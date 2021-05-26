D&AD21: D&AD awards 430 Pencils across Craft, Next, Advertising, Side Hustle and Collaborative

D&AD Awards
Since 1962, D&AD has stimulated, celebrated and enabled creative excellence and will continue to support the creative community as we move out of one of the toughest periods in recent memory. The 2021 Awards again recognise creative excellence from the past year and commend the industry for creating exceptional work during unprecedented times reiterating the awards manifesto that ‘work that matters must be seen’.
Alongside the Craft, Next, Advertising and Side Hustle categories, D&AD announced the Pencil winners for this year's Collaborative category at the ceremony. These awards celebrate long-lasting relationships between clients and their design, advertising and/or production companies that have led to the creation of noteworthy work in recent years. The first for advertising agency was awarded to Brazil’s AlmapBBDO for their continued work with Alpargatas and the second for design agency was awarded to UK-based Superunion for their work alongside The London Symphony Orchestra.
SOUTH AFRICA
#Loeries2020: "By thinking creatively we can create moments of connection and delight" - Katherina Tudball
I chatted to the international jury presidents ahead of the upcoming Loeries Creative Week. Next in the series is this year's design jury president Katherina Tudball, creative director at Superunion London.
Jessica Tennant 5 Oct 2020
The Side Hustle category reflects the increasing number of creatives applying their skills and personal passions to side projects, something that has become even more apparent during the pandemic. From creating new businesses to developing initiatives to address social and environmental issues, this category aims to spotlight world class creativity beyond people’s day jobs.
The Next categories award emerging creatives, designers, directors, illustrators and photographers to recognise the next generation of creative talent. The awards seek to recognise their work and showcase their ideas to creative influencers, mentors and agencies.
Across these categories, the top ranking countries by number of Pencils are:
- United States - 147 Pencils
- United Kingdom - 77 Pencils
- Brazil - 27 Pencils
- France - 24 Pencils
- Australia - 16 Pencils
The top ranking companies for these categories, by number of Pencils are:
- Africa and AMV BBDO -12 Pencils each
- Droga 5 New York - 9 Pencils
- AKQA Sao Paulo, Publicis Italia and Saatchi and Saatchi New York - 7 Pencils each
The total number of Pencils in each category are:
Craft: 171 Pencil Winners
- Animation: 3 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 8 Wood
- Art Direction: 2 Yellow, 8 Graphite, 12 Wood
- Casting: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 9 Wood
- Cinematography: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite, 3 Wood
- Direction: 3 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 6 Wood
- Editing: 1 Yellow, 4 Graphite, 4 Wood
- Illustration: 2 Yellow, 5 Graphite, 10 Wood
- Photography: 3 Graphite, 5 Wood
- Production Design: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite, 3 Wood
- Sound Design & Use of Music: 4 Graphite, 15 Wood
- Typography: 1 Yellow, 3 Wood
- Visual Effects: 4 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 3 Wood
- Writing for Advertising: 2 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 3 Wood
- Writing for Design: 1 Yellow, 6 Graphite, 10 Wood
Advertising: 246 Pencil Winners
- Digital: 3 Yellow, 11 Graphite, 19 Wood
- Direct: 2 Yellow, 9 Graphite, 20 Wood
- E-Commerce: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 8 Wood
- Experiential: 3 Yellow, 5 Graphite, 11 Wood
- Film: 5 Yellow, 6 Graphite, 14 Wood
- Integrated: 1 Yellow, 4 Graphite, 4 Wood
- Media: 2 Yellow, 8 Graphite, 23 Wood
- PR: 2 Yellow, 15 Graphite, 25 Wood
- Press & Outdoor: 3 Yellow, 12 Graphite, 17 Wood
- Radio & Audio: 4 Graphite, 6 Wood
SOUTH AFRICA
#D&AD21: Tseliso Rangaka, D&AD Radio & Audio jury president
With the D&AD Awards taking place tomorrow and Thursday (26 and 27 May), we connected with local jury president of this year's D&AD Radio & Audio jury Tseliso Rangaka, FCB Joburg's CCO...
Jessica Tennant 1 day ago
Collaborative: 2 Pencil Winners
Side Hustle: 2 Pencil Winners
Next: 9 Pencil Winners
- Next Creative: 2 Next Pencil
- Next Designer: 2 Next Pencil
- Next Director: 2 Next Pencil
- Next Illustrator: 2 Next Pencil
- Next Photographer: 1 Next Pencil
All 430 Pencil winning and shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website.
Dara Lynch, CCO at D&AD, said, “While the pandemic has kept our peers physically distant from each other, the power of creative excellence has remained as strong as ever. We hope the first of our two virtual ceremonies has provided an opportunity for the industry to come together to view, be inspired by and celebrate the immense talent across the creative community. We have taken many of the learnings from last year's digital awards and implemented them this year to create an experience that holds true to the value of our awards and celebrates every single pencil winner as they truly deserve to be. We are looking forward to our second ceremony to once again reveal more outstanding work as well as the winners of our highly coveted Black Pencils, the President’s Award and Companies of the Year.”
D&AD this year continues to platform the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following the same rigorous judging process that holds creativity to the highest standards. Famously tough to win, there are no quotas for D&AD Awards, meaning that the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils - the highest creative accolade - are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at eight.
Winning work will not only receive an esteemed D&AD Pencil, it will also be featured in the digital D&AD Annual and online archive – a definitive guide for creatives all around the world.
The Pencil winners for the Design, Impact and Culture categories alongside the presentation of Black Pencils, The President's Award and Companies of the Year will be announced in the second virtual ceremony tomorrow night, on 27 May at 7pm. For more information, visit the D&AD website, or watch the ceremony here.
And that's a wrap on night one of D&AD Awards Ceremony. Huge congratulations to everyone who was shortlisted and who won a Pencil tonight ������ Tune in now for a DJ set by @pentagram's very own Yuri Suzuki: https://t.co/wzmREAgNGT #dandad21 pic.twitter.com/rFRbltVKkn— D&AD (@dandad) May 26, 2021
|Subcateogry
|Award
|Entrant company
|Client
|Title
|Country
|Animation
|2D Computer-Generated
|Graphite Pencil
|WeTransfer
|WeTransfer
|How Have You Been?
|Netherlands
|2D Computer-Generated
|Graphite Pencil
|Giant Ant
|Airbnb
|Airbnb Combating Discrimination
|Canada
|2D Computer-Generated
|Wood Pencil
|Dentsu
|Semba Center Building
|Pretending to Forget
|Japan
|2D Computer-Generated
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis Conseil
|Face a l'Inceste
|Two Monsters in my Story
|France
|2D Computer-Generated
|Wood Pencil
|Hornet
|Away
|Away - Travel the Vote
|United States
|3D Computer-Generated
|Graphite Pencil
|Roof Studio
|CRK & Curaviva Bildung
|Curaviva
|United States
|3D Computer-Generated
|Wood Pencil
|Area 23
|Insmed
|Unbreakable
|United States
|Traditional
|Yellow Pencil
|The Gate
|Childline
|Childline - Nobody Is Normal
|United Kingdom
|Traditional
|Wood Pencil
|Dentsu
|Zespri International Japan
|Enjoy the Healthy You Love
|Japan
|Traditional
|Graphite Pencil
|Area 23
|Insmed
|Trapped
|United States
|Motion Graphics
|Wood Pencil
|Ditroit
|Procter & Gamble
|Pantene Nutrient Blends Collection
|Italy
|Characters & Creatures
|Graphite Pencil
|The Gate
|Childline
|Childline - Nobody Is Normal
|United Kingdom
|Mixed Media
|Yellow Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Mixed Media
|Wood Pencil
|adam&eveDDB
|John Lewis & Partners
|Give a Little Love
|United Kingdom
|Low Budget
|Graphite Pencil
|Khoo Siew May & Jay Septimo
|Superhero Me
|One More Time
|Singapore
|Low Budget
|Wood Pencil
|NOMINT
|Great Ormond Street Hospital
|World's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSH
|United Kingdom
|Low Budget
|Wood Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Paris
|Forbidden Stories
|Forbidden Stories
|France
|Low Budget
|Graphite Pencil
|Publicis Conseil
|Face a l'Inceste
|Two Monsters in my Story
|France
|Art Direction
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|BETC São Paulo
|Hershey's
|HerShe
|Brazil
|Integrated
|Yellow Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|AlmapBBDO
|Pepsico
|Doritos Wasabi
|Brazil
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Integrated
|Yellow Pencil
|AKQA
|Netflix
|One Story Away
|Brazil
|Digital
|Graphite Pencil
|GSD&M
|U.S. Air Force
|U.S. Air Force Into The Storm
|United States
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|Studio Regale
|Aēsop
|Aēsop Presents: Three Aromatique Candles & Other Stories
|Netherlands
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles
|Toyota Motor North America
|Upstream
|United States
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Amber China
|Durex
|Safely Feel the Real World
|China
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United States
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Hennessy
|Maurice and the Black Bear School
|United States
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone – Vertical Cinema
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|The Gate
|Childline
|Childline - Nobody is Normal
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Mars
|Starburst Swirlers
|United States
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Chicago
|City of Chicago
|Boards of Change
|United States
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Press
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|Le Chocolat des Français
|Only Keep the Best of France
|France
|Outdoor
|Graphite Pencil
|AKQA
|Netflix
|One Story Away
|Brazil
|Experiential
|Wood Pencil
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Netflix Korea
|The Massacre of Kingdom
|Japan
|Experiential
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group New Zealand
|Lion New Zealand
|Emerson's Tiny Pub
|New Zealand
|Experiential
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Miller Lite
|Farewell, Work Holiday Parties
|United States
|Gaming
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Casting
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Iconoclast
|Macmillan
|Macmillan - Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|DIVISION
|Diesel
|Diesel Francesca
|France
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Lucky Generals
|Co-op
|Round Are Way
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Academy
|Cadbury
|The Originals
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Taproot Dentsu
|Pooja Didi
|India
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|ITC
|The Artist
|India
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Anomaly Berlin
|Zalando
|We Will Hug Again
|Germany
|Street Casting
|Graphite Pencil
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|Nike
|The Future Isn't Waiting
|Japan
|Street Casting
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Mumbai
|ITC
|The Artist
|India
|Street Casting
|Wood Pencil
|BETC Paris
|La Roche-Posay
|Beyond Skin
|France
|Voice
|Wood Pencil
|Wonderhood Studios
|Mizkan Europe
|Hit of Home
|United Kingdom
|Performance
|Wood Pencil
|Lucky Generals
|Amazon
|The Show Must Go On
|United Kingdom
|Performance
|Graphite Pencil
|Across the Pond
|Education Above All Foundation
|Child Soldier
|United Kingdom
|Cinematography
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Iconoclast
|Macmillan
|Macmillan - Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Mexico
|AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico / Cerveza Victoria
|The Farewell / Icnocuicatl
|Mexico
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Forsman & Bodenfors
|Volvo Car
|The Parents
|Sweden
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Stink Films
|Sunbeams
|Brazil
|Collaborative
|Advertising Agency
|Collaborative Pencil
|AlmapBBDO
|Alpargatas
|AlmapBBDO & Alpargatas For Havaianas
|Brazil
|Design Agency
|Collaborative Pencil
|Superunion
|London Symphony Orchestra
|London Symphony Orchestra & Superunion
|United Kingdom
|Digital
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|VMLY&R Kansas City
|Wendy's
|Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us.
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Red Wing Shoes
|#LaborDayOn
|United States
|Websites
|Graphite Pencil
|Koikreative
|SKP-S
|Chaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook Campaign
|China
|Websites
|Wood Pencil
|GSD&M
|U.S. Air Force
|U.S. Air Force Into The Storm
|United States
|Websites
|Wood Pencil
|Ben Feist
|NASA
|Apollo in Real Time
|United States
|Search & Display
|Yellow Pencil
|Google Brand Studio
|Search Black-owned
|United States
|Social
|Graphite Pencil
|VMLY&R Kansas City
|Wendy's
|Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us.
|United States
|Social
|Yellow Pencil
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema
|United States
|Social
|Yellow Pencil
|FCB Inferno
|The Big Issue / LinkedIn
|Raising Profiles
|United Kingdom
|Social
|Wood Pencil
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|Apps
|Wood Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|THAI Airways
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Thailand
|Apps
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Pakistan
|Telenor Pakistan
|Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration
|Pakistan
|Physical & Digital
|Wood Pencil
|AKQA Tokyo
|Nike
|Nike – Create with Air Max
|Japan
|Physical & Digital
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA California
|Reddit - Up The Vote
|United States
|Physical & Digital
|Wood Pencil
|BBDO New York
|Color of Change
|Pedestal Project
|United States
|Physical & Digital
|Graphite Pencil
|FCB NY
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob ULTRA Courtside
|United States
|Tactical
|Graphite Pencil
|GUT Agency
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.
|That Look from Popeyes
|United States
|Tactical
|Graphite Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|THAI Airways
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Thailand
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|Edelman
|Unilever
|A New Jingle for a New Era
|United States
|User Participation
|Graphite Pencil
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Human Right Commission
|The Unsaid
|New Zealand
|Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Francesca
|Italy
|Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|FRED & FARID New York
|Rémy Martin
|Voices from Harlem
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|BBH New York
|Google Black-Owned Friday
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|72andSunny Los Angeles
|Sports United
|#TheRealHeroes Project
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|The Clean Jersey Swap
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Chicago
|Chicago Public Library
|Live from the Library
|United States
|Use of Technology
|Wood Pencil
|Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Use of Technology
|Wood Pencil
|AKQA Sao Paulo
|Raoni Institute
|Code of Conscience
|Brazil
|Use of Technology
|Yellow Pencil
|Area 23, An FCB Health Network Company
|Woojer
|SICK BEATS
|United States
|Use of Technology
|Graphite Pencil
|Publicis MÈxico > Publicis México
|Propuesta Cívica
|#StillSpeakingUp
|Mexico
|Use of AI
|Graphite Pencil
|Cheil Spain
|Samsung
|Tallk
|Spain
|Use of AI
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis Worldwide
|Propuesta Cívica
|#StillSpeakingUp
|Mexico
|Use of Data
|Graphite Pencil
|Rothco
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Direct
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|VMLY&R
|Federal Public Ministry
|Next Minute Law
|Brazil
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Leo Burnett Chicago
|Kraft Heinz
|Littlest Bailout
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|McCann London
|Xbox
|The Birth of Gaming Tourism
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Alone With Me
|United States
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|Hjaltelin Stahl
|Danish Crown
|The Big Danish Bacon Pre-roll
|Denmark
|Digital
|Graphite Pencil
|Herezie
|Amazon Prime Video
|Cités
|France
|Digital
|Graphite Pencil
|DAVID Madrid
|Burger King
|The Menu Court
|Spain
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|ENGINE
|Born Free Foundation
|Creature Discomforts: Life in Lockdown
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|SporTV
|Let Her Run
|Brazil
|Direct Mail
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut Hong Kong
|Pizza Hut x IKEA SƒVA
|Hong Kong
|Printed Materials
|Wood Pencil
|MullenLowe
|Change the Ref
|Shamecards
|United States
|Printed Materials
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink Canada
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Heinz Ketchup Puzzle
|Canada
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Chicago
|City of Chicago
|Boards of Change
|United States
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|David Miami
|Burger King
|Homes of the Whopper
|United States
|Press & Outdoor
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Radio & Audio
|Wood Pencil
|VMLY&R Melbourne
|Royal Australian Navy / Defence Force Recruitment
|Lost In Translation
|Australia
|Events
|Graphite Pencil
|FCB NY
|NBA
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Events
|Wood Pencil
|BBH Singapore
|Riot Games
|Honeyfruit
|Singapore
|Product & Service
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Product & Service
|Graphite Pencil
|Rothco
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Product & Service
|Wood Pencil
|AKQA Sweden
|H&M
|H&M Looop
|United Kingdom
|Product & Service
|Wood Pencil
|Grey Paris / Ogilvy Paris
|Vahiné
|Birthday and a Half
|France
|Product & Service
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink Canada
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Heinz Ketchup Puzzle
|Canada
|Acquisition & Retention
|Wood Pencil
|GUT Agency
|Popeyes Louisana Kitchen
|That Look From Popeyes
|United States
|Acquisition & Retention
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Enjoy Before Returning
|Italy
|Acquisition & Retention
|Wood Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Thailand
|THAI Airways
|THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange
|Thailand
|Innovation
|Graphite Pencil
|Rothco
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Innovation
|Yellow Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Direction
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Macmillan Cancer Support
|Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Riff Raff Films
|Burberry
|Festive / Megaforce / Burberry
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Smuggler New York
|Apple
|The Whole Working-From-Home Thing
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Forsman & Bodenfors
|Volvo Car
|The Parents
|Sweden
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Academy
|Three
|Real 5G
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB Paris
|Ubisoft
|Tipping Point
|France
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|DIVISION
|Diesel
|Diesel Francesca
|France
|Scripted Entertainment
|Graphite Pencil
|Somesuch
|Riz Ahmed
|The Long Goodbye
|United Kingdom
|Scripted Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Macmillan Cancer Support
|Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Scripted Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Scripted Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year – Nian
|China
|User Generated Content
|Graphite Pencil
|Somesuch
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United Kingdom
|Low Budget
|Wood Pencil
|Massif
|Shelflife
|Shelflife "Stussy x Nike"
|South Africa
|E-Commerce
|Acquisition & Retention
|Wood Pencil
|Leo Burnett Colombia
|Falabella Colombia
|3362 falabella.com
|Colombia
|Acquisition & Retention
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Australia
|KFC Australia
|Secret Menu
|Australia
|Customer Journey
|Wood Pencil
|BETC Paris
|Lacoste
|Give for Good
|France
|Purchase Experience
|Graphite Pencil
|AKQA Sao Paulo
|Nike
|Nike - Air Max Clouds
|Brazil
|Purchase Experience
|Graphite Pencil
|BETC Paris
|Auberge des Migrants
|Migrants on Amazon
|France
|Promotions
|Wood Pencil
|NORD DDB Stockholm
|Elgiganten Denmark
|VAR Discount
|Sweden
|Brand Partnership
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA New York
|Merch Aid
|Merch Aid
|United States
|Entertainment
|Graphite Pencil
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|IKEA
|IKEA Animal Crossing Catalogue
|Taiwan
|Livestream
|Wood Pencil
|Barbarian
|RB
|Sickwear by Mucinex
|United States
|Cultural Experience
|Wood Pencil
|BBDO New York
|Foot Locker
|Endless World of Air Max
|United States
|Use of Social Networks
|Yellow Pencil
|FCB Inferno
|The Big Issue / LinkedIn
|Raising Profiles
|United Kingdom
|New Realities & Emerging Media
|Wood Pencil
|Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo
|IKEA Japan
|IKEA Harajuku with Imma
|Japan
|Editing
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Work Editorial
|Apple
|The Whole Working-From-Home Thing
|United States
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Trim Editing
|New York Times
|The Truth Is Essential: Life Needs Truth
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Stitch
|Macmillan
|Macmillan "Tender yet Tough"
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Hennessy
|Maurice and the Black Bear School
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|The New York Times
|The New York Times
|Megan Thee Stallion
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO Group Germany
|UNICEF Deutschland
|#ENDviolence "More Than a Mark"
|Germany
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Arts & Letters Creative
|NBA / ESPN
|NBA on ESPN - It's NBA on ESPN Time
|United States
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|Stitch
|Epilepsy Research UK
|Epilepsy Research UK
|United Kingdom
|Entertainment
|Graphite Pencil
|Trim at Cosmo Street
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United States
|Experiential
|Community
|Graphite Pencil
|Publicis Conseil
|Renault
|Renault - Village Electrique
|France
|Community
|Wood Pencil
|GUT São Paulo
|Mercado Livre
|Feed Parade
|Brazil
|Community
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Chicago
|City of Chicago
|Boards of Change
|United States
|Community
|Yellow Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Community
|Yellow Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Community
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink
|Molson Coors
|Make It Canadian
|Canada
|Community
|Wood Pencil
|VMLY&R
|Wendy's
|Super Wendy's World
|United States
|Exhibitions & Trade Shows
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Retail
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Enjoy Before Returning
|Italy
|Retail
|Graphite Pencil
|AKQA Sweden
|H&M
|H&M Looop
|United Kingdom
|Retail
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink Canada
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Pour Perfectly
|Canada
|Out-of-Home
|Wood Pencil
|CHE Proximity Sydney
|Insurance Australia Group (IAG)
|Sloways
|Australia
|Out-of-Home
|Wood Pencil
|the community Miami
|OREO
|The OREO Doomsday Vault
|United States
|Out-of-Home
|Wood Pencil
|Famous Innovations
|Radio Zindagi
|The Applegram
|India
|Online Experiences
|Graphite Pencil
|AKQA Sao Paulo
|Beck's
|Beck's Frequency
|Brazil
|Online Experiences
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA New York / Momentum Worldwide
|Verizon
|Verizon - Fortnite Stadium
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|The Clean Jersey Swap
|United States
|Use of Technology
|Graphite Pencil
|Area 23
|Woojer
|SICK BEATS
|United States
|Use of Technology
|Yellow Pencil
|adam&eveDDB
|adidas
|GMR - Play Connected
|United Kingdom
|New Realities & Emerging Media
|Graphite Pencil
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Alone With Me
|United States
|Film
|Social Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
|Apple
|Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema
|United States
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Yellow Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|SporTV
|Let Her Run
|Brazil
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
|Global Women
|A Career-Limiting Campaign
|New Zealand
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners
|Google / United Nations / Tribeca Enterprises
|Life Below Water
|United States
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|Indiana Production
|Coordown
|The Hiring Chain
|Italy
|Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Francesca
|Italy
|TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand
|Global Women
|A Career Limiting Campaign
|New Zealand
|TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Arnold Worldwide
|Progressive Insurance
|Dr Rick
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Macmillan Cancer Support
|Tender And Tough
|United Kingdom
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|Lucky Generals
|Amazon
|Alexa's Body
|United Kingdom
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Saturday Morning
|Procter & Gamble Corporate
|The Look
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Riff Raff Films
|Burberry
|Festive / Burberry
|United Kingdom
|TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Wood Pencil
|Wieden+Kennedy Portland
|Nike
|You Can't Stop Us
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds
|Yellow Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|The New York Times
|Life Needs Truth
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|Superprime Films
|Apple
|Vertical Cinema
|United States
|TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Francesca
|Italy
|Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Diesel
|Francesca
|Italy
|Other Screens
|Graphite Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Macmillan Cancer Support
|Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Promotions
|Wood Pencil
|Translation / ESPNCW
|State Farm
|The Last Dance Deep Fake
|United States
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|SporTV
|Let Her Run
|Brazil
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|Apple
|Apple
|The Whole Working-From-Home Thing
|United States
|Innovation
|Wood Pencil
|Mozga Studio
|Enjoyable Ageing Charity Foundation
|Disappearing Stories
|Russian Federation
|Illustration
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Leo Burnett Madrid
|Procter & Gamble
|The Most Epic Seafaring Legend Ever Told
|Spain
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Essity
|#wombstories
|United Kingdom
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Collins
|Robinhood
|Robinhood Illustration
|United States
|Digital
|Graphite Pencil
|Mailchimp
|Mailchimp
|Mailchimp Annual Report
|United States
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|Koiso Design
|Koiso Design
|EDO 2220
|Japan
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|Cossette
|Amnesty International
|Write For Your Rights
|Canada
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|McCann New York
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Boring Heroes
|United States
|Posters
|Wood Pencil
|Leo Burnett London
|McDonald's
|Light On
|United Kingdom
|Press
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|Le Chocolat des Français
|Only Keep the Best of France
|France
|Printed Materials
|Graphite Pencil
|Indego Design
|Naughty Roll
|Imbalance
|Macao
|Printed Materials
|Wood Pencil
|Dentsu
|Nikkei
|Personal Fuel
|Japan
|Printed Materials
|Wood Pencil
|NB Studio
|The Royal Mail
|Royal Mail Stamps
|United Kingdom
|Publications
|Wood Pencil
|Tenmilliontimes Design
|The Oriental Press
|Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys)
|China
|Publications
|Yellow Pencil
|Vanity Fair
|Vanity Fair
|Breonna Taylor - September 2020 Cover Illustration
|United States
|Environmental
|Wood Pencil
|BBH New York
|Chief
|Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker
|United States
|Animated
|Wood Pencil
|Kin
|Mailchimp
|Big Change Starts Small
|United States
|Animated
|Yellow Pencil
|AKQA
|Casa Vivi and Casa Anast·cia
|Blue Light
|Brazil
|Integrated
|Small Business
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Women in Film
|For Your Consideration
|United States
|Large Business
|Graphite Pencil
|R/GA California
|Reddit - Up The Vote
|United States
|Large Business
|Graphite Pencil
|Leo Burnett Chicago
|Kraft Heinz
|Littlest Bailout
|United States
|Large Business
|Wood Pencil
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|Large Business
|Wood Pencil
|Google Brand Studio
|Search Black-owned
|United States
|Large Business
|Wood Pencil
|Mischief @ No Fixed Address
|Kraft Heinz
|Send Noods
|United States
|Collaborative Campaigns
|Yellow Pencil
|McCann London
|Xbox / Microsoft
|The Birth of Gaming Tourism
|United Kingdom
|Collaborative Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|PSOne
|The J.M. Smucker Company
|#JifvsGIF
|United States
|Collaborative Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Grey New York
|Pringles
|Trapped In Advertising
|United States
|Media
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Red Wing Shoes
|#LaborDayOn
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|VaynerMedia
|AB INBEV Budweiser
|The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA
|Shopify
|Supporting Independents
|United States
|Social
|Wood Pencil
|FCB&FiRe Spain
|Netflix
|Unboxing
|Spain
|Social
|Wood Pencil
|Special Group New Zealand
|Every Kiwi Vote Counts
|Meddle in the New Zealand Election
|New Zealand
|Social
|Wood Pencil
|Venables Bell & Partners
|Reebok
|#ZigTheRunway
|United States
|Mobile
|Wood Pencil
|Goodby Silverstein & Partners
|Frito-Lay North America
|Cheetos Snap to Steal
|United States
|Direct
|Yellow Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
|The Royal Australian Mint
|Donation Dollar
|Australia
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|CHE Proximity
|Insurance Australia Group
|NRMA First Saturday
|Australia
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|CHE Proximity
|Insurance Australia Group
|Help! The Game
|Australia
|Direct
|Graphite Pencil
|FCB Chicago / FCB New York
|Anheuser-Busch
|Contract for Change
|United States
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|We Believers
|Stillhouse Spirits
|Unbreakable OOH
|United States
|Press & Outdoor
|Graphite Pencil
|Africa
|Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper
|The Most Valuable News
|Brazil
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|Serviceplan Germany
|MAPA
|Love Crossings
|Germany
|Radio & Audio
|Graphite Pencil
|Publicis Italy
|Barilla
|Playlist Timer
|Italy
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Special Group Australia
|Uber Eats
|Uber Eats No Repeats
|Australia
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA California
|Reddit - Superb Owl
|United States
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|LOLA MullenLowe
|Unilever
|It's On Us
|Spain
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
|The Unsaid
|New Zealand
|Entertainment
|Yellow Pencil
|FCB NY
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Events & Stunts
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Events & Stunts
|Wood Pencil
|Pages BBDO
|Sirena
|Strike Out Cancer
|Dominican Republic
|Events & Stunts
|Wood Pencil
|Stendahls
|Göteborg Film Festival
|The Isolated Cinema
|Sweden
|Events & Stunts
|Wood Pencil
|Rethink Canada
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Heinz Ketchup Puzzle
|Canada
|Retail
|Wood Pencil
|Leo Burnett Colombia
|Falabella Colombia
|3362 falabella.com
|Colombia
|Retail
|Wood Pencil
|Memac Ogilvy Dubai
|Al Futtaim IKEA
|Buy With Your Time
|United Arab Emirates
|Interaction
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Interaction
|Wood Pencil
|CHE Proximity
|Samsung
|Samsung Microcodes
|Australia
|Interaction
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO New York
|Color of Change
|Pedestal Project
|United States
|Interaction
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Calorie Burning URL
|United States
|Collaboration
|Wood Pencil
|MullenLowe SSP3
|Ab Inbev
|The Beer Cap Project
|Colombia
|Collaboration
|Graphite Pencil
|FCB NY
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Procter & Gamble
|The Clean Jersey Swap
|United States
|Next
|Next Creative
|Next Pencil
|Hans Augustenborg
|Promote Your Local, Cold Bali, Canairi, Volvo
|Hans Augustenborg
|Denmark
|Next Creative
|Next Pencil
|Noah Bramme, Andreas Karlsson
|Talita, Maurten, 7-Eleven, Clear Channel
|Noah Bramme & Andreas Karlsson
|Sweden
|Next Designer
|Next Pencil
|Yinan Lyu
|LINX,Calx Station,Z WAVE Design
|Yinan Lyu
|China
|Next Designer
|Next Pencil
|Haocheng Zhang
|UAL, LCF, Personal Project, Laojun Mountain
|Haocheng Zhang
|China
|Next Director
|Next Pencil
|Mitch Kalisa
|Dirty Danger, SXSW
|Mitch Kalisa
|United Kingdom
|Next Director
|Next Pencil
|Martin Furze
|New Lives, The Mary Foundation Denmark
|Martin Furze
|Denmark
|Next Illustrator
|Next Pencil
|Eva Cremers
|Pull&Bear, Breaks Agency, Nike, Lemonade
|Eva Cremers
|Netherlands
|Next Illustrator
|Next Pencil
|Simo Liu
|Self Promotion, Medium, Harvard Business Review, The Washington Post Magazine
|Simo Liu
|United States
|Next Photographer
|Next Pencil
|Michelle Watt
|Schön, Blanc, Capture One, Sony
|Michelle Watt
|United States
|Photography
|Portraits
|Graphite Pencil
|Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto
|Unilever
|Courage is Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Documentary
|Graphite Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|Leica
|The World Deserves Witnesses
|France
|Documentary
|Wood Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Mumbai
|Jimmy Nelson Foundation
|Save Our Sentinels
|India
|Still Life & Studio
|Wood Pencil
|Quinsay Design
|Ugan Concept
|Revolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the Floor
|China
|Fashion
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Taiwan
|Vogue
|UNI-FORM
|Taiwan
|Fine Art & Conceptual
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Aotearoa New Zealand
|McDonald's
|McDonald's Reflections
|New Zealand
|Fine Art & Conceptual
|Wood Pencil
|Armando Testa Spa
|Luigi Lavazza
|The New Humanity
|Italy
|Low Budget
|Graphite Pencil
|The Odd Number
|Salvation Army
|If It Doesn't Fit, Donate It
|South Africa
|PR
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|The Narrative Group
|McDonald's
|Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|McCann New York
|Mastercard
|True Name
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Mischief @ No Fixed Address
|OkCupid
|Be A #VILF
|United States
|B2B
|Wood Pencil
|FCB Chicago / FCB New York
|Anheuser-Busch
|Contract for Change
|United States
|B2C
|Graphite Pencil
|We Believers New York
|Burger King Global
|Burger King Cow's Menu
|United States
|B2C
|Graphite Pencil
|McCann New York
|Mastercard
|True Name
|United States
|B2C
|Yellow Pencil
|DDB Group New Zealand
|New Zealand Aids Foundation
|The Baby That Changed HIV
|New Zealand
|Multi-Market
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Multi-Market
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Digital & Social
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Sydney
|Tourism New Zealand
|PLAY NZ
|Australia
|Digital & Social
|Wood Pencil
|Herezie
|Amazon Prime Video
|Cités
|France
|Digital & Social
|Wood Pencil
|FCB&FiRe Spain
|Netflix
|Unboxing
|Spain
|Events & Stunts
|Wood Pencil
|FCB NY
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Events & Stunts
|Graphite Pencil
|BBH New York
|Chief
|Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker
|United States
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|Herezie
|Amazon Prime Video
|Cités
|France
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|FCB&FiRe Spain
|Netflix
|Unboxing
|Spain
|Entertainment
|Wood Pencil
|FCB NY
|Michelob Ultra
|Michelob Ultra Courtside
|United States
|Entertainment
|Graphite Pencil
|TBWA\Sydney
|Tourism New Zealand
|PLAY NZ
|Australia
|Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers
|Yellow Pencil
|Publicis México
|Propuesta Cívica
|#StillSpeakingUp
|Mexico
|Use of Talent & Influencers
|Graphite Pencil
|The Narrative Group
|McDonald's
|Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal
|United States
|Use of Media Relations
|Wood Pencil
|Serviceplan France
|Règles Élémentaires
|Invisible Women
|France
|Reactive Response
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|The Clean Jersey Swap
|United States
|Reactive Response
|Wood Pencil
|Buzzman
|BURGER KING® France
|Burger King & Friends
|France
|Reactive Response
|Wood Pencil
|Edelman New York
|Unilever
|A New Jingle for a New Era
|United States
|Reactive Response
|Wood Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Reactive Response
|Wood Pencil
|David Miami
|Budweiser/AB
|Bigger Picture
|United States
|Reactive Response
|Graphite Pencil
|R/GA California
|Reddit - Superb Owl
|United States
|Reactive Response
|Graphite Pencil
|GUT Agency
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|That Look From Popeyes
|United States
|Reactive Response
|Wood Pencil
|Mother London
|KFC
|KFC ' The World's Least Appropriate Slogan'
|United Kingdom
|Product Launch
|Wood Pencil
|Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive
|Warner Music Group
|Saylists
|Ireland
|Product Launch
|Graphite Pencil
|We Believers New York
|Burger King Global
|Burger King Cow's Menu
|United States
|Product Launch
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|The Clean Jersey Swap
|United States
|Product Launch
|Wood Pencil
|Ogilvy Mexico
|AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico
|Victoria 1.8
|Mexico
|Product Launch
|Wood Pencil
|Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg
|Volvo Car Corporation
|A Million More
|Sweden
|Product Launch
|Graphite Pencil
|McCann New York
|Mastercard
|True Name
|United States
|Public Affairs
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group Germany
|Reporters Without Borders
|The Uncensored Library
|Germany
|Public Affairs
|Graphite Pencil
|BBDO Group Germany
|WWF Germany
|Eurythenes Plasticus
|Germany
|Public Affairs
|Wood Pencil
|David Miami
|Budweiser/AB
|Bigger Picture
|United States
|Public Affairs
|Graphite Pencil
|McCann New York
|Mastercard
|True Name
|United States
|Public Affairs
|Graphite Pencil
|Africa
|House of Lapland
|Salla 2032
|Brazil
|Press & Outdoor
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Havas London
|Nubian Jak Community Trust
|Black Plaque Project
|United Kingdom
|Press Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Leo Burnett Toronto
|Milk-Bone
|You Choose What They Chew
|Canada
|Press Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|The Odd Number
|The Salvation Army
|If It Doesn't Fit, Donate It
|South Africa
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Leo Burnett Tailor Made
|ABTO (Brazilian Organ Transplant Association)
|Cartoons
|Brazil
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Commonwealth // McCann Detroit
|Chevrolet
|Safety 'Little Red, Hansel/Gretel, Frankenstein'
|United States
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Commonwealth // McCann Detroit
|Chevrolet
|Bolt 'Toaster, Toothbrush, Vacuum'
|United States
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|the community
|Project Gutenberg
|Crossed-out Classics
|United States
|Press Campaigns
|Yellow Pencil
|Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto
|Unilever
|Courage is Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Cossette
|Amnesty International
|Write For Your Rights
|Canada
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis Ecuador
|Movistar Ecuador
|Broken Screens
|Ecuador
|Press Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|Le Chocolat des Français
|Only Keep the Best of France
|France
|Press Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Uncle Grey
|Canon
|Missed Shots
|Denmark
|Press Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Procter & Gamble
|Olay Face the STEM Gap
|United States
|Interactive Press Adverts
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Calorie Burning URL
|United States
|Tactical Press Adverts
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis•Poke
|P&O Ferries
|Brexit Reassurance Campaign
|United Kingdom
|Tactical Press Adverts
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Chicago
|Molson Coors
|Calorie Burning URL
|United States
|Poster Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Group New Zealand
|McDonald's
|McDonald's Reflections
|New Zealand
|Poster Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|AKQA
|Netflix
|One Story Away
|Brazil
|Poster Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Havas London
|Nubian Jak Community Trust
|Black Plaque Project
|United Kingdom
|Poster Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Africa
|Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper
|The Most Valuable News
|Brazil
|Poster Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|BETC São Paulo
|Hershey's
|HerShe
|Brazil
|Poster Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto
|Unilever
|Courage is Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Poster Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Cossette
|Amnesty International
|Write For Your Rights
|Canada
|Poster Campaigns
|Yellow Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|Le Chocolat des Français
|Only keep the Best of France
|France
|Poster Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|One Twenty Three West
|Vancouver Mural Festival
|Vancouver Mural Festival - You'll Get It When You See It
|Canada
|Poster Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi New York
|Women in Film
|For Your Consideration
|United States
|Interactive Poster Adverts
|Graphite Pencil
|Havas London
|Nubian Jak Community Trust
|Black Plaque Project
|United Kingdom
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Wood Pencil
|R/GA California
|Reddit - Up The Vote
|United States
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Graphite Pencil
|Leo Burnett Chicago
|Wingstop
|Wearable Billboards
|United States
|Tactical Poster Adverts
|Graphite Pencil
|BBH New York
|Chief
|Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker
|United States
|Innovation
|Wood Pencil
|David Miami
|Burger King
|Homes of the Whopper
|United States
|Innovation
|Yellow Pencil
|Africa
|Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper
|The Most Valuable News
|Brazil
|Production Design
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|Johannes Leonardo
|Volkswagen Group of America
|Volkswagen the Wheel
|United States
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Biscuit Filmworks LA & Revolver
|Brawl Stars
|Starr Park
|United States
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Academy
|Three
|Real 5G
|United Kingdom
|Animated
|Wood Pencil
|Area 23
|Lilly / Cyramza
|The Momentous Moments of Max and Maxine
|United States
|Animated
|Wood Pencil
|adam&eveDDB
|John Lewis & Partners
|Give a Little Love
|United Kingdom
|Radio & Audio
|Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|DAVID Madrid
|Burger King
|Confusing Times
|Spain
|Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Metropolitan Police
|Hard Calls Saves Lives
|United Kingdom
|Commercial Campaigns
|Graphite Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson Chile
|World Wildlife Fund
|Nature Is Calling For Help
|Chile
|Commercial Campaigns
|Wood Pencil
|Kolle Rebbe
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|FlyNet
|Germany
|Commercials Over 30 Seconds
|Graphite Pencil
|Boys + Girls
|Swim Ireland
|Daddy! Daddy! Look at me!
|Ireland
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|DUDE
|Communities for Development
|Money Makes Money
|United Kingdom
|Tactical
|Graphite Pencil
|Africa
|Brazilian Association of Psychiatric
|Alexa's Burnout
|Brazil
|Tactical
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Marital Bliss
|South Africa
|Innovation
|Graphite Pencil
|215 McCann
|Microsoft
|Xbox Series X: Walking in Steve's Dreams
|United States
|Sound Design & Use of Music
|Sound Design
|Wood Pencil
|String and Tins
|Facebook Oculus
|Oculus: First Steps
|United Kingdom
|Original Composition
|Wood Pencil
|AlmapBBDO
|LG
|Project Ms. Mozart
|Brazil
|Original Composition
|Wood Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Original Composition
|Wood Pencil
|BBH New York
|Google Black-Owned Friday
|United States
|Original Composition
|Wood Pencil
|Indiana Production
|CoorDown
|The Hiring Chain
|Italy
|Original Composition
|Graphite Pencil
|Taproot Dentsu
|Pooja Didi
|India
|Original Composition
|Graphite Pencil
|Wunderman Thompson
|Jimmy Nelson Foundation
|Save Our Sentinels
|India
|Existing Music
|Wood Pencil
|Soundtree Music
|Green & Blacks
|Wildly. Deliciously. Organic.
|United Kingdom
|Existing Music
|Wood Pencil
|AMV BBDO
|Macmillan Cancer Support
|Whatever It Takes
|United Kingdom
|Adapted Music
|Graphite Pencil
|new-land
|Levi's
|Levi's - When You Take A Step, We All Move
|Denmark
|Adapted Music
|Wood Pencil
|BBDO New York
|American Red Cross
|Piano
|United States
|Adapted Music
|Wood Pencil
|Twenty Below Music
|Burberry
|Burberry Festive
|United Kingdom
|Adapted Music
|Wood Pencil
|Elephant
|Yahoo
|Yahoo! + Tank and the Bangas & Friends
|United States
|Adapted Music
|Wood Pencil
|Abby Priest
|The Swedish Heartchild Foundation
|Dante's Heartbeats
|Sweden
|Audio Composition
|Wood Pencil
|DDB Paris
|Ubisoft
|Tipping Point
|France
|Audio Composition
|Wood Pencil
|Factory / SIREN
|BBC Sounds
|The Power of Sounds
|United Kingdom
|Audio Composition
|Wood Pencil
|Box of Toys Audio
|Axl Le
|Vincent
|United Kingdom
|Audio Composition
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Hennessy
|Maurice and The Black Bear School
|United States
|Audio Composition
|Wood Pencil
|Kay-Oskwarek Music
|Nike
|Nike - You Can’t Stop Us: Victory Swim
|United Kingdom
|Typography
|Integrated
|Yellow Pencil
|COLLINS
|San Francisco Symphony
|San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Typography
|United States
|Integrated
|Wood Pencil
|Superunion
|WPP
|Amsteldok
|Netherlands
|Packaging
|Wood Pencil
|Jones Knowles Ritchie
|Restaurant Brands International
|Flame-licked Type, Your Way
|United States
|New Realities & Emerging Media
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Helsinki
|TietoEVRY
|The Polite Type
|Finland
|Visual Effects
|Colour Grading
|Graphite Pencil
|DDB San Francisco
|iShares
|Eleanor T. Fitzsimmons
|United States
|Colour Grading
|Wood Pencil
|MPC London
|Glenmorangie
|Glenmorangie - It’s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful
|United Kingdom
|Compositing
|Yellow Pencil
|Electric Theatre Collective
|Jägermeister
|Jägermeister - Be The Meister
|United Kingdom
|Compositing
|Graphite Pencil
|TBWA\Paris
|McDonald's France
|Books
|France
|Compositing
|Graphite Pencil
|MPC London
|Burberry
|Burberry - Festive
|United Kingdom
|Computer-Generated
|Yellow Pencil
|DDB Paris
|Ubisoft
|Tipping Point
|France
|Computer-Generated
|Yellow Pencil
|MPC London
|Burberry
|Burberry - Festive
|United Kingdom
|New Realities & Emerging Media
|Wood Pencil
|Seyhan Lee
|Beko
|Connections
|United States
|Low Budget
|Yellow Pencil
|FRED & FARID Los Angeles
|Fridays For Future US
|Our House is on Fire
|United States
|Writing for Advertising
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 London
|Setapp
|Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp.
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Media Arts Lab
|Apple
|Over Sharing
|United States
|Film
|Wood Pencil
|BMB
|Farrow & Ball
|Relax, it's Modern Emulsion
|United Kingdom
|Film
|Graphite Pencil
|Apple
|Apple
|The Whole Working-From-Home Thing
|United States
|Film
|Yellow Pencil
|Translation
|Beats by Dr. Dre
|You Love Me
|United States
|Radio & Audio
|Wood Pencil
|TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Marital Bliss
|South Africa
|Radio & Audio
|Yellow Pencil
|Boys + Girls
|Swim Ireland
|Daddy! Daddy! Look At Me!
|Ireland
|Radio & Audio
|Graphite Pencil
|DAVID Madrid
|Burger King
|Confusing Times
|Spain
|Writing for Design
|Integrated
|Graphite Pencil
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Government
|Unite Against COVID-19
|New Zealand
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Human Rights Commission
|Voice of Racism
|New Zealand
|Digital
|Wood Pencil
|Among Equals
|The Girls' Network
|The Empowerium
|United Kingdom
|Graphic
|Graphite Pencil
|McCann London
|Microsoft
|The Birth of Gaming Tourism
|United Kingdom
|Graphic
|Yellow Pencil
|Mother LA
|Postmates
|Postmates | Don't Cookbook
|United States
|Graphic
|Graphite Pencil
|Havas Lynx Group
|Havas Lynx Group
|Andi Goes
|United Kingdom
|Packaging
|Wood Pencil
|For The People
|Story Espresso
|Story Espresso Coffee Cups
|Australia
|Packaging
|Wood Pencil
|Supple Studio
|FRAHM Jackets
|FRAHM – Tough Beautiful
|United Kingdom
|Naming
|Wood Pencil
|The Stone Twins
|LEBO Vastgoed
|Met Hotel
|Netherlands
|Naming
|Wood Pencil
|The Stone Twins
|G&S Vastgoed
|Nowhere
|Netherlands
|Brand Voice
|Wood Pencil
|Ragged Edge
|East London Liquor Company
|East London Liquor Company
|United Kingdom
|Brand Voice
|Wood Pencil
|Clemenger BBDO Wellington
|New Zealand Government
|Unite Against COVID-19
|New Zealand
|Brand Voice
|Graphite Pencil
|Droga5 New York
|Kimberly-Clark
|We Got You, Baby
|United States
|Brand Voice
|Graphite Pencil
|Ragged Edge
|Mylo
|Mylo
|United Kingdom
|Brand Voice
|Wood Pencil
|Superunion
|Clear Mobile
|Clear Mobile
|United Kingdom
|Storytelling
|Graphite Pencil
|For The People
|Story Espresso
|Story Espresso
|Australia
|Storytelling
|Wood Pencil
|RT Creative Lab
|RT
|The Endless Letter on Instagram Stories
|Russian Federation
|Side Hustle
|Start-Up / Student
|Side Hustle Pencil
|Stephanie Connolly
|LittleTalks
|Ireland
|Scale-Up / Emerging Professional
|Side Hustle Pencil
|I Like Networking
|I Like Networking
|United Kingdom
