatchi NY
|Procter & Gamble
|Olay Face the STEM Gap
|United States
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|David Miami
|Burger King
|Homes of the Whopper
|United States
|Press & Outdoor
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Radio & Audio
|Shortlist
|Leo Burnett Australia
|Bonds
|Unplugged | Bonds
|Australia
|Radio & Audio
|Wood Pencil
|VMLY&R Melbourne
|Defence Force Recruitment
|Lost In Translation
|Australia
|Events
|Graphite Pencil
|FCB NY
|NBA
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Events
|Shortlist
|DDB Chicago
|Miller Lite
|Farewell, Work Holiday Parties
|United States
|Events
|Wood Pencil
|BBH Singapore
|Riot Games
|Honeyfruit
|Singapore
|Product & Service
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Product & Service
|Shortlist
|Leo Burnett Chicago
|Campbell's
|Dinner Insurance
|United States
|Product & Service
|Graphite Pencil
|Rothco
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Product & Service
|Wood Pencil
|AKQA Sweden
|H&M
|H&M Looop
|United Kingdom
|Product & Service
|Wood Pencil
|Grey Paris / Ogilvy Paris
|Vahiné
|Birthday and a Half
|France
|Product & Service
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink Canada
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Heinz Ketchup Puzzle
|Canada
|Product & Service
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA
|Hong Kong
|Acquisition & Retention
|Wood Pencil
|GUT Agency
|Popeyes Louisana Kitchen
|That Look From Popeyes
|United States
|Acquisition & Retention
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Enjoy Before Returning
|Italy
|Acquisition & Retention
|Wood Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|THAI Airways
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Thailand
|Innovation
|Shortlist
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Alone With Me
|United States
|Innovation
|Graphite Pencil
|Rothco
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Innovation
|Shortlist
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Innovation
|Shortlist
|DDB Group New Zealand
|New Zealand Aids Foundation
|The Baby That Changed HIV
|New Zealand
|Innovation
|Yellow Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Direction
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Pulse Films
|Nike
|You Can't Stop Us
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|Pulse Films
|John Lewis & Partners
|Give a Little Love
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Macmillan Cancer Support
|Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|Hennessy
|Maurice and the Black Bear School
|United States
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Riff Raff Films
|Burberry
|Festive / Megaforce / Burberry
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Anonymous Content
|United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
|The Journey
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Biscuit Filmworks LA & Revolver
|Brawl Stars
|Starr Park
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|Elephant GP&K
|Edita
|HOHOS | The Big Turnaround
|Egypt
|Film
|Shortlist
|Sweetshop
|Toyota
|Toyota Hilux
|New Zealand
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Smuggler New York
|Apple
|The Whole Working From Home Thing
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year ? Nian
|China
|Film
|Shortlist
|antoni Berlin
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz - Valet Guys
|Germany
|Film
|Shortlist
|Hungry Man Productions
|Amazon
|Amazon Alexa, Alexa's Body
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|Somesuch
|Apple
|Apple - Make Movies Like the Movies
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Forsman & Bodenfors
|Volvo Car
|The Parents
|Sweden
|Film
|Shortlist
|Biscuit Filmworks London / Droga 5
|Amazon Alexa
|Amazon Alexa
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Academy
|Three
|Real 5G
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|Somesuch
|Apple
|Apple - Snap
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Heimat Berlin
|HORNBACH
|HORNBACH "Biodiversity Starts in Your Garden."
|Germany
|Film
|Shortlist
|Somesuch
|Samsung
|"Samsung
|- All Good"
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Somesuch & Revolver
|Coca-Cola
|Coke - Could I Be Wrong?
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Good Morning Films
|My Choices Foundation
|Chotu
|India
|Film
|Shortlist
|Leo Burnett Detroit
|Cadillac
|ScissorHandsFree
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB Paris
|Ubisoft
|Tipping Point
|France
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|DIVISION
|Diesel
|Diesel Francesca
|France
|Scripted Entertainment
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United States
|Scripted Entertainment
|Graphite Pencil
|Somesuch
|Riz Ahmed
|The Long Goodbye
|United Kingdom
|Scripted Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Macmillan Cancer Support
|Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Scripted Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Scripted Entertainment
|Shortlist
|Prettybird
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Scripted Entertainment
|Shortlist
|antoni Berlin
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz - Valet Guys
|Germany
|Scripted Entertainment
|Shortlist
|Publicis Conseil
|Stop VEO
|Stop VEO - Words I won't say
|France
|Scripted Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year ? Nian
|China
|Scripted Entertainment
|Shortlist
|Somesuch
|Samsung
|Samsung - All Good
|United Kingdom
|User Generated Content
|Graphite Pencil
|Somesuch
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United Kingdom
|Low Budget
|Wood Pencil
|Massif
|Shelflife
|Shelflife ? Stussy x Nike
|South Africa
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Publicis Conseil
|Stop VEO
|Stop VEO - Words I won't say
|France
|E-Commerce
|Acquisition & Retention
|Wood Pencil
|Leo Burnett Colombia
|Falabella Colombia
|3362 falabella.com
|Colombia
|Acquisition & Retention
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Australia
|KFC Australia
|Secret Menu
|Australia
|Customer Journey
|Wood Pencil
|BETC Paris
|Lacoste
|Give for Good
|France
|Purchase Experience
|Graphite Pencil
|AKQA Sao Paulo
|Nike
|Nike - Air Max Clouds
|Brazil
|Purchase Experience
|Shortlist
|Jam3
|Complex Networks
|ComplexLand
|Canada
|Purchase Experience
|Graphite Pencil
|BETC Paris
|Auberge des Migrants
|Migrants on Amazon
|France
|Promotions
|Shortlist
|R/GA New York
|Merch Aid
|Merch Aid
|United States
|Promotions
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Australia
|KFC Australia
|Secret Menu
|Australia
|Promotions
|Shortlist
|Pereira O'Dell San Francisco
|Fifth Third Bank
|Buy Now Blocker
|United States
|Promotions
|Wood Pencil
|NORD DDB Stockholm
|Elgiganten Denmark
|VAR Discount
|Sweden
|Brand Partnership
|Shortlist
|R/GA New York
|Shopify
|Shopify - Supporting Independents
|United States
|Brand Partnership
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA New York
|Merch Aid
|Merch Aid
|United States
|Entertainment
|Shortlist
|Jam3
|Complex Networks
|ComplexLand
|Canada
|Entertainment
|Graphite Pencil
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|IKEA
|IKEA Animal Crossing Catalogue
|Taiwan
|Livestream
|Wood Pencil
|Barbarian
|RB
|Sickwear by Mucinex
|United States
|Cultural Experience
|Shortlist
|Africa
|AB Inbev
|Stadium's Food Delivery
|Brazil
|Cultural Experience
|Wood Pencil
|BBDO New York
|Foot Locker
|Endless World of Air Max
|United States
|Cultural Experience
|Shortlist
|AKQA London
|Brahma
|Beer Bet
|Brazil
|Use of Social Networks
|Shortlist
|BBDO New York
|Ford
|Mach Drops
|United States
|Use of Social Networks
|Yellow Pencil
|FCB Inferno
|The Big Issue / LinkedIn
|Raising Profiles
|United Kingdom
|New Realities & Emerging Media
|Wood Pencil
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|IKEA Japan
|IKEA Harajuku with Imma
|Japan
|Editing
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Work Editorial
|Apple
|The Whole Working From Home Thing
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|VCCP
|Green & Black's
|Wildly. Deliciously. Organic.
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Trim Editing
|New York Times
|The Truth Is Essential: Life Needs Truth
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|72andSunny Amsterdam
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Coca-Cola - Open Like Never Before
|Netherlands
|Film
|Shortlist
|Fork Unstable Media
|Merck
|Microplastic Journey
|Germany
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Stitch
|Macmillan
|Macmillan "Tender yet Tough"
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Hennessy
|Maurice and the Black Bear School
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|Born In Quarantine
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|new-land
|Volvo
|Volvo - A Million More
|Sweden
|Film
|Shortlist
|new-land Copenhagen
|Scandinavian Airlines
|We Are Travellers
|Denmark
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|The New York Times
|The New York Times
|Megan Thee Stallion
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO Group Germany
|UNICEF Deutschland
|#ENDviolence "More Than a Mark"
|Germany
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Arts & Letters Creative
|NBA / ESPN
|NBA on ESPN - It's NBA on ESPN Time
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|Publicis Conseil
|STOP VEO
|STOP VEO ? THE WORDS I WON?T SAY
|France
|Film
|Shortlist
|Forsman & Bodenfors
|Volvo Car
|The Parents
|Sweden
|Film
|Shortlist
|Google Brand Studio
|Google ? Year in Search 2020
|United States
|Entertainment
|Shortlist
|Modern Post
|Vogue
|I Love New York
|United States
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|Stitch
|Epilepsy Research UK
|Epilepsy Research UK
|United Kingdom
|Entertainment
|Graphite Pencil
|Trim at Cosmo Street
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United States
|Entertainment
|Integrated
|Yellow Pencil
|McCann London
|Microsoft / Xbox
|The Birth of Gaming Tourism
|United Kingdom
|Scripted Short Form
|Graphite Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Scripted Short Form
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Scripted Long Form
|Graphite Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Scripted Long Form
|Shortlist
|TBWA/Media Arts Lab (LA)
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone ? Vertical Cinema
|United States
|Scripted Long Form
|Graphite Pencil
|Publicis Conseil
|Stop Veo
|The Words I Won't Say
|France
|Scripted Long Form
|Shortlist
|Sour Bangkok
|Phiboonchai Maepranom Thai Chili Paste
|Maepranom
|Thailand
|Scripted Long Form
|Yellow Pencil
|Biscuit Filmworks / Revolver
|Brawl Stars
|Starr Park
|United States
|Scripted Long Form
|Graphite Pencil
|Africa
|SporTV
|Let Her Run
|Brazil
|Scripted Long Form
|Shortlist
|Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg
|Generation Pep
|Dance 10.000
|Sweden
|Non-Scripted Long Form
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|Hennessy
|Maurice and The Black Bear School
|United States
|Non-Scripted Long Form
|Shortlist
|Anomaly Toronto
|AB InBev
|Underplayed
|Canada
|Experiential
|Yellow Pencil
|McCann London
|Microsoft / Xbox
|The Birth of Gaming Tourism
|United Kingdom
|Experiential
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Cantenna
|United States
|Experiential
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Miller Lite
|Farewell, Work Holiday Parties
|United States
|Experiential
|Shortlist
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Big Game Dream
|United States
|Audio
|Graphite Pencil
|Edelman New York
|Unilever
|A New Jingle for a New Era
|United States
|User Participation
|Shortlist
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders (RSF)
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|User Participation
|Graphite Pencil
|FCB New York
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Shortlist
|FCB Chicago
|Chicago Public Library
|Live from the Library
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|AKQA Sao Paulo
|Deezer
|Silence
|Brazil
|Low Budget
|Graphite Pencil
|NORD DDB Stockholm
|Elgiganten Denmark
|VAR Discount
|Sweden
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Mischief @ No Fixed Address
|RepresentUs
|Dictators
|United States
|Low Budget
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis Conseil
|Face a l'Inceste
|Two Monsters in My Story
|France
|Experiential
|Community
|Graphite Pencil
|Publicis Conseil
|Renault
|Renault - Village Electrique
|France
|Community
|Wood Pencil
|GUT São Paulo
|Mercado Livre
|Feed Parade
|Brazil
|Community
|Shortlist
|McCann London
|adidas
|3 Bar Superstar
|United Kingdom
|Community
|Black Pencil
|McCann New York
|Mastercard
|True Name
|United States
|Community
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Chicago
|City of Chicago
|Boards of Change
|United States
|Community
|Yellow Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Community
|Shortlist
|R/GA New York / Momentum Worldwide
|Verizon
|Verizon - Fortnite Stadium
|United States
|Community
|Yellow Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Community
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink
|Molson Coors
|Make It Canadian
|Canada
|Community
|Wood Pencil
|VMLY&R
|Wendy's
|Super Wendy's World
|United States
|Exhibitions & Trade Shows
|Shortlist
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Netflix Korea
|The Massacre Of Kingdom
|Japan
|Exhibitions & Trade Shows
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Retail
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Enjoy Before Returning
|Italy
|Retail
|Graphite Pencil
|AKQA Sweden
|H&M
|H&M Looop
|United Kingdom
|Retail
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink Canada
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Pour Perfectly
|Canada
|Public Spaces
|Shortlist
|BBH New York
|Chief
|Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker
|United States
|Public Spaces
|Shortlist
|DDB Chicago
|Miller Lite
|Farewell, Work Holiday Parties
|United States
|Out-of-Home
|Wood Pencil
|CHE Proximity Sydney
|Insurance Australia Group (IAG)
|Sloways
|Australia
|Out-of-Home
|Shortlist
|Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg
|Västtrafik
|No Douche Bag
|Sweden
|Out-of-Home
|Shortlist
|FCB Chicago
|City of Chicago
|Boards of Change
|United States
|Out-of-Home
|Wood Pencil
|the community Miami
|OREO
|The OREO Doomsday Vault
|United States
|Out-of-Home
|Wood Pencil
|Famous Innovations
|Radio Zindagi
|The Applegram
|India
|Out-of-Home
|Shortlist
|BETC Paris
|Droit de Regard
|The Eye Opening Test
|France
|Out-of-Home
|Shortlist
|MullenLowe Dubai
|UAE Government Media Office
|Double Moon
|United Arab Emirates
|Online Experiences
|Graphite Pencil
|AKQA Sao Paulo
|Beck's
|Beck's Frequency
|Brazil
|Online Experiences
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA New York / Momentum Worldwide
|Verizon
|Verizon - Fortnite Stadium
|United States
|Online Experiences
|Shortlist
|DAVID Madrid
|Burger King
|The Menu Court
|Spain
|Online Experiences
|Shortlist
|SS+K / Peel Iceland
|Business Iceland
|Looks Like You Need to Let It Out
|United States
|Online Experiences
|Shortlist
|Wunderman Thompson Dubai
|Bose
|Noise-O-Meter
|United Arab Emirates
|Online Experiences
|Shortlist
|TBWA Sydney
|Tourism New Zealand
|PLAY NZ
|Australia
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Shortlist
|Just For Fun
|Pornhub
|Give a F**k, Get a F**k
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|The Clean Jersey Swap
|United States
|Use of Technology
|Shortlist
|MullenLowe Dubai
|The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives
|The World?s Tallest Donation Box
|United Arab Emirates
|Use of Technology
|Yellow Pencil
|adam&eveDDB
|adidas
|GMR - Play Connected
|United Kingdom
|New Realities & Emerging Media
|Graphite Pencil
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Alone With Me
|United States
|Film
|Social Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema
|United States
|Social Commercial Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Droga5 London
|Setapp
|Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp.
|United Kingdom
|Social Commercials Under 30 Seconds
|Shortlist
|BBDO New York
|Mars Chocolate North America
|Karen
|United States
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Yellow Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Shortlist
|AKQA Sao Paulo
|Netflix
|We Watched It All
|Brazil
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Shortlist
|CHE Proximity Sydney
|Genea
|Where Babies Come From
|Australia
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|SporTV
|Let Her Run
|Brazil
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Heimat Berlin
|Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin
|Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"
|Germany
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
|Global Women
|A Career-Limiting Campaign
|New Zealand
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Shortlist
|DAVID São Paulo
|Burger King
|Late Night Stores
|Brazil
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|Born In Quarantine
|United States
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Savlon
|Savlon - The Artist
|India
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners
|Google / United Nations / Tribeca Enterprises
|Life Below Water
|United States
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Droga5 London
|Setapp
|Snake
|United Kingdom
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|Indiana Production
|Coordown
|The Hiring Chain
|Italy
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Shortlist
|The Gate
|Childline
|Childline - Nobody Is Normal
|United Kingdom
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Squarespace
|Squarespace
|Launch It
|United States
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Francesca
|Italy
|TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns
|Shortlist
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Miller Lite "Beer Me" Campaign
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand
|Global Women
|A Career Limiting Campaign
|New Zealand
|TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Arnold Worldwide
|Progressive Insurance
|Dr Rick
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Droga5 London
|Amazon
|A Voice Is All You Need
|United Kingdom
|TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds
|Shortlist
|BBDO New York
|Mars Chocolate North America
|First Visitors
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Apple
|Apple
|iPhone 12 - Make Movies Like The Movies
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Arnold Worldwide
|Progressive Insurance
|Dr Rick "Group Outing"
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|Jason Alexander Hoodie
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Mischief @ No Fixed Address
|Kraft Heinz
|Send Noods
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Macmillan Cancer Support
|Tender And Tough
|United Kingdom
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Biscuit Filmworks
|Meow Wolf
|Omega Mart: Grand Opening
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|Lucky Generals
|Amazon
|Alexa's Body
|United Kingdom
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Heimat Berlin
|Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin
|Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"
|Germany
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Saturday Morning
|Procter & Gamble Corporate
|The Look
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Droga5 London
|Amazon
|Ironing
|United Kingdom
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Riff Raff Films
|Burberry
|Festive / Burberry
|United Kingdom
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab LA
|Apple
|AirPods Pro ? Jump
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Wieden+Kennedy Portland
|Nike
|You Can't Stop Us
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds
|Shortlist
|AMV BBDO
|Macmillan Cancer Support
|Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds
|Yellow Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|Superprime Films
|Apple
|Vertical Cinema
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Francesca
|Italy
|Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Droga5 London
|Amazon
|Ironing
|United Kingdom
|Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Francesca
|Italy
|Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Shortlist
|Saturday Morning
|Procter & Gamble
|The Look
|United States
|Other Screens
|Graphite Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Macmillan Cancer Support
|Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Promotions
|Shortlist
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Promotions
|Wood Pencil
|Translation / ESPNCW
|State Farm
|The Last Dance Deep Fake
|United States
|Tactical
|Shortlist
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Tactical
|Shortlist
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|SporTV
|Let Her Run
|Brazil
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|Apple
|Apple
|The Whole Working-From-Home Thing
|United States
|Tactical
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|Savlon
|Savlon - The Artist
|India
|Tactical
|Shortlist
|ESPNCW / Translation
|State Farm
|The Last Dance Deep Fake
|United States
|Interactive
|Shortlist
|DAVID São Paulo
|Burger King
|QR Whopper
|Brazil
|Innovation
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema
|United States
|Innovation
|Wood Pencil
|Mozga Studio
|Enjoyable Ageing Charity Foundation
|Disappearing Stories
|Russian Federation
|Innovation
|Shortlist
|Mischief @ No Fixed Address
|RepresentUs
|Dictators
|United States
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Mischief @ No Fixed Address
|RepresentUs
|Dictators
|United States
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Heimat Berlin
|Die Kulturellen Erben e.V. Berlin
|Cultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"
|Germany
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Publicis Conseil
|Face a l'Inceste
|Two Monsters in My Story
|France
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Lucky Generals
|Yorkshire Tea
|Social Distancing Teapot
|United Kingdom
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners
|Courageous Conversation Global Foundation
|Not a Gun
|United States
|Future Impact
|Design
|Shortlist
|BBDO Guerrero
|BBDO Guerrero
|The Dissolving Bottle
|Philippines
|Design
|Future Impact Pencil
|Guideline
|United States
|Design
|Shortlist
|Caira
|Caira
|Caira
|United States
|Design
|Shortlist
|Hiroki Sato
|Kico
|Kico - Hearing Agency for Hard-of-Hearing People
|Netherlands
|Design
|Shortlist
|Get Better Books
|Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children
|Interactive Health Books to Support Sick Children
|United Kingdom
|Design
|Future Impact Pencil
|Area 23
|Woojer
|SICK BEATS
|United States
|Design / Student
|Shortlist
|Giorgia Maria Malandrino
|Universities
|Geoidentity: Logging the Border
|Italy
|Design / Student
|Shortlist
|Xi He, Ye Yuan, Ye Yi Hong, Xi Zheng, Zhe Xin Feng, Xin Song
|Ai Cardiologist
|Ai Cardiologist
|China
|Initiative
|Shortlist
|DLX Design Lab & Sugano Lab
|Ushioda foundation
|Aicom
|Japan
|Initiative
|Future Impact Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness
|Tikkun Olam Makers: TOM
|The Prescription Paper Pill Bottle
|United States
|Initiative
|Shortlist
|Uncle Grey
|Canon
|Truthmark
|Denmark
|Initiative
|Future Impact Pencil
|Transform Creative
|Port of Bergen
|Environmental Port Index
|United Kingdom
|Initiative / Student
|Shortlist
|Miami Ad School Europe
|Uber Eats
|Purple Pizza Project
|Germany
|Initiative / Student
|Future Impact Pencil
|Aman Soin
|Google Access
|Canada
|Gaming
|Brand Integration
|Wood Pencil
|VMLY&R Kansas City
|Wendy's
|Super Wendy's World
|United States
|Brand Integration
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders (RSF)
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Brand Integration
|Wood Pencil
|Grey London
|Pringles
|Meet Frank
|United Kingdom
|Brand Partnership
|Shortlist
|Ubisoft Toronto
|Ubisoft UK
|Watch Dogs Legion X Stormzy
|Canada
|Brand Partnership
|Shortlist
|Grey London
|Pringles
|Meet Frank
|United Kingdom
|Brand Partnership
|Graphite Pencil
|adam&eveDDB
|adidas
|adidas GMR - Play Connected
|United Kingdom
|Experiential
|Wood Pencil
|McCann London
|Microsoft / Xbox
|The Birth of Gaming Tourism
|United Kingdom
|Experiential
|Graphite Pencil
|Digital Kitchen
|Warner Bros.
|The Joker?s Escape
|United States
|Experiential
|Shortlist
|Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires
|Fundación Manos Abiertas
|The Skin Trade
|Argentina
|Experiential
|Graphite Pencil
|adam&eveNYC
|Samsung
|Samsung X Cyberpunk
|United States
|Educational
|Wood Pencil
|Virtue
|The DDR Museum
|teAR down this WALL
|Denmark
|Educational
|Yellow Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders (RSF)
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Educational
|Shortlist
|AKQA Sweden
|Mojang
|Blockdown Simulator
|United Kingdom
|New Realities & Emerging Media
|Shortlist
|Virtue
|The DDR Museum
|teAR down this WALL
|Denmark
|Use of Data
|Wood Pencil
|VMLY&R Mexico
|Sanofi
|Kiddi World
|Mexico
|Graphic Design
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Studio Sutherl&
|Marcus Lyon
|i.Detroit
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto
|Unilever
|Courage is Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Superunion London
|Move United
|Move United - Redefining Disability
|United States
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|LiaoDesign
|Lavie Matérielle Bookstore
|20 YEARS 20 PEOPLE 20 STORIES
|China
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Milk New Zealand
|Déjà Pet Food
|Déjà ? A Zero Waste Pet Food
|New Zealand
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Bold NoA
|Mojang Studios
|Mojang Studios
|Sweden
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Mak-Kai Hang Design
|Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Arts
|BOOKED: 2021
|Hong Kong
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Jones Knowles Ritchie
|Restaurant Brands International
|Your Way, Way Better
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Cindy I-Hsuan Wang
|The Pier 2 Art Center
|The Story of Shape
|Singapore
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|For The People
|Humphreys Real Estate
|Humphreys Real Estate
|Australia
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Oval Graphic
|Hsinchu Goverment
|Taiwan Design Expo'20 in Hsinchu
|Taiwan
|Posters
|Graphite Pencil
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|Gender Creative Kids Canada
|The Genderless Poster
|Canada
|Posters
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Zurich
|McDonald's Suisse Restaurants Sarl
|McDonald?s - Field
|Switzerland
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|Mucho
|OpenHood Films
|Homeroom Single
|United States
|Posters
|Shortlist
|McCann New York
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Boring Heroes
|United States
|Posters
|Graphite Pencil
|LiaoDesign
|CITIC Press Group
|Architect Tadao Ando
|China
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|Shun Morikawa
|HACOYA
|Boxthink "Outside the Box"
|Japan
|Posters
|Shortlist
|Jones Knowles Ritchie
|Restaurant Brands International
|Screen Printing, Your Way
|United States
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|Cheil Hong Kong
|Chupa Chups
|Joy Sticks
|Hong Kong
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|Paul Belford
|How to Stop a Recurring Dream
|How to Stop a Recurring Dream
|United Kingdom
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|Landor & Fitch
|Kellogg's
|Kellogg's: Reclaiming Iconicity
|France
|Posters
|Shortlist
|INNOCEAN Worldwide Berlin
|Festival of Animation Berlin
|Festival of Animation Berlin
|Germany
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|33 and Branding
|MuQing
|Hairstyle Figure
|China
|Posters
|Shortlist
|Dentsu Tokyo
|Nikkei
|Personal Fuel
|Japan
|Posters
|Shortlist
|Dentsu Tokyo
|Shikoku Shimbun
|Seven-hundred Views of Koi Fish ? Celebration of the Revival of Life in Ritsurin Garden
|Japan
|Posters
|Shortlist
|Osborne Ross
|Housebound Project
|LIFE Poster
|United Kingdom
|Annual Reports
|Wood Pencil
|Mailchimp
|Mailchimp
|Mailchimp Annual Report
|United States
|Catalogues & Brochures
|Shortlist
|Practice Theory
|In Plain Words
|When Cooking Was a Crime: Masak in The Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80s
|Singapore
|Catalogues & Brochures
|Wood Pencil
|T-Change Design Studio
|Kinakaal Forlag
|Fjell Hav Poesi (Mountain Ocean Poetry?
|China
|Catalogues & Brochures
|Wood Pencil
|Milk New Zealand
|Déjà Pet Food
|Max ? A Purebred Ultra Condensed Typeface
|New Zealand
|Direct Mail
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA
|Hong Kong
|Direct Mail
|Shortlist
|Creative Forager
|WWF UK
|Food For Thought
|United Kingdom
|Stationery
|Wood Pencil
|Collins
|Crane Paper Company
|Crane Stationery
|United States
|Games
|Shortlist
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Heinz Ketchup Puzzle
|Canada
|Applied Print Graphics
|Wood Pencil
|Studio Sutherl&
|Boss Box
|Pencil Box
|United Kingdom
|Applied Print Graphics
|Shortlist
|Jones Knowles Ritchie
|Restaurant Brands International
|Your Uniform, Your Way
|United States
|Applied Print Graphics
|Graphite Pencil
|Ravenshaw Studios
|Susan Santer
|Johan Santer Order of Service
|United Kingdom
|Applied Print Graphics
|Shortlist
|TBWA\RAAD
|The Lebanese Army
|PeaceCamo
|United Arab Emirates
|Applied Print Graphics
|Wood Pencil
|Osborne Ross
|The Royal Mint
|John Logie Baird Commemorative 50p
|United Kingdom
|Applied Print Graphics
|Shortlist
|LOLA MullenLowe
|Unilever
|Magnum XXL Towel Collection
|Spain
|Applied Print Graphics
|Graphite Pencil
|For The People
|Story Espresso
|Story Espresso
|Australia
|Applied Print Graphics
|Shortlist
|Supple Studio
|FRAHM Jackets
|FRAHM ? Tough Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Motion Design
|Shortlist
|Not Real
|Nike
|Nike - Gumball Pack
|Argentina
|Motion Design
|Wood Pencil
|MRM Worldwide
|Tommee Tippee
|Nipplevision
|United Kingdom
|Motion Design
|Wood Pencil
|Jones Knowles Ritchie
|Restaurant Brands International
|Movement, Your Way
|United States
|Motion Design
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Chiat\Day LA
|The Recording Academy
|Records of Credit
|United States
|Websites & Apps
|Shortlist
|Norgram®
|SPACE10
|Everyday Experiments
|Denmark
|Websites & Apps
|Shortlist
|Apple
|Apple
|watchOS 7 Watch Faces
|United States
|Websites & Apps
|Shortlist
|Clemenger BBDO New Zealand
|New Zealand Human Rights Commission
|Voice of Racism
|New Zealand
|Data Visualisation
|Shortlist
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Your 2020 Wrapped
|United States
|Data Visualisation
|Shortlist
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Alone With Me
|United States
|Data Visualisation
|Wood Pencil
|Serviceplan Germany
|METER
|Meltdown Flags
|Germany
|Data Visualisation
|Graphite Pencil
|Peter Ørntoft
|CBS News
|CBS News Stamp Collection
|Denmark
|Data Visualisation
|Shortlist
|McCann London
|Help For Heroes
|40,000 Strong
|United Kingdom
|Data Visualisation
|Shortlist
|Huge
|Spotify
|Spotify Wrapped For Advertisers
|United States
|Environmental
|Wood Pencil
|ONCETUDIO
|Wenzhou-Kean University
|Ge HeKai Hall Wayfinding
|China
|Environmental
|Yellow Pencil
|Snøhetta
|Groupe Le Monde
|Groupe Le Monde Signage System
|Norway
|Environmental
|Wood Pencil
|Superunion
|WPP
|Amsteldok
|Netherlands
|Environmental
|Shortlist
|Silo
|Municipality of the Hague
|Bicycle Parking Garage The Hague
|Netherlands
|Self Promotion
|Shortlist
|Fictionist Studio
|Fictionist Studio
|Ox in a Box
|Malaysia
|Self Promotion
|Shortlist
|Music
|Music
|Music?s ?Goodbye 2020? Party Cannons
|United Kingdom
|Self Promotion
|Shortlist
|Studio Sutherl&
|Studio Sutherl&
|National Reconstruction
|United Kingdom
|Self Promotion
|Shortlist
|Lark
|Lark
|2021 Christmas Cards
|United Kingdom
|Self Promotion
|Shortlist
|Pencil Studio
|Pencil Studio
|Lucky for some
|United Kingdom
|Self Promotion
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy London
|Ogilvy UK
|Lockdown in a Book
|United Kingdom
|Self Promotion
|Shortlist
|Dentsu Tec
|Dentsu Tec
|Dentsu Tec On/Off Pamphlet
|Japan
|Self Promotion
|Shortlist
|Dentsu Tec
|Dentsu Tec
|Fresh Ingredients and Brushed Up Skills
|Japan
|Illustration
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Jones Knowles Ritchie
|Restaurant Brands International
|Illustrated, Your Way
|United States
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Leo Burnett Madrid
|Procter & Gamble
|The Most Epic Seafaring Legend Ever Told
|Spain
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|MullenLowe SSP3
|Ab Inbev
|#TakeMeBack
|Colombia
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Collins
|Robinhood
|Robinhood Illustration
|United States
|Digital
|Graphite Pencil
|Mailchimp
|Mailchimp
|Mailchimp Annual Report
|United States
|Posters
|Shortlist
|Havas Hong Kong
|Jane Goodall Institute
|Chimpanic
|Hong Kong
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|Koiso Design
|Koiso Design
|EDO 2220
|Japan
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|Cossette
|Amnesty International
|Write For Your Rights
|Canada
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|McCann New York
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Boring Heroes
|United States
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|Leo Burnett London
|McDonald's
|Light On
|United Kingdom
|Press
|Shortlist
|Mutant
|Flair
|Happy Ending
|Belgium
|Press
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|Le Chocolat des Français
|Only Keep the Best of France
|France
|Printed Materials
|Graphite Pencil
|Indego Design
|Naughty Roll
|Imbalance
|Macao
|Printed Materials
|Wood Pencil
|Dentsu
|Nikkei
|Personal Fuel
|Japan
|Printed Materials
|Wood Pencil
|NB Studio
|The Royal Mail
|Royal Mail Stamps
|United Kingdom
|Publications
|Wood Pencil
|Tenmilliontimes Design
|The Oriental Press
|Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys)
|China
|Publications
|Yellow Pencil
|Vanity Fair
|Vanity Fair
|Breonna Taylor - September 2020 Cover Illustration
|United States
|Publications
|Shortlist
|Marta Cerdà Alimbau
|Vogue Spain
|Vogue
|Spain
|Environmental
|Wood Pencil
|BBH New York
|Chief
|Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker
|United States
|Animated
|Wood Pencil
|Kin
|Mailchimp
|Big Change Starts Small
|United States
|Animated
|Yellow Pencil
|AKQA
|Casa Vivi and Casa Anastácia
|Blue Light
|Brazil
|Impact
|Advertising / Brands
|Wood Pencil
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|Advertising / Brands
|Graphite Pencil
|FCB Canada
|BMO
|Financial Fairness
|Canada
|Advertising / Brands
|Shortlist
|McCann Detroit
|General Motors
|No Way Norway
|United States
|Advertising / Brands
|Shortlist
|Grito & TBWA Buenos Aires
|Arcos Dorados
|Juli
|Argentina
|Advertising / Brands
|Shortlist
|Buutvrij for Life
|IKEA
|IKEA - Bring Back Friday
|Netherlands
|Advertising / Brands
|Wood Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Advertising / Brands
|Shortlist
|Grey Advertising WPP Team Liquid
|Distell
|#DecoloniseAutocorrect
|South Africa
|Advertising / Brands
|Wood Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Advertising / Nonprofits
|Wood Pencil
|DUDE
|Communities for Development
|Money Makes Money
|United Kingdom
|Design / Brands
|Shortlist
|Farm Stockholm
|Doconomy
|The 2030 Calculator
|Sweden
|Design / Brands
|Graphite Pencil
|Cheil Spain
|Samsung
|Tallk
|Spain
|Design / Brands
|Graphite Pencil
|Ogilvy Poland
|LEGO
|LEGO Green Instructions
|Poland
|Design / Nonprofits
|Wood Pencil
|AKQA Copenhagen
|Olafur Eliasson
|Earth Speakr
|United Kingdom
|Design / Nonprofits
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Design / Other Enterprises
|Wood Pencil
|Superunion + Notpla
|Notpla
|Notpla - Making Packaging Disappear
|United Kingdom
|Initiatives / Brands
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Chicago & FCB New York
|Anheuser-Busch
|Contract for Change
|United States
|Initiatives / Brands
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Canada
|BMO
|Financial Fairness
|Canada
|Initiatives / Brands
|Graphite Pencil
|Lola-MullenLowe
|Unilever
|It's On Us
|Spain
|Initiatives / Brands
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Telenor Pakistan
|Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration
|Pakistan
|Initiatives / Brands
|Shortlist
|Wunderman Thompson Perú
|Scotiabank
|Bank on Equality
|Peru
|Initiatives / Brands
|Shortlist
|Wunderman Thompson Paris
|Ecox
|Emergency Bikes
|France
|Initiatives / Brands
|Shortlist
|Google Brand Studio
|Search Black-owned
|United States
|Initiatives / Brands
|Wood Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Red Wing Shoes
|#LaborDayOn
|United States
|Initiatives / Brands
|Shortlist
|Grey Argentina
|Itaú Argentina
|Pensions Delivery
|Argentina
|Initiatives / Nonprofits
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Initiatives / Nonprofits
|Shortlist
|Triad
|National Muslim Collective
|Inherit his Name - Inherit his Way
|Sri Lanka
|Initiatives / Nonprofits
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Inferno
|The Big Issue / Linkedin
|Raising Profiles
|United Kingdom
|Initiatives / Nonprofits
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Initiatives / Other Enterprises
|Shortlist
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners
|Respond2Racism?First-Responder Twitter Bot
|United States
|Local Solution
|Shortlist
|BETC Paris
|Auberge des Migrants
|Migrants on Amazon
|France
|Local Solution
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Telenor Pakistan
|Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration
|Pakistan
|Local Solution
|Shortlist
|TBWA\España Madrid
|McDonald's
|Big Good
|Spain
|Local Solution
|Wood Pencil
|Grey Argentina
|Itaú Argentina
|Pensions Delivery
|Argentina
|Local Solution
|Shortlist
|VMLY&R Brasil
|Starbucks Brasil
|I Am
|Brazil
|Sustained Solution
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO India
|Procter and Gamble India
|Ariel #ShareTheLoad Long Term
|India
|Integrated
|Small Business
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Women in Film
|For Your Consideration
|United States
|Large Business
|Shortlist
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Large Business
|Shortlist
|CHE Proximity Sydney
|Insurance Australia Group
|NRMA First Saturday
|Australia
|Large Business
|Shortlist
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Large Business
|Graphite Pencil
|R/GA California
|Reddit - Up The Vote
|United States
|Large Business
|Graphite Pencil
|Leo Burnett Chicago
|Kraft Heinz
|Littlest Bailout
|United States
|Large Business
|Shortlist
|Buzzman
|BURGER KING® France
|Burger King & Friends
|France
|Large Business
|Wood Pencil
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|Large Business
|Wood Pencil
|Google Brand Studio
|Search Black-owned
|United States
|Large Business
|Shortlist
|NORD DDB Stockholm
|Elgiganten Denmark
|VAR Discount
|Sweden
|Large Business
|Wood Pencil
|Mischief @ No Fixed Address
|Kraft Heinz
|Send Noods
|United States
|Established Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Apple / TBWA\Media Arts Lab
|Apple
|Hometown ? Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans
|United States
|Collaborative Campaigns
|Yellow Pencil
|McCann London
|Microsoft / Xbox
|The Birth of Gaming Tourism
|United Kingdom
|Collaborative Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|PSOne
|The J.M. Smucker Company
|#JifvsGIF
|United States
|Collaborative Campaigns
|Shortlist
|FCB Chicago
|City of Chicago
|Boards of Change
|United States
|Collaborative Campaigns
|Shortlist
|FCB New York
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Collaborative Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Grey New York
|Pringles
|Trapped In Advertising
|United States
|Content Led Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|Ad Council
|Seize The Awkward
|United States
|Content Led Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Special Group New Zealand
|Every Kiwi Vote Counts
|Meddle in the New Zealand Election
|New Zealand
|Magazine & Newspaper Design
|Trade Magazines
|Shortlist
|Eye Magazine
|Fedrigoni
|Pulp
|United Kingdom
|Consumer Magazines
|Wood Pencil
|la Repubblica
|la Repubblica
|Salute
|Italy
|Consumer Magazines
|Wood Pencil
|The New York Times
|The New York Times Magazine
|Great Performers
|United States
|Independent Magazines
|Shortlist
|Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design
|Jiangsu Art Museum
|Ji Xu
|China
|Independent Magazines
|Wood Pencil
|Buffalo Zine
|Buffalo Zine
|Buffalo Zine No. 11
|United Kingdom
|Independent Magazines
|Wood Pencil
|Kinetic Singapore
|Holycrap.sg
|Rubbish No.10 No Time For Melancholy
|Singapore
|Independent Magazines
|Shortlist
|Simon Morris, Gill Partington and Adam Smyth
|Simon Morris, Gill Partington and Adam Smyth
|Inscription: the Journal of Material Text -Theory, Practice, History
|United Kingdom
|Independent Magazines
|Shortlist
|Practice Theory
|In Plain Words
|When Cooking was a Crime: Masak in the Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80s
|Singapore
|Independent Magazines
|Wood Pencil
|Pentagram Design
|Port Magazine
|413
|United Kingdom
|Independent Magazines
|Wood Pencil
|Zak Group
|Fact
|Fact
|United Kingdom
|Independent Magazines
|Graphite Pencil
|Buffalo Zine
|Buffalo Zine
|Buffalo Zine No. 10
|United Kingdom
|Independent Magazines
|Wood Pencil
|Esperanto Media
|Esperanto Media
|ESP Cultural Magazine
|Japan
|Independent Magazines
|Wood Pencil
|BP&O
|BP&O
|LogoArchive Akogare
|United Kingdom
|Magazine Front Covers
|Wood Pencil
|Vanity Fair
|Vanity Fair
|Hollywood 2021 Cover
|United States
|Magazine Front Covers
|Graphite Pencil
|The New York Times
|The New York Times Magazine
|The New York Times Magazine Covers
|United States
|Magazine Spreads & Sections
|Wood Pencil
|Vanity Fair
|Vanity Fair
|On With the Show! (Hollywood 2021 Portfolio)
|United States
|Newspapers
|Shortlist
|The New York Times
|The New York Times Magazine
|The New York Times Mag Labs Special Sections
|United States
|Newspapers
|Yellow Pencil
|The New York Times
|The New York Times Magazine
|The New York Times for Kids
|United States
|Newspaper Spreads & Sections
|Wood Pencil
|Dentsu Tokyo
|Shikoku Shimbun
|Seven-hundred Views of Koi Fish ? Celebration of the Revival of Life in Ritsurin Garden
|Japan
|Newspaper Spreads & Sections
|Wood Pencil
|South China Morning Post Publishers
|South China Morning Post Publishers
|Arrested Development
|Hong Kong
|Special Issues
|Shortlist
|Pit Magazine
|Pit Magazine
|Pit 08 - The Sausage Special
|United Kingdom
|Special Issues
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink Canada
|IKEA Canada
|IKEA The Last Catalogue
|Canada
|Special Issues
|Wood Pencil
|Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design
|Guangxi Normal University Press Group
|Pulchra2020
|China
|Special Issues
|Wood Pencil
|Porto Rocha
|Netflix
|Netflix Tudum
|United States
|Special Issues
|Wood Pencil
|Niiiiice
|Javier Bidezabal
|Virus
|United States
|Special Issues
|Wood Pencil
|Dentsu
|Saitama City
|Hidden Art Sightama
|Japan
|Media
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Red Wing Shoes
|#LaborDayOn
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA
|Shopify
|Supporting Independents
|United States
|Social
|Wood Pencil
|FCB&FiRe Spain
|Netflix
|Unboxing
|Spain
|Social
|Wood Pencil
|Special Group New Zealand
|Every Kiwi Vote Counts
|Meddle in the New Zealand Election
|New Zealand
|Social
|Wood Pencil
|Venables Bell & Partners
|Reebok
|#ZigTheRunway
|United States
|Social
|Shortlist
|140
|Verizon
|#NotDone
|United States
|Social
|Shortlist
|MULLEN LOWE SSP3
|AB InBev
|She Speaks
|Colombia
|Mobile
|Wood Pencil
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners
|Frito-Lay North America
|Cheetos Snap to Steal
|United States
|Mobile
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Brasil
|adidas do Brasil
|Spot The Station
|Brazil
|Mobile
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema
|United States
|Direct
|Yellow Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Direct
|Shortlist
|Cheil Worldwide
|Korean National Police Agency
|Hope Tape
|Korea, Republic of
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|CHE Proximity
|Insurance Australia Group
|NRMA First Saturday
|Australia
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|CHE Proximity
|Insurance Australia Group
|Help! The Game
|Australia
|Direct
|Graphite Pencil
|FCB Chicago / FCB New York
|Anheuser-Busch
|Contract for Change
|United States
|Direct
|Shortlist
|BETC Paris
|Auberge des Migrants
|Migrants on Amazon
|France
|Press & Outdoor
|Shortlist
|David Miami
|Burger King
|Homes of the Whopper
|United States
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|We Believers
|Stillhouse Spirits
|Unbreakable OOH
|United States
|Press & Outdoor
|Graphite Pencil
|Africa
|Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper
|The Most Valuable News
|Brazil
|Press & Outdoor
|Shortlist
|Havas Dubai
|LEGO Saudi Stores
|LEGO News Rebuilt
|United Arab Emirates
|Press & Outdoor
|Shortlist
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Calorie Burning URL
|United States
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|Serviceplan Germany
|MAPA
|Love Crossings
|Germany
|Radio & Audio
|Shortlist
|AKQA Melbourne
|Tennis Australia
|Action Audio
|Australia
|Radio & Audio
|Graphite Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Barilla
|Playlist Timer
|Italy
|Radio & Audio
|Shortlist
|Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Special Group Australia
|Uber Eats
|Uber Eats No Repeats
|Australia
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA California
|Reddit - Superb Owl
|United States
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Lola-MullenLowe
|Unilever
|It's On Us
|Spain
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
|The Unsaid
|New Zealand
|Entertainment
|Shortlist
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Entertainment
|Yellow Pencil
|FCB NY
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Entertainment
|Shortlist
|VMLY&R Kansas City
|Wendy's
|Now That You Mention Us
|United States
|Events & Stunts
|Shortlist
|Clemenger BBDO, Sydney
|Rexona
|Pitvertising
|Australia
|Events & Stunts
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Events & Stunts
|Wood Pencil
|Pages BBDO
|Sirena
|Strike Out Cancer
|Dominican Republic
|Events & Stunts
|Wood Pencil
|Stendahls
|Göteborg Film Festival
|The Isolated Cinema
|Sweden
|Events & Stunts
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink Canada
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Heinz Ketchup Puzzle
|Canada
|Retail
|Wood Pencil
|Leo Burnett Colombia
|Falabella Colombia
|3362 falabella.com
|Colombia
|Retail
|Wood Pencil
|Memac Ogilvy Dubai
|Al Futtaim IKEA
|Buy With Your Time
|United Arab Emirates
|Interaction
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Interaction
|Wood Pencil
|CHE Proximity
|Samsung
|Samsung Microcodes
|Australia
|Interaction
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO New York
|Color of Change
|Pedestal Project
|United States
|Interaction
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Calorie Burning URL
|United States
|Interaction
|Shortlist
|BETC Paris
|13ème Rue
|The Underground Première
|France
|Collaboration
|Wood Pencil
|MullenLowe SSP3
|Ab Inbev
|The Beer Cap Project
|Colombia
|Collaboration
|Shortlist
|Wunderman Thompson Paris
|Ecox
|Emergency Bikes
|France
|Collaboration
|Graphite Pencil
|FCB NY
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Procter & Gamble
|The Clean Jersey Swap
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Shortlist
|Sky Creative
|Sky Sports
|Where's Gary?
|United Kingdom
|Music Videos
|Narrative
|Shortlist
|Abby Priest Sweden
|The Swedish Heartchild Foundation
|Dante's Heartbeats
|Sweden
|Narrative
|Shortlist
|Telescope Films Canada
|Simon Leoza
|Simon Leoza ? La Nuée
|Canada
|Narrative
|Shortlist
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Dead Oceans
|Khruangbin ? So We Won?t Forget
|Japan
|Narrative
|Wood Pencil
|DIVISION France
|Universal Music
|DISCLOSURE ? My High
|France
|Performance
|Shortlist
|Doomsday / FRIEND London
|FKA Twigs
|Sad Day
|United States
|Concept
|Wood Pencil
|Prettybird UK
|Piero Pirupa
|Braindead
|United Kingdom
|Concept
|Shortlist
|Iconoclast France
|Woodkid
|Woodkid ? Goliath
|France
|Concept
|Shortlist
|MJZ LA
|Rone
|Room With a View
|United States
|Animated
|Shortlist
|Hornet US
|Future Islands
|Future Islands ? For Sure
|United States
|Direction
|Shortlist
|Somesuch & Co London
|Coldplay
|Coldplay ? Trouble in Town
|United Kingdom
|Direction
|Graphite Pencil
|Telescope Films Canada
|Simon Leoza
|Simon Leoza ? La Nuée
|Canada
|Direction
|Shortlist
|PRIMO / Bungard Film / Eighty4
|Ferran Palau
|Flora ? Caic
|Spain
|Direction
|Shortlist
|Bacon Copenhagen
|Boy Pablo
|boy pablo ? hey girl
|Norway
|Direction
|Graphite Pencil
|CANADA London
|Rosalía, Travis Scott
|Rosalía & Travis Scott ? TKN
|United States
|Direction
|Wood Pencil
|Doomsday / FRIEND London
|FKA Twigs
|Sad Day
|United States
|Direction
|Graphite Pencil
|DIVISION France
|Universal Music
|DISCLOSURE ? My High
|France
|Direction
|Shortlist
|DIVISION France
|EEDA Landscaping LLC
|Flatbush Zombies ? Afterlife
|France
|Direction
|Shortlist
|Somesuch & Co London
|Riz Ahmed / WePresents
|Riz Ahmed ? The Long Goodbye
|United Kingdom
|Direction
|Shortlist
|Bacon Copenhagen
|Active Child
|Color Me
|Denmark
|Direction
|Graphite Pencil
|MJZ LA
|Rone
|Room With a View
|United States
|Cinematography
|Shortlist
|Telescope Films Canada
|Simon Leoza
|Simon Leoza ? La Nuée
|Canada
|Cinematography
|Shortlist
|BIRTH France
|Yseult
|Yseult ? BAD BOY
|France
|Cinematography
|Wood Pencil
|PRIMO / Bungard Film / Eighty4
|Ferran Palau
|Flora ? Caic
|Spain
|Cinematography
|Shortlist
|Iconoclast France
|Woodkid
|Woodkid ? Goliath
|France
|Editing
|Shortlist
|DIVISION France
|Universal Music
|DISCLOSURE ? My High
|France
|Editing
|Wood Pencil
|Stitch London
|The Rolling Stones
|The Rolling Stones ? Criss Cross
|United Kingdom
|Editing
|Shortlist
|Adeus Films
|13 Block
|Tieks
|France
|Editing
|Wood Pencil
|Ground Work London
|Partisan Records
|Idles ? War
|United Kingdom
|Visual Effects
|Wood Pencil
|Iconoclast France
|Woodkid
|Woodkid ? Goliath
|France
|Visual Effects
|Graphite Pencil
|DIVISION France
|EEDA Landscaping LLC
|Flatbush Zombies ? Afterlife
|France
|Visual Effects
|Wood Pencil
|BaconX Copenhagen
|Active Child
|Color Me
|Denmark
|Production Design
|Wood Pencil
|BIRTH France
|Meryem Aboulouafa
|Meryem Aboulouafa ? Deeply
|France
|Production Design
|Shortlist
|FRIEND London
|London Grammar
|Lose Your Head
|United Kingdom
|Styling
|Shortlist
|Pulse Films London
|Vogue Italia
|SINE'GAL
|Italy
|Low Budget
|Graphite Pencil
|Object & Animal
|Small Town Supersound
|Kelly Lee Owens ft. JJ Cale ? Corner
|United Kingdom
|Low Budget
|Wood Pencil
|COMPULSORY.
|Jurdan Bryant
|Jurdan Bryant ? Words for Thomas
|United Kingdom
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Stink Sao Paulo
|Médicos Del Mundo Espanha
|Ballerina Soldier
|Brazil
|Next
|Next Creative
|Next Pencil
|Hans Augustenborg
|Promote Your Local, Cold Bali, Canairi, Volvo
|Hans Augustenborg
|Denmark
|Next Creative
|Next Shortlist
|Jack Gravatt and Till Dittmers
|Every Kiwi Vote Counts, Optus, Partners Life, Guinness
|Jack Gravatt and Till Dittmers
|New Zealand
|Next Creative
|Next Shortlist
|Charlotte Alford, Lucy Donagh
|adidas, Intersport, The Art Pass, Animal Crossing, The Case for Her
|Charlotte Alford & Lucy Donagh
|United Kingdom
|Next Creative
|Next Shortlist
|Ben Muckensturm
|Reddit, Dickies
|Ben Muckensturm
|United States
|Next Creative
|Next Pencil
|Noah Bramme, Andreas Karlsson
|Talita, Maurten, 7-Eleven, Clear Channel
|Noah Bramme & Andreas Karlsson
|Sweden
|Next Designer
|Next Shortlist
|Sam Cornwall
|Miki Megumi, Emma Baines, Stephanie Bowker, Kerstin Ludwig
|Sam Cornwall
|United Kingdom
|Next Designer
|Next Pencil
|Yinan Lyu
|LINX,Calx Station,Z WAVE Design
|Yinan Lyu
|China
|Next Designer
|Next Pencil
|Haocheng Zhang
|UAL, LCF, Personal Project, Laojun Mountain
|Haocheng Zhang
|China
|Next Designer
|Next Shortlist
|Maximilian Mauracher, David Rindlisbacher
|Entkunstung, POOL, New Dawn
|Maximilian Mauracher & David Rindlisbacher
|Germany
|Next Director
|Next Shortlist
|Pulse Films
|UMG
|Alex Motlhabane & Lewis Levi
|United Kingdom
|Next Director
|Next Shortlist
|Zornitsa Dimitrova
|stopthetraffik, McDonald's
|Zornitsa Dimitrova
|Germany
|Next Director
|Next Pencil
|Mitch Kalisa
|Dirty Danger, SXSW
|Mitch Kalisa
|United Kingdom
|Next Director
|Next Pencil
|Martin Furze
|New Lives, The Mary Foundation Denmark
|Martin Furze
|Denmark
|Next Director
|Next Shortlist
|Fenn O'Meally
|BYREDO, Texas x Wu-Tang Clan
|Fenn O'Meally
|United Kingdom
|Next Director
|Next Shortlist
|Christian Schilling
|Duracell / My Spring
|Christian Schilling
|Germany
|Next Illustrator
|Next Shortlist
|Inga Ziemele
|Quickframe, Mummu, Secret 7"
|Inga Ziemele
|United Kingdom
|Next Illustrator
|Next Pencil
|Eva Cremers
|Pull&Bear, Breaks Agency, Nike, Lemonade
|Eva Cremers
|Netherlands
|Next Illustrator
|Next Pencil
|Simo Liu
|Self Promotion, Medium, Harvard Business Review, The Washington Post Magazine
|Simo Liu
|United States
|Next Photographer
|Next Pencil
|Michelle Watt
|Schön, Blanc, Capture One, Sony
|Michelle Watt
|United States
|Packaging Design
|Luxury
|Wood Pencil
|AJOTO
|AJOTO
|The Pen Packaging by AJOTO
|United Kingdom
|Luxury
|Shortlist
|Bedow
|Monachus
|Monachus ? A Dash of Istria
|Sweden
|Luxury
|Shortlist
|Aman Resorts
|Aman Resorts
|Echoes of Aman - Fine Fragrance
|United Kingdom
|Luxury
|Shortlist
|Pergamen
|Spirit Company
|Toison Gin
|Slovakia
|Luxury
|Shortlist
|Moët Hennessy
|Eminente
|Eminente Reserva
|France
|Limited Edition
|Yellow Pencil
|Aurimas Kadzevi?ius
|AK Bees Farm
|Bee Loop Honey Pot
|Lithuania
|Limited Edition
|Shortlist
|ShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design
|China Resources Snow Beer
|Lovibond 30
|China
|Limited Edition
|Wood Pencil
|Moruba
|Viña Zorzal Wines
|Punto de Fuga
|Spain
|Limited Edition
|Shortlist
|Nude Brand Creation
|Irish Distillers
|Redbreast Bird Feeder Bottle
|United Kingdom
|Limited Edition
|Wood Pencil
|APS Group
|Isle of Harris Distillers Limited
|Isle of Harris Gin - The Ceilidh Pack
|United Kingdom
|Limited Edition
|Graphite Pencil
|BETC São Paulo
|Hershey's
|HerShe
|Brazil
|Limited Edition
|Wood Pencil
|Superunion London
|Agricola D'Argenio
|Figlia
|Hong Kong
|Limited Edition
|Shortlist
|VCCP London
|Cadbury (Mondel?z)
|The Originals
|United Kingdom
|Consumer
|Wood Pencil
|Denomination
|Fourth Wave Wine
|La Noblesse
|Australia
|Consumer
|Wood Pencil
|Zero Culture
|Zero Culture Beverages & Kollektiv Bar
|Zero Culture Beverages
|Russian Federation
|Consumer
|Graphite Pencil
|Open Studio
|Lykke Kaffegårdar
|Lykke Kaffegårdar
|Sweden
|Consumer
|Shortlist
|Milk NZ
|Gordon Cumming
|Change Maker
|New Zealand
|Consumer
|Shortlist
|Goods
|reMarkable
|reMarkable
|Norway
|Consumer
|Shortlist
|Lesha Limonov / Yushkouski
|Shuba Gift Factory
|Monroe Art Sponge
|Belarus
|Consumer
|Wood Pencil
|ShenZhen BOB Design
|Farmer Wangtian Agricultural Technology
|Nongfu Wangtian Chili Sauce
|China
|Consumer
|Shortlist
|The Brand Nursery
|Richard Grant
|Walker & Drake Dog Food
|United Kingdom
|Consumer
|Shortlist
|Pearlfisher
|SoGood Saké
|SoGood Saké
|United States
|Consumer
|Shortlist
|Pearlfisher
|McDonald's
|McDonald's
|United States
|Rebrand
|Shortlist
|Jones Knowles Ritchie
|Bloom & Blossom
|Generations Collide
|United Kingdom
|Rebrand
|Wood Pencil
|Auge Design
|Bahlsen Group
|Bahlsen Global Packaging Re-launch
|Italy
|Rebrand
|Wood Pencil
|Pearlfisher
|E-Cloth
|E-Cloth: Cutting Through the World of Cleaning With Extreme Simplicity
|United Kingdom
|Rebrand
|Graphite Pencil
|Design Design
|Seki Farm
|Package of High-Quality Rice
|Japan
|Rebrand
|Shortlist
|Ragged Edge
|East London Liquor Company
|East London Liquor Company
|United Kingdom
|Structural
|Wood Pencil
|ESTABLISHED
|KENDO
|Fenty Skin
|United States
|Structural
|Shortlist
|Superunion London
|Agricola D'Argenio
|Figlia
|Hong Kong
|Structural
|Shortlist
|Shenzhen BaiXingLong Creative Packaging
|Shenzhen BaiXingLong Creative Packaging
|Find the Honey
|China
|Materials
|Yellow Pencil
|Aurimas Kadzevi?ius
|AK Bees Farm
|Bee Loop Honey Pot
|Lithuania
|Materials
|Wood Pencil
|ESTABLISHED
|FACEGYM
|FACEGYM
|United States
|Materials
|Wood Pencil
|Concrete
|MOB Beauty
|MOB Beauty
|Canada
|Materials
|Shortlist
|Yellowdot Design
|OLIVIO
|OLIVIO & CO Kids Sunglasses Eco Packaging
|Hong Kong
|Materials
|Shortlist
|Indego design
|Naughty Roll
|Golden Rat
|Macao
|Materials
|Shortlist
|Superunion
|Etos
|Etos - Every Step Matters
|Netherlands
|Promotional
|Shortlist
|Wunderman Thompson Sao Paulo
|Coca-Cola
|Stranger Coke
|Brazil
|Promotional
|Wood Pencil
|Geometry Global Hamburg
|CSD Germany
|The Pride Packtivation
|Germany
|Promotional
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Heinz Draw Ketchup
|Canada
|Promotional
|Wood Pencil
|OMSE
|Peddlers Gin
|Peddlers Mahjong Box
|United Kingdom
|Promotional
|Shortlist
|Ki Saigon
|Pizza 4Ps
|Pizzas For Peace
|Vietnam
|Promotional
|Shortlist
|Cheil Worldwide
|Korean National Police Agency
|Hope Tape
|Korea, Republic of
|Photography
|Portraits
|Graphite Pencil
|Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto
|Unilever
|Courage is Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Documentary
|Graphite Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|Leica
|The World Deserves Witnesses
|France
|Documentary
|Wood Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Mumbai
|Jimmy Nelson Foundation
|Save Our Sentinels
|India
|Still Life & Studio
|Shortlist
|Impact BBDO
|Novomed
|Hidden Allergy
|United Arab Emirates
|Still Life & Studio
|Wood Pencil
|Quinsay Design
|Ugan Concept
|Revolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the Floor
|China
|Still Life & Studio
|Shortlist
|Serviceplan Germany
|BMW Group
|THE 8 Artwork
|Germany
|Still Life & Studio
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Thailand
|McThai
|Burger & Me
|Thailand
|Fashion
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|Fine Art & Conceptual
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Aotearoa New Zealand
|McDonald's
|McDonald's Reflections
|New Zealand
|Fine Art & Conceptual
|Wood Pencil
|Armando Testa Spa
|Luigi Lavazza
|The New Humanity
|Italy
|Digital Compositing
|Shortlist
|DDB Paris
|Volkswagen
|Future
|France
|Digital Compositing
|Shortlist
|Suburbia
|British Vogue
|British Vogue Autumn / Winter 2020 Collections Story
|United Kingdom
|Low Budget
|Graphite Pencil
|The Odd Number
|Salvation Army
|If It Doesn?t Fit, Donate It
|South Africa
|PR
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|The Narrative Group
|McDonald's
|Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal
|United States
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|PSOne
|The J.M. Smucker Company
|#JifvsGIF
|United States
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Weber Shandwick
|Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP)
|'Got Milk?' 2.0
|United States
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombpainstories
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|Red Wing Shoes
|#LaborDayOn
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|McCann New York
|Mastercard
|True Name
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Mischief @ No Fixed Address
|OkCupid
|Be A #VILF
|United States
|B2B
|Shortlist
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|B2B
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Chicago / FCB New York
|Anheuser-Busch
|Contract for Change
|United States
|B2C
|Graphite Pencil
|We Believers New York
|Burger King Global
|Burger King Cow's Menu
|United States
|B2C
|Graphite Pencil
|McCann New York
|Mastercard
|True Name
|United States
|B2C
|Shortlist
|BBH New York
|Google Black-Owned Friday
|United States
|B2C
|Yellow Pencil
|DDB Group New Zealand
|New Zealand Aids Foundation
|The Baby That Changed HIV
|New Zealand
|In-Market
|Shortlist
|FCB Chicago / FCB New York
|Anheuser-Busch
|Contract for Change
|United States
|Multi-Market
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Multi-Market
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders (RSF)
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Digital & Social
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA Sydney
|Tourism New Zealand
|PLAY NZ
|Australia
|Digital & Social
|Wood Pencil
|Herezie
|Amazon Prime Video
|Cités
|France
|Digital & Social
|Shortlist
|SIX
|Sony Music Labels
|A Ciphered Release of Music Video: Stray Sheep Code
|Japan
|Digital & Social
|Wood Pencil
|FCB&FiRe Spain
|Netflix
|Unboxing
|Spain
|Digital & Social
|Shortlist
|Publicis Italy
|Barilla
|Playlist Timer
|Italy
|Events & Stunts
|Shortlist
|Rethink Canada
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Heinz Ketchup Puzzle
|Canada
|Events & Stunts
|Shortlist
|Leo Burnett Romania
|Telekom Romania
|The Online Park
|Romania
|Events & Stunts
|Wood Pencil
|FCB NY
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Events & Stunts
|Graphite Pencil
|BBH New York
|Chief
|Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker
|United States
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders (RSF)
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|Herezie
|Amazon Prime Video
|Cités
|France
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|FCB&FiRe Spain
|Netflix
|Unboxing
|Spain
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|FCB NY
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Entertainment
|Graphite Pencil
|TBWA Sydney
|Tourism New Zealand
|PLAY NZ
|Australia
|Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers
|Shortlist
|DAVID Madrid
|Twitter Dad
|Spain
|Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis México
|Propuesta Cívica
|#StillSpeakingUp
|Mexico
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Graphite Pencil
|The Narrative Group
|McDonald's
|Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Shortlist
|Edelman New York
|Unilever
|A New Jingle for a New Era
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Shortlist
|Weber Shandwick
|Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP)
|'Got Milk?' 2.0
|United States
|Use of Media Relations
|Wood Pencil
|Serviceplan France
|Règles Élémentaires
|Invisible Women
|France
|Reactive Response
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|The Clean Jersey Swap
|United States
|Reactive Response
|Wood Pencil
|Buzzman
|BURGER KING® France
|Burger King & Friends
|France
|Reactive Response
|Wood Pencil
|Edelman New York
|Unilever
|A New Jingle for a New Era
|United States
|Reactive Response
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Reactive Response
|Wood Pencil
|David Miami
|Anheuser-Busch
|Bigger Picture
|United States
|Reactive Response
|Graphite Pencil
|R/GA California
|Reddit - Superb Owl
|United States
|Reactive Response
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto
|Unilever
|Courage is Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Reactive Response
|Graphite Pencil
|GUT Agency
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|That Look From Popeyes
|United States
|Reactive Response
|Shortlist
|Africa
|SporTV
|Let Her Run
|Brazil
|Reactive Response
|Wood Pencil
|Mother London
|KFC
|KFC ' The World's Least Appropriate Slogan'
|United Kingdom
|Reactive Response
|Shortlist
|The Community Miami
|OREO
|The Oreo Doomsday Vault
|United States
|Product Launch
|Wood Pencil
|Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Product Launch
|Graphite Pencil
|We Believers New York
|Burger King Global
|Burger King Cow's Menu
|United States
|Product Launch
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|The Clean Jersey Swap
|United States
|Product Launch
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|Product Launch
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut x IKEA SÄVA
|Hong Kong
|Product Launch
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Mexico
|AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico
|Victoria 1.8
|Mexico
|Product Launch
|Wood Pencil
|Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg
|Volvo Car Corporation
|A Million More
|Sweden
|Product Launch
|Graphite Pencil
|McCann New York
|Mastercard
|True Name
|United States
|Public Affairs
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders (RSF)
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Public Affairs
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Public Affairs
|Shortlist
|AMV BBDO
|Refuge
|Naked Threat
|United Kingdom
|Public Affairs
|Wood Pencil
|David Miami
|Anheuser-Busch
|Bigger Picture
|United States
|Public Affairs
|Graphite Pencil
|McCann New York
|Mastercard
|True Name
|United States
|Public Affairs
|Graphite Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Serviceplan France
|Règles Élémentaires
|Invisible Women
|France
|Press & Outdoor
|Press Adverts
|Shortlist
|Havas London
|Nubian Jak Community Trust
|Black Plaque Project / Ethel
|United Kingdom
|Press Adverts
|Shortlist
|Havas London
|Nubian Jak Community Trust
|Black Plaque Project / Fanny
|United Kingdom
|Press Adverts
|Shortlist
|Commonwealth // McCann Detroit
|Chevrolet
|Bolt 'Vacuum'
|United States
|Press Adverts
|Shortlist
|Commonwealth // McCann Detroit
|Chevrolet
|Bolt 'Toothbrush'
|United States
|Press Adverts
|Shortlist
|Commonwealth // McCann Detroit
|Chevrolet
|Bolt 'Toaster'
|United States
|Press Adverts
|Shortlist
|Commonwealth // McCann Detroit
|Chevrolet
|Safety 'Frankenstein'
|United States
|Press Adverts
|Shortlist
|Publicis?Poke
|P&O Ferries
|Brexit Reassurance Campaign
|United Kingdom
|Press Adverts
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Rape Crisis Cape Town
|The Rape Page
|South Africa
|Press Adverts
|Shortlist
|Oatly Department of Mind Control
|Oatly
|Help Dad
|Sweden
|Press Adverts
|Shortlist
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Calorie Burning URL
|United States
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Havas London
|Nubian Jak Community Trust
|Black Plaque Project
|United Kingdom
|Press Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|Milk-Bone
|You Choose What They Chew
|Canada
|Press Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|The Odd Number
|The Salvation Army
|If It Doesn?t Fit, Donate It
|South Africa
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Leo Burnett Tailor Made
|ABTO (Brazilian Organ Transplant Association)
|Cartoons
|Brazil
|Press Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Cheil Hong Kong
|Chupa Chups
|Joy Sticks
|Hong Kong
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Commonwealth // McCann Detroit
|Chevrolet
|Safety 'Little Red, Hansel/Gretel, Frankenstein'
|United States
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Commonwealth // McCann Detroit
|Chevrolet
|Bolt 'Toaster, Toothbrush, Vacuum'
|United States
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|the community
|Project Gutenberg
|Crossed-out Classics
|United States
|Press Campaigns
|Shortlist
|DDB Paris
|Volkswagen
|Future
|France
|Press Campaigns
|Yellow Pencil
|Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto
|Unilever
|Courage is Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Cossette
|Amnesty International
|Write For Your Rights
|Canada
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis Ecuador
|Movistar Ecuador
|Broken Screens
|Ecuador
|Press Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Germany
|Curtice Brothers
|Before Ketchup
|Germany
|Press Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|Le Chocolat des Français
|Only keep the Best of France
|France
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Uncle Grey
|Canon
|Missed Shots
|Denmark
|Press Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|Olay Face the STEM Gap
|United States
|Press Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Mother London
|IKEA
|IKEA 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight'
|United Kingdom
|Interactive Press Adverts
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Calorie Burning URL
|United States
|Tactical Press Adverts
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis?Poke
|P&O Ferries
|Brexit Reassurance Campaign
|United Kingdom
|Tactical Press Adverts
|Shortlist
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
|Vodafone Foundation Ireland
|The Hidden Pandemic
|Ireland
|Tactical Press Adverts
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Calorie Burning URL
|United States
|Poster Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group New Zealand
|McDonald's
|McDonald's Reflections
|New Zealand
|Poster Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|AKQA
|Netflix
|One Story Away
|Brazil
|Poster Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Havas London
|Nubian Jak Community Trust
|Black Plaque Project
|United Kingdom
|Poster Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Africa
|Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper
|The Most Valuable News
|Brazil
|Poster Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Åkestam Holst NoA
|SSF
|Your Password Is Shit
|Sweden
|Poster Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Away
|Away
|Travel Posters for Pets
|United States
|Poster Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|BETC São Paulo
|Hershey's
|HerShe
|Brazil
|Poster Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto
|Unilever
|Courage is Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Poster Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Cossette
|Amnesty International
|Write For Your Rights
|Canada
|Poster Campaigns
|Shortlist
|adam&eveDDB
|Unilever
|Dynamite
|United Kingdom
|Poster Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Uncommon Creative Studio
|B&Q
|Build a Life
|United Kingdom
|Poster Campaigns
|Yellow Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|Le Chocolat des Français
|Only keep the Best of France
|France
|Poster Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Mother London
|IKEA
|IKEA 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight'
|United Kingdom
|Poster Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|One Twenty Three West
|Vancouver Mural Festival
|Vancouver Mural Festival - You'll Get It When You See It
|Canada
|Poster Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Women in Film
|For Your Consideration
|United States
|Interactive Poster Adverts
|Graphite Pencil
|Havas London
|Nubian Jak Community Trust
|Black Plaque Project
|United Kingdom
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Shortlist
|R/GA New York
|Ad Council
|The Ad Council - #OutThereForUs
|United States
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Shortlist
|Mother London
|KFC
|The World's Least Appropriate Slogan
|United Kingdom
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Shortlist
|AlmapBBDO
|Alpargatas
|True Fashion
|Brazil
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Shortlist
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Save Our Stages
|United States
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA California
|Reddit - Up The Vote
|United States
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Graphite Pencil
|Leo Burnett Chicago
|Wingstop
|Wearable Billboards
|United States
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Graphite Pencil
|BBH New York
|Chief
|Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker
|United States
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Shortlist
|MediaMonks Hilversum / Circus
|Netflix
|Netflix: More Than 7
|United States
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab London
|Apple
|Behind the Mac ? Made in the UK
|United Kingdom
|Innovation
|Wood Pencil
|David Miami
|Burger King
|Homes of the Whopper
|United States
|Innovation
|Yellow Pencil
|Africa
|Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper
|The Most Valuable News
|Brazil
|Innovation
|Shortlist
|Leo Burnett Chicago
|Wingstop
|Wearable Billboards
|United States
|Innovation
|Shortlist
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|Olay Face the STEM Gap
|United States
|Product Design
|Homeware
|Shortlist
|DDB Unlimited
|HAK
|The Helping Plate
|Netherlands
|Everyday Consumer Products
|Shortlist
|Microsoft
|Microsoft
|Xbox Wireless Controller
|United States
|Everyday Consumer Products
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Leisure & Sports
|Graphite Pencil
|adam&eveDDB
|Florian Alt
|GMR - Play Connected
|United Kingdom
|Consumer & Wearable Technology
|Wood Pencil
|Apple
|Apple
|AirPods Max
|United States
|Consumer & Wearable Technology
|Wood Pencil
|Microsoft
|Xbox
|Xbox Series S
|United States
|Consumer & Wearable Technology
|Shortlist
|adam&eveDDB
|adidas
|GMR - Play Connected
|United Kingdom
|Consumer & Wearable Technology
|Wood Pencil
|Nest Thermostat
|United States
|Assisted Living & Health
|Shortlist
|Wunderman Thompson Paris
|Ecox
|Emergency Bikes
|France
|Assisted Living & Health
|Wood Pencil
|Box Clever
|Vave Health
|Vave Health
|United States
|Workplace, Retail & Industrial
|Shortlist
|Aruliden
|Google Meet Hardware ? Series One
|United States
|Public Space & Transport
|Shortlist
|Hugo Eccles
|Untitled Motorcycles
|XP Zero
|United States
|Inclusive
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|Prototypes
|Wood Pencil
|The&Partnership London
|Royal National Institute of Blind People
|The 'Design For Everyone' Campaign
|United Kingdom
|Prototypes
|Wood Pencil
|Area 23
|Woojer
|SICK BEATS
|United States
|Production Design
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Johannes Leonardo
|Volkswagen Group of America
|Volkswagen the Wheel
|United States
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Biscuit Filmworks LA & Revolver
|Brawl Stars
|Starr Park
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|Good Morning Films
|My Choices Foundation
|Chotu
|India
|Film
|Shortlist
|Commonwealth // McCann
|Chevrolet
|Silverado Tailgates
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|Solab Pictures
|SEGA
|Humankind
|France
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Academy
|Three
|Real 5G
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Biscuit Filmworks London / Droga 5
|Amazon Alexa
|Amazon Alexa
|United Kingdom
|Animated
|Wood Pencil
|Area 23
|Lilly / Cyramza
|The Momentous Moments of Max and Maxine
|United States
|Animated
|Shortlist
|Area 23
|Insmed
|Unbreakable
|United States
|Animated
|Wood Pencil
|adam&eveDDB
|John Lewis & Partners
|Give a Little Love
|United Kingdom
|Radio & Audio
|Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|DAVID Madrid
|Burger King
|Confusing Times
|Spain
|Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Metropolitan Police
|Hard Calls Saves Lives
|United Kingdom
|Commercial Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Alma DDB
|Manuel Oliver
|Absurd Reality
|United States
|Commercial Campaigns
|Shortlist
|Havas Turkey
|Greenpeace Turkey
|Greenpeace - Repeaters
|Turkey
|Commercial Campaigns
|Shortlist
|VMLY&R Melbourne
|Queensland Family & Child Commission
|Lost In Translation
|Australia
|Commercial Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Chile
|World Wildlife Fund
|Nature Is Calling For Help
|Chile
|Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Kolle Rebbe
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|FlyNet
|Germany
|Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|Boys + Girls
|Swim Ireland
|Daddy! Daddy! Look at me!
|Ireland
|Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Shortlist
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris
|Datsun South Africa
|Carmageddon
|South Africa
|Entertainment
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|Ad Council
|Seize The Awkward
|United States
|Entertainment
|Shortlist
|Romance
|Audi
|The Art of Silence
|France
|Entertainment
|Shortlist
|M&C Saatchi
|BIG W
|Rap Books
|Australia
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|BBC Creative
|BBC
|Bringing Us Closer
|United Kingdom
|Tactical
|Shortlist
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris
|Datsun South Africa
|TV Licence
|South Africa
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|DUDE
|Communities for Development
|Money Makes Money
|United Kingdom
|Tactical
|Graphite Pencil
|Africa
|Brazilian Association of Psychiatric
|Alexa's Burnout
|Brazil
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Marital Bliss
|South Africa
|Innovation
|Graphite Pencil
|215 McCann
|Microsoft
|Xbox Series X: Walking in Steve's Dreams
|United States
|Innovation
|Shortlist
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Standard Bank
|Deaf Radio
|South Africa
|Innovation
|Shortlist
|AKQA Melbourne
|Tennis Australia
|Action Audio
|Australia
|Side Hustle
|Start-Up / Student
|Shortlist
|Kevin Omelia and Conall Casey
|Epi-Tech
|Ireland
|Start-Up / Student
|Shortlist
|Andrea Li & Michelle Lim
|liim co.
|United Kingdom
|Start-Up / Student
|Side Hustle Pencil
|Stephanie Connolly
|LittleTalks
|Ireland
|Start-Up / Student
|Shortlist
|Cameron Bensimon
|localfurniture
|United Kingdom
|Start-Up / Emerging Professional
|Shortlist
|Hans Augustenborg
|Promote Your Local
|Denmark
|Start-Up / Emerging Professional
|Shortlist
|Heavy Duty
|The Statue Review
|Australia
|Start-Up / Established Professional
|Shortlist
|Emma Leamore, Katyana O?Neill and Pierce Thomson
|The Interview Before the Interview
|Australia
|Start-Up / Established Professional
|Shortlist
|Food for Thought
|Food for Thought
|United Kingdom
|Start-Up / Established Professional
|Shortlist
|The Foreword
|The Foreword
|United Kingdom
|Start-Up / Established Professional
|Shortlist
|Play Academy
|The WhatsApp School
|India
|Start-Up / Established Professional
|Shortlist
|Quantum Flytrap
|Quantum Flytrap
|Poland
|Start-Up / Established Professional
|Shortlist
|Veronica Padilla
|Gentle Mentals
|United States
|Scale-Up / Emerging Professional
|Side Hustle Pencil
|I Like Networking
|I Like Networking
|United Kingdom
|Sound Design & Use of Music
|Sound Design
|Shortlist
|BBDO Group Germany
|UNICEF Deutschland
|#ENDviolence "More Than A Mark"
|Germany
|Sound Design
|Shortlist
|Fork Unstable Media
|Merck
|Microplastic Journey
|Germany
|Sound Design
|Shortlist
|Machine
|Ubisoft
|Watch Dogs: Legion - Tipping Point Cinematic Trailer
|France
|Sound Design
|Wood Pencil
|String and Tins
|Facebook Oculus
|Oculus: First Steps
|United Kingdom
|Original Composition
|Wood Pencil
|AlmapBBDO
|LG
|Project Ms. Mozart
|Brazil
|Original Composition
|Shortlist
|FRED & FARID New York
|Rémy Martin
|Voices from Harlem
|United States
|Original Composition
|Shortlist
|String and Tins
|Just Eat
|Just Eat
|United Kingdom
|Original Composition
|Shortlist
|adam&eveDDB
|John Lewis & Partners
|Give a Little Love
|United Kingdom
|Original Composition
|Wood Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Original Composition
|Wood Pencil
|BBH New York
|Google Black-Owned Friday
|United States
|Original Composition
|Wood Pencil
|Indiana Production
|CoorDown
|The Hiring Chain
|Italy
|Original Composition
|Graphite Pencil
|Taproot Dentsu
|Pooja Didi
|India
|Original Composition
|Shortlist
|BT Sport
|BT Sport
|Time for a New Season
|United Kingdom
|Original Composition
|Graphite Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Mumbai
|Jimmy Nelson Foundation
|Save Our Sentinels
|India
|Existing Music
|Shortlist
|BBDO Group Germany / AlmapBBDO
|Family Diary
|Germany
|Existing Music
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab
|Apple
|AirPods Pro ? Jump
|United States
|Existing Music
|Shortlist
|Heimat Berlin
|HORNBACH
|HORNBACH "Biodiversity Starts in Your Garden."
|Germany
|Existing Music
|Wood Pencil
|Soundtree Music
|Green & Blacks
|Wildly. Deliciously. Organic.
|United Kingdom
|Existing Music
|Shortlist
|Major Tom Music
|Childline
|Childline - Nobody Is Normal
|United Kingdom
|Existing Music
|Wood Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Macmillan Cancer Support
|Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Existing Music
|Shortlist
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|Xmess
|United Kingdom
|Adapted Music
|Shortlist
|Publicis New York
|Citi
|America the Beautiful
|United States
|Adapted Music
|Graphite Pencil
|new-land
|Levi's
|Levi's - When You Take A Step, We All Move
|Denmark
|Adapted Music
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|Survive: Coogan's
|United States
|Adapted Music
|Shortlist
|DIVISION
|Diesel
|Diesel Francesca
|France
|Adapted Music
|Wood Pencil
|BBDO New York
|American Red Cross
|Piano
|United States
|Adapted Music
|Shortlist
|Forsman & Bodenfors
|Generation Pep
|Dance 10.000
|Sweden
|Adapted Music
|Wood Pencil
|Twenty Below Music
|Burberry
|Burberry Festive
|United Kingdom
|Adapted Music
|Shortlist
|Sid Lee Paris
|SKYN
|Head Shoulders Knees and Toes
|France
|Adapted Music
|Wood Pencil
|Elephant
|Yahoo
|Yahoo! + Tank and the Bangas & Friends
|United States
|Adapted Music
|Shortlist
|AKQA Paris
|Oakley
|Oakley One Love
|France
|Adapted Music
|Wood Pencil
|Abby Priest
|The Swedish Heartchild Foundation
|Dante's Heartbeats
|Sweden
|Audio Composition
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United States
|Audio Composition
|Shortlist
|Wave Studios London
|Cupra
|Cupra Formentor - Alive
|United Kingdom
|Audio Composition
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Paris
|Ubisoft
|Tipping Point
|France
|Audio Composition
|Shortlist
|Socialclub Paris
|SOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONAL
|SOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONAL
|France
|Audio Composition
|Shortlist
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Audio Composition
|Wood Pencil
|Factory / SIREN
|BBC Sounds
|The Power of Sounds
|United Kingdom
|Audio Composition
|Shortlist
|adam&eveDDB
|Mars
|Scaredy Cat
|United Kingdom
|Audio Composition
|Wood Pencil
|Box of Toys Audio
|Axl Le
|Vincent
|United Kingdom
|Audio Composition
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Hennessy
|Maurice and The Black Bear School
|United States
|Audio Composition
|Wood Pencil
|Kay-Oskwarek Music
|Nike
|Nike - You Can?t Stop Us: Victory Swim
|United Kingdom
|Spatial Design
|Exhibitions
|Wood Pencil
|FARM
|Topawards Asia
|Hungry Design
|Singapore
|Exhibitions
|Shortlist
|The Glue Society
|Anti-Slavery Australia
|The Human Mart
|Australia
|Expo & Trade Shows
|Shortlist
|D'art Design Gruppe
|D'art Design Gruppe
|Delivered
|Germany
|Installations
|Shortlist
|FCB New York
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Installations
|Shortlist
|McCann London
|Help For Heroes
|40,000 Strong
|United Kingdom
|Installations
|Shortlist
|Shiseido
|Shiseido
|Beauty Innovation 2020
|Japan
|Installations
|Yellow Pencil
|ROSAPARK
|Innocence en Danger
|Just a Wall
|France
|Retail
|Shortlist
|AKQA Sweden
|H&M
|H&M Looop
|United Kingdom
|Public Spaces
|Black Pencil
|FCB Chicago
|City of Chicago
|Boards of Change
|United States
|Low Budget
|Wood Pencil
|Ken-Tsai Lee Design Lab
|Type Directors Club
|Type Directors Club Annual Exhibition in Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Type Design
|Traditional
|Shortlist
|Production Type
|Newsreader
|France
|Traditional
|Wood Pencil
|Coca-Cola China / CoolCharacter / FounderType
|Coca-Cola China
|Coca-Cola Care Font
|China
|Sans Serif
|Shortlist
|A2-TYPE & Margaret Calvert
|Network Rail
|Rail Alphabet 2
|United Kingdom
|Sans Serif
|Wood Pencil
|Liu Zhao Studio
|Noto Traditional Nushu
|China
|Sans Serif
|Shortlist
|Paratype
|Paratype
|Stapel Type Family
|Russian Federation
|Sans Serif
|Shortlist
|Fontwerk
|Fontwerk
|Ika
|Germany
|Script
|Graphite Pencil
|LiebeFonts
|LiebeFonts
|Amazingly Real Looking Handwritten Messages
|Germany
|Display
|Wood Pencil
|Jones Knowles Ritchie
|Restaurant Brands International
|Flame, Your Way
|United States
|Display
|Shortlist
|Kinuta Font Factory
|Kinuta Font Factory
|Kiriko Color
|Japan
|Display
|Graphite Pencil
|COLLINS
|San Francisco Symphony
|San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Typography
|United States
|Multi-Style
|Shortlist
|Morcos Key
|Commercial Type
|Lyon Arabic
|United States
|Multi-Style
|Shortlist
|Monotype
|Monotype
|Futura Now
|United Kingdom
|Multi-Style
|Shortlist
|Landor & Fitch Milan
|De'Longhi
|De?Longhi Unveiling the Art of Transformation
|Italy
|Multi-Style
|Graphite Pencil
|Eino Korkala & Daniel Coull
|TBWA\Helsinki
|Climate Crisis Font
|Finland
|Multi-Style
|Shortlist
|Tarek Atrissi Design
|Arabic Typography
|Kermes Arabic
|Spain
|Typography
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Ragged Edge
|East London Liquor Company
|East London Liquor Company
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Light Publicity
|The Foundation for Ainu Culture
|Illuminating the Indigenous Soul
|Japan
|Integrated
|Yellow Pencil
|COLLINS
|San Francisco Symphony
|San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Typography
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Superunion
|WPP
|Amsteldok
|Netherlands
|Digital
|Shortlist
|Fable
|Basheer Graphic Books
|The State of Print
|Singapore
|Packaging
|Wood Pencil
|Jones Knowles Ritchie
|Restaurant Brands International
|Flame-licked Type, Your Way
|United States
|Environmental
|Shortlist
|another design
|SUPERB Wen He You
|góng m?-Cantonese Observation Exhibition
|China
|New Realities & Emerging Media
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Helsinki
|TietoEVRY
|The Polite Type
|Finland
|Visual Effects
|Colour Grading
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB San Francisco
|iShares
|Eleanor T. Fitzsimmons
|United States
|Colour Grading
|Wood Pencil
|MPC London
|Glenmorangie
|Glenmorangie - It?s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful
|United Kingdom
|Compositing
|Shortlist
|Electric Theatre Collective
|LG
|LG - Follow the Light
|United Kingdom
|Compositing
|Shortlist
|Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles
|Toyota Motor North America
|Upstream
|United States
|Compositing
|Yellow Pencil
|Electric Theatre Collective
|Jägermeister
|Jägermeister - Be The Meister
|United Kingdom
|Compositing
|Graphite Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|McDonald's France
|Books
|France
|Compositing
|Graphite Pencil
|MPC London
|Burberry
|Burberry - Festive
|United Kingdom
|Computer-Generated
|Shortlist
|adam&eveDDB
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|PlayStation 5 - Play Has No Limits
|United Kingdom
|Computer-Generated
|Shortlist
|Mathematic
|Adobe
|Adobe Fantastic Voyage
|France
|Computer-Generated
|Yellow Pencil
|DDB Paris
|Ubisoft
|Tipping Point
|France
|Computer-Generated
|Shortlist
|Bloober Team
|Bloober Team
|The Medium
|Poland
|Computer-Generated
|Yellow Pencil
|MPC London
|Burberry
|Burberry - Festive
|United Kingdom
|Computer-Generated
|Shortlist
|Havas Chicago
|Babybel
|Babybel - Join The Goodness
|United States
|Practical Effects
|Wood Pencil
|Whitespace
|VisitScotland
|Scotland at Night
|United Kingdom
|Practical Effects
|Shortlist
|DDB Chicago
|Mars
|Starburst Swirlers
|United States
|Practical Effects
|Shortlist
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Miller Lite "Beer Me" Campaign
|United States
|New Realities & Emerging Media
|Wood Pencil
|Seyhan Lee
|Beko
|Connections
|United States
|Low Budget
|Yellow Pencil
|FRED & FARID Los Angeles
|Fridays For Future US
|Our House is on Fire
|United States
|Low Budget
|Shortlist
|Publicis Conseil
|Licra
|Licra - Faces of Fear
|France
|Writing for Advertising
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Mischief @ No Fixed Address
|Kraft Heinz
|Send Noods
|United States
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Spotify USA
|Spotify
|Play Your Part
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|BETC Paris
|Pornhub
|Not My Job
|France
|Film
|Shortlist
|Lucky Generals
|Amazon
|Alexa's Body
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Shortlist
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners
|Google / United Nations / Tribeca Enterprises
|Life Below Water
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 London
|Setapp
|Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab
|Apple
|Over Sharing
|United States
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|BMB
|Farrow & Ball
|Relax, it's Modern Emulsion
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Apple
|Apple
|The Whole-Working-From-Home Thing
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|Publicis Conseil
|Face a l'Inceste
|Two Monsters in my Story
|France
|Film
|Shortlist
|Droga5 New York
|Kimberly-Clark / Huggies
|We Got You, Baby
|United States
|Film
|Shortlist
|4creative
|Channel 4
|#MerryDifferent
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Direct
|Shortlist
|Special Group New Zealand
|Every Kiwi Vote Counts
|Meddle in the New Zealand Election
|New Zealand
|Press
|Shortlist
|TBWA\Paris
|Leica
|The World Deserves Witnesses
|France
|Radio & Audio
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Marital Bliss
|South Africa
|Radio & Audio
|Shortlist
|Global
|Unilever
|Wingmen: A Roll Call of Icons
|United Kingdom
|Radio & Audio
|Yellow Pencil
|Boys + Girls
|Swim Ireland
|Daddy! Daddy! Look At Me!
|Ireland
|Radio & Audio
|Graphite Pencil
|DAVID Madrid
|Burger King
|Confusing Times
|Spain
|Entertainment
|Shortlist
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Cantenna
|United States
|Writing for Design
|Integrated
|Shortlist
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Government
|Unite Against COVID-19
|New Zealand
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Human Rights Commission
|Voice of Racism
|New Zealand
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|Among Equals
|The Girls' Network
|The Empowerium
|United Kingdom
|Digital
|Shortlist
|Bulb
|Bulb
|Bulb - PSR
|United Kingdom
|Graphic
|Graphite Pencil
|McCann London
|Microsoft / Xbox
|The Birth of Gaming Tourism
|United Kingdom
|Graphic
|Yellow Pencil
|Mother LA
|Postmates
|Postmates | Don't Cookbook
|United States
|Graphic
|Graphite Pencil
|Havas Lynx Group
|Havas Lynx Group
|Andi Goes
|United Kingdom
|Graphic
|Shortlist
|Tom Sharp & Steers McGillan Eves
|Roman Baths, Bath
|A Year of Fragments
|United Kingdom
|Packaging
|Wood Pencil
|For The People
|Story Espresso
|Story Espresso Coffee Cups
|Australia
|Packaging
|Wood Pencil
|Supple Studio
|FRAHM Jackets
|FRAHM ? Tough Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Naming
|Wood Pencil
|The Stone Twins
|LEBO Vastgoed
|Met Hotel
|Netherlands
|Naming
|Wood Pencil
|The Stone Twins
|G&S Vastgoed
|Nowhere
|Netherlands
|Naming
|Shortlist
|Red Stone
|British Science Association
|The Ideas Fund
|United Kingdom
|Brand Voice
|Wood Pencil
|Ragged Edge
|East London Liquor Company
|East London Liquor Company
|United Kingdom
|Brand Voice
|Wood Pencil
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Government
|Unite Against COVID-19
|New Zealand
|Brand Voice
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Kimberly-Clark / Huggies
|We Got You, Baby
|United States
|Brand Voice
|Graphite Pencil
|Ragged Edge
|Mylo
|Mylo
|United Kingdom
|Brand Voice
|Wood Pencil
|Superunion
|Clear Mobile
|Clear Mobile
|United Kingdom
|Brand Voice
|Shortlist
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Your 2020 Wrapped
|United States
|Storytelling
|Graphite Pencil
|For The People
|Story Espresso
|Story Espresso
|Australia
|Storytelling
|Wood Pencil
|RT Creative Lab
|RT
|The Endless Letter on Instagram Stories
|Russian Federation
|Storytelling
|Shortlist
|DesignStudio
|Penguin Random House UK
|Defining a Mission for the Future of Penguin Random House UK
|United Kingdom
