#D&AD21: D&AD awards 3 Black Pencils, 231 Culture, Design and Impact winners

27 May 2021
In the second virtual ceremony, on 27 May at 7pm, D&AD announced 3 Black Pencil winners, alongside the President's Award and the remaining Pencil winners across the Culture, Design and Impact categories.

This year D&AD were proud to see that despite an unprecedented year for the creative industries, the standard of work submitted reached the same exceptional level. As such they are proud to award 3 Black Pencils, the creative industry’s most coveted accolade, reserved only for truly groundbreaking work. The recipients are:
  • #wombstories, AMV BBDO, Art Direction, Film
    Women animators from across the world aiming to open up the many narratives and break taboos around the experiences of people with wombs.

  • True Name, McCann New York, Experiential, Community
    A collaboration with Mastercard to support the rights of transgender and nonbinary people to use their chosen names on credit cards.

  • Boards of Change, FCB Chicago, Spatial Design, Public Spaces
    Turning plywood boards used to barricade storefronts during the Black Lives Matter protests into polling booths, empowering Black Americans to use their right to vote.

  • President’s Award
    This year’s President’s Award, reserved for true industry heroes, was awarded to Kim Gehrig, director at Somesuch, for her outstanding contribution to creativity.

D&AD president Naresh Ramchandani commented: “For me, creative excellence is work that acts both for the brief and for the world, putting social purpose at the heart of commercial success, and showing us that great creativity lifts everybody up. Kim Gehrig’s work lifts so many people up - women trying to get fitter in the case of This Girl Can, men who stand against toxic masculinity with We Believe, and people unafraid to speak up about periods with Viva La Vulva. Kim is not just an ‘issues director’, because when she addresses issues, they’re not issues at all - they’re national and international provocations and celebrations that touch the hearts of everyone who cares and many more who didn’t know they did. For this reason I believe she couldn’t be more deserving of this year's President’s Award.”

Companies of the Year


The top ranking advertising winners of the year are:
  1. AMV BBDO
  2. Publicis Italia
  3. Africa

The top ranking design winners of the year are:
  1. Collins
  2. John Knowles Ritchie
  3. Superunion

The top ranking production winners of the year are:
  1. Division
  2. Somesuch London
  3. Stink Films

The top ranking clients of the year are:
  1. Apple
  2. Essity
  3. Academy

Alongside these special awards D&AD also announced the Pencil winners across the Culture, Design and impact categories. Across these, the top ranking countries by number of Pencils are:
  • United States - 59 Pencils
  • United Kingdom - 53 Pencils
  • China - 13 Pencils
  • Canada and France - 11 Pencils each

The top ranking companies for these categories, by number of Pencils are:
  • John Knowles Ritchie, Collins and Superunion - 5 Pencils each
  • Adam&EveDDB, Africa, Apple and Google / Google Creative Lab - 4 Pencils each

The total number of Pencils in each category are:

Impact: 24 Pencil Winners
  • Impact: 6 Graphite, 13 Wood
  • Future Impact: 5 Future Impact pencils

Culture: 41 Pencil Winners
  • Entertainment: 3 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 5 Wood
  • Gaming: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 6 Wood
  • Music Videos: 6 Graphite, 10 Wood

Design: 166 Pencil Winners
  • Book Design: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 6 Wood
  • Branding: 6 Yellow, 12 Graphite, 36 Wood
  • Design Transformation: 1 Yellow, 2 Wood
  • Digital Design: 2 Yellow, 5 Graphite, 6 Wood
  • Graphic Design: 1 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 21 Wood
  • Magazine & Newspaper Design: 1 Yellow, 2 Graphite, 17 Wood
  • Packaging Design: 2 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 15 Wood
  • Product Design: 1 Graphite, 7 Wood
  • Spatial Design: 1 Yellow, 2 Wood
  • Type Design: 3 Graphite, 3 Wood

The 231 Pencil winning works and all shortlisted entries are also showcased on the D&AD website.

The winners were announced during the second of two digital ceremonies hosted on the D&AD website, which featured speeches from Ramchandani in celebration of the winners.

Donal Keenan, awards director at D&AD, commented: “D&AD Black Pencils are an incredibly special and rare industry accolade. I am delighted that this year we have three projects that are driving real behavioral change, from helping empower communities, to increasing freedoms and smashing taboos. The discussion in all three Black Pencil juries was insightful and rigorous this year. D&AD would like to say thank you again to all our fantastic judges in making these Black Pencil choices.”

The total number of Pencils awarded for the D&AD Awards 2021 by level are as follows:

Overall Total - 664 Pencils
  • Black - 3 Pencils awarded
  • Yellow - 63 Pencils awarded
  • Graphite - 190 Pencils awarded
  • Wood - 390 Pencils awarded
  • Side Hustle - 2 Pencils
  • Future Impact - 5 Pencils
  • Next - 9 Pencils awarded
  • Collaborative - 2 Pencils awarded

D&AD this year continues to platform the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following the same rigorous judging process that holds creativity to the highest standards. Famously tough to win, there are no quotas for D&AD Awards, meaning that the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils - the highest creative accolade - are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at seven.

Winning work will not only receive an esteemed D&AD Pencil, it will also be featured in the D&AD Annual – the definitive guide for creatives all around the world.

D&AD will be launching the Jury Insights series, a programme of panel discussions in which judges from select categories will discuss what makes Pencil-winning work, alongside the trends and themes from the 2021 Awards. The series will be released fortnightly from 8 June on the D&AD website.

Animation
SubcateogryAwardEntrant companyClientTitleCountry
2D Computer-GeneratedGraphite PencilWeTransferWeTransferHow Have You Been?Netherlands
2D Computer-GeneratedGraphite PencilGiant AntAirbnbAirbnb Combating DiscriminationCanada
2D Computer-GeneratedWood PencilDentsuSemba Center BuildingPretending to ForgetJapan
2D Computer-GeneratedShortlistEdelmanNovartisThe Boy Who Couldn't See the StarsFrance
2D Computer-GeneratedYellow PencilPublicis ConseilFace a l'IncesteTwo Monsters in my StoryFrance
2D Computer-GeneratedShortlistWunderman Thompson ParisForbidden StoriesForbidden StoriesFrance
2D Computer-GeneratedWood PencilHornetAwayAway - Travel the VoteUnited States
2D Computer-GeneratedShortlistPark PicturesImagine JusticeWe Matter TooUnited States
2D Computer-GeneratedShortlistKinMailchimpBig Change Starts SmallUnited States
2D Computer-GeneratedShortlistDDB SydneyWestpacHowever You Make it, We?ll Help You Save it.Australia
2D Computer-GeneratedShortlistCHE Proximity SydneyGeneaWhere Babies Come FromAustralia
3D Computer-GeneratedGraphite PencilRoof StudioCuraviva BildungCuravivaUnited States
3D Computer-GeneratedWood PencilArea 23InsmedUnbreakableUnited States
TraditionalYellow PencilThe GateChildlineChildline - Nobody Is NormalUnited Kingdom
TraditionalWood PencilDentsuZespri International JapanEnjoy the Healthy You LoveJapan
TraditionalShortlistPublicis ConseilFace a l'IncesteTwo Monsters In my StoryFrance
TraditionalShortlistadam&eveDDBMars PetcareSnowmanUnited Kingdom
TraditionalGraphite PencilArea 23InsmedTrappedUnited States
TraditionalShortlistArea 23Lilly / CyramzaThe Momentous Moments of Max and MaxineUnited States
Motion GraphicsWood PencilDitroitProcter & GamblePantene Nutrient Blends CollectionItaly
Characters & CreaturesGraphite PencilThe GateChildlineChildline - Nobody Is NormalUnited Kingdom
Characters & CreaturesShortlistFIGCNNDonkey & ElephantUnited States
Characters & CreaturesShortlistadam&eveDDBJohn Lewis & PartnersGive a Little LoveUnited Kingdom
Characters & CreaturesShortlistPiranha BarGas Network IrelandPoxy ChoresIreland
Mixed MediaShortlistNOMINTGreat Ormond Street HospitalWorld's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSHUnited Kingdom
Mixed MediaYellow PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
Mixed MediaShortlistBuilders ClubNikeImprovise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt.United Kingdom
Mixed MediaShortlistFIGCNNDonkey & ElephantUnited States
Mixed MediaWood Penciladam&eveDDBJohn Lewis & PartnersGive a Little LoveUnited Kingdom
Mixed MediaShortlistBBDO New York & JOY CollectiveShea MoistureIt Comes NaturallyUnited States
Low BudgetShortlistZombie StudioWWFLin The PangolinBrazil
Low BudgetGraphite PencilKhoo Siew May & Jay SeptimoSuperhero MeOne More TimeSingapore
Low BudgetShortlistBETC ParisPornhubNot My JobFrance
Low BudgetWood PencilNOMINTGreat Ormond Street HospitalWorld's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSHUnited Kingdom
Low BudgetWood PencilWunderman Thompson ParisForbidden StoriesForbidden StoriesFrance
Low BudgetGraphite PencilPublicis ConseilFace a l'IncesteTwo Monsters in my StoryFrance
Art Direction
IntegratedWood PencilBETC São PauloHershey'sHerSheBrazil
IntegratedYellow PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
IntegratedWood PencilAlmapBBDOPepsicoDoritos WasabiBrazil
IntegratedGraphite PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
IntegratedYellow PencilAKQANetflixOne Story AwayBrazil
IntegratedShortlistSuperunionClear MobileClear MobileUnited Kingdom
IntegratedShortlistThe BlocNBCDIABCs of SurvivalUnited States
DigitalShortlistClemenger BBDO WellingtonNew Zealand Human Rights CommissionVoice of RacismNew Zealand
DigitalGraphite PencilGSD&MU.S. Air ForceU.S. Air Force Into The StormUnited States
DigitalShortlistSquarespaceSquarespaceBrowser HistoryUnited States
DigitalWood PencilStudio RegaleA?sopA?sop Presents: Three Aromatique Candles & Other StoriesNetherlands
FilmGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi Los AngelesToyota Motor North AmericaUpstreamUnited States
FilmBlack PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlist72andSunny Los AngelesAdobeFantastic VoyageUnited States
FilmWood PencilAmber ChinaDurexSafely Feel the Real WorldChina
FilmGraphite PencilDroga5 New YorkThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited States
FilmWood PencilDroga5 New YorkHennessyMaurice and the Black Bear SchoolUnited States
FilmShortlistSquarespaceSquarespaceLaunch ItUnited States
FilmShortlistadam&eveDDBJohn Lewis & PartnersGive a Little LoveUnited Kingdom
FilmWood PencilTBWA\Media Arts LabAppleShot on iPhone ? Vertical CinemaUnited States
FilmShortlistTBWA\Media Arts LabAppleAirPods Pro ? JumpUnited States
FilmGraphite PencilThe GateChildlineChildline - Nobody is NormalUnited Kingdom
FilmGraphite PencilDDB ChicagoMarsStarburst SwirlersUnited States
FilmShortlistDIVISIONDieselDiesel FrancescaFrance
DirectWood PencilFCB ChicagoCity of ChicagoBoards of ChangeUnited States
DirectWood PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
DirectShortlistThe BlocNBCDIABCs of SurvivalUnited States
PressWood PencilTBWA\ParisLe Chocolat des FrançaisOnly Keep the Best of FranceFrance
OutdoorGraphite PencilAKQANetflixOne Story AwayBrazil
OutdoorShortlistOgilvy UK / Ogilvy TorontoUnileverCourage is BeautifulUnited Kingdom
OutdoorShortlistTBWA\ParisLe Chocolat des FrançaisOnly Keep the Best of FranceFrance
ExperientialWood PencilWieden+Kennedy TokyoNetflix KoreaThe Massacre of KingdomJapan
ExperientialShortlistThe Glue SocietyAnti-Slavery AustraliaThe Human MartAustralia
ExperientialShortlistBBDO New YorkFoot LockerFor the LoveUnited States
ExperientialWood PencilDDB Group New ZealandLion New ZealandEmerson's Tiny PubNew Zealand
ExperientialGraphite PencilDDB ChicagoMiller LiteFarewell, Work Holiday PartiesUnited States
ExperientialShortlistBBH New YorkChiefChief & NWHM Glass Ceiling BreakerUnited States
GamingWood PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without Borders (RSF)The Uncensored LibraryGermany
Book Design
Children's Picture BooksShortlistCoralie Bickford-SmithPenguin BooksThe Song of the TreeUnited Kingdom
Trade BooksShortlistTenmilliontimes DesignThe Oriental PressAllusions in the Subway Stations' Name of BeijingChina
Culture, Art & Design BooksWood PencilMother LAPostmatesPostmates | Don't CookbookUnited States
Culture, Art & Design BooksWood PencilJulia HastingPhaidonPaul SmithUnited Kingdom
Culture, Art & Design BooksWood PencilPrestelTyler MitchellI Can Make You Feel GoodUnited Kingdom
Culture, Art & Design BooksYellow PencilChemical Industry PressChemical Industry PressStories Hidden in Chinese CharactersChina
Culture, Art & Design BooksShortlistMilk NZDeja Pet FoodMax ? A Purebred Ultra Condensed TypefaceNew Zealand
Culture, Art & Design BooksShortlistBOB DesignAllford Hall Monoghan MorrisAHMM ChronicleUnited Kingdom
Culture, Art & Design BooksShortlistQuietly StudioGang of FourGang of FourUnited Kingdom
Culture, Art & Design BooksShortlistY.STUDIOSmall EnterpriseMeet Pu?erChina
Culture, Art & Design BooksShortlistNanjing Han Qing Tang DesignPhoenix Fine Arts PublishingBrowse Leipzig, Best Book Design From All Over the World, 1991-2003China
Culture, Art & Design BooksWood PencilKinetic SingaporeHolycrap.sgRubbish No.10 No Time For MelancholySingapore
Culture, Art & Design BooksShortlistHaller BrunKunstmuseum Den HaagA.R. Penck?How It WorksNetherlands
Culture, Art & Design BooksShortlistBeijing Artron Art Design CenterJia DifeiJia Difei WorksChina
Culture, Art & Design BooksShortlistGridworksJay Gordonsmith EstateMrs Jay and W. Gordon Smith Art CollectionNetherlands
Culture, Art & Design CoversShortlistHauser, SchwarzHouse of Electronic Arts BaselReal FeelingsSwitzerland
Specialist Subject BooksShortlistNobrowNobrowThe Art of DragUnited Kingdom
Specialist Subject BooksShortlistSichuan People's PublishingWen AiyiWindChina
Specialist Subject BooksGraphite PencilPractice TheoryIn Plain WordsWhen Cooking was a Crime: Masak in the Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80sSingapore
Specialist Subject BooksShortlistBureau BergerHachettePost-CuisineFrance
Specialist Subject CoversWood PencilAkemi TanakaAkemi TanakaThe Balancing BookUnited Kingdom
Specialist Subject CoversShortlistHCMA Architecture + DesignHCMAProcess: How to Create Community Buildings with ImpactCanada
Illustrated Books & Graphic NovelsShortlistDentsuShoeiThe Story of a Christmas Present?s JourneyJapan
Illustrated Books & Graphic NovelsWood PencilTenmilliontimes DesignThe Oriental PressShade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys)China
Limited Edition & Fine Binding BooksGraphite PencilDay Day Up Design ConsultancyDay Day Up Design ConsultancyHong Hun Hun's Poster CollectionChina
Limited Edition & Fine Binding BooksGraphite PencilSputnikVilla Terra CretaEposGreece
Limited Edition & Fine Binding BooksShortlistPhoenix Publishing HousePhoenix Publishing HouseThe Painted Screen Past and FutureChina
Limited Edition & Fine Binding BooksShortlistKi SaigonGreen Around the CornerBoy Who Could Not WaitVietnam
Branding
New Branding SchemesWood PencilL3 BrandingJetleg BooksJetleg BooksChina
New Branding SchemesWood PencilSeachangeOji SushiOji Sushi ? Fast Fuel Not Fast FoodNew Zealand
New Branding SchemesGraphite PencilOpen Studio StockholmLykke KaffegårdarLykke KaffegårdarSweden
New Branding SchemesGraphite PencilBBC Studios CreativeBBC StudiosBBC SelectUnited Kingdom
New Branding SchemesWood PencilOgilvy TaiwanVogueUNI-FORMTaiwan
New Branding SchemesWood PencilMagpie StudioMagic CanvasMagic Canvas ? Helping Children to Express ThemselvesUnited Kingdom
New Branding SchemesShortlistFor The PeopleHumphreys Real EstateHumphreys Real EstateAustralia
New Branding SchemesWood PencilFor The PeopleDerwent Valley CouncilDerwent ValleyAustralia
New Branding SchemesYellow PencilConcreteHalseyabout-faceCanada
New Branding SchemesWood PencilTrabucco-Campos / PràcticaIrvington TheaterIrvington TheaterUnited States
New Branding SchemesShortlistSuperunionClear MobileClear MobileUnited Kingdom
Brand RefreshYellow PencilCOLLINSRobinhoodRobinhood Brand IdentityUnited States
Brand RefreshWood PencilPentagram LondonMoholy-Nagy FoundationMoholy-Nagy FoundationUnited Kingdom
Brand RefreshWood PencilOtherwhere CollectiveToca BotanicalsTOCAUnited States
Brand RefreshGraphite PencilBold NoAMojang StudiosMojang StudiosSweden
Brand RefreshGraphite PencilTátilCanal BrasilCanal Brasil - RebrandBrazil
Brand RefreshWood PencilLandor & FitchInternational Union for Conservation of NatureSave Our Species: Keep Nature StandingFrance
Brand RefreshWood PencilJones Knowles RitchieRestaurant Brands InternationalYour Way, Way BetterUnited States
Brand RefreshGraphite PencilCOLLINSSan Francisco SymphonySan Francisco SymphonyUnited States
Brand RefreshShortlistMother DesignBroodyNuud Gum Brand IdentityUnited Kingdom
Brand RefreshShortlistCOLLINSCrane Paper CompanyCrane Brand IdentityUnited States
Brand RefreshWood PencilMother DesignTripadvisorTripadvisorUnited States
Campaign BrandingShortlist6616 Creative HouseToko Kopi Tuku / HerbanaThe MAAF ProjectIndonesia
Campaign BrandingWood PencilDroga5 LondonSetappDon't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp.United Kingdom
Campaign BrandingShortlistLiaoDesignLavie Matérielle Bookstore20 Years 20 People 20 StoriesChina
Campaign BrandingYellow PencilAlmapBBDOPepsicoDoritos WasabiBrazil
Channel BrandingShortlistTrollbäck+CompanyFX NetworksFX Type SystemUnited States
Channel BrandingShortlistVICE NewsVICE News TonightElection CoverageUnited States
Channel BrandingGraphite PencilHuluHuluOne HuluUnited States
Channel BrandingWood PencilSky CreativeSkySky DocumentariesUnited Kingdom
Sonic BrandingShortlistAl Jazeera - Network CreativeAl Jazeera EnglishAl Jazeera English Sonic BrandingUnited States
Sonic BrandingWood PencilMassiveMusic LondonTelefonica UKO2 Sonic BrandingUnited Kingdom
Sonic BrandingWood PencilMother New YorkDave & Buster'sDave and Buster's: Ding Ding DingUnited States
LogosGraphite PencilBandaState Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone ManagementVanishing Branding for Exclusion ZoneUkraine
LogosGraphite PencilDesignStudioOneFootballOneFootball LogoUnited Kingdom
LogosWood Pencil.Oddity StudioHouse of WangHouse of WangHong Kong
LogosShortlistFace37Leapling FilmsLeapling FilmsUnited Kingdom
LogosShortlistR/GA New YorkProject ZeroProject ZeroUnited States
LogosWood PencilBold NoAMojang StudiosMojang StudiosSweden
LogosWood PencilDutchScotFeedFeedUnited Kingdom
LogosShortlistImagist LondonArgentUnited We ShopUnited Kingdom
LogosShortlistWedgeGender Creative KidsGender Creative KidsCanada
LogosWood PencilWedgeSwirlSwirlCanada
LogosWood PencilToby Ng DesignK11 Craft & Guild FoundationK11 Craft & Guild FoundationHong Kong
LogosShortlistlukecharlesRoyal British LegionRoyal British LegionUnited Kingdom
LogosWood PencilSuperunionBank ABCila Bank LogoUnited Kingdom
LogosWood PencilJones Knowles RitchieRestaurant Brands InternationalLogos, Your WayUnited States
LogosShortlistSilas Amos Design ThoughtNewsworksAt HomeUnited Kingdom
LogosYellow PencilMadcats AgencyGPLMitkaUkraine
LogosWood PencilSuperunionClear MobileClear MobileUnited Kingdom
LogosYellow PencilCOLLINSSan Francisco SymphonySan Francisco Symphony Dynamic LogotypeUnited States
LogosWood PencilStudio DumbarDutch Ministry of Foreign AffairsNL BrandingNetherlands
LogosWood PencilKuba & FriendsNix & KixNix & KixUnited Kingdom
ActivationsShortlistPublicis Italy / Independent IdeasBottega VenetaThe Invisible StoreItaly
ActivationsGraphite PencilPublicis ItalyDieselEnjoy Before ReturningItaly
ActivationsWood PencilSeymourpowellBurger KingBurger King Flaming Heart GrillUnited Kingdom
DigitalWood PencilMountYamauchi No.10 Family OfficeYamauchi No.10 Family OfficeJapan
PrintShortlistTank DesignVestreVestre Inspiration BookNorway
PrintWood PencilAliterNOAHotel NOANOA HotelChina
PrintWood PencilBruch?Idee&FormThe Mozart HotelThe Mozart HotelAustria
MotionYellow PencilDentsu TokyoEn-courage47 InternshipJapan
MotionWood PencilLandor & Fitch MilanSCARPASCARPA ? The Mighty Unveil of Ribelle Tech 2.0Italy
MotionWood PencilSpotifySpotifyListening is EverythingUnited States
MotionWood PencilWunderman Thompson IndiaCelica JeepJeep IconographyIndia
MotionShortlistMother DesignFilthy FoodFilthyUnited States
TacticalWood PencilRethink CanadaKraft Heinz CanadaPour PerfectlyCanada
TacticalGraphite PencilBETC São PauloHERSHEYs BrHerSheBrazil
TacticalGraphite PencilOgilvy TaiwanVogueUNI-FORMTaiwan
TacticalWood PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
TacticalGraphite PencilGoogleGoogleTeach From HomeUnited States
TacticalWood Pencil4creativeChannel 4#StayAtHome IdentsUnited Kingdom
Low BudgetShortlistOne MoreNanlian AgriculturalXing Shi Shan Poverty Alleviation Brand DesignChina
Low BudgetWood PencilOMSEHackney ChurchHackney Church Re-brandUnited Kingdom
Low BudgetShortlistStereoFAR SkateFar SkateUnited Kingdom
Casting
FilmWood PencilIconoclastMacmillanMacmillan - Whatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlistDroga5 New YorkHennessyMaurice and The Black Bear SchoolUnited States
FilmShortlistnew-land CopenhagenScandinavian AirlinesWe Are TravellersDenmark
FilmYellow PencilDIVISIONDieselDiesel FrancescaFrance
FilmWood PencilLucky GeneralsCo-opRound Are WayUnited Kingdom
FilmWood PencilAcademyCadburyThe OriginalsUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlistMarkenfilm HamburgDocMorrisTake CareGermany
FilmWood PencilTaproot DentsuFacebookPooja DidiIndia
FilmGraphite PencilOgilvy MumbaiITCThe ArtistIndia
FilmWood PencilAnomaly BerlinZalandoWe Will Hug AgainGermany
Street CastingShortlistThe Glue SocietyANZLove SpeechAustralia
Street CastingShortlistWonderhood StudiosMizkan EuropeYou Either Have It Or You Don'tUnited Kingdom
Street CastingShortlistRedfuse Hong KongColgate-Palmolive Asia PacificYimsuThailand
Street CastingGraphite PencilWieden+Kennedy TokyoNikeThe Future Isn't WaitingJapan
Street CastingShortlistGrito/TBWAArcos DoradosJuliArgentina
Street CastingWood PencilOgilvy MumbaiITCThe ArtistIndia
Street CastingWood PencilBETC ParisLa Roche-PosayBeyond SkinFrance
Street CastingShortlistForsman & Bodenfors GothenbergVolvo Car CorporationA Million MoreSweden
VoiceShortlistPublicis ConseilFace a l'IncesteTwo Monsters in my StoryFrance
VoiceShortlistThe Odd NumberBBC StudiosKasi SenseiSouth Africa
VoiceWood PencilWonderhood StudiosMizkan EuropeHit of HomeUnited Kingdom
PerformanceShortlistTBWA\Media Arts Lab Los AngelesAppleAirPods Pro ? JumpUnited States
PerformanceWood PencilLucky GeneralsAmazonThe Show Must Go OnUnited Kingdom
PerformanceShortlistAppleAppleThe Whole Working From Home ThingUnited States
PerformanceGraphite PencilAcross the PondEducation Above All FoundationChild SoldierUnited Kingdom
PerformanceShortlistHelloFCB+City Of Cape TownBoys Do What Men Teach ThemSouth Africa
Cinematography
FilmWood PencilIconoclastMacmillanMacmillan - Whatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlistFork Unstable MediaMerckMicroplastic JourneyGermany
FilmWood PencilOgilvy MexicoAB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico / Cerveza VictoriaThe Farewell / IcnocuicatlMexico
FilmYellow PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
FilmShortlistantoni BerlinMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz - Valet GuysGermany
FilmShortlistDroga5 New YorkFacebookBorn In QuarantineUnited States
FilmGraphite PencilForsman & BodenforsVolvo CarThe ParentsSweden
FilmWood PencilStink FilmsWhatsAppSunbeamsBrazil
Collaborative
Advertising AgencyCollaborative PencilAlmapBBDOAlpargatasAlmapBBDO & Alpargatas For HavaianasBrazil
Design AgencyCollaborative PencilSuperunionLondon Symphony OrchestraLondon Symphony Orchestra & SuperunionUnited Kingdom
Design Transformation
DigitalYellow PencilFARMDoconomyThe 2030 CalculatorSweden
DigitalWood Penciladam&eveDDBadidasGMR - Play ConnectedUnited Kingdom
OperationalShortlistSuperunionMove UnitedMove United - Redefining DisabilityUnited States
OperationalShortlistIDEOH&M GroupBuilding the Foundation to Catalyze ChangeSweden
SpatialWood PencilSiloMunicipality of the HagueBicycle Parking Garage The HagueNetherlands
Digital
IntegratedGraphite PencilVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
IntegratedShortlistR/GA CaliforniaRedditReddit - Up The VoteUnited States
IntegratedGraphite PencilVMLY&R Kansas CityWendy'sWendy's - Now That You Mention Us.United States
IntegratedShortlistDDB Group GermanyReporters Without BordersThe Uncensored LibraryGermany
IntegratedWood PencilDroga5 New YorkRed Wing Shoes#LaborDayOnUnited States
WebsitesShortlistMediaMonksNetflixDARK: Interactive Netflix GuideNetherlands
WebsitesGraphite PencilKoikreativeSKP-SChaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook CampaignChina
WebsitesWood PencilGSD&MU.S. Air ForceU.S. Air Force Into The StormUnited States
WebsitesWood PencilBen FeistNASAApollo in Real TimeUnited States
Search & DisplayYellow PencilGoogle Brand StudioGoogleSearch Black-ownedUnited States
SocialShortlistFCB&FiRe SpainNetflixUnboxingSpain
SocialShortlistBBH New YorkGoogleGoogle Black-Owned FridayUnited States
SocialGraphite PencilVMLY&R Kansas CityWendy'sWendy's - Now That You Mention Us.United States
SocialShortlistMozga StudioEnjoyable Ageing Charity FoundationDisappearing StoriesRussian Federation
SocialYellow PencilTBWA\Media Arts Lab Los AngelesAppleShot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical CinemaUnited States
SocialShortlistApple / TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los AngelesAppleHometown ? Shot on iPhone by Phillip YoumansUnited States
SocialYellow PencilFCB InfernoThe Big Issue / LinkedInRaising ProfilesUnited Kingdom
SocialWood PencilVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
AppsWood PencilWunderman Thompson ThailandTHAI AirwaysTHAI Stay Home Miles ExchangeThailand
AppsWood PencilOgilvy PakistanTelenor PakistanNaming the Invisible by Digital Birth RegistrationPakistan
Physical & DigitalShortlistBBDO New YorkFoot LockerFor the LoveUnited States
Physical & DigitalWood PencilAKQA TokyoNikeNike ? Create with Air MaxJapan
Physical & DigitalShortlistBETC Paris13ème RueThe Underground PremièreFrance
Physical & DigitalShortlistMcCann LondonMicrosoft / XboxThe Birth of Gaming TourismUnited Kingdom
Physical & DigitalShortlistR/GA New YorkAd CouncilThe Ad Council - #OutThereForUsUnited States
Physical & DigitalWood PencilR/GA CaliforniaRedditReddit - Up The VoteUnited States
Physical & DigitalWood PencilBBDO New YorkColor of ChangePedestal ProjectUnited States
Physical & DigitalShortlistDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsCalorie Burning URLUnited States
Physical & DigitalGraphite PencilFCB NYMichelob UltraMichelob ULTRA CourtsideUnited States
TacticalGraphite PencilGUT AgencyPopeyes Louisiana KitchenThat Look from PopeyesUnited States
TacticalGraphite PencilWunderman Thompson ThailandTHAI AirwaysTHAI Stay Home Miles ExchangeThailand
TacticalWood PencilEdelman New YorkUnileverA New Jingle for a New EraUnited States
User ParticipationGraphite PencilClemenger BBDO WellingtonNew Zealand Human Right CommissionThe UnsaidNew Zealand
User ParticipationShortlistMcCann Londonadidas / JD Sports3 Bar SuperstarUnited Kingdom
User ParticipationShortlistSS+K / Peel IcelandBusiness IcelandLooks Like You Need to Let It OutUnited States
Use of Micro-Talent & InfluencersWood PencilPublicis ItalyDieselFrancescaItaly
Use of Micro-Talent & InfluencersWood PencilFRED & FARID New YorkRémy MartinVoices from HarlemUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersWood PencilBBH New YorkGoogleGoogle Black-Owned FridayUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersWood Pencil72andSunny Los AngelesSports United#TheRealHeroes ProjectUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleThe Clean Jersey SwapUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersShortlistTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersWood PencilFCB ChicagoChicago Public LibraryLive from the LibraryUnited States
Use of TechnologyShortlistAKQA Sao PauloNikeNike - Air Max CloudsBrazil
Use of TechnologyWood PencilRothco, Part of Accenture InteractiveWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
Use of TechnologyWood PencilAKQA Sao PauloRaoni InstituteCode of ConscienceBrazil
Use of TechnologyGraphite PencilPublicis MéxicoPropuesta Cívica#StillSpeakingUpMexico
Use of TechnologyShortlistJoe Public JohannesburgPeople Opposing Women Abuse (POWA)The Abused NewsSouth Africa
Use of AIShortlistMcCann Health New YorkChange the RefThe Unfinished VotesUnited States
Use of AIGraphite PencilCheil SpainSamsungTallkSpain
Use of AIWood PencilPublicis MéxicoPropuesta Cívica#StillSpeakingUpMexico
Use of DataGraphite PencilRothcoWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
Use of DataShortlistBETC ParisBack MarketCo2nciousFrance
Use of DataShortlistDeloitte Digital AustraliaBelong AustraliaCarbon ThumbprintAustralia
Use of DataShortlistAKQA Sao PauloRaoni InstituteCode of ConscienceBrazil
Digital Design
ProductsShortlistAppleAppleAirPods MaxUnited States
ProductsShortlistHello MondayThe Bartlett School of ArchitectureBartlett - Summer Show 2020Denmark
ProductsGraphite PencilMediaMonksNetflixDARK: Interactive Netflix GuideNetherlands
Connected ExperiencesGraphite Penciladam&eveDDBadidasGMR - Play ConnectedUnited Kingdom
Immersive ExperiencesShortlist140VerizonThe Met UnframedUnited States
Immersive ExperiencesShortlistOgilvy ChicagoChicago Fire Department FoundationThe Fire EscapeUnited States
Immersive ExperiencesYellow PencilClemenger BBDO WellingtonNew Zealand Human Rights CommissionVoice of RacismNew Zealand
Immersive ExperiencesShortlistFCB New YorkMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
Immersive ExperiencesShortlistAKQA CopenhagenOlafur ElliasonEarth SpeakrDenmark
Immersive ExperiencesShortlistLa Phase 5La Phase 5MarseilleFrance
IncrementalWood PencilAppleApplewatchOS 7 Watch FacesUnited States
IncrementalGraphite PencilAppleApplemacOS Big SurUnited States
IncrementalGraphite PencilAppleAppleiOS 14United States
InclusiveShortlistTransport for LondonTransport for LondonTfL GoUnited Kingdom
InclusiveYellow PencilGoogle Creative LabGoogleLook To SpeakUnited States
Service DigitisationWood PencilBETC ParisCitroenThe Pocket DealershipFrance
Service DigitisationShortlistpaqSpotifySpotify x Notting Hill Carnival - Carnival SoundsUnited Kingdom
Service DigitisationShortlistHiQLevi Ski ResortLevi Resort AppFinland
New Service Design & ActivationShortlistInstinctIKEA RussiaApartmentekaRussian Federation
New Service Design & ActivationWood PencilWeTransferWeTransferPasteNetherlands
New Service Design & ActivationGraphite PencilFARM StockholmDoconomyThe 2030 CalculatorSweden
Use of DataShortlistServiceplan GermanyMETER GroupMeltdown FlagsGermany
Use of DataShortlistSpotifySpotifyAlone With MeUnited States
Use of DataWood PencilHugeSpotifySpotify Wrapped For AdvertisersUnited States
Use of DataWood PencilFARM StockholmDoconomyThe 2030 CalculatorSweden
BetaWood PencilSPACE10IKEAEveryday ExperimentsDenmark
Direct
IntegratedShortlistBuzzmanBURGER KING® FranceBurger King & FriendsFrance
IntegratedWood PencilVMLY&RFederal Public MinistryNext Minute LawBrazil
IntegratedShortlistCHE ProximitySamsungSamsung MicrocodesAustralia
IntegratedGraphite PencilBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
IntegratedShortlistGrey AdvertisingPringlesMeet FrankUnited Kingdom
IntegratedGraphite PencilVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
IntegratedWood PencilLeo Burnett ChicagoKraft HeinzLittlest BailoutUnited States
IntegratedWood PencilMcCann LondonMicrosoft / XboxThe Birth of Gaming TourismUnited Kingdom
IntegratedWood PencilOgilvy TaiwanVogueUNI-FORMTaiwan
DigitalWood PencilSpotifySpotifyAlone With MeUnited States
DigitalWood PencilHjaltelin StahlDanish CrownThe Big Danish Bacon Pre-rollDenmark
DigitalShortlistBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
DigitalShortlistNORD DDB StockholmMcDonald's ScandinaviaMcDoSweden
DigitalShortlistBETC ParisPornhubNot My JobFrance
DigitalGraphite PencilHerezieAmazon Prime VideoCitésFrance
DigitalShortlistBBH New YorkGoogleGoogle Black-Owned FridayUnited States
DigitalGraphite PencilDAVID MadridBurger KingThe Menu CourtSpain
DigitalShortlistWunderman Thompson ThailandTHAI AirwaysTHAI Stay Home Miles ExchangeThailand
FilmShortlistPublicis ConseilFace a l'IncesteTwo Monsters in my StoryFrance
FilmWood PencilENGINEBorn Free FoundationCreature Discomforts: Life in LockdownUnited Kingdom
FilmWood PencilAfricaSporTVLet Her RunBrazil
Direct MailShortlistFCB Chicago / FCB New YorkAnheuser-BuschContract for ChangeUnited States
Direct MailWood PencilOgilvy Hong KongPizza Hut Hong KongPizza Hut x IKEA SÄVAHong Kong
Printed MaterialsWood PencilMullenLoweChange the RefShamecardsUnited States
Printed MaterialsWood PencilRethink CanadaKraft Heinz CanadaHeinz Ketchup PuzzleCanada
Press & OutdoorWood PencilFCB ChicagoCity of ChicagoBoards of ChangeUnited States
Press & OutdoorShortlistBuzzmanBURGER KING® FranceOrder From McDonald'sFrance
Press & OutdoorShortlistSaatchi & Saatchi NYProcter & GambleOlay Face the STEM GapUnited States
Press & OutdoorWood PencilDavid MiamiBurger KingHomes of the WhopperUnited States
Press & OutdoorGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi AustraliaThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
Radio & AudioShortlistLeo Burnett AustraliaBondsUnplugged | BondsAustralia
Radio & AudioWood PencilVMLY&R MelbourneDefence Force RecruitmentLost In TranslationAustralia
EventsGraphite PencilFCB NYNBAMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
EventsShortlistDDB ChicagoMiller LiteFarewell, Work Holiday PartiesUnited States
EventsWood PencilBBH SingaporeRiot GamesHoneyfruitSingapore
Product & ServiceGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi AustraliaThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
Product & ServiceShortlistLeo Burnett ChicagoCampbell'sDinner InsuranceUnited States
Product & ServiceGraphite PencilRothcoWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
Product & ServiceWood PencilAKQA SwedenH&MH&M LooopUnited Kingdom
Product & ServiceWood PencilGrey Paris / Ogilvy ParisVahinéBirthday and a HalfFrance
Product & ServiceWood PencilRethink CanadaKraft Heinz CanadaHeinz Ketchup PuzzleCanada
Product & ServiceShortlistOgilvy Hong KongPizza Hut Hong KongPizza Hut x IKEA SÄVAHong Kong
Acquisition & RetentionWood PencilGUT AgencyPopeyes Louisana KitchenThat Look From PopeyesUnited States
Acquisition & RetentionYellow PencilPublicis ItalyDieselEnjoy Before ReturningItaly
Acquisition & RetentionWood PencilWunderman Thompson ThailandTHAI AirwaysTHAI Stay Home Miles ExchangeThailand
InnovationShortlistSpotifySpotifyAlone With MeUnited States
InnovationGraphite PencilRothcoWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
InnovationShortlistBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
InnovationShortlistDDB Group New ZealandNew Zealand Aids FoundationThe Baby That Changed HIVNew Zealand
InnovationYellow PencilSaatchi & Saatchi AustraliaThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
Direction
FilmGraphite PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlistPulse FilmsNikeYou Can't Stop UsUnited States
FilmShortlistPulse FilmsJohn Lewis & PartnersGive a Little LoveUnited Kingdom
FilmWood PencilDroga5 New YorkThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited States
FilmGraphite PencilAMV BBDOMacmillan Cancer SupportWhatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlistDroga5 New YorkHennessyMaurice and the Black Bear SchoolUnited States
FilmWood PencilRiff Raff FilmsBurberryFestive / Megaforce / BurberryUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlistAnonymous ContentUnited Nations High Commissioner for RefugeesThe JourneyUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlistBiscuit Filmworks LA & RevolverBrawl StarsStarr ParkUnited States
FilmShortlistElephant GP&KEditaHOHOS | The Big TurnaroundEgypt
FilmShortlistSweetshopToyotaToyota HiluxNew Zealand
FilmYellow PencilSmuggler New YorkAppleThe Whole Working From Home ThingUnited States
FilmShortlistTBWA\Media Arts Lab ShanghaiAppleShot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year ? NianChina
FilmShortlistantoni BerlinMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz - Valet GuysGermany
FilmShortlistHungry Man ProductionsAmazonAmazon Alexa, Alexa's BodyUnited States
FilmShortlistSomesuchAppleApple - Make Movies Like the MoviesUnited Kingdom
FilmGraphite PencilForsman & BodenforsVolvo CarThe ParentsSweden
FilmShortlistBiscuit Filmworks London / Droga 5Amazon AlexaAmazon AlexaUnited Kingdom
FilmYellow PencilAcademyThreeReal 5GUnited Kingdom
FilmGraphite PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
FilmShortlistSomesuchAppleApple - SnapUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlistHeimat BerlinHORNBACHHORNBACH "Biodiversity Starts in Your Garden."Germany
FilmShortlistSomesuchSamsung"Samsung- All Good"United Kingdom
FilmShortlistSomesuch & RevolverCoca-ColaCoke - Could I Be Wrong?United Kingdom
FilmShortlistGood Morning FilmsMy Choices FoundationChotuIndia
FilmShortlistLeo Burnett DetroitCadillacScissorHandsFreeUnited States
FilmGraphite PencilDDB ParisUbisoftTipping PointFrance
FilmYellow PencilDIVISIONDieselDiesel FrancescaFrance
Scripted EntertainmentShortlistDroga5 New YorkThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited States
Scripted EntertainmentGraphite PencilSomesuchRiz AhmedThe Long GoodbyeUnited Kingdom
Scripted EntertainmentWood PencilAMV BBDOMacmillan Cancer SupportWhatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
Scripted EntertainmentWood PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
Scripted EntertainmentShortlistPrettybirdBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
Scripted EntertainmentShortlistantoni BerlinMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz - Valet GuysGermany
Scripted EntertainmentShortlistPublicis ConseilStop VEOStop VEO - Words I won't sayFrance
Scripted EntertainmentWood PencilTBWA\Media Arts Lab ShanghaiAppleShot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year ? NianChina
Scripted EntertainmentShortlistSomesuchSamsungSamsung - All GoodUnited Kingdom
User Generated ContentGraphite PencilSomesuchThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited Kingdom
Low BudgetWood PencilMassifShelflifeShelflife ? Stussy x NikeSouth Africa
Low BudgetShortlistPublicis ConseilStop VEOStop VEO - Words I won't sayFrance
E-Commerce
Acquisition & RetentionWood PencilLeo Burnett ColombiaFalabella Colombia3362 falabella.comColombia
Acquisition & RetentionWood PencilOgilvy AustraliaKFC AustraliaSecret MenuAustralia
Customer JourneyWood PencilBETC ParisLacosteGive for GoodFrance
Purchase ExperienceGraphite PencilAKQA Sao PauloNikeNike - Air Max CloudsBrazil
Purchase ExperienceShortlistJam3Complex NetworksComplexLandCanada
Purchase ExperienceGraphite PencilBETC ParisAuberge des MigrantsMigrants on AmazonFrance
PromotionsShortlistR/GA New YorkMerch AidMerch AidUnited States
PromotionsShortlistOgilvy AustraliaKFC AustraliaSecret MenuAustralia
PromotionsShortlistPereira O'Dell San FranciscoFifth Third BankBuy Now BlockerUnited States
PromotionsWood PencilNORD DDB StockholmElgiganten DenmarkVAR DiscountSweden
Brand PartnershipShortlistR/GA New YorkShopifyShopify - Supporting IndependentsUnited States
Brand PartnershipWood PencilR/GA New YorkMerch AidMerch AidUnited States
EntertainmentShortlistJam3Complex NetworksComplexLandCanada
EntertainmentGraphite PencilOgilvy TaiwanIKEAIKEA Animal Crossing CatalogueTaiwan
LivestreamWood PencilBarbarianRBSickwear by MucinexUnited States
Cultural ExperienceShortlistAfricaAB InbevStadium's Food DeliveryBrazil
Cultural ExperienceWood PencilBBDO New YorkFoot LockerEndless World of Air MaxUnited States
Cultural ExperienceShortlistAKQA LondonBrahmaBeer BetBrazil
Use of Social NetworksShortlistBBDO New YorkFordMach DropsUnited States
Use of Social NetworksYellow PencilFCB InfernoThe Big Issue / LinkedInRaising ProfilesUnited Kingdom
New Realities & Emerging MediaWood PencilWieden+Kennedy TokyoIKEA JapanIKEA Harajuku with ImmaJapan
Editing
FilmYellow PencilWork EditorialAppleThe Whole Working From Home ThingUnited States
FilmShortlistVCCPGreen & Black'sWildly. Deliciously. Organic.United Kingdom
FilmWood PencilTrim EditingNew York TimesThe Truth Is Essential: Life Needs TruthUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlist72andSunny AmsterdamThe Coca-Cola CompanyCoca-Cola - Open Like Never BeforeNetherlands
FilmShortlistFork Unstable MediaMerckMicroplastic JourneyGermany
FilmGraphite PencilStitchMacmillanMacmillan "Tender yet Tough"United Kingdom
FilmWood PencilDroga5 New YorkHennessyMaurice and the Black Bear SchoolUnited States
FilmShortlistDroga5 New YorkFacebookBorn In QuarantineUnited States
FilmShortlistnew-landVolvoVolvo - A Million MoreSweden
FilmShortlistnew-land CopenhagenScandinavian AirlinesWe Are TravellersDenmark
FilmGraphite PencilThe New York TimesThe New York TimesMegan Thee StallionUnited States
FilmGraphite PencilBBDO Group GermanyUNICEF Deutschland#ENDviolence "More Than a Mark"Germany
FilmWood PencilArts & Letters CreativeNBA / ESPNNBA on ESPN - It's NBA on ESPN TimeUnited States
FilmShortlistPublicis ConseilSTOP VEOSTOP VEO ? THE WORDS I WON?T SAYFrance
FilmShortlistForsman & BodenforsVolvo CarThe ParentsSweden
FilmShortlistGoogle Brand StudioGoogleGoogle ? Year in Search 2020United States
EntertainmentShortlistModern PostVogueI Love New YorkUnited States
EntertainmentWood PencilStitchEpilepsy Research UKEpilepsy Research UKUnited Kingdom
EntertainmentGraphite PencilTrim at Cosmo StreetThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited States
Entertainment
IntegratedYellow PencilMcCann LondonMicrosoft / XboxThe Birth of Gaming TourismUnited Kingdom
Scripted Short FormGraphite PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
Scripted Short FormWood PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
Scripted Long FormGraphite PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
Scripted Long FormShortlistTBWA/Media Arts Lab (LA)AppleShot on iPhone ? Vertical CinemaUnited States
Scripted Long FormGraphite PencilPublicis ConseilStop VeoThe Words I Won't SayFrance
Scripted Long FormShortlistSour BangkokPhiboonchai Maepranom Thai Chili PasteMaepranomThailand
Scripted Long FormYellow PencilBiscuit Filmworks / RevolverBrawl StarsStarr ParkUnited States
Scripted Long FormGraphite PencilAfricaSporTVLet Her RunBrazil
Scripted Long FormShortlistForsman & Bodenfors GothenburgGeneration PepDance 10.000Sweden
Non-Scripted Long FormShortlistDroga5 New YorkHennessyMaurice and The Black Bear SchoolUnited States
Non-Scripted Long FormShortlistAnomaly TorontoAB InBevUnderplayedCanada
ExperientialYellow PencilMcCann LondonMicrosoft / XboxThe Birth of Gaming TourismUnited Kingdom
ExperientialWood PencilDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsCantennaUnited States
ExperientialWood PencilDDB ChicagoMiller LiteFarewell, Work Holiday PartiesUnited States
ExperientialShortlistDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsBig Game DreamUnited States
AudioGraphite PencilEdelman New YorkUnileverA New Jingle for a New EraUnited States
User ParticipationShortlistDDB Group GermanyReporters Without Borders (RSF)The Uncensored LibraryGermany
User ParticipationGraphite PencilFCB New YorkMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersShortlistFCB ChicagoChicago Public LibraryLive from the LibraryUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersWood PencilAKQA Sao PauloDeezerSilenceBrazil
Low BudgetGraphite PencilNORD DDB StockholmElgiganten DenmarkVAR DiscountSweden
Low BudgetShortlistMischief @ No Fixed AddressRepresentUsDictatorsUnited States
Low BudgetWood PencilPublicis ConseilFace a l'IncesteTwo Monsters in My StoryFrance
Experiential
CommunityGraphite PencilPublicis ConseilRenaultRenault - Village ElectriqueFrance
CommunityWood PencilGUT São PauloMercado LivreFeed ParadeBrazil
CommunityShortlistMcCann Londonadidas3 Bar SuperstarUnited Kingdom
CommunityBlack PencilMcCann New YorkMastercardTrue NameUnited States
CommunityWood PencilFCB ChicagoCity of ChicagoBoards of ChangeUnited States
CommunityYellow PencilSaatchi & Saatchi MelbourneThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
CommunityShortlistR/GA New York / Momentum WorldwideVerizonVerizon - Fortnite StadiumUnited States
CommunityYellow PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without BordersThe Uncensored LibraryGermany
CommunityWood PencilRethinkMolson CoorsMake It CanadianCanada
CommunityWood PencilVMLY&RWendy'sSuper Wendy's WorldUnited States
Exhibitions & Trade ShowsShortlistWieden+Kennedy TokyoNetflix KoreaThe Massacre Of KingdomJapan
Exhibitions & Trade ShowsGraphite PencilBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
RetailWood PencilPublicis ItalyDieselEnjoy Before ReturningItaly
RetailGraphite PencilAKQA SwedenH&MH&M LooopUnited Kingdom
RetailWood PencilRethink CanadaKraft Heinz CanadaPour PerfectlyCanada
Public SpacesShortlistBBH New YorkChiefChief & NWHM Glass Ceiling BreakerUnited States
Public SpacesShortlistDDB ChicagoMiller LiteFarewell, Work Holiday PartiesUnited States
Out-of-HomeWood PencilCHE Proximity SydneyInsurance Australia Group (IAG)SlowaysAustralia
Out-of-HomeShortlistForsman & Bodenfors GothenburgVästtrafikNo Douche BagSweden
Out-of-HomeShortlistFCB ChicagoCity of ChicagoBoards of ChangeUnited States
Out-of-HomeWood Pencilthe community MiamiOREOThe OREO Doomsday VaultUnited States
Out-of-HomeWood PencilFamous InnovationsRadio ZindagiThe ApplegramIndia
Out-of-HomeShortlistBETC ParisDroit de RegardThe Eye Opening TestFrance
Out-of-HomeShortlistMullenLowe DubaiUAE Government Media OfficeDouble MoonUnited Arab Emirates
Online ExperiencesGraphite PencilAKQA Sao PauloBeck'sBeck's FrequencyBrazil
Online ExperiencesWood PencilR/GA New York / Momentum WorldwideVerizonVerizon - Fortnite StadiumUnited States
Online ExperiencesShortlistDAVID MadridBurger KingThe Menu CourtSpain
Online ExperiencesShortlistSS+K / Peel IcelandBusiness IcelandLooks Like You Need to Let It OutUnited States
Online ExperiencesShortlistWunderman Thompson DubaiBoseNoise-O-MeterUnited Arab Emirates
Online ExperiencesShortlistTBWA SydneyTourism New ZealandPLAY NZAustralia
Use of Talent & InfluencersShortlistJust For FunPornhubGive a F**k, Get a F**kUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleThe Clean Jersey SwapUnited States
Use of TechnologyShortlistMullenLowe DubaiThe Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global InitiativesThe World?s Tallest Donation BoxUnited Arab Emirates
Use of TechnologyYellow Penciladam&eveDDBadidasGMR - Play ConnectedUnited Kingdom
New Realities & Emerging MediaGraphite PencilSpotifySpotifyAlone With MeUnited States
Film
Social Commercial CampaignsWood PencilTBWA\Media Arts Lab Los AngelesAppleShot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical CinemaUnited States
Social Commercial CampaignsShortlistDroga5 LondonSetappDon't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp.United Kingdom
Social Commercials Under 30 SecondsShortlistBBDO New YorkMars Chocolate North AmericaKarenUnited States
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsYellow PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsShortlistAKQA Sao PauloNetflixWe Watched It AllBrazil
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsShortlistCHE Proximity SydneyGeneaWhere Babies Come FromAustralia
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsWood PencilAfricaSporTVLet Her RunBrazil
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsShortlistHeimat BerlinDie Kulturellen Erben e.V. BerlinCultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"Germany
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi NZGlobal WomenA Career-Limiting CampaignNew Zealand
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsShortlistDAVID São PauloBurger KingLate Night StoresBrazil
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsShortlistDroga5 New YorkFacebookBorn In QuarantineUnited States
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsShortlistOgilvy MumbaiSavlonSavlon - The ArtistIndia
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsWood PencilGoodby Silverstein & PartnersGoogle / United Nations / Tribeca EnterprisesLife Below WaterUnited States
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsShortlistDroga5 LondonSetappSnakeUnited Kingdom
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsGraphite PencilIndiana ProductionCoordownThe Hiring ChainItaly
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsShortlistThe GateChildlineChildline - Nobody Is NormalUnited Kingdom
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsShortlistSquarespaceSquarespaceLaunch ItUnited States
Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsYellow PencilPublicis ItalyDieselFrancescaItaly
TV/VOD Commercial CampaignsShortlistDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsMiller Lite "Beer Me" CampaignUnited States
TV/VOD Commercial CampaignsWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New ZealandGlobal WomenA Career Limiting CampaignNew Zealand
TV/VOD Commercial CampaignsWood PencilArnold WorldwideProgressive InsuranceDr RickUnited States
TV/VOD Commercial CampaignsShortlistDroga5 LondonAmazonA Voice Is All You NeedUnited Kingdom
TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 SecondsWood PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 SecondsShortlistBBDO New YorkMars Chocolate North AmericaFirst VisitorsUnited States
TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 SecondsShortlistAppleAppleiPhone 12 - Make Movies Like The MoviesUnited States
TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 SecondsShortlistArnold WorldwideProgressive InsuranceDr Rick "Group Outing"United States
TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 SecondsShortlistSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleJason Alexander HoodieUnited States
TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 SecondsShortlistMischief @ No Fixed AddressKraft HeinzSend NoodsUnited States
TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsGraphite PencilAMV BBDOMacmillan Cancer SupportTender And ToughUnited Kingdom
TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsShortlistBiscuit FilmworksMeow WolfOmega Mart: Grand OpeningUnited States
TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsGraphite PencilLucky GeneralsAmazonAlexa's BodyUnited Kingdom
TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsShortlistHeimat BerlinDie Kulturellen Erben e.V. BerlinCultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"Germany
TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsWood PencilSaturday MorningProcter & Gamble CorporateThe LookUnited States
TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsShortlistDroga5 LondonAmazonIroningUnited Kingdom
TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsWood PencilRiff Raff FilmsBurberryFestive / BurberryUnited Kingdom
TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsShortlistTBWA\Media Arts Lab LAAppleAirPods Pro ? JumpUnited States
TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsWood PencilWieden+Kennedy PortlandNikeYou Can't Stop UsUnited States
TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 SecondsShortlistAMV BBDOMacmillan Cancer SupportWhatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 SecondsYellow PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 SecondsGraphite PencilDroga5 New YorkThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited States
TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 SecondsGraphite PencilSuperprime FilmsAppleVertical CinemaUnited States
TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 SecondsYellow PencilPublicis ItalyDieselFrancescaItaly
Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsShortlistDroga5 LondonAmazonIroningUnited Kingdom
Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsYellow PencilPublicis ItalyDieselFrancescaItaly
Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsShortlistSaturday MorningProcter & GambleThe LookUnited States
Other ScreensGraphite PencilAMV BBDOMacmillan Cancer SupportWhatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
PromotionsShortlistAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
PromotionsWood PencilTranslation / ESPNCWState FarmThe Last Dance Deep FakeUnited States
TacticalShortlistBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
TacticalShortlistAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
TacticalWood PencilAfricaSporTVLet Her RunBrazil
TacticalWood PencilAppleAppleThe Whole Working-From-Home ThingUnited States
TacticalShortlistOgilvy MumbaiSavlonSavlon - The ArtistIndia
TacticalShortlistESPNCW / TranslationState FarmThe Last Dance Deep FakeUnited States
InteractiveShortlistDAVID São PauloBurger KingQR WhopperBrazil
InnovationShortlistTBWA\Media Arts Lab Los AngelesAppleShot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical CinemaUnited States
InnovationWood PencilMozga StudioEnjoyable Ageing Charity FoundationDisappearing StoriesRussian Federation
InnovationShortlistMischief @ No Fixed AddressRepresentUsDictatorsUnited States
Low BudgetShortlistMischief @ No Fixed AddressRepresentUsDictatorsUnited States
Low BudgetShortlistHeimat BerlinDie Kulturellen Erben e.V. BerlinCultural Heirs "Voice of the Wall"Germany
Low BudgetShortlistPublicis ConseilFace a l'IncesteTwo Monsters in My StoryFrance
Low BudgetShortlistLucky GeneralsYorkshire TeaSocial Distancing TeapotUnited Kingdom
Low BudgetShortlistGoodby Silverstein & PartnersCourageous Conversation Global FoundationNot a GunUnited States
Future Impact
DesignShortlistBBDO GuerreroBBDO GuerreroThe Dissolving BottlePhilippines
DesignFuture Impact PencilGoogleGoogleGuidelineUnited States
DesignShortlistCairaCairaCairaUnited States
DesignShortlistHiroki SatoKicoKico - Hearing Agency for Hard-of-Hearing PeopleNetherlands
DesignShortlistGet Better BooksGreat Ormond Street Hospital for Sick ChildrenInteractive Health Books to Support Sick ChildrenUnited Kingdom
DesignFuture Impact PencilArea 23WoojerSICK BEATSUnited States
Design / StudentShortlistGiorgia Maria MalandrinoUniversitiesGeoidentity: Logging the BorderItaly
Design / StudentShortlistXi He, Ye Yuan, Ye Yi Hong, Xi Zheng, Zhe Xin Feng, Xin SongAi CardiologistAi CardiologistChina
InitiativeShortlistDLX Design Lab & Sugano LabUshioda foundationAicomJapan
InitiativeFuture Impact PencilSaatchi & Saatchi WellnessTikkun Olam Makers: TOMThe Prescription Paper Pill BottleUnited States
InitiativeShortlistUncle GreyCanonTruthmarkDenmark
InitiativeFuture Impact PencilTransform CreativePort of BergenEnvironmental Port IndexUnited Kingdom
Initiative / StudentShortlistMiami Ad School EuropeUber EatsPurple Pizza ProjectGermany
Initiative / StudentFuture Impact PencilAman SoinGoogleGoogle AccessCanada
Gaming
Brand IntegrationWood PencilVMLY&R Kansas CityWendy'sSuper Wendy's WorldUnited States
Brand IntegrationWood PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without Borders (RSF)The Uncensored LibraryGermany
Brand IntegrationWood PencilGrey LondonPringlesMeet FrankUnited Kingdom
Brand PartnershipShortlistUbisoft TorontoUbisoft UKWatch Dogs Legion X StormzyCanada
Brand PartnershipShortlistGrey LondonPringlesMeet FrankUnited Kingdom
Brand PartnershipGraphite Penciladam&eveDDBadidasadidas GMR - Play ConnectedUnited Kingdom
ExperientialWood PencilMcCann LondonMicrosoft / XboxThe Birth of Gaming TourismUnited Kingdom
ExperientialGraphite PencilDigital KitchenWarner Bros.The Joker?s EscapeUnited States
ExperientialShortlistWunderman Thompson Buenos AiresFundación Manos AbiertasThe Skin TradeArgentina
ExperientialGraphite Penciladam&eveNYCSamsungSamsung X CyberpunkUnited States
EducationalWood PencilVirtueThe DDR MuseumteAR down this WALLDenmark
EducationalYellow PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without Borders (RSF)The Uncensored LibraryGermany
EducationalShortlistAKQA SwedenMojangBlockdown SimulatorUnited Kingdom
New Realities & Emerging MediaShortlistVirtueThe DDR MuseumteAR down this WALLDenmark
Use of DataWood PencilVMLY&R MexicoSanofiKiddi WorldMexico
Graphic Design
IntegratedShortlistOgilvy TaiwanVogueUNI-FORMTaiwan
IntegratedWood PencilStudio Sutherl&Marcus Lyoni.DetroitUnited Kingdom
IntegratedShortlistOgilvy UK / Ogilvy TorontoUnileverCourage is BeautifulUnited Kingdom
IntegratedShortlistSuperunion LondonMove UnitedMove United - Redefining DisabilityUnited States
IntegratedShortlistLiaoDesignLavie Matérielle Bookstore20 YEARS 20 PEOPLE 20 STORIESChina
IntegratedGraphite PencilMilk New ZealandDéjà Pet FoodDéjà ? A Zero Waste Pet FoodNew Zealand
IntegratedShortlistBold NoAMojang StudiosMojang StudiosSweden
IntegratedShortlistMak-Kai Hang DesignTai Kwun Centre for Heritage and ArtsBOOKED: 2021Hong Kong
IntegratedGraphite PencilJones Knowles RitchieRestaurant Brands InternationalYour Way, Way BetterUnited States
IntegratedWood PencilCindy I-Hsuan WangThe Pier 2 Art CenterThe Story of ShapeSingapore
IntegratedShortlistFor The PeopleHumphreys Real EstateHumphreys Real EstateAustralia
IntegratedShortlistAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
IntegratedWood PencilOval GraphicHsinchu GovermentTaiwan Design Expo'20 in HsinchuTaiwan
PostersGraphite PencilLeo Burnett TorontoGender Creative Kids CanadaThe Genderless PosterCanada
PostersShortlistTBWA\ZurichMcDonald's Suisse Restaurants SarlMcDonald?s - FieldSwitzerland
PostersWood PencilMuchoOpenHood FilmsHomeroom SingleUnited States
PostersShortlistMcCann New YorkReckitt BenckiserBoring HeroesUnited States
PostersGraphite PencilLiaoDesignCITIC Press GroupArchitect Tadao AndoChina
PostersWood PencilShun MorikawaHACOYABoxthink "Outside the Box"Japan
PostersShortlistJones Knowles RitchieRestaurant Brands InternationalScreen Printing, Your WayUnited States
PostersWood PencilCheil Hong KongChupa ChupsJoy SticksHong Kong
PostersWood PencilPaul BelfordHow to Stop a Recurring DreamHow to Stop a Recurring DreamUnited Kingdom
PostersWood PencilLandor & FitchKellogg'sKellogg's: Reclaiming IconicityFrance
PostersShortlistINNOCEAN Worldwide BerlinFestival of Animation BerlinFestival of Animation BerlinGermany
PostersWood Pencil33 and BrandingMuQingHairstyle FigureChina
PostersShortlistDentsu TokyoNikkeiPersonal FuelJapan
PostersShortlistDentsu TokyoShikoku ShimbunSeven-hundred Views of Koi Fish ? Celebration of the Revival of Life in Ritsurin GardenJapan
PostersShortlistOsborne RossHousebound ProjectLIFE PosterUnited Kingdom
Annual ReportsWood PencilMailchimpMailchimpMailchimp Annual ReportUnited States
Catalogues & BrochuresShortlistPractice TheoryIn Plain WordsWhen Cooking Was a Crime: Masak in The Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80sSingapore
Catalogues & BrochuresWood PencilT-Change Design StudioKinakaal ForlagFjell Hav Poesi (Mountain Ocean Poetry?China
Catalogues & BrochuresWood PencilMilk New ZealandDéjà Pet FoodMax ? A Purebred Ultra Condensed TypefaceNew Zealand
Direct MailShortlistOgilvy Hong KongPizza Hut Hong KongPizza Hut x IKEA SÄVAHong Kong
Direct MailShortlistCreative ForagerWWF UKFood For ThoughtUnited Kingdom
StationeryWood PencilCollinsCrane Paper CompanyCrane StationeryUnited States
GamesShortlistRethinkKraft Heinz CanadaHeinz Ketchup PuzzleCanada
Applied Print GraphicsWood PencilStudio Sutherl&Boss BoxPencil BoxUnited Kingdom
Applied Print GraphicsShortlistJones Knowles RitchieRestaurant Brands InternationalYour Uniform, Your WayUnited States
Applied Print GraphicsGraphite PencilRavenshaw StudiosSusan SanterJohan Santer Order of ServiceUnited Kingdom
Applied Print GraphicsShortlistTBWA\RAADThe Lebanese ArmyPeaceCamoUnited Arab Emirates
Applied Print GraphicsWood PencilOsborne RossThe Royal MintJohn Logie Baird Commemorative 50pUnited Kingdom
Applied Print GraphicsShortlistLOLA MullenLoweUnileverMagnum XXL Towel CollectionSpain
Applied Print GraphicsGraphite PencilFor The PeopleStory EspressoStory EspressoAustralia
Applied Print GraphicsShortlistSupple StudioFRAHM JacketsFRAHM ? Tough BeautifulUnited Kingdom
Motion DesignShortlistNot RealNikeNike - Gumball PackArgentina
Motion DesignWood PencilMRM WorldwideTommee TippeeNipplevisionUnited Kingdom
Motion DesignWood PencilJones Knowles RitchieRestaurant Brands InternationalMovement, Your WayUnited States
Motion DesignWood PencilTBWA\Chiat\Day LAThe Recording AcademyRecords of CreditUnited States
Websites & AppsShortlistNorgram®SPACE10Everyday ExperimentsDenmark
Websites & AppsShortlistAppleApplewatchOS 7 Watch FacesUnited States
Websites & AppsShortlistClemenger BBDO New ZealandNew Zealand Human Rights CommissionVoice of RacismNew Zealand
Data VisualisationShortlistSpotifySpotifyYour 2020 WrappedUnited States
Data VisualisationShortlistSpotifySpotifyAlone With MeUnited States
Data VisualisationWood PencilServiceplan GermanyMETERMeltdown FlagsGermany
Data VisualisationGraphite PencilPeter ØrntoftCBS NewsCBS News Stamp CollectionDenmark
Data VisualisationShortlistMcCann LondonHelp For Heroes40,000 StrongUnited Kingdom
Data VisualisationShortlistHugeSpotifySpotify Wrapped For AdvertisersUnited States
EnvironmentalWood PencilONCETUDIOWenzhou-Kean UniversityGe HeKai Hall WayfindingChina
EnvironmentalYellow PencilSnøhettaGroupe Le MondeGroupe Le Monde Signage SystemNorway
EnvironmentalWood PencilSuperunionWPPAmsteldokNetherlands
EnvironmentalShortlistSiloMunicipality of the HagueBicycle Parking Garage The HagueNetherlands
Self PromotionShortlistFictionist StudioFictionist StudioOx in a BoxMalaysia
Self PromotionShortlistMusicMusicMusic?s ?Goodbye 2020? Party CannonsUnited Kingdom
Self PromotionShortlistStudio Sutherl&Studio Sutherl&National ReconstructionUnited Kingdom
Self PromotionShortlistLarkLark2021 Christmas CardsUnited Kingdom
Self PromotionShortlistPencil StudioPencil StudioLucky for someUnited Kingdom
Self PromotionShortlistOgilvy LondonOgilvy UKLockdown in a BookUnited Kingdom
Self PromotionShortlistDentsu TecDentsu TecDentsu Tec On/Off PamphletJapan
Self PromotionShortlistDentsu TecDentsu TecFresh Ingredients and Brushed Up SkillsJapan
Illustration
IntegratedShortlistJones Knowles RitchieRestaurant Brands InternationalIllustrated, Your WayUnited States
IntegratedGraphite PencilLeo Burnett MadridProcter & GambleThe Most Epic Seafaring Legend Ever ToldSpain
IntegratedGraphite PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
IntegratedShortlistMullenLowe SSP3Ab Inbev#TakeMeBackColombia
IntegratedGraphite PencilCollinsRobinhoodRobinhood IllustrationUnited States
DigitalGraphite PencilMailchimpMailchimpMailchimp Annual ReportUnited States
PostersShortlistHavas Hong KongJane Goodall InstituteChimpanicHong Kong
PostersWood PencilKoiso DesignKoiso DesignEDO 2220Japan
PostersWood PencilCossetteAmnesty InternationalWrite For Your RightsCanada
PostersWood PencilMcCann New YorkReckitt BenckiserBoring HeroesUnited States
PostersWood PencilLeo Burnett LondonMcDonald'sLight OnUnited Kingdom
PressShortlistMutantFlairHappy EndingBelgium
PressWood PencilTBWA\ParisLe Chocolat des FrançaisOnly Keep the Best of FranceFrance
Printed MaterialsGraphite PencilIndego DesignNaughty RollImbalanceMacao
Printed MaterialsWood PencilDentsuNikkeiPersonal FuelJapan
Printed MaterialsWood PencilNB StudioThe Royal MailRoyal Mail StampsUnited Kingdom
PublicationsWood PencilTenmilliontimes DesignThe Oriental PressShade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys)China
PublicationsYellow PencilVanity FairVanity FairBreonna Taylor - September 2020 Cover IllustrationUnited States
PublicationsShortlistMarta Cerdà AlimbauVogue SpainVogueSpain
EnvironmentalWood PencilBBH New YorkChiefChief & NWHM Glass Ceiling BreakerUnited States
AnimatedWood PencilKinMailchimpBig Change Starts SmallUnited States
AnimatedYellow PencilAKQACasa Vivi and Casa AnastáciaBlue LightBrazil
Impact
Advertising / BrandsWood PencilVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
Advertising / BrandsGraphite PencilFCB CanadaBMOFinancial FairnessCanada
Advertising / BrandsShortlistMcCann DetroitGeneral MotorsNo Way NorwayUnited States
Advertising / BrandsShortlistGrito & TBWA Buenos AiresArcos DoradosJuliArgentina
Advertising / BrandsShortlistBuutvrij for LifeIKEAIKEA - Bring Back FridayNetherlands
Advertising / BrandsWood PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
Advertising / BrandsShortlistGrey Advertising WPP Team LiquidDistell#DecoloniseAutocorrectSouth Africa
Advertising / BrandsWood PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
Advertising / NonprofitsWood PencilDUDECommunities for DevelopmentMoney Makes MoneyUnited Kingdom
Design / BrandsShortlistFarm StockholmDoconomyThe 2030 CalculatorSweden
Design / BrandsGraphite PencilCheil SpainSamsungTallkSpain
Design / BrandsGraphite PencilOgilvy PolandLEGOLEGO Green InstructionsPoland
Design / NonprofitsWood PencilAKQA CopenhagenOlafur EliassonEarth SpeakrUnited Kingdom
Design / NonprofitsWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi AustraliaThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
Design / Other EnterprisesWood PencilSuperunion + NotplaNotplaNotpla - Making Packaging DisappearUnited Kingdom
Initiatives / BrandsWood PencilFCB Chicago & FCB New YorkAnheuser-BuschContract for ChangeUnited States
Initiatives / BrandsWood PencilFCB CanadaBMOFinancial FairnessCanada
Initiatives / BrandsGraphite PencilLola-MullenLoweUnileverIt's On UsSpain
Initiatives / BrandsShortlistOgilvy PakistanTelenor PakistanNaming the Invisible by Digital Birth RegistrationPakistan
Initiatives / BrandsShortlistWunderman Thompson PerúScotiabankBank on EqualityPeru
Initiatives / BrandsShortlistWunderman Thompson ParisEcoxEmergency BikesFrance
Initiatives / BrandsShortlistGoogle Brand StudioGoogleSearch Black-ownedUnited States
Initiatives / BrandsWood PencilDroga5 New YorkRed Wing Shoes#LaborDayOnUnited States
Initiatives / BrandsShortlistGrey ArgentinaItaú ArgentinaPensions DeliveryArgentina
Initiatives / NonprofitsWood PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
Initiatives / NonprofitsShortlistTriadNational Muslim CollectiveInherit his Name - Inherit his WaySri Lanka
Initiatives / NonprofitsWood PencilFCB InfernoThe Big Issue / LinkedinRaising ProfilesUnited Kingdom
Initiatives / NonprofitsGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi AustraliaThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
Initiatives / Other EnterprisesShortlistGoodby Silverstein & PartnersGoodby Silverstein & PartnersRespond2Racism?First-Responder Twitter BotUnited States
Local SolutionShortlistBETC ParisAuberge des MigrantsMigrants on AmazonFrance
Local SolutionShortlistOgilvy PakistanTelenor PakistanNaming the Invisible by Digital Birth RegistrationPakistan
Local SolutionShortlistTBWA\España MadridMcDonald'sBig GoodSpain
Local SolutionWood PencilGrey ArgentinaItaú ArgentinaPensions DeliveryArgentina
Local SolutionShortlistVMLY&R BrasilStarbucks BrasilI AmBrazil
Sustained SolutionGraphite PencilBBDO IndiaProcter and Gamble IndiaAriel #ShareTheLoad Long TermIndia
Integrated
Small BusinessGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkWomen in FilmFor Your ConsiderationUnited States
Large BusinessShortlistAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
Large BusinessShortlistCHE Proximity SydneyInsurance Australia GroupNRMA First SaturdayAustralia
Large BusinessShortlistBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
Large BusinessGraphite PencilR/GA CaliforniaRedditReddit - Up The VoteUnited States
Large BusinessGraphite PencilLeo Burnett ChicagoKraft HeinzLittlest BailoutUnited States
Large BusinessShortlistBuzzmanBURGER KING® FranceBurger King & FriendsFrance
Large BusinessWood PencilVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
Large BusinessWood PencilGoogle Brand StudioGoogleSearch Black-ownedUnited States
Large BusinessShortlistNORD DDB StockholmElgiganten DenmarkVAR DiscountSweden
Large BusinessWood PencilMischief @ No Fixed AddressKraft HeinzSend NoodsUnited States
Established CampaignsShortlistApple / TBWA\Media Arts LabAppleHometown ? Shot on iPhone by Phillip YoumansUnited States
Collaborative CampaignsYellow PencilMcCann LondonMicrosoft / XboxThe Birth of Gaming TourismUnited Kingdom
Collaborative CampaignsWood PencilPSOneThe J.M. Smucker Company#JifvsGIFUnited States
Collaborative CampaignsShortlistFCB ChicagoCity of ChicagoBoards of ChangeUnited States
Collaborative CampaignsShortlistFCB New YorkMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
Collaborative CampaignsGraphite PencilGrey New YorkPringlesTrapped In AdvertisingUnited States
Content Led CampaignsShortlistDroga5 New YorkAd CouncilSeize The AwkwardUnited States
Content Led CampaignsShortlistSpecial Group New ZealandEvery Kiwi Vote CountsMeddle in the New Zealand ElectionNew Zealand
Magazine & Newspaper Design
Trade MagazinesShortlistEye MagazineFedrigoniPulpUnited Kingdom
Consumer MagazinesWood Pencilla Repubblicala RepubblicaSaluteItaly
Consumer MagazinesWood PencilThe New York TimesThe New York Times MagazineGreat PerformersUnited States
Independent MagazinesShortlistNanjing Han Qing Tang DesignJiangsu Art MuseumJi XuChina
Independent MagazinesWood PencilBuffalo ZineBuffalo ZineBuffalo Zine No. 11United Kingdom
Independent MagazinesWood PencilKinetic SingaporeHolycrap.sgRubbish No.10 No Time For MelancholySingapore
Independent MagazinesShortlistSimon Morris, Gill Partington and Adam SmythSimon Morris, Gill Partington and Adam SmythInscription: the Journal of Material Text -Theory, Practice, HistoryUnited Kingdom
Independent MagazinesShortlistPractice TheoryIn Plain WordsWhen Cooking was a Crime: Masak in the Singapore Prisons, 1970s?80sSingapore
Independent MagazinesWood PencilPentagram DesignPort Magazine413United Kingdom
Independent MagazinesWood PencilZak GroupFactFactUnited Kingdom
Independent MagazinesGraphite PencilBuffalo ZineBuffalo ZineBuffalo Zine No. 10United Kingdom
Independent MagazinesWood PencilEsperanto MediaEsperanto MediaESP Cultural MagazineJapan
Independent MagazinesWood PencilBP&OBP&OLogoArchive AkogareUnited Kingdom
Magazine Front CoversWood PencilVanity FairVanity FairHollywood 2021 CoverUnited States
Magazine Front CoversGraphite PencilThe New York TimesThe New York Times MagazineThe New York Times Magazine CoversUnited States
Magazine Spreads & SectionsWood PencilVanity FairVanity FairOn With the Show! (Hollywood 2021 Portfolio)United States
NewspapersShortlistThe New York TimesThe New York Times MagazineThe New York Times Mag Labs Special SectionsUnited States
NewspapersYellow PencilThe New York TimesThe New York Times MagazineThe New York Times for KidsUnited States
Newspaper Spreads & SectionsWood PencilDentsu TokyoShikoku ShimbunSeven-hundred Views of Koi Fish ? Celebration of the Revival of Life in Ritsurin GardenJapan
Newspaper Spreads & SectionsWood PencilSouth China Morning Post PublishersSouth China Morning Post PublishersArrested DevelopmentHong Kong
Special IssuesShortlistPit MagazinePit MagazinePit 08 - The Sausage SpecialUnited Kingdom
Special IssuesWood PencilRethink CanadaIKEA CanadaIKEA The Last CatalogueCanada
Special IssuesWood PencilNanjing Han Qing Tang DesignGuangxi Normal University Press GroupPulchra2020China
Special IssuesWood PencilPorto RochaNetflixNetflix TudumUnited States
Special IssuesWood PencilNiiiiiceJavier BidezabalVirusUnited States
Special IssuesWood PencilDentsuSaitama CityHidden Art SightamaJapan
Media
IntegratedGraphite PencilDroga5 New YorkRed Wing Shoes#LaborDayOnUnited States
IntegratedWood PencilVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
IntegratedWood PencilR/GAShopifySupporting IndependentsUnited States
SocialWood PencilFCB&FiRe SpainNetflixUnboxingSpain
SocialWood PencilSpecial Group New ZealandEvery Kiwi Vote CountsMeddle in the New Zealand ElectionNew Zealand
SocialWood PencilVenables Bell & PartnersReebok#ZigTheRunwayUnited States
SocialShortlist140Verizon#NotDoneUnited States
SocialShortlistMULLEN LOWE SSP3AB InBevShe SpeaksColombia
MobileWood PencilGoodby Silverstein & PartnersFrito-Lay North AmericaCheetos Snap to StealUnited States
MobileShortlistOgilvy Brasiladidas do BrasilSpot The StationBrazil
MobileShortlistTBWA\Media Arts LabAppleShot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical CinemaUnited States
DirectYellow PencilSaatchi & Saatchi AustraliaThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
DirectShortlistCheil WorldwideKorean National Police AgencyHope TapeKorea, Republic of
DirectWood PencilCHE ProximityInsurance Australia GroupNRMA First SaturdayAustralia
DirectWood PencilCHE ProximityInsurance Australia GroupHelp! The GameAustralia
DirectGraphite PencilFCB Chicago / FCB New YorkAnheuser-BuschContract for ChangeUnited States
DirectShortlistBETC ParisAuberge des MigrantsMigrants on AmazonFrance
Press & OutdoorShortlistDavid MiamiBurger KingHomes of the WhopperUnited States
Press & OutdoorWood PencilWe BelieversStillhouse SpiritsUnbreakable OOHUnited States
Press & OutdoorGraphite PencilAfricaFolha de S.Paulo NewspaperThe Most Valuable NewsBrazil
Press & OutdoorShortlistHavas DubaiLEGO Saudi StoresLEGO News RebuiltUnited Arab Emirates
Press & OutdoorShortlistDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsCalorie Burning URLUnited States
Press & OutdoorWood PencilServiceplan GermanyMAPALove CrossingsGermany
Radio & AudioShortlistAKQA MelbourneTennis AustraliaAction AudioAustralia
Radio & AudioGraphite PencilPublicis ItalyBarillaPlaylist TimerItaly
Radio & AudioShortlistRothco, Part of Accenture InteractiveWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
FilmWood PencilSpecial Group AustraliaUber EatsUber Eats No RepeatsAustralia
FilmWood PencilR/GA CaliforniaRedditReddit - Superb OwlUnited States
FilmWood PencilLola-MullenLoweUnileverIt's On UsSpain
FilmWood PencilClemenger BBDO WellingtonWaka Kotahi NZ Transport AgencyThe UnsaidNew Zealand
EntertainmentShortlistDDB Group GermanyReporters Without BordersThe Uncensored LibraryGermany
EntertainmentYellow PencilFCB NYMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
EntertainmentShortlistVMLY&R Kansas CityWendy'sNow That You Mention UsUnited States
Events & StuntsShortlistClemenger BBDO, SydneyRexonaPitvertisingAustralia
Events & StuntsGraphite PencilBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
Events & StuntsWood PencilPages BBDOSirenaStrike Out CancerDominican Republic
Events & StuntsWood PencilStendahlsGöteborg Film FestivalThe Isolated CinemaSweden
Events & StuntsWood PencilRethink CanadaKraft Heinz CanadaHeinz Ketchup PuzzleCanada
RetailWood PencilLeo Burnett ColombiaFalabella Colombia3362 falabella.comColombia
RetailWood PencilMemac Ogilvy DubaiAl Futtaim IKEABuy With Your TimeUnited Arab Emirates
InteractionWood PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without BordersThe Uncensored LibraryGermany
InteractionWood PencilCHE ProximitySamsungSamsung MicrocodesAustralia
InteractionGraphite PencilBBDO New YorkColor of ChangePedestal ProjectUnited States
InteractionWood PencilDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsCalorie Burning URLUnited States
InteractionShortlistBETC Paris13ème RueThe Underground PremièreFrance
CollaborationWood PencilMullenLowe SSP3Ab InbevThe Beer Cap ProjectColombia
CollaborationShortlistWunderman Thompson ParisEcoxEmergency BikesFrance
CollaborationGraphite PencilFCB NYMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersGraphite PencilSaatchi & SaatchiProcter & GambleThe Clean Jersey SwapUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersShortlistSky CreativeSky SportsWhere's Gary?United Kingdom
Music Videos
NarrativeShortlistAbby Priest SwedenThe Swedish Heartchild FoundationDante's HeartbeatsSweden
NarrativeShortlistTelescope Films CanadaSimon LeozaSimon Leoza ? La NuéeCanada
NarrativeShortlistWieden+Kennedy TokyoDead OceansKhruangbin ? So We Won?t ForgetJapan
NarrativeWood PencilDIVISION FranceUniversal MusicDISCLOSURE ? My HighFrance
PerformanceShortlistDoomsday / FRIEND LondonFKA TwigsSad DayUnited States
ConceptWood PencilPrettybird UKPiero PirupaBraindeadUnited Kingdom
ConceptShortlistIconoclast FranceWoodkidWoodkid ? GoliathFrance
ConceptShortlistMJZ LARoneRoom With a ViewUnited States
AnimatedShortlistHornet USFuture IslandsFuture Islands ? For SureUnited States
DirectionShortlistSomesuch & Co LondonColdplayColdplay ? Trouble in TownUnited Kingdom
DirectionGraphite PencilTelescope Films CanadaSimon LeozaSimon Leoza ? La NuéeCanada
DirectionShortlistPRIMO / Bungard Film / Eighty4Ferran PalauFlora ? CaicSpain
DirectionShortlistBacon CopenhagenBoy Pabloboy pablo ? hey girlNorway
DirectionGraphite PencilCANADA LondonRosalía, Travis ScottRosalía & Travis Scott ? TKNUnited States
DirectionWood PencilDoomsday / FRIEND LondonFKA TwigsSad DayUnited States
DirectionGraphite PencilDIVISION FranceUniversal MusicDISCLOSURE ? My HighFrance
DirectionShortlistDIVISION FranceEEDA Landscaping LLCFlatbush Zombies ? AfterlifeFrance
DirectionShortlistSomesuch & Co LondonRiz Ahmed / WePresentsRiz Ahmed ? The Long GoodbyeUnited Kingdom
DirectionShortlistBacon CopenhagenActive ChildColor MeDenmark
DirectionGraphite PencilMJZ LARoneRoom With a ViewUnited States
CinematographyShortlistTelescope Films CanadaSimon LeozaSimon Leoza ? La NuéeCanada
CinematographyShortlistBIRTH FranceYseultYseult ? BAD BOYFrance
CinematographyWood PencilPRIMO / Bungard Film / Eighty4Ferran PalauFlora ? CaicSpain
CinematographyShortlistIconoclast FranceWoodkidWoodkid ? GoliathFrance
EditingShortlistDIVISION FranceUniversal MusicDISCLOSURE ? My HighFrance
EditingWood PencilStitch LondonThe Rolling StonesThe Rolling Stones ? Criss CrossUnited Kingdom
EditingShortlistAdeus Films13 BlockTieksFrance
EditingWood PencilGround Work LondonPartisan RecordsIdles ? WarUnited Kingdom
Visual EffectsWood PencilIconoclast FranceWoodkidWoodkid ? GoliathFrance
Visual EffectsGraphite PencilDIVISION FranceEEDA Landscaping LLCFlatbush Zombies ? AfterlifeFrance
Visual EffectsWood PencilBaconX CopenhagenActive ChildColor MeDenmark
Production DesignWood PencilBIRTH FranceMeryem AboulouafaMeryem Aboulouafa ? DeeplyFrance
Production DesignShortlistFRIEND LondonLondon GrammarLose Your HeadUnited Kingdom
StylingShortlistPulse Films LondonVogue ItaliaSINE'GALItaly
Low BudgetGraphite PencilObject & AnimalSmall Town SupersoundKelly Lee Owens ft. JJ Cale ? CornerUnited Kingdom
Low BudgetWood PencilCOMPULSORY.Jurdan BryantJurdan Bryant ? Words for ThomasUnited Kingdom
Low BudgetShortlistStink Sao PauloMédicos Del Mundo EspanhaBallerina SoldierBrazil
Next
Next CreativeNext PencilHans AugustenborgPromote Your Local, Cold Bali, Canairi, VolvoHans AugustenborgDenmark
Next CreativeNext ShortlistJack Gravatt and Till DittmersEvery Kiwi Vote Counts, Optus, Partners Life, GuinnessJack Gravatt and Till DittmersNew Zealand
Next CreativeNext ShortlistCharlotte Alford, Lucy Donaghadidas, Intersport, The Art Pass, Animal Crossing, The Case for HerCharlotte Alford & Lucy DonaghUnited Kingdom
Next CreativeNext ShortlistBen MuckensturmReddit, DickiesBen MuckensturmUnited States
Next CreativeNext PencilNoah Bramme, Andreas KarlssonTalita, Maurten, 7-Eleven, Clear ChannelNoah Bramme & Andreas KarlssonSweden
Next DesignerNext ShortlistSam CornwallMiki Megumi, Emma Baines, Stephanie Bowker, Kerstin LudwigSam CornwallUnited Kingdom
Next DesignerNext PencilYinan LyuLINX,Calx Station,Z WAVE DesignYinan LyuChina
Next DesignerNext PencilHaocheng ZhangUAL, LCF, Personal Project, Laojun MountainHaocheng ZhangChina
Next DesignerNext ShortlistMaximilian Mauracher, David RindlisbacherEntkunstung, POOL, New DawnMaximilian Mauracher & David RindlisbacherGermany
Next DirectorNext ShortlistPulse FilmsUMGAlex Motlhabane & Lewis LeviUnited Kingdom
Next DirectorNext ShortlistZornitsa Dimitrovastopthetraffik, McDonald'sZornitsa DimitrovaGermany
Next DirectorNext PencilMitch KalisaDirty Danger, SXSWMitch KalisaUnited Kingdom
Next DirectorNext PencilMartin FurzeNew Lives, The Mary Foundation DenmarkMartin FurzeDenmark
Next DirectorNext ShortlistFenn O'MeallyBYREDO, Texas x Wu-Tang ClanFenn O'MeallyUnited Kingdom
Next DirectorNext ShortlistChristian SchillingDuracell / My SpringChristian SchillingGermany
Next IllustratorNext ShortlistInga ZiemeleQuickframe, Mummu, Secret 7"Inga ZiemeleUnited Kingdom
Next IllustratorNext PencilEva CremersPull&Bear, Breaks Agency, Nike, LemonadeEva CremersNetherlands
Next IllustratorNext PencilSimo LiuSelf Promotion, Medium, Harvard Business Review, The Washington Post MagazineSimo LiuUnited States
Next PhotographerNext PencilMichelle WattSchön, Blanc, Capture One, SonyMichelle WattUnited States
Packaging Design
LuxuryWood PencilAJOTOAJOTOThe Pen Packaging by AJOTOUnited Kingdom
LuxuryShortlistBedowMonachusMonachus ? A Dash of IstriaSweden
LuxuryShortlistAman ResortsAman ResortsEchoes of Aman - Fine FragranceUnited Kingdom
LuxuryShortlistPergamenSpirit CompanyToison GinSlovakia
LuxuryShortlistMoët HennessyEminenteEminente ReservaFrance
Limited EditionYellow PencilAurimas Kadzevi?iusAK Bees FarmBee Loop Honey PotLithuania
Limited EditionShortlistShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging DesignChina Resources Snow BeerLovibond 30China
Limited EditionWood PencilMorubaViña Zorzal WinesPunto de FugaSpain
Limited EditionShortlistNude Brand CreationIrish DistillersRedbreast Bird Feeder BottleUnited Kingdom
Limited EditionWood PencilAPS GroupIsle of Harris Distillers LimitedIsle of Harris Gin - The Ceilidh PackUnited Kingdom
Limited EditionGraphite PencilBETC São PauloHershey'sHerSheBrazil
Limited EditionWood PencilSuperunion LondonAgricola D'ArgenioFigliaHong Kong
Limited EditionShortlistVCCP LondonCadbury (Mondel?z)The OriginalsUnited Kingdom
ConsumerWood PencilDenominationFourth Wave WineLa NoblesseAustralia
ConsumerWood PencilZero CultureZero Culture Beverages & Kollektiv BarZero Culture BeveragesRussian Federation
ConsumerGraphite PencilOpen StudioLykke KaffegårdarLykke KaffegårdarSweden
ConsumerShortlistMilk NZGordon CummingChange MakerNew Zealand
ConsumerShortlistGoodsreMarkablereMarkableNorway
ConsumerShortlistLesha Limonov / YushkouskiShuba Gift FactoryMonroe Art SpongeBelarus
ConsumerWood PencilShenZhen BOB DesignFarmer Wangtian Agricultural TechnologyNongfu Wangtian Chili SauceChina
ConsumerShortlistThe Brand NurseryRichard GrantWalker & Drake Dog FoodUnited Kingdom
ConsumerShortlistPearlfisherSoGood SakéSoGood SakéUnited States
ConsumerShortlistPearlfisherMcDonald'sMcDonald'sUnited States
RebrandShortlistJones Knowles RitchieBloom & BlossomGenerations CollideUnited Kingdom
RebrandWood PencilAuge DesignBahlsen GroupBahlsen Global Packaging Re-launchItaly
RebrandWood PencilPearlfisherE-ClothE-Cloth: Cutting Through the World of Cleaning With Extreme SimplicityUnited Kingdom
RebrandGraphite PencilDesign DesignSeki FarmPackage of High-Quality RiceJapan
RebrandShortlistRagged EdgeEast London Liquor CompanyEast London Liquor CompanyUnited Kingdom
StructuralWood PencilESTABLISHEDKENDOFenty SkinUnited States
StructuralShortlistSuperunion LondonAgricola D'ArgenioFigliaHong Kong
StructuralShortlistShenzhen BaiXingLong Creative PackagingShenzhen BaiXingLong Creative PackagingFind the HoneyChina
MaterialsYellow PencilAurimas Kadzevi?iusAK Bees FarmBee Loop Honey PotLithuania
MaterialsWood PencilESTABLISHEDFACEGYMFACEGYMUnited States
MaterialsWood PencilConcreteMOB BeautyMOB BeautyCanada
MaterialsShortlistYellowdot DesignOLIVIOOLIVIO & CO Kids Sunglasses Eco PackagingHong Kong
MaterialsShortlistIndego designNaughty RollGolden RatMacao
MaterialsShortlistSuperunionEtosEtos - Every Step MattersNetherlands
PromotionalShortlistWunderman Thompson Sao PauloCoca-ColaStranger CokeBrazil
PromotionalWood PencilGeometry Global HamburgCSD GermanyThe Pride PacktivationGermany
PromotionalWood PencilRethinkKraft Heinz CanadaHeinz Draw KetchupCanada
PromotionalWood PencilOMSEPeddlers GinPeddlers Mahjong BoxUnited Kingdom
PromotionalShortlistKi SaigonPizza 4PsPizzas For PeaceVietnam
PromotionalShortlistCheil WorldwideKorean National Police AgencyHope TapeKorea, Republic of
Photography
PortraitsGraphite PencilOgilvy UK / Ogilvy TorontoUnileverCourage is BeautifulUnited Kingdom
DocumentaryGraphite PencilTBWA\ParisLeicaThe World Deserves WitnessesFrance
DocumentaryWood PencilWunderman Thompson MumbaiJimmy Nelson FoundationSave Our SentinelsIndia
Still Life & StudioShortlistImpact BBDONovomedHidden AllergyUnited Arab Emirates
Still Life & StudioWood PencilQuinsay DesignUgan ConceptRevolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the FloorChina
Still Life & StudioShortlistServiceplan GermanyBMW GroupTHE 8 ArtworkGermany
Still Life & StudioShortlistTBWA\ThailandMcThaiBurger & MeThailand
FashionWood PencilOgilvy TaiwanVogueUNI-FORMTaiwan
Fine Art & ConceptualWood PencilDDB Aotearoa New ZealandMcDonald'sMcDonald's ReflectionsNew Zealand
Fine Art & ConceptualWood PencilArmando Testa SpaLuigi LavazzaThe New HumanityItaly
Digital CompositingShortlistDDB ParisVolkswagenFutureFrance
Digital CompositingShortlistSuburbiaBritish VogueBritish Vogue Autumn / Winter 2020 Collections StoryUnited Kingdom
Low BudgetGraphite PencilThe Odd NumberSalvation ArmyIf It Doesn?t Fit, Donate ItSouth Africa
PR
IntegratedWood PencilThe Narrative GroupMcDonald'sFamous Orders - The Travis Scott MealUnited States
IntegratedShortlistPSOneThe J.M. Smucker Company#JifvsGIFUnited States
IntegratedShortlistWeber ShandwickMilk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP)'Got Milk?' 2.0United States
IntegratedShortlistAMV BBDOEssity#wombpainstoriesUnited Kingdom
IntegratedShortlistDroga5 New YorkRed Wing Shoes#LaborDayOnUnited States
IntegratedWood PencilMcCann New YorkMastercardTrue NameUnited States
IntegratedWood PencilMischief @ No Fixed AddressOkCupidBe A #VILFUnited States
B2BShortlistVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
B2BWood PencilFCB Chicago / FCB New YorkAnheuser-BuschContract for ChangeUnited States
B2CGraphite PencilWe Believers New YorkBurger King GlobalBurger King Cow's MenuUnited States
B2CGraphite PencilMcCann New YorkMastercardTrue NameUnited States
B2CShortlistBBH New YorkGoogleGoogle Black-Owned FridayUnited States
B2CYellow PencilDDB Group New ZealandNew Zealand Aids FoundationThe Baby That Changed HIVNew Zealand
In-MarketShortlistFCB Chicago / FCB New YorkAnheuser-BuschContract for ChangeUnited States
Multi-MarketWood PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
Multi-MarketGraphite PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without Borders (RSF)The Uncensored LibraryGermany
Digital & SocialWood PencilTBWA SydneyTourism New ZealandPLAY NZAustralia
Digital & SocialWood PencilHerezieAmazon Prime VideoCitésFrance
Digital & SocialShortlistSIXSony Music LabelsA Ciphered Release of Music Video: Stray Sheep CodeJapan
Digital & SocialWood PencilFCB&FiRe SpainNetflixUnboxingSpain
Digital & SocialShortlistPublicis ItalyBarillaPlaylist TimerItaly
Events & StuntsShortlistRethink CanadaKraft Heinz CanadaHeinz Ketchup PuzzleCanada
Events & StuntsShortlistLeo Burnett RomaniaTelekom RomaniaThe Online ParkRomania
Events & StuntsWood PencilFCB NYMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
Events & StuntsGraphite PencilBBH New YorkChiefChief & NWHM Glass Ceiling BreakerUnited States
EntertainmentWood PencilRothco, Part of Accenture InteractiveWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
EntertainmentWood PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without Borders (RSF)The Uncensored LibraryGermany
EntertainmentWood PencilHerezieAmazon Prime VideoCitésFrance
EntertainmentWood PencilFCB&FiRe SpainNetflixUnboxingSpain
EntertainmentWood PencilFCB NYMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
EntertainmentGraphite PencilTBWA SydneyTourism New ZealandPLAY NZAustralia
Use of Micro-Talent & InfluencersShortlistDAVID MadridTwitterTwitter DadSpain
Use of Micro-Talent & InfluencersYellow PencilPublicis MéxicoPropuesta Cívica#StillSpeakingUpMexico
Use of Talent & InfluencersGraphite PencilThe Narrative GroupMcDonald'sFamous Orders - The Travis Scott MealUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersShortlistEdelman New YorkUnileverA New Jingle for a New EraUnited States
Use of Talent & InfluencersShortlistWeber ShandwickMilk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP)'Got Milk?' 2.0United States
Use of Media RelationsWood PencilServiceplan FranceRègles ÉlémentairesInvisible WomenFrance
Reactive ResponseGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleThe Clean Jersey SwapUnited States
Reactive ResponseWood PencilBuzzmanBURGER KING® FranceBurger King & FriendsFrance
Reactive ResponseWood PencilEdelman New YorkUnileverA New Jingle for a New EraUnited States
Reactive ResponseWood PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
Reactive ResponseWood PencilDavid MiamiAnheuser-BuschBigger PictureUnited States
Reactive ResponseGraphite PencilR/GA CaliforniaRedditReddit - Superb OwlUnited States
Reactive ResponseShortlistOgilvy UK / Ogilvy TorontoUnileverCourage is BeautifulUnited Kingdom
Reactive ResponseGraphite PencilGUT AgencyPopeyes Louisiana KitchenThat Look From PopeyesUnited States
Reactive ResponseShortlistAfricaSporTVLet Her RunBrazil
Reactive ResponseWood PencilMother LondonKFCKFC ' The World's Least Appropriate Slogan'United Kingdom
Reactive ResponseShortlistThe Community MiamiOREOThe Oreo Doomsday VaultUnited States
Product LaunchWood PencilRothco, Part of Accenture InteractiveWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
Product LaunchGraphite PencilWe Believers New YorkBurger King GlobalBurger King Cow's MenuUnited States
Product LaunchGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleThe Clean Jersey SwapUnited States
Product LaunchShortlistOgilvy TaiwanVogueUNI-FORMTaiwan
Product LaunchShortlistOgilvy Hong KongPizza Hut Hong KongPizza Hut x IKEA SÄVAHong Kong
Product LaunchWood PencilOgilvy MexicoAB InBev Grupo Modelo MexicoVictoria 1.8Mexico
Product LaunchWood PencilForsman & Bodenfors GothenburgVolvo Car CorporationA Million MoreSweden
Product LaunchGraphite PencilMcCann New YorkMastercardTrue NameUnited States
Public AffairsWood PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without Borders (RSF)The Uncensored LibraryGermany
Public AffairsGraphite PencilBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
Public AffairsShortlistAMV BBDORefugeNaked ThreatUnited Kingdom
Public AffairsWood PencilDavid MiamiAnheuser-BuschBigger PictureUnited States
Public AffairsGraphite PencilMcCann New YorkMastercardTrue NameUnited States
Public AffairsGraphite PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
Low BudgetShortlistServiceplan FranceRègles ÉlémentairesInvisible WomenFrance
Press & Outdoor
Press AdvertsShortlistHavas LondonNubian Jak Community TrustBlack Plaque Project / EthelUnited Kingdom
Press AdvertsShortlistHavas LondonNubian Jak Community TrustBlack Plaque Project / FannyUnited Kingdom
Press AdvertsShortlistCommonwealth // McCann DetroitChevroletBolt 'Vacuum'United States
Press AdvertsShortlistCommonwealth // McCann DetroitChevroletBolt 'Toothbrush'United States
Press AdvertsShortlistCommonwealth // McCann DetroitChevroletBolt 'Toaster'United States
Press AdvertsShortlistCommonwealth // McCann DetroitChevroletSafety 'Frankenstein'United States
Press AdvertsShortlistPublicis?PokeP&O FerriesBrexit Reassurance CampaignUnited Kingdom
Press AdvertsShortlistOgilvy South AfricaRape Crisis Cape TownThe Rape PageSouth Africa
Press AdvertsShortlistOatly Department of Mind ControlOatlyHelp DadSweden
Press AdvertsShortlistDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsCalorie Burning URLUnited States
Press CampaignsWood PencilHavas LondonNubian Jak Community TrustBlack Plaque ProjectUnited Kingdom
Press CampaignsGraphite PencilLeo Burnett TorontoMilk-BoneYou Choose What They ChewCanada
Press CampaignsGraphite PencilThe Odd NumberThe Salvation ArmyIf It Doesn?t Fit, Donate ItSouth Africa
Press CampaignsWood PencilLeo Burnett Tailor MadeABTO (Brazilian Organ Transplant Association)CartoonsBrazil
Press CampaignsShortlistCheil Hong KongChupa ChupsJoy SticksHong Kong
Press CampaignsWood PencilCommonwealth // McCann DetroitChevroletSafety 'Little Red, Hansel/Gretel, Frankenstein'United States
Press CampaignsWood PencilCommonwealth // McCann DetroitChevroletBolt 'Toaster, Toothbrush, Vacuum'United States
Press CampaignsWood Pencilthe communityProject GutenbergCrossed-out ClassicsUnited States
Press CampaignsShortlistDDB ParisVolkswagenFutureFrance
Press CampaignsYellow PencilOgilvy UK / Ogilvy TorontoUnileverCourage is BeautifulUnited Kingdom
Press CampaignsWood PencilCossetteAmnesty InternationalWrite For Your RightsCanada
Press CampaignsWood PencilPublicis EcuadorMovistar EcuadorBroken ScreensEcuador
Press CampaignsShortlistOgilvy GermanyCurtice BrothersBefore KetchupGermany
Press CampaignsGraphite PencilTBWA\ParisLe Chocolat des FrançaisOnly keep the Best of FranceFrance
Press CampaignsWood PencilUncle GreyCanonMissed ShotsDenmark
Press CampaignsGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleOlay Face the STEM GapUnited States
Press CampaignsShortlistMother LondonIKEAIKEA 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight'United Kingdom
Interactive Press AdvertsGraphite PencilDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsCalorie Burning URLUnited States
Tactical Press AdvertsWood PencilPublicis?PokeP&O FerriesBrexit Reassurance CampaignUnited Kingdom
Tactical Press AdvertsShortlistFolk Wunderman ThompsonVodafone Foundation IrelandThe Hidden PandemicIreland
Tactical Press AdvertsWood PencilDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsCalorie Burning URLUnited States
Poster CampaignsWood PencilDDB Group New ZealandMcDonald'sMcDonald's ReflectionsNew Zealand
Poster CampaignsGraphite PencilAKQANetflixOne Story AwayBrazil
Poster CampaignsWood PencilHavas LondonNubian Jak Community TrustBlack Plaque ProjectUnited Kingdom
Poster CampaignsGraphite PencilAfricaFolha de S.Paulo NewspaperThe Most Valuable NewsBrazil
Poster CampaignsShortlistÅkestam Holst NoASSFYour Password Is ShitSweden
Poster CampaignsShortlistAwayAwayTravel Posters for PetsUnited States
Poster CampaignsWood PencilBETC São PauloHershey'sHerSheBrazil
Poster CampaignsGraphite PencilOgilvy UK / Ogilvy TorontoUnileverCourage is BeautifulUnited Kingdom
Poster CampaignsGraphite PencilCossetteAmnesty InternationalWrite For Your RightsCanada
Poster CampaignsShortlistadam&eveDDBUnileverDynamiteUnited Kingdom
Poster CampaignsShortlistUncommon Creative StudioB&QBuild a LifeUnited Kingdom
Poster CampaignsYellow PencilTBWA\ParisLe Chocolat des FrançaisOnly keep the Best of FranceFrance
Poster CampaignsShortlistMother LondonIKEAIKEA 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight'United Kingdom
Poster CampaignsWood PencilOne Twenty Three WestVancouver Mural FestivalVancouver Mural Festival - You'll Get It When You See ItCanada
Poster CampaignsWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkWomen in FilmFor Your ConsiderationUnited States
Interactive Poster AdvertsGraphite PencilHavas LondonNubian Jak Community TrustBlack Plaque ProjectUnited Kingdom
Tactical Poster AdvertsShortlistR/GA New YorkAd CouncilThe Ad Council - #OutThereForUsUnited States
Tactical Poster AdvertsShortlistMother LondonKFCThe World's Least Appropriate SloganUnited Kingdom
Tactical Poster AdvertsShortlistAlmapBBDOAlpargatasTrue FashionBrazil
Tactical Poster AdvertsShortlistSpotifySpotifySave Our StagesUnited States
Tactical Poster AdvertsWood PencilR/GA CaliforniaRedditReddit - Up The VoteUnited States
Tactical Poster AdvertsGraphite PencilLeo Burnett ChicagoWingstopWearable BillboardsUnited States
Tactical Poster AdvertsGraphite PencilBBH New YorkChiefChief & NWHM Glass Ceiling BreakerUnited States
Tactical Poster AdvertsShortlistMediaMonks Hilversum / CircusNetflixNetflix: More Than 7United States
Tactical Poster AdvertsShortlistTBWA\Media Arts Lab LondonAppleBehind the Mac ? Made in the UKUnited Kingdom
InnovationWood PencilDavid MiamiBurger KingHomes of the WhopperUnited States
InnovationYellow PencilAfricaFolha de S.Paulo NewspaperThe Most Valuable NewsBrazil
InnovationShortlistLeo Burnett ChicagoWingstopWearable BillboardsUnited States
InnovationShortlistSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleOlay Face the STEM GapUnited States
Product Design
HomewareShortlistDDB UnlimitedHAKThe Helping PlateNetherlands
Everyday Consumer ProductsShortlistMicrosoftMicrosoftXbox Wireless ControllerUnited States
Everyday Consumer ProductsWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi AustraliaThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
Leisure & SportsGraphite Penciladam&eveDDBFlorian AltGMR - Play ConnectedUnited Kingdom
Consumer & Wearable TechnologyWood PencilAppleAppleAirPods MaxUnited States
Consumer & Wearable TechnologyWood PencilMicrosoftXboxXbox Series SUnited States
Consumer & Wearable TechnologyShortlistadam&eveDDBadidasGMR - Play ConnectedUnited Kingdom
Consumer & Wearable TechnologyWood PencilGoogleGoogleNest ThermostatUnited States
Assisted Living & HealthShortlistWunderman Thompson ParisEcoxEmergency BikesFrance
Assisted Living & HealthWood PencilBox CleverVave HealthVave HealthUnited States
Workplace, Retail & IndustrialShortlistArulidenGoogleGoogle Meet Hardware ? Series OneUnited States
Public Space & TransportShortlistHugo EcclesUntitled MotorcyclesXP ZeroUnited States
InclusiveShortlistOgilvy TaiwanVogueUNI-FORMTaiwan
PrototypesWood PencilThe&Partnership LondonRoyal National Institute of Blind PeopleThe 'Design For Everyone' CampaignUnited Kingdom
PrototypesWood PencilArea 23WoojerSICK BEATSUnited States
Production Design
FilmWood PencilJohannes LeonardoVolkswagen Group of AmericaVolkswagen the WheelUnited States
FilmYellow PencilBiscuit Filmworks LA & RevolverBrawl StarsStarr ParkUnited States
FilmShortlistGood Morning FilmsMy Choices FoundationChotuIndia
FilmShortlistCommonwealth // McCannChevroletSilverado TailgatesUnited States
FilmShortlistSolab PicturesSEGAHumankindFrance
FilmGraphite PencilAcademyThreeReal 5GUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlistBiscuit Filmworks London / Droga 5Amazon AlexaAmazon AlexaUnited Kingdom
AnimatedWood PencilArea 23Lilly / CyramzaThe Momentous Moments of Max and MaxineUnited States
AnimatedShortlistArea 23InsmedUnbreakableUnited States
AnimatedWood Penciladam&eveDDBJohn Lewis & PartnersGive a Little LoveUnited Kingdom
Radio & Audio
Commercial CampaignsWood PencilDAVID MadridBurger KingConfusing TimesSpain
Commercial CampaignsWood PencilAMV BBDOMetropolitan PoliceHard Calls Saves LivesUnited Kingdom
Commercial CampaignsShortlistAlma DDBManuel OliverAbsurd RealityUnited States
Commercial CampaignsShortlistHavas TurkeyGreenpeace TurkeyGreenpeace - RepeatersTurkey
Commercial CampaignsShortlistVMLY&R MelbourneQueensland Family & Child CommissionLost In TranslationAustralia
Commercial CampaignsGraphite PencilWunderman Thompson ChileWorld Wildlife FundNature Is Calling For HelpChile
Commercial CampaignsWood PencilKolle RebbeDeutsche LufthansaFlyNetGermany
Commercials Over 30 SecondsGraphite PencilBoys + GirlsSwim IrelandDaddy! Daddy! Look at me!Ireland
Commercials Over 30 SecondsShortlistTBWA Hunt LascarisDatsun South AfricaCarmageddonSouth Africa
EntertainmentShortlistDroga5 New YorkAd CouncilSeize The AwkwardUnited States
EntertainmentShortlistRomanceAudiThe Art of SilenceFrance
EntertainmentShortlistM&C SaatchiBIG WRap BooksAustralia
TacticalWood PencilBBC CreativeBBCBringing Us CloserUnited Kingdom
TacticalShortlistTBWA Hunt LascarisDatsun South AfricaTV LicenceSouth Africa
TacticalWood PencilDUDECommunities for DevelopmentMoney Makes MoneyUnited Kingdom
TacticalGraphite PencilAfricaBrazilian Association of PsychiatricAlexa's BurnoutBrazil
TacticalWood PencilTBWA Hunt LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupMarital BlissSouth Africa
InnovationGraphite Pencil215 McCannMicrosoftXbox Series X: Walking in Steve's DreamsUnited States
InnovationShortlistM&C Saatchi AbelStandard BankDeaf RadioSouth Africa
InnovationShortlistAKQA MelbourneTennis AustraliaAction AudioAustralia
Side Hustle
Start-Up / StudentShortlistKevin Omelia and Conall CaseyEpi-TechIreland
Start-Up / StudentShortlistAndrea Li & Michelle Limliim co.United Kingdom
Start-Up / StudentSide Hustle PencilStephanie ConnollyLittleTalksIreland
Start-Up / StudentShortlistCameron BensimonlocalfurnitureUnited Kingdom
Start-Up / Emerging ProfessionalShortlistHans AugustenborgPromote Your LocalDenmark
Start-Up / Emerging ProfessionalShortlistHeavy DutyThe Statue ReviewAustralia
Start-Up / Established ProfessionalShortlistEmma Leamore, Katyana O?Neill and Pierce ThomsonThe Interview Before the InterviewAustralia
Start-Up / Established ProfessionalShortlistFood for ThoughtFood for ThoughtUnited Kingdom
Start-Up / Established ProfessionalShortlistThe ForewordThe ForewordUnited Kingdom
Start-Up / Established ProfessionalShortlistPlay AcademyThe WhatsApp SchoolIndia
Start-Up / Established ProfessionalShortlistQuantum FlytrapQuantum FlytrapPoland
Start-Up / Established ProfessionalShortlistVeronica PadillaGentle MentalsUnited States
Scale-Up / Emerging ProfessionalSide Hustle PencilI Like NetworkingI Like NetworkingUnited Kingdom
Sound Design & Use of Music
Sound DesignShortlistBBDO Group GermanyUNICEF Deutschland#ENDviolence "More Than A Mark"Germany
Sound DesignShortlistFork Unstable MediaMerckMicroplastic JourneyGermany
Sound DesignShortlistMachineUbisoftWatch Dogs: Legion - Tipping Point Cinematic TrailerFrance
Sound DesignWood PencilString and TinsFacebook OculusOculus: First StepsUnited Kingdom
Original CompositionWood PencilAlmapBBDOLGProject Ms. MozartBrazil
Original CompositionShortlistFRED & FARID New YorkRémy MartinVoices from HarlemUnited States
Original CompositionShortlistString and TinsJust EatJust EatUnited Kingdom
Original CompositionShortlistadam&eveDDBJohn Lewis & PartnersGive a Little LoveUnited Kingdom
Original CompositionWood PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
Original CompositionWood PencilBBH New YorkGoogleGoogle Black-Owned FridayUnited States
Original CompositionWood PencilIndiana ProductionCoorDownThe Hiring ChainItaly
Original CompositionGraphite PencilTaproot DentsuFacebookPooja DidiIndia
Original CompositionShortlistBT SportBT SportTime for a New SeasonUnited Kingdom
Original CompositionGraphite PencilWunderman Thompson MumbaiJimmy Nelson FoundationSave Our SentinelsIndia
Existing MusicShortlistBBDO Group Germany / AlmapBBDOWhatsAppFamily DiaryGermany
Existing MusicShortlistTBWA\Media Arts LabAppleAirPods Pro ? JumpUnited States
Existing MusicShortlistHeimat BerlinHORNBACHHORNBACH "Biodiversity Starts in Your Garden."Germany
Existing MusicWood PencilSoundtree MusicGreen & BlacksWildly. Deliciously. Organic.United Kingdom
Existing MusicShortlistMajor Tom MusicChildlineChildline - Nobody Is NormalUnited Kingdom
Existing MusicWood PencilAMV BBDOMacmillan Cancer SupportWhatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
Existing MusicShortlistAMV BBDOEssityXmessUnited Kingdom
Adapted MusicShortlistPublicis New YorkCitiAmerica the BeautifulUnited States
Adapted MusicGraphite Pencilnew-landLevi'sLevi's - When You Take A Step, We All MoveDenmark
Adapted MusicShortlistDroga5 New YorkFacebookSurvive: Coogan'sUnited States
Adapted MusicShortlistDIVISIONDieselDiesel FrancescaFrance
Adapted MusicWood PencilBBDO New YorkAmerican Red CrossPianoUnited States
Adapted MusicShortlistForsman & BodenforsGeneration PepDance 10.000Sweden
Adapted MusicWood PencilTwenty Below MusicBurberryBurberry FestiveUnited Kingdom
Adapted MusicShortlistSid Lee ParisSKYNHead Shoulders Knees and ToesFrance
Adapted MusicWood PencilElephantYahooYahoo! + Tank and the Bangas & FriendsUnited States
Adapted MusicShortlistAKQA ParisOakleyOakley One LoveFrance
Adapted MusicWood PencilAbby PriestThe Swedish Heartchild FoundationDante's HeartbeatsSweden
Audio CompositionShortlistDroga5 New YorkThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited States
Audio CompositionShortlistWave Studios LondonCupraCupra Formentor - AliveUnited Kingdom
Audio CompositionWood PencilDDB ParisUbisoftTipping PointFrance
Audio CompositionShortlistSocialclub ParisSOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONALSOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONALFrance
Audio CompositionShortlistAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
Audio CompositionWood PencilFactory / SIRENBBC SoundsThe Power of SoundsUnited Kingdom
Audio CompositionShortlistadam&eveDDBMarsScaredy CatUnited Kingdom
Audio CompositionWood PencilBox of Toys AudioAxl LeVincentUnited Kingdom
Audio CompositionGraphite PencilDroga5 New YorkHennessyMaurice and The Black Bear SchoolUnited States
Audio CompositionWood PencilKay-Oskwarek MusicNikeNike - You Can?t Stop Us: Victory SwimUnited Kingdom
Spatial Design
ExhibitionsWood PencilFARMTopawards AsiaHungry DesignSingapore
ExhibitionsShortlistThe Glue SocietyAnti-Slavery AustraliaThe Human MartAustralia
Expo & Trade ShowsShortlistD'art Design GruppeD'art Design GruppeDeliveredGermany
InstallationsShortlistFCB New YorkMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
InstallationsShortlistMcCann LondonHelp For Heroes40,000 StrongUnited Kingdom
InstallationsShortlistShiseidoShiseidoBeauty Innovation 2020Japan
InstallationsYellow PencilROSAPARKInnocence en DangerJust a WallFrance
RetailShortlistAKQA SwedenH&MH&M LooopUnited Kingdom
Public SpacesBlack PencilFCB ChicagoCity of ChicagoBoards of ChangeUnited States
Low BudgetWood PencilKen-Tsai Lee Design LabType Directors ClubType Directors Club Annual Exhibition in TaiwanTaiwan
Type Design
TraditionalShortlistProduction TypeGoogleNewsreaderFrance
TraditionalWood PencilCoca-Cola China / CoolCharacter / FounderTypeCoca-Cola ChinaCoca-Cola Care FontChina
Sans SerifShortlistA2-TYPE & Margaret CalvertNetwork RailRail Alphabet 2United Kingdom
Sans SerifWood PencilLiu Zhao StudioGoogleNoto Traditional NushuChina
Sans SerifShortlistParatypeParatypeStapel Type FamilyRussian Federation
Sans SerifShortlistFontwerkFontwerkIkaGermany
ScriptGraphite PencilLiebeFontsLiebeFontsAmazingly Real Looking Handwritten MessagesGermany
DisplayWood PencilJones Knowles RitchieRestaurant Brands InternationalFlame, Your WayUnited States
DisplayShortlistKinuta Font FactoryKinuta Font FactoryKiriko ColorJapan
DisplayGraphite PencilCOLLINSSan Francisco SymphonySan Francisco Symphony Dynamic TypographyUnited States
Multi-StyleShortlistMorcos KeyCommercial TypeLyon ArabicUnited States
Multi-StyleShortlistMonotypeMonotypeFutura NowUnited Kingdom
Multi-StyleShortlistLandor & Fitch MilanDe'LonghiDe?Longhi Unveiling the Art of TransformationItaly
Multi-StyleGraphite PencilEino Korkala & Daniel CoullTBWA\HelsinkiClimate Crisis FontFinland
Multi-StyleShortlistTarek Atrissi DesignArabic TypographyKermes ArabicSpain
Typography
IntegratedShortlistRagged EdgeEast London Liquor CompanyEast London Liquor CompanyUnited Kingdom
IntegratedShortlistLight PublicityThe Foundation for Ainu CultureIlluminating the Indigenous SoulJapan
IntegratedYellow PencilCOLLINSSan Francisco SymphonySan Francisco Symphony Dynamic TypographyUnited States
IntegratedWood PencilSuperunionWPPAmsteldokNetherlands
DigitalShortlistFableBasheer Graphic BooksThe State of PrintSingapore
PackagingWood PencilJones Knowles RitchieRestaurant Brands InternationalFlame-licked Type, Your WayUnited States
EnvironmentalShortlistanother designSUPERB Wen He Yougóng m?-Cantonese Observation ExhibitionChina
New Realities & Emerging MediaWood PencilTBWA\HelsinkiTietoEVRYThe Polite TypeFinland
Visual Effects
Colour GradingGraphite PencilDDB San FranciscoiSharesEleanor T. FitzsimmonsUnited States
Colour GradingWood PencilMPC LondonGlenmorangieGlenmorangie - It?s Kind of Delicious and WonderfulUnited Kingdom
CompositingShortlistElectric Theatre CollectiveLGLG - Follow the LightUnited Kingdom
CompositingShortlistSaatchi & Saatchi Los AngelesToyota Motor North AmericaUpstreamUnited States
CompositingYellow PencilElectric Theatre CollectiveJägermeisterJägermeister - Be The MeisterUnited Kingdom
CompositingGraphite PencilTBWA\ParisMcDonald's FranceBooksFrance
CompositingGraphite PencilMPC LondonBurberryBurberry - FestiveUnited Kingdom
Computer-GeneratedShortlistadam&eveDDBSony Interactive EntertainmentPlayStation 5 - Play Has No LimitsUnited Kingdom
Computer-GeneratedShortlistMathematicAdobeAdobe Fantastic VoyageFrance
Computer-GeneratedYellow PencilDDB ParisUbisoftTipping PointFrance
Computer-GeneratedShortlistBloober TeamBloober TeamThe MediumPoland
Computer-GeneratedYellow PencilMPC LondonBurberryBurberry - FestiveUnited Kingdom
Computer-GeneratedShortlistHavas ChicagoBabybelBabybel - Join The GoodnessUnited States
Practical EffectsWood PencilWhitespaceVisitScotlandScotland at NightUnited Kingdom
Practical EffectsShortlistDDB ChicagoMarsStarburst SwirlersUnited States
Practical EffectsShortlistDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsMiller Lite "Beer Me" CampaignUnited States
New Realities & Emerging MediaWood PencilSeyhan LeeBekoConnectionsUnited States
Low BudgetYellow PencilFRED & FARID Los AngelesFridays For Future USOur House is on FireUnited States
Low BudgetShortlistPublicis ConseilLicraLicra - Faces of FearFrance
Writing for Advertising
IntegratedShortlistMischief @ No Fixed AddressKraft HeinzSend NoodsUnited States
IntegratedShortlistSpotify USASpotifyPlay Your PartUnited States
FilmShortlistBETC ParisPornhubNot My JobFrance
FilmShortlistLucky GeneralsAmazonAlexa's BodyUnited Kingdom
FilmShortlistGoodby Silverstein & PartnersGoogle / United Nations / Tribeca EnterprisesLife Below WaterUnited States
FilmGraphite PencilDroga5 LondonSetappDon't Get Sidetracked. Get SetappUnited Kingdom
FilmWood PencilTBWA\Media Arts LabAppleOver SharingUnited States
FilmWood PencilBMBFarrow & BallRelax, it's Modern EmulsionUnited Kingdom
FilmGraphite PencilAppleAppleThe Whole-Working-From-Home ThingUnited States
FilmShortlistPublicis ConseilFace a l'IncesteTwo Monsters in my StoryFrance
FilmShortlistDroga5 New YorkKimberly-Clark / HuggiesWe Got You, BabyUnited States
FilmShortlist4creativeChannel 4#MerryDifferentUnited Kingdom
FilmYellow PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
DirectShortlistSpecial Group New ZealandEvery Kiwi Vote CountsMeddle in the New Zealand ElectionNew Zealand
PressShortlistTBWA\ParisLeicaThe World Deserves WitnessesFrance
Radio & AudioWood PencilTBWA Hunt LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupMarital BlissSouth Africa
Radio & AudioShortlistGlobalUnileverWingmen: A Roll Call of IconsUnited Kingdom
Radio & AudioYellow PencilBoys + GirlsSwim IrelandDaddy! Daddy! Look At Me!Ireland
Radio & AudioGraphite PencilDAVID MadridBurger KingConfusing TimesSpain
EntertainmentShortlistDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsCantennaUnited States
Writing for Design
IntegratedShortlistOgilvy TaiwanVogueUNI-FORMTaiwan
IntegratedGraphite PencilClemenger BBDO WellingtonNew Zealand GovernmentUnite Against COVID-19New Zealand
DigitalWood PencilClemenger BBDO WellingtonNew Zealand Human Rights CommissionVoice of RacismNew Zealand
DigitalWood PencilAmong EqualsThe Girls' NetworkThe EmpoweriumUnited Kingdom
DigitalShortlistBulbBulbBulb - PSRUnited Kingdom
GraphicGraphite PencilMcCann LondonMicrosoft / XboxThe Birth of Gaming TourismUnited Kingdom
GraphicYellow PencilMother LAPostmatesPostmates | Don't CookbookUnited States
GraphicGraphite PencilHavas Lynx GroupHavas Lynx GroupAndi GoesUnited Kingdom
GraphicShortlistTom Sharp & Steers McGillan EvesRoman Baths, BathA Year of FragmentsUnited Kingdom
PackagingWood PencilFor The PeopleStory EspressoStory Espresso Coffee CupsAustralia
PackagingWood PencilSupple StudioFRAHM JacketsFRAHM ? Tough BeautifulUnited Kingdom
NamingWood PencilThe Stone TwinsLEBO VastgoedMet HotelNetherlands
NamingWood PencilThe Stone TwinsG&S VastgoedNowhereNetherlands
NamingShortlistRed StoneBritish Science AssociationThe Ideas FundUnited Kingdom
Brand VoiceWood PencilRagged EdgeEast London Liquor CompanyEast London Liquor CompanyUnited Kingdom
Brand VoiceWood PencilClemenger BBDO WellingtonNew Zealand GovernmentUnite Against COVID-19New Zealand
Brand VoiceGraphite PencilDroga5 New YorkKimberly-Clark / HuggiesWe Got You, BabyUnited States
Brand VoiceGraphite PencilRagged EdgeMyloMyloUnited Kingdom
Brand VoiceWood PencilSuperunionClear MobileClear MobileUnited Kingdom
Brand VoiceShortlistSpotifySpotifyYour 2020 WrappedUnited States
StorytellingGraphite PencilFor The PeopleStory EspressoStory EspressoAustralia
StorytellingWood PencilRT Creative LabRTThe Endless Letter on Instagram StoriesRussian Federation
StorytellingShortlistDesignStudioPenguin Random House UKDefining a Mission for the Future of Penguin Random House UKUnited Kingdom
