    #D&AD21: D&AD awards 430 Pencils across Craft, Next, Advertising, Side Hustle and Collaborative

    26 May 2021
    In tonight's virtual ceremony, on 26 May at 7pm, D&AD announced the Pencil winners across the Craft, Next, Advertising, Side Hustle and Collaborative categories...

    Since 1962, D&AD has stimulated, celebrated and enabled creative excellence and will continue to support the creative community as we move out of one of the toughest periods in recent memory. The 2021 Awards again recognise creative excellence from the past year and commend the industry for creating exceptional work during unprecedented times reiterating the awards manifesto that ‘work that matters must be seen’.

    Alongside the Craft, Next, Advertising and Side Hustle categories, D&AD announced the Pencil winners for this year's Collaborative category at the ceremony. These awards celebrate long-lasting relationships between clients and their design, advertising and/or production companies that have led to the creation of noteworthy work in recent years. The first for advertising agency was awarded to Brazil’s AlmapBBDO for their continued work with Alpargatas and the second for design agency was awarded to UK-based Superunion for their work alongside The London Symphony Orchestra.

    SOUTH AFRICA

    #Loeries2020: "By thinking creatively we can create moments of connection and delight" - Katherina Tudball

    I chatted to the international jury presidents ahead of the upcoming Loeries Creative Week. Next in the series is this year's design jury president Katherina Tudball, creative director at Superunion London.

    By Jessica Tennant 5 Oct 2020


    The Side Hustle category reflects the increasing number of creatives applying their skills and personal passions to side projects, something that has become even more apparent during the pandemic. From creating new businesses to developing initiatives to address social and environmental issues, this category aims to spotlight world class creativity beyond people’s day jobs.

    The Next categories award emerging creatives, designers, directors, illustrators and photographers to recognise the next generation of creative talent. The awards seek to recognise their work and showcase their ideas to creative influencers, mentors and agencies.

    Across these categories, the top ranking countries by number of Pencils are:
    • United States - 147 Pencils
    • United Kingdom - 77 Pencils
    • Brazil - 27 Pencils
    • France - 24 Pencils
    • Australia - 16 Pencils

    The top ranking companies for these categories, by number of Pencils are:
    • Africa and AMV BBDO -12 Pencils each
    • Droga 5 New York - 9 Pencils
    • AKQA Sao Paulo, Publicis Italia and Saatchi and Saatchi New York - 7 Pencils each

    The total number of Pencils in each category are:

    Craft: 171 Pencil Winners

    • Animation: 3 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 8 Wood
    • Art Direction: 2 Yellow, 8 Graphite, 12 Wood
    • Casting: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 9 Wood
    • Cinematography: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite, 3 Wood
    • Direction: 3 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 6 Wood
    • Editing: 1 Yellow, 4 Graphite, 4 Wood
    • Illustration: 2 Yellow, 5 Graphite, 10 Wood
    • Photography: 3 Graphite, 5 Wood
    • Production Design: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite, 3 Wood
    • Sound Design & Use of Music: 4 Graphite, 15 Wood
    • Typography: 1 Yellow, 3 Wood
    • Visual Effects: 4 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 3 Wood
    • Writing for Advertising: 2 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 3 Wood
    • Writing for Design: 1 Yellow, 6 Graphite, 10 Wood

    Advertising: 246 Pencil Winners

    • Digital: 3 Yellow, 11 Graphite, 19 Wood
    • Direct: 2 Yellow, 9 Graphite, 20 Wood
    • E-Commerce: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 8 Wood
    • Experiential: 3 Yellow, 5 Graphite, 11 Wood
    • Film: 5 Yellow, 6 Graphite, 14 Wood
    • Integrated: 1 Yellow, 4 Graphite, 4 Wood
    • Media: 2 Yellow, 8 Graphite, 23 Wood
    • PR: 2 Yellow, 15 Graphite, 25 Wood
    • Press & Outdoor: 3 Yellow, 12 Graphite, 17 Wood
    • Radio & Audio: 4 Graphite, 6 Wood

    SOUTH AFRICA

    #D&AD21: Tseliso Rangaka, D&AD Radio & Audio jury president

    With the D&AD Awards taking place tomorrow and Thursday (26 and 27 May), we connected with local jury president of this year's D&AD Radio & Audio jury Tseliso Rangaka, FCB Joburg's CCO...

    By Jessica Tennant 1 day ago


    Collaborative: 2 Pencil Winners


    Side Hustle: 2 Pencil Winners


    Next: 9 Pencil Winners

    • Next Creative: 2 Next Pencil
    • Next Designer: 2 Next Pencil
    • Next Director: 2 Next Pencil
    • Next Illustrator: 2 Next Pencil
    • Next Photographer: 1 Next Pencil

    All 430 Pencil winning and shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website.

    Dara Lynch, CCO at D&AD, said, “While the pandemic has kept our peers physically distant from each other, the power of creative excellence has remained as strong as ever. We hope the first of our two virtual ceremonies has provided an opportunity for the industry to come together to view, be inspired by and celebrate the immense talent across the creative community. We have taken many of the learnings from last year's digital awards and implemented them this year to create an experience that holds true to the value of our awards and celebrates every single pencil winner as they truly deserve to be. We are looking forward to our second ceremony to once again reveal more outstanding work as well as the winners of our highly coveted Black Pencils, the President’s Award and Companies of the Year.”

    D&AD this year continues to platform the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following the same rigorous judging process that holds creativity to the highest standards. Famously tough to win, there are no quotas for D&AD Awards, meaning that the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils - the highest creative accolade - are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at eight.

    Winning work will not only receive an esteemed D&AD Pencil, it will also be featured in the digital D&AD Annual and online archive – a definitive guide for creatives all around the world.

    The Pencil winners for the Design, Impact and Culture categories alongside the presentation of Black Pencils, The President's Award and Companies of the Year will be announced in the second virtual ceremony tomorrow night, on 27 May at 7pm. For more information, visit the D&AD website, or watch the ceremony here.



    SubcateogryAwardEntrant companyClientTitleCountry
    Animation
    2D Computer-GeneratedGraphite PencilWeTransferWeTransferHow Have You Been?Netherlands
    2D Computer-GeneratedGraphite PencilGiant AntAirbnbAirbnb Combating DiscriminationCanada
    2D Computer-GeneratedWood PencilDentsuSemba Center BuildingPretending to ForgetJapan
    2D Computer-GeneratedYellow PencilPublicis ConseilFace a l'IncesteTwo Monsters in my StoryFrance
    2D Computer-GeneratedWood PencilHornetAwayAway - Travel the VoteUnited States
    3D Computer-GeneratedGraphite PencilRoof Studio CRK & Curaviva BildungCuravivaUnited States
    3D Computer-GeneratedWood PencilArea 23InsmedUnbreakableUnited States
    TraditionalYellow PencilThe GateChildlineChildline - Nobody Is NormalUnited Kingdom
    TraditionalWood PencilDentsuZespri International JapanEnjoy the Healthy You LoveJapan
    TraditionalGraphite PencilArea 23InsmedTrappedUnited States
    Motion GraphicsWood PencilDitroitProcter & GamblePantene Nutrient Blends CollectionItaly
    Characters & CreaturesGraphite PencilThe GateChildlineChildline - Nobody Is NormalUnited Kingdom
    Mixed MediaYellow PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
    Mixed MediaWood Penciladam&eveDDBJohn Lewis & PartnersGive a Little LoveUnited Kingdom
    Low BudgetGraphite PencilKhoo Siew May & Jay SeptimoSuperhero MeOne More TimeSingapore
    Low BudgetWood PencilNOMINTGreat Ormond Street HospitalWorld's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSHUnited Kingdom
    Low BudgetWood PencilWunderman Thompson ParisForbidden StoriesForbidden StoriesFrance
    Low BudgetGraphite PencilPublicis ConseilFace a l'IncesteTwo Monsters in my StoryFrance
    Art Direction
    IntegratedWood PencilBETC São PauloHershey'sHerSheBrazil
    IntegratedYellow PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
    IntegratedWood PencilAlmapBBDOPepsicoDoritos WasabiBrazil
    IntegratedGraphite PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
    IntegratedYellow PencilAKQANetflixOne Story AwayBrazil
    DigitalGraphite PencilGSD&MU.S. Air ForceU.S. Air Force Into The StormUnited States
    DigitalWood PencilStudio Regale Aēsop Aēsop Presents: Three Aromatique Candles & Other StoriesNetherlands
    FilmGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi Los AngelesToyota Motor North AmericaUpstreamUnited States
    FilmWood PencilAmber ChinaDurexSafely Feel the Real WorldChina
    FilmGraphite PencilDroga5 New YorkThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited States
    FilmWood PencilDroga5 New YorkHennessyMaurice and the Black Bear SchoolUnited States
    FilmWood PencilTBWA\Media Arts LabApple Shot on iPhone – Vertical CinemaUnited States
    FilmGraphite PencilThe GateChildlineChildline - Nobody is NormalUnited Kingdom
    FilmGraphite PencilDDB ChicagoMarsStarburst SwirlersUnited States
    DirectWood PencilFCB ChicagoCity of ChicagoBoards of ChangeUnited States
    DirectWood PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
    PressWood PencilTBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des FrançaisOnly Keep the Best of FranceFrance
    OutdoorGraphite PencilAKQANetflixOne Story AwayBrazil
    ExperientialWood PencilWieden+Kennedy TokyoNetflix KoreaThe Massacre of KingdomJapan
    ExperientialWood PencilDDB Group New ZealandLion New ZealandEmerson's Tiny PubNew Zealand
    ExperientialGraphite PencilDDB ChicagoMiller LiteFarewell, Work Holiday PartiesUnited States
    GamingWood PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without BordersThe Uncensored LibraryGermany
    Casting
    FilmWood PencilIconoclastMacmillanMacmillan - Whatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
    FilmYellow PencilDIVISIONDieselDiesel FrancescaFrance
    FilmWood PencilLucky GeneralsCo-opRound Are WayUnited Kingdom
    FilmWood PencilAcademyCadburyThe OriginalsUnited Kingdom
    FilmWood PencilTaproot DentsuFacebookPooja DidiIndia
    FilmGraphite PencilOgilvy MumbaiITCThe ArtistIndia
    FilmWood PencilAnomaly BerlinZalandoWe Will Hug AgainGermany
    Street CastingGraphite PencilWieden+Kennedy TokyoNikeThe Future Isn't WaitingJapan
    Street CastingWood PencilOgilvy MumbaiITCThe ArtistIndia
    Street CastingWood PencilBETC ParisLa Roche-PosayBeyond SkinFrance
    VoiceWood PencilWonderhood StudiosMizkan EuropeHit of HomeUnited Kingdom
    PerformanceWood PencilLucky GeneralsAmazonThe Show Must Go OnUnited Kingdom
    PerformanceGraphite PencilAcross the PondEducation Above All FoundationChild SoldierUnited Kingdom
    Cinematography
    FilmWood PencilIconoclastMacmillanMacmillan - Whatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
    FilmWood PencilOgilvy MexicoAB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico / Cerveza VictoriaThe Farewell / IcnocuicatlMexico
    FilmYellow PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
    FilmGraphite PencilForsman & BodenforsVolvo CarThe ParentsSweden
    FilmWood PencilStink FilmsWhatsAppSunbeamsBrazil
    Collaborative
    Advertising AgencyCollaborative PencilAlmapBBDOAlpargatasAlmapBBDO & Alpargatas For HavaianasBrazil
    Design AgencyCollaborative PencilSuperunionLondon Symphony OrchestraLondon Symphony Orchestra & SuperunionUnited Kingdom
    Digital
    IntegratedGraphite PencilVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
    IntegratedGraphite PencilVMLY&R Kansas CityWendy'sWendy's - Now That You Mention Us.United States
    IntegratedWood PencilDroga5 New YorkRed Wing Shoes#LaborDayOnUnited States
    WebsitesGraphite PencilKoikreativeSKP-SChaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook CampaignChina
    WebsitesWood PencilGSD&MU.S. Air ForceU.S. Air Force Into The StormUnited States
    WebsitesWood PencilBen FeistNASAApollo in Real TimeUnited States
    Search & DisplayYellow PencilGoogle Brand StudioGoogleSearch Black-ownedUnited States
    SocialGraphite PencilVMLY&R Kansas CityWendy'sWendy's - Now That You Mention Us.United States
    SocialYellow PencilTBWA\Media Arts Lab Los AngelesAppleShot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical CinemaUnited States
    SocialYellow PencilFCB Inferno The Big Issue / LinkedInRaising ProfilesUnited Kingdom
    SocialWood PencilVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
    AppsWood PencilWunderman Thompson ThailandTHAI AirwaysTHAI Stay Home Miles ExchangeThailand
    AppsWood PencilOgilvy PakistanTelenor PakistanNaming the Invisible by Digital Birth RegistrationPakistan
    Physical & DigitalWood PencilAKQA TokyoNikeNike – Create with Air MaxJapan
    Physical & DigitalWood PencilR/GA CaliforniaRedditReddit - Up The VoteUnited States
    Physical & DigitalWood PencilBBDO New YorkColor of ChangePedestal ProjectUnited States
    Physical & DigitalGraphite PencilFCB NYMichelob UltraMichelob ULTRA CourtsideUnited States
    TacticalGraphite PencilGUT AgencyPopeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.That Look from PopeyesUnited States
    TacticalGraphite PencilWunderman Thompson ThailandTHAI AirwaysTHAI Stay Home Miles ExchangeThailand
    TacticalWood PencilEdelmanUnileverA New Jingle for a New EraUnited States
    User ParticipationGraphite PencilClemenger BBDO WellingtonNew Zealand Human Right CommissionThe UnsaidNew Zealand
    Use of Micro-Talent & InfluencersWood PencilPublicis ItalyDieselFrancescaItaly
    Use of Micro-Talent & InfluencersWood PencilFRED & FARID New YorkRémy MartinVoices from HarlemUnited States
    Use of Talent & InfluencersWood PencilBBH New YorkGoogleGoogle Black-Owned FridayUnited States
    Use of Talent & InfluencersWood Pencil72andSunny Los AngelesSports United#TheRealHeroes ProjectUnited States
    Use of Talent & InfluencersWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleThe Clean Jersey SwapUnited States
    Use of Talent & InfluencersWood PencilFCB ChicagoChicago Public LibraryLive from the LibraryUnited States
    Use of TechnologyWood PencilRothco, Part of Accenture InteractiveWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
    Use of TechnologyWood PencilAKQA Sao PauloRaoni InstituteCode of ConscienceBrazil
    Use of TechnologyYellow PencilArea 23, An FCB Health Network CompanyWoojerSICK BEATSUnited States
    Use of TechnologyGraphite PencilPublicis MÈxico > Publicis México Propuesta Cívica#StillSpeakingUpMexico
    Use of AIGraphite PencilCheil SpainSamsungTallkSpain
    Use of AIWood PencilPublicis Worldwide Propuesta Cívica#StillSpeakingUpMexico
    Use of DataGraphite PencilRothcoWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
    Direct
    IntegratedWood PencilVMLY&RFederal Public MinistryNext Minute LawBrazil
    IntegratedGraphite PencilBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
    IntegratedGraphite PencilVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
    IntegratedWood PencilLeo Burnett ChicagoKraft HeinzLittlest BailoutUnited States
    IntegratedWood PencilMcCann LondonXboxThe Birth of Gaming TourismUnited Kingdom
    IntegratedWood PencilOgilvy TaiwanVogueUNI-FORMTaiwan
    DigitalWood PencilSpotifySpotifyAlone With MeUnited States
    DigitalWood PencilHjaltelin StahlDanish CrownThe Big Danish Bacon Pre-rollDenmark
    DigitalGraphite PencilHerezieAmazon Prime Video CitésFrance
    DigitalGraphite PencilDAVID MadridBurger KingThe Menu CourtSpain
    FilmWood PencilENGINEBorn Free FoundationCreature Discomforts: Life in LockdownUnited Kingdom
    FilmWood PencilAfricaSporTVLet Her RunBrazil
    Direct MailWood PencilOgilvy Hong KongPizza Hut Hong KongPizza Hut x IKEA SƒVAHong Kong
    Printed MaterialsWood PencilMullenLoweChange the RefShamecardsUnited States
    Printed MaterialsWood PencilRethink CanadaKraft Heinz CanadaHeinz Ketchup PuzzleCanada
    Press & OutdoorWood PencilFCB ChicagoCity of ChicagoBoards of ChangeUnited States
    Press & OutdoorWood PencilDavid Miami Burger KingHomes of the WhopperUnited States
    Press & OutdoorGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi AustraliaThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
    Radio & AudioWood PencilVMLY&R Melbourne Royal Australian Navy / Defence Force RecruitmentLost In TranslationAustralia
    EventsGraphite PencilFCB NYNBAMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
    EventsWood PencilBBH SingaporeRiot GamesHoneyfruitSingapore
    Product & ServiceGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi AustraliaThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
    Product & ServiceGraphite PencilRothcoWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
    Product & ServiceWood PencilAKQA SwedenH&MH&M LooopUnited Kingdom
    Product & ServiceWood PencilGrey Paris / Ogilvy Paris VahinéBirthday and a HalfFrance
    Product & ServiceWood PencilRethink CanadaKraft Heinz CanadaHeinz Ketchup PuzzleCanada
    Acquisition & RetentionWood PencilGUT AgencyPopeyes Louisana KitchenThat Look From PopeyesUnited States
    Acquisition & RetentionYellow PencilPublicis ItalyDieselEnjoy Before ReturningItaly
    Acquisition & RetentionWood PencilWunderman Thompson ThailandTHAI AirwaysTHAI Stay Home Miles ExchangeThailand
    InnovationGraphite PencilRothcoWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
    InnovationYellow PencilSaatchi & Saatchi AustraliaThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
    Direction
    FilmGraphite PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
    FilmWood PencilDroga5 New YorkThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited States
    FilmGraphite PencilAMV BBDOMacmillan Cancer SupportWhatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
    FilmWood PencilRiff Raff FilmsBurberryFestive / Megaforce / BurberryUnited Kingdom
    FilmYellow PencilSmuggler New YorkAppleThe Whole Working-From-Home ThingUnited States
    FilmGraphite PencilForsman & BodenforsVolvo CarThe ParentsSweden
    FilmYellow PencilAcademyThreeReal 5GUnited Kingdom
    FilmGraphite PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
    FilmGraphite PencilDDB ParisUbisoftTipping PointFrance
    FilmYellow PencilDIVISIONDieselDiesel FrancescaFrance
    Scripted EntertainmentGraphite PencilSomesuchRiz AhmedThe Long GoodbyeUnited Kingdom
    Scripted EntertainmentWood PencilAMV BBDOMacmillan Cancer SupportWhatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
    Scripted EntertainmentWood PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
    Scripted EntertainmentWood PencilTBWA\Media Arts Lab ShanghaiApple Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year – Nian China
    User Generated ContentGraphite PencilSomesuchThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited Kingdom
    Low BudgetWood PencilMassifShelflifeShelflife "Stussy x Nike"South Africa
    E-Commerce
    Acquisition & RetentionWood PencilLeo Burnett ColombiaFalabella Colombia3362 falabella.comColombia
    Acquisition & RetentionWood PencilOgilvy AustraliaKFC AustraliaSecret MenuAustralia
    Customer JourneyWood PencilBETC ParisLacosteGive for GoodFrance
    Purchase ExperienceGraphite PencilAKQA Sao PauloNikeNike - Air Max CloudsBrazil
    Purchase ExperienceGraphite PencilBETC ParisAuberge des MigrantsMigrants on AmazonFrance
    PromotionsWood PencilNORD DDB StockholmElgiganten DenmarkVAR DiscountSweden
    Brand PartnershipWood PencilR/GA New YorkMerch AidMerch AidUnited States
    EntertainmentGraphite PencilOgilvy TaiwanIKEAIKEA Animal Crossing CatalogueTaiwan
    LivestreamWood PencilBarbarianRBSickwear by MucinexUnited States
    Cultural ExperienceWood PencilBBDO New YorkFoot LockerEndless World of Air MaxUnited States
    Use of Social NetworksYellow PencilFCB InfernoThe Big Issue / LinkedInRaising ProfilesUnited Kingdom
    New Realities & Emerging MediaWood PencilWieden+Kennedy TokyoIKEA JapanIKEA Harajuku with ImmaJapan
    Editing
    FilmYellow PencilWork EditorialAppleThe Whole Working-From-Home ThingUnited States
    FilmWood PencilTrim EditingNew York TimesThe Truth Is Essential: Life Needs TruthUnited Kingdom
    FilmGraphite PencilStitchMacmillanMacmillan "Tender yet Tough"United Kingdom
    FilmWood PencilDroga5 New YorkHennessyMaurice and the Black Bear SchoolUnited States
    FilmGraphite PencilThe New York TimesThe New York TimesMegan Thee StallionUnited States
    FilmGraphite PencilBBDO Group GermanyUNICEF Deutschland#ENDviolence "More Than a Mark"Germany
    FilmWood PencilArts & Letters CreativeNBA / ESPNNBA on ESPN - It's NBA on ESPN TimeUnited States
    EntertainmentWood PencilStitchEpilepsy Research UKEpilepsy Research UKUnited Kingdom
    EntertainmentGraphite PencilTrim at Cosmo StreetThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited States
    Experiential
    CommunityGraphite PencilPublicis ConseilRenaultRenault - Village ElectriqueFrance
    CommunityWood PencilGUT São PauloMercado LivreFeed ParadeBrazil
    CommunityWood PencilFCB ChicagoCity of ChicagoBoards of ChangeUnited States
    CommunityYellow PencilSaatchi & Saatchi MelbourneThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
    CommunityYellow PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without BordersThe Uncensored LibraryGermany
    CommunityWood PencilRethinkMolson CoorsMake It CanadianCanada
    CommunityWood PencilVMLY&RWendy'sSuper Wendy's WorldUnited States
    Exhibitions & Trade ShowsGraphite PencilBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
    RetailWood PencilPublicis ItalyDieselEnjoy Before ReturningItaly
    RetailGraphite PencilAKQA SwedenH&MH&M LooopUnited Kingdom
    RetailWood PencilRethink CanadaKraft Heinz CanadaPour PerfectlyCanada
    Out-of-HomeWood PencilCHE Proximity SydneyInsurance Australia Group (IAG)SlowaysAustralia
    Out-of-HomeWood Pencilthe community MiamiOREOThe OREO Doomsday VaultUnited States
    Out-of-HomeWood PencilFamous InnovationsRadio ZindagiThe ApplegramIndia
    Online ExperiencesGraphite PencilAKQA Sao PauloBeck'sBeck's FrequencyBrazil
    Online ExperiencesWood PencilR/GA New York / Momentum WorldwideVerizonVerizon - Fortnite StadiumUnited States
    Use of Talent & InfluencersWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleThe Clean Jersey SwapUnited States
    Use of TechnologyGraphite Pencil Area 23WoojerSICK BEATSUnited States
    Use of TechnologyYellow Penciladam&eveDDBadidasGMR - Play ConnectedUnited Kingdom
    New Realities & Emerging MediaGraphite PencilSpotifySpotifyAlone With MeUnited States
    Film
    Social Commercial CampaignsWood PencilTBWA\Media Arts Lab Los AngelesAppleShot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical CinemaUnited States
    Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsYellow PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
    Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsWood PencilAfricaSporTVLet Her RunBrazil
    Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi NZGlobal WomenA Career-Limiting CampaignNew Zealand
    Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsWood PencilGoodby Silverstein & PartnersGoogle / United Nations / Tribeca EnterprisesLife Below WaterUnited States
    Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsGraphite PencilIndiana ProductionCoordownThe Hiring ChainItaly
    Social Commercials Over 30 SecondsYellow PencilPublicis ItalyDieselFrancescaItaly
    TV/VOD Commercial CampaignsWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New ZealandGlobal WomenA Career Limiting CampaignNew Zealand
    TV/VOD Commercial CampaignsWood PencilArnold WorldwideProgressive InsuranceDr RickUnited States
    TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 SecondsWood PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
    TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsGraphite PencilAMV BBDOMacmillan Cancer SupportTender And ToughUnited Kingdom
    TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsGraphite PencilLucky GeneralsAmazonAlexa's BodyUnited Kingdom
    TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsWood PencilSaturday MorningProcter & Gamble CorporateThe LookUnited States
    TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsWood PencilRiff Raff FilmsBurberryFestive / BurberryUnited Kingdom
    TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsWood PencilWieden+Kennedy PortlandNikeYou Can't Stop UsUnited States
    TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 SecondsYellow PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
    TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 SecondsGraphite PencilDroga5 New YorkThe New York TimesLife Needs TruthUnited States
    TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 SecondsGraphite PencilSuperprime FilmsAppleVertical CinemaUnited States
    TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 SecondsYellow PencilPublicis ItalyDieselFrancescaItaly
    Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 SecondsYellow PencilPublicis ItalyDieselFrancescaItaly
    Other ScreensGraphite PencilAMV BBDOMacmillan Cancer SupportWhatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
    PromotionsWood PencilTranslation / ESPNCWState FarmThe Last Dance Deep FakeUnited States
    TacticalWood PencilAfricaSporTVLet Her RunBrazil
    TacticalWood PencilAppleAppleThe Whole Working-From-Home ThingUnited States
    InnovationWood PencilMozga StudioEnjoyable Ageing Charity FoundationDisappearing StoriesRussian Federation
    Illustration
    IntegratedGraphite PencilLeo Burnett MadridProcter & GambleThe Most Epic Seafaring Legend Ever ToldSpain
    IntegratedGraphite PencilAMV BBDOEssity#wombstoriesUnited Kingdom
    IntegratedGraphite PencilCollinsRobinhoodRobinhood IllustrationUnited States
    DigitalGraphite PencilMailchimpMailchimpMailchimp Annual ReportUnited States
    PostersWood PencilKoiso DesignKoiso DesignEDO 2220Japan
    PostersWood PencilCossetteAmnesty InternationalWrite For Your RightsCanada
    PostersWood PencilMcCann New YorkReckitt BenckiserBoring HeroesUnited States
    PostersWood PencilLeo Burnett LondonMcDonald'sLight OnUnited Kingdom
    PressWood PencilTBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des FrançaisOnly Keep the Best of FranceFrance
    Printed MaterialsGraphite PencilIndego DesignNaughty RollImbalanceMacao
    Printed MaterialsWood PencilDentsuNikkeiPersonal FuelJapan
    Printed MaterialsWood PencilNB StudioThe Royal MailRoyal Mail StampsUnited Kingdom
    PublicationsWood PencilTenmilliontimes DesignThe Oriental PressShade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys)China
    PublicationsYellow PencilVanity FairVanity FairBreonna Taylor - September 2020 Cover IllustrationUnited States
    EnvironmentalWood PencilBBH New YorkChiefChief & NWHM Glass Ceiling BreakerUnited States
    AnimatedWood PencilKinMailchimpBig Change Starts SmallUnited States
    AnimatedYellow PencilAKQACasa Vivi and Casa Anast·ciaBlue LightBrazil
    Integrated
    Small BusinessGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkWomen in FilmFor Your ConsiderationUnited States
    Large BusinessGraphite PencilR/GA CaliforniaRedditReddit - Up The VoteUnited States
    Large BusinessGraphite PencilLeo Burnett ChicagoKraft HeinzLittlest BailoutUnited States
    Large BusinessWood PencilVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
    Large BusinessWood PencilGoogle Brand StudioGoogleSearch Black-ownedUnited States
    Large BusinessWood PencilMischief @ No Fixed AddressKraft HeinzSend NoodsUnited States
    Collaborative CampaignsYellow PencilMcCann LondonXbox / MicrosoftThe Birth of Gaming TourismUnited Kingdom
    Collaborative CampaignsWood PencilPSOneThe J.M. Smucker Company#JifvsGIFUnited States
    Collaborative CampaignsGraphite PencilGrey New YorkPringlesTrapped In AdvertisingUnited States
    Media
    IntegratedGraphite PencilDroga5 New YorkRed Wing Shoes#LaborDayOnUnited States
    IntegratedWood PencilVaynerMediaAB INBEV BudweiserThe Future Official Sponsors of the NWSLUnited States
    IntegratedWood PencilR/GAShopifySupporting IndependentsUnited States
    SocialWood PencilFCB&FiRe SpainNetflixUnboxingSpain
    SocialWood PencilSpecial Group New ZealandEvery Kiwi Vote CountsMeddle in the New Zealand ElectionNew Zealand
    SocialWood PencilVenables Bell & PartnersReebok#ZigTheRunwayUnited States
    MobileWood PencilGoodby Silverstein & PartnersFrito-Lay North AmericaCheetos Snap to StealUnited States
    DirectYellow PencilSaatchi & Saatchi AustraliaThe Royal Australian MintDonation DollarAustralia
    DirectWood PencilCHE ProximityInsurance Australia GroupNRMA First SaturdayAustralia
    DirectWood PencilCHE ProximityInsurance Australia GroupHelp! The GameAustralia
    DirectGraphite PencilFCB Chicago / FCB New YorkAnheuser-BuschContract for ChangeUnited States
    Press & OutdoorWood PencilWe BelieversStillhouse SpiritsUnbreakable OOHUnited States
    Press & OutdoorGraphite PencilAfricaFolha de S.Paulo NewspaperThe Most Valuable NewsBrazil
    Press & OutdoorWood PencilServiceplan GermanyMAPALove CrossingsGermany
    Radio & AudioGraphite PencilPublicis ItalyBarillaPlaylist TimerItaly
    FilmWood PencilSpecial Group AustraliaUber EatsUber Eats No RepeatsAustralia
    FilmWood PencilR/GA CaliforniaRedditReddit - Superb OwlUnited States
    FilmWood PencilLOLA MullenLoweUnileverIt's On UsSpain
    FilmWood PencilClemenger BBDO WellingtonWaka Kotahi NZ Transport AgencyThe UnsaidNew Zealand
    EntertainmentYellow PencilFCB NYMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
    Events & StuntsGraphite PencilBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
    Events & StuntsWood PencilPages BBDOSirenaStrike Out CancerDominican Republic
    Events & StuntsWood PencilStendahls Göteborg Film FestivalThe Isolated CinemaSweden
    Events & StuntsWood PencilRethink CanadaKraft Heinz CanadaHeinz Ketchup PuzzleCanada
    RetailWood PencilLeo Burnett ColombiaFalabella Colombia3362 falabella.comColombia
    RetailWood PencilMemac Ogilvy DubaiAl Futtaim IKEABuy With Your TimeUnited Arab Emirates
    InteractionWood PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without BordersThe Uncensored LibraryGermany
    InteractionWood PencilCHE ProximitySamsungSamsung MicrocodesAustralia
    InteractionGraphite PencilBBDO New YorkColor of ChangePedestal ProjectUnited States
    InteractionWood PencilDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsCalorie Burning URLUnited States
    CollaborationWood PencilMullenLowe SSP3Ab InbevThe Beer Cap ProjectColombia
    CollaborationGraphite PencilFCB NYMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
    Use of Talent & InfluencersGraphite PencilSaatchi & SaatchiProcter & GambleThe Clean Jersey SwapUnited States
    Next
    Next CreativeNext PencilHans AugustenborgPromote Your Local, Cold Bali, Canairi, VolvoHans AugustenborgDenmark
    Next CreativeNext PencilNoah Bramme, Andreas KarlssonTalita, Maurten, 7-Eleven, Clear ChannelNoah Bramme & Andreas KarlssonSweden
    Next DesignerNext PencilYinan LyuLINX,Calx Station,Z WAVE DesignYinan LyuChina
    Next DesignerNext PencilHaocheng ZhangUAL, LCF, Personal Project, Laojun MountainHaocheng ZhangChina
    Next DirectorNext PencilMitch KalisaDirty Danger, SXSWMitch KalisaUnited Kingdom
    Next DirectorNext PencilMartin FurzeNew Lives, The Mary Foundation DenmarkMartin FurzeDenmark
    Next IllustratorNext PencilEva CremersPull&Bear, Breaks Agency, Nike, LemonadeEva CremersNetherlands
    Next IllustratorNext PencilSimo LiuSelf Promotion, Medium, Harvard Business Review, The Washington Post MagazineSimo LiuUnited States
    Next PhotographerNext PencilMichelle Watt Schön, Blanc, Capture One, SonyMichelle WattUnited States
    Photography
    PortraitsGraphite PencilOgilvy UK / Ogilvy TorontoUnileverCourage is BeautifulUnited Kingdom
    DocumentaryGraphite PencilTBWA\ParisLeicaThe World Deserves WitnessesFrance
    DocumentaryWood PencilWunderman Thompson MumbaiJimmy Nelson FoundationSave Our SentinelsIndia
    Still Life & StudioWood PencilQuinsay DesignUgan ConceptRevolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the FloorChina
    FashionWood PencilOgilvy TaiwanVogueUNI-FORMTaiwan
    Fine Art & ConceptualWood PencilDDB Aotearoa New ZealandMcDonald'sMcDonald's ReflectionsNew Zealand
    Fine Art & ConceptualWood PencilArmando Testa SpaLuigi LavazzaThe New HumanityItaly
    Low BudgetGraphite PencilThe Odd NumberSalvation Army If It Doesn't Fit, Donate ItSouth Africa
    PR
    IntegratedWood PencilThe Narrative GroupMcDonald'sFamous Orders - The Travis Scott MealUnited States
    IntegratedWood PencilMcCann New YorkMastercardTrue NameUnited States
    IntegratedWood PencilMischief @ No Fixed AddressOkCupidBe A #VILFUnited States
    B2BWood PencilFCB Chicago / FCB New YorkAnheuser-BuschContract for ChangeUnited States
    B2CGraphite PencilWe Believers New YorkBurger King GlobalBurger King Cow's MenuUnited States
    B2CGraphite PencilMcCann New YorkMastercardTrue NameUnited States
    B2CYellow PencilDDB Group New ZealandNew Zealand Aids FoundationThe Baby That Changed HIVNew Zealand
    Multi-MarketWood PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
    Multi-MarketGraphite PencilDDB Group Germany Reporters Without BordersThe Uncensored LibraryGermany
    Digital & SocialWood PencilTBWA\SydneyTourism New ZealandPLAY NZAustralia
    Digital & SocialWood PencilHerezieAmazon Prime VideoCitésFrance
    Digital & SocialWood PencilFCB&FiRe SpainNetflixUnboxingSpain
    Events & StuntsWood PencilFCB NYMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
    Events & StuntsGraphite PencilBBH New YorkChiefChief & NWHM Glass Ceiling BreakerUnited States
    EntertainmentWood PencilRothco, Part of Accenture InteractiveWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
    EntertainmentWood PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without BordersThe Uncensored LibraryGermany
    EntertainmentWood PencilHerezieAmazon Prime Video CitésFrance
    EntertainmentWood PencilFCB&FiRe SpainNetflixUnboxingSpain
    EntertainmentWood PencilFCB NYMichelob UltraMichelob Ultra CourtsideUnited States
    EntertainmentGraphite PencilTBWA\SydneyTourism New ZealandPLAY NZAustralia
    Use of Micro-Talent & InfluencersYellow Pencil Publicis México Propuesta Cívica#StillSpeakingUpMexico
    Use of Talent & InfluencersGraphite PencilThe Narrative GroupMcDonald'sFamous Orders - The Travis Scott MealUnited States
    Use of Media RelationsWood PencilServiceplan France Règles ÉlémentairesInvisible WomenFrance
    Reactive ResponseGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleThe Clean Jersey SwapUnited States
    Reactive ResponseWood PencilBuzzman BURGER KING® FranceBurger King & FriendsFrance
    Reactive ResponseWood PencilEdelman New YorkUnileverA New Jingle for a New EraUnited States
    Reactive ResponseWood PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
    Reactive ResponseWood PencilDavid Miami Budweiser/ABBigger PictureUnited States
    Reactive ResponseGraphite PencilR/GA CaliforniaRedditReddit - Superb OwlUnited States
    Reactive ResponseGraphite PencilGUT AgencyPopeyes Louisiana KitchenThat Look From PopeyesUnited States
    Reactive ResponseWood PencilMother LondonKFCKFC ' The World's Least Appropriate Slogan'United Kingdom
    Product LaunchWood PencilRothco, Part of Accenture InteractiveWarner Music GroupSaylistsIreland
    Product LaunchGraphite PencilWe Believers New YorkBurger King GlobalBurger King Cow's MenuUnited States
    Product LaunchGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleThe Clean Jersey SwapUnited States
    Product LaunchWood PencilOgilvy MexicoAB InBev Grupo Modelo MexicoVictoria 1.8Mexico
    Product LaunchWood PencilForsman & Bodenfors GothenburgVolvo Car CorporationA Million MoreSweden
    Product LaunchGraphite PencilMcCann New YorkMastercardTrue NameUnited States
    Public AffairsWood PencilDDB Group GermanyReporters Without BordersThe Uncensored LibraryGermany
    Public AffairsGraphite PencilBBDO Group GermanyWWF GermanyEurythenes PlasticusGermany
    Public AffairsWood PencilDavid Miami Budweiser/ABBigger PictureUnited States
    Public AffairsGraphite PencilMcCann New YorkMastercardTrue NameUnited States
    Public AffairsGraphite PencilAfricaHouse of LaplandSalla 2032Brazil
    Press & Outdoor
    Press CampaignsWood PencilHavas LondonNubian Jak Community TrustBlack Plaque ProjectUnited Kingdom
    Press CampaignsGraphite PencilLeo Burnett TorontoMilk-BoneYou Choose What They ChewCanada
    Press CampaignsGraphite PencilThe Odd NumberThe Salvation Army If It Doesn't Fit, Donate ItSouth Africa
    Press CampaignsWood PencilLeo Burnett Tailor MadeABTO (Brazilian Organ Transplant Association)CartoonsBrazil
    Press CampaignsWood PencilCommonwealth // McCann DetroitChevroletSafety 'Little Red, Hansel/Gretel, Frankenstein'United States
    Press CampaignsWood PencilCommonwealth // McCann DetroitChevroletBolt 'Toaster, Toothbrush, Vacuum'United States
    Press CampaignsWood Pencilthe communityProject GutenbergCrossed-out ClassicsUnited States
    Press CampaignsYellow PencilOgilvy UK / Ogilvy TorontoUnileverCourage is BeautifulUnited Kingdom
    Press CampaignsWood PencilCossetteAmnesty InternationalWrite For Your RightsCanada
    Press CampaignsWood PencilPublicis EcuadorMovistar EcuadorBroken ScreensEcuador
    Press CampaignsGraphite PencilTBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des FrançaisOnly Keep the Best of FranceFrance
    Press CampaignsWood PencilUncle GreyCanonMissed ShotsDenmark
    Press CampaignsGraphite PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkProcter & GambleOlay Face the STEM GapUnited States
    Interactive Press AdvertsGraphite PencilDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsCalorie Burning URLUnited States
    Tactical Press AdvertsWood Pencil Publicis•PokeP&O FerriesBrexit Reassurance CampaignUnited Kingdom
    Tactical Press AdvertsWood PencilDDB ChicagoMolson CoorsCalorie Burning URLUnited States
    Poster CampaignsWood PencilDDB Group New ZealandMcDonald'sMcDonald's ReflectionsNew Zealand
    Poster CampaignsGraphite PencilAKQANetflixOne Story AwayBrazil
    Poster CampaignsWood PencilHavas LondonNubian Jak Community TrustBlack Plaque ProjectUnited Kingdom
    Poster CampaignsGraphite PencilAfricaFolha de S.Paulo NewspaperThe Most Valuable NewsBrazil
    Poster CampaignsWood Pencil BETC São PauloHershey'sHerSheBrazil
    Poster CampaignsGraphite PencilOgilvy UK / Ogilvy TorontoUnileverCourage is BeautifulUnited Kingdom
    Poster CampaignsGraphite PencilCossetteAmnesty InternationalWrite For Your RightsCanada
    Poster CampaignsYellow PencilTBWA\ParisLe Chocolat des FrançaisOnly keep the Best of FranceFrance
    Poster CampaignsWood PencilOne Twenty Three WestVancouver Mural FestivalVancouver Mural Festival - You'll Get It When You See ItCanada
    Poster CampaignsWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkWomen in FilmFor Your ConsiderationUnited States
    Interactive Poster AdvertsGraphite PencilHavas LondonNubian Jak Community TrustBlack Plaque ProjectUnited Kingdom
    Tactical Poster AdvertsWood PencilR/GA CaliforniaRedditReddit - Up The VoteUnited States
    Tactical Poster AdvertsGraphite PencilLeo Burnett ChicagoWingstopWearable BillboardsUnited States
    Tactical Poster AdvertsGraphite PencilBBH New YorkChiefChief & NWHM Glass Ceiling BreakerUnited States
    InnovationWood PencilDavid Miami Burger KingHomes of the WhopperUnited States
    InnovationYellow PencilAfricaFolha de S.Paulo NewspaperThe Most Valuable NewsBrazil
    Production Design
    FilmWood PencilJohannes LeonardoVolkswagen Group of AmericaVolkswagen the WheelUnited States
    FilmYellow PencilBiscuit Filmworks LA & RevolverBrawl StarsStarr ParkUnited States
    FilmGraphite PencilAcademyThreeReal 5GUnited Kingdom
    AnimatedWood PencilArea 23Lilly / CyramzaThe Momentous Moments of Max and MaxineUnited States
    AnimatedWood Penciladam&eveDDBJohn Lewis & PartnersGive a Little LoveUnited Kingdom
    Radio & Audio
    Commercial CampaignsWood PencilDAVID MadridBurger KingConfusing TimesSpain
    Commercial CampaignsWood PencilAMV BBDOMetropolitan PoliceHard Calls Saves LivesUnited Kingdom
    Commercial CampaignsGraphite PencilWunderman Thompson ChileWorld Wildlife FundNature Is Calling For HelpChile
    Commercial CampaignsWood PencilKolle RebbeDeutsche LufthansaFlyNetGermany
    Commercials Over 30 SecondsGraphite PencilBoys + GirlsSwim IrelandDaddy! Daddy! Look at me!Ireland
    TacticalWood PencilDUDECommunities for DevelopmentMoney Makes MoneyUnited Kingdom
    TacticalGraphite PencilAfricaBrazilian Association of PsychiatricAlexa's BurnoutBrazil
    TacticalWood Pencil TBWA\Hunt\LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupMarital BlissSouth Africa
    InnovationGraphite Pencil215 McCannMicrosoftXbox Series X: Walking in Steve's DreamsUnited States
    Sound Design & Use of Music
    Sound DesignWood PencilString and TinsFacebook OculusOculus: First StepsUnited Kingdom
    Original CompositionWood PencilAlmapBBDOLGProject Ms. MozartBrazil
    Original CompositionWood PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
    Original CompositionWood PencilBBH New YorkGoogleGoogle Black-Owned FridayUnited States
    Original CompositionWood PencilIndiana ProductionCoorDownThe Hiring ChainItaly
    Original CompositionGraphite PencilTaproot DentsuFacebookPooja DidiIndia
    Original CompositionGraphite PencilWunderman ThompsonJimmy Nelson FoundationSave Our SentinelsIndia
    Existing MusicWood PencilSoundtree MusicGreen & BlacksWildly. Deliciously. Organic.United Kingdom
    Existing MusicWood PencilAMV BBDOMacmillan Cancer SupportWhatever It TakesUnited Kingdom
    Adapted MusicGraphite Pencilnew-landLevi'sLevi's - When You Take A Step, We All MoveDenmark
    Adapted MusicWood PencilBBDO New YorkAmerican Red CrossPianoUnited States
    Adapted MusicWood PencilTwenty Below MusicBurberryBurberry FestiveUnited Kingdom
    Adapted MusicWood PencilElephantYahooYahoo! + Tank and the Bangas & FriendsUnited States
    Adapted MusicWood PencilAbby PriestThe Swedish Heartchild FoundationDante's HeartbeatsSweden
    Audio CompositionWood PencilDDB ParisUbisoftTipping PointFrance
    Audio CompositionWood PencilFactory / SIRENBBC SoundsThe Power of SoundsUnited Kingdom
    Audio CompositionWood PencilBox of Toys AudioAxl LeVincentUnited Kingdom
    Audio CompositionGraphite PencilDroga5 New YorkHennessyMaurice and The Black Bear SchoolUnited States
    Audio CompositionWood PencilKay-Oskwarek MusicNike Nike - You Can’t Stop Us: Victory SwimUnited Kingdom
    Typography
    IntegratedYellow PencilCOLLINSSan Francisco SymphonySan Francisco Symphony Dynamic TypographyUnited States
    IntegratedWood PencilSuperunionWPPAmsteldokNetherlands
    PackagingWood PencilJones Knowles RitchieRestaurant Brands InternationalFlame-licked Type, Your WayUnited States
    New Realities & Emerging MediaWood PencilTBWA\HelsinkiTietoEVRYThe Polite TypeFinland
    Visual Effects
    Colour GradingGraphite PencilDDB San FranciscoiSharesEleanor T. FitzsimmonsUnited States
    Colour GradingWood PencilMPC LondonGlenmorangie Glenmorangie - It’s Kind of Delicious and WonderfulUnited Kingdom
    CompositingYellow PencilElectric Theatre Collective Jägermeister Jägermeister - Be The MeisterUnited Kingdom
    CompositingGraphite PencilTBWA\ParisMcDonald's FranceBooksFrance
    CompositingGraphite PencilMPC LondonBurberryBurberry - FestiveUnited Kingdom
    Computer-GeneratedYellow PencilDDB ParisUbisoftTipping PointFrance
    Computer-GeneratedYellow PencilMPC LondonBurberryBurberry - FestiveUnited Kingdom
    New Realities & Emerging MediaWood PencilSeyhan LeeBekoConnectionsUnited States
    Low BudgetYellow PencilFRED & FARID Los AngelesFridays For Future USOur House is on FireUnited States
    Writing for Advertising
    FilmGraphite PencilDroga5 LondonSetapp Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp.United Kingdom
    FilmWood PencilTBWA\Media Arts LabAppleOver SharingUnited States
    FilmWood PencilBMBFarrow & BallRelax, it's Modern EmulsionUnited Kingdom
    FilmGraphite PencilAppleApple The Whole Working-From-Home ThingUnited States
    FilmYellow PencilTranslationBeats by Dr. DreYou Love MeUnited States
    Radio & AudioWood Pencil TBWA\Hunt\LascarisCity Lodge Hotel GroupMarital BlissSouth Africa
    Radio & AudioYellow PencilBoys + GirlsSwim IrelandDaddy! Daddy! Look At Me!Ireland
    Radio & AudioGraphite PencilDAVID MadridBurger KingConfusing TimesSpain
    Writing for Design
    IntegratedGraphite PencilClemenger BBDO WellingtonNew Zealand GovernmentUnite Against COVID-19New Zealand
    DigitalWood PencilClemenger BBDO WellingtonNew Zealand Human Rights CommissionVoice of RacismNew Zealand
    DigitalWood PencilAmong EqualsThe Girls' NetworkThe EmpoweriumUnited Kingdom
    GraphicGraphite PencilMcCann LondonMicrosoftThe Birth of Gaming TourismUnited Kingdom
    GraphicYellow PencilMother LAPostmatesPostmates | Don't CookbookUnited States
    GraphicGraphite PencilHavas Lynx GroupHavas Lynx GroupAndi GoesUnited Kingdom
    PackagingWood PencilFor The PeopleStory EspressoStory Espresso Coffee CupsAustralia
    PackagingWood PencilSupple StudioFRAHM JacketsFRAHM – Tough BeautifulUnited Kingdom
    NamingWood PencilThe Stone TwinsLEBO VastgoedMet HotelNetherlands
    NamingWood PencilThe Stone TwinsG&S VastgoedNowhereNetherlands
    Brand VoiceWood PencilRagged EdgeEast London Liquor CompanyEast London Liquor CompanyUnited Kingdom
    Brand VoiceWood PencilClemenger BBDO WellingtonNew Zealand GovernmentUnite Against COVID-19New Zealand
    Brand VoiceGraphite PencilDroga5 New YorkKimberly-ClarkWe Got You, BabyUnited States
    Brand VoiceGraphite PencilRagged EdgeMyloMyloUnited Kingdom
    Brand VoiceWood PencilSuperunionClear MobileClear MobileUnited Kingdom
    StorytellingGraphite PencilFor The PeopleStory EspressoStory EspressoAustralia
    StorytellingWood PencilRT Creative LabRTThe Endless Letter on Instagram StoriesRussian Federation
    Side Hustle
    Start-Up / StudentSide Hustle PencilStephanie ConnollyLittleTalksIreland
    Scale-Up / Emerging ProfessionalSide Hustle PencilI Like NetworkingI Like NetworkingUnited Kingdom
    Comment

    #D&AD21: Tseliso Rangaka, D&AD Radio & Audio jury president1 day ago
    Grey AfricaYes indeed folks, another accolade for Savanna's #DecoloniseAutocorrect19 May 2021
    Stage two of D&AD Awards judging: 890 entries shortlisted18 May 2021
    Stage one of D&AD Awards judging: 338 entries shortlisted11 May 2021
    D&AD Shift with Google announces new partnerships8 Apr 2021
    D&AD Shift partners with Google to help secure jobs for diverse creative talent23 Feb 2021
    D&AD New Blood Shift New York holds first all-digital showcase15 Feb 2021
    D&AD collaborates with Chivas Regal on latest New Blood Quickfire brief3 Feb 2021

