D&AD21: D&AD awards 430 Pencils across Craft, Next, Advertising, Side Hustle and Collaborative

Subcateogry Award Entrant company Client Title Country

Animation

2D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil WeTransfer WeTransfer How Have You Been? Netherlands

2D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil Giant Ant Airbnb Airbnb Combating Discrimination Canada

2D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Dentsu Semba Center Building Pretending to Forget Japan

2D Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France

2D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Hornet Away Away - Travel the Vote United States

3D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil Roof Studio CRK & Curaviva Bildung Curaviva United States

3D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Area 23 Insmed Unbreakable United States

Traditional Yellow Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom

Traditional Wood Pencil Dentsu Zespri International Japan Enjoy the Healthy You Love Japan

Traditional Graphite Pencil Area 23 Insmed Trapped United States

Motion Graphics Wood Pencil Ditroit Procter & Gamble Pantene Nutrient Blends Collection Italy

Characters & Creatures Graphite Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom

Mixed Media Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Mixed Media Wood Pencil adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom

Low Budget Graphite Pencil Khoo Siew May & Jay Septimo Superhero Me One More Time Singapore

Low Budget Wood Pencil NOMINT Great Ormond Street Hospital World's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSH United Kingdom

Low Budget Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Paris Forbidden Stories Forbidden Stories France

Low Budget Graphite Pencil Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France

Art Direction

Integrated Wood Pencil BETC São Paulo Hershey's HerShe Brazil

Integrated Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Integrated Wood Pencil AlmapBBDO Pepsico Doritos Wasabi Brazil

Integrated Graphite Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Integrated Yellow Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil

Digital Graphite Pencil GSD&M U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Into The Storm United States

Digital Wood Pencil Studio Regale Aēsop Aēsop Presents: Three Aromatique Candles & Other Stories Netherlands

Film Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles Toyota Motor North America Upstream United States

Film Wood Pencil Amber China Durex Safely Feel the Real World China

Film Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States

Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and the Black Bear School United States

Film Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Shot on iPhone – Vertical Cinema United States

Film Graphite Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody is Normal United Kingdom

Film Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Mars Starburst Swirlers United States

Direct Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States

Direct Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Press Wood Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France

Outdoor Graphite Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil

Experiential Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Netflix Korea The Massacre of Kingdom Japan

Experiential Wood Pencil DDB Group New Zealand Lion New Zealand Emerson's Tiny Pub New Zealand

Experiential Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Miller Lite Farewell, Work Holiday Parties United States

Gaming Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany

Casting

Film Wood Pencil Iconoclast Macmillan Macmillan - Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Film Yellow Pencil DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France

Film Wood Pencil Lucky Generals Co-op Round Are Way United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Academy Cadbury The Originals United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Taproot Dentsu Facebook Pooja Didi India

Film Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Mumbai ITC The Artist India

Film Wood Pencil Anomaly Berlin Zalando We Will Hug Again Germany

Street Casting Graphite Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Nike The Future Isn't Waiting Japan

Street Casting Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mumbai ITC The Artist India

Street Casting Wood Pencil BETC Paris La Roche-Posay Beyond Skin France

Voice Wood Pencil Wonderhood Studios Mizkan Europe Hit of Home United Kingdom

Performance Wood Pencil Lucky Generals Amazon The Show Must Go On United Kingdom

Performance Graphite Pencil Across the Pond Education Above All Foundation Child Soldier United Kingdom

Cinematography

Film Wood Pencil Iconoclast Macmillan Macmillan - Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mexico AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico / Cerveza Victoria The Farewell / Icnocuicatl Mexico

Film Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Film Graphite Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Volvo Car The Parents Sweden

Film Wood Pencil Stink Films WhatsApp Sunbeams Brazil

Collaborative

Advertising Agency Collaborative Pencil AlmapBBDO Alpargatas AlmapBBDO & Alpargatas For Havaianas Brazil

Design Agency Collaborative Pencil Superunion London Symphony Orchestra London Symphony Orchestra & Superunion United Kingdom

Digital

Integrated Graphite Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

Integrated Graphite Pencil VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us. United States

Integrated Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States

Websites Graphite Pencil Koikreative SKP-S Chaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook Campaign China

Websites Wood Pencil GSD&M U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Into The Storm United States

Websites Wood Pencil Ben Feist NASA Apollo in Real Time United States

Search & Display Yellow Pencil Google Brand Studio Google Search Black-owned United States

Social Graphite Pencil VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us. United States

Social Yellow Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema United States

Social Yellow Pencil FCB Inferno The Big Issue / LinkedIn Raising Profiles United Kingdom

Social Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

Apps Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand

Apps Wood Pencil Ogilvy Pakistan Telenor Pakistan Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Pakistan

Physical & Digital Wood Pencil AKQA Tokyo Nike Nike – Create with Air Max Japan

Physical & Digital Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States

Physical & Digital Wood Pencil BBDO New York Color of Change Pedestal Project United States

Physical & Digital Graphite Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob ULTRA Courtside United States

Tactical Graphite Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. That Look from Popeyes United States

Tactical Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand

Tactical Wood Pencil Edelman Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States

User Participation Graphite Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Right Commission The Unsaid New Zealand

Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy

Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil FRED & FARID New York Rémy Martin Voices from Harlem United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil 72andSunny Los Angeles Sports United #TheRealHeroes Project United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil FCB Chicago Chicago Public Library Live from the Library United States

Use of Technology Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Use of Technology Wood Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Raoni Institute Code of Conscience Brazil

Use of Technology Yellow Pencil Area 23, An FCB Health Network Company Woojer SICK BEATS United States

Use of Technology Graphite Pencil Publicis MÈxico > Publicis México Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico

Use of AI Graphite Pencil Cheil Spain Samsung Tallk Spain

Use of AI Wood Pencil Publicis Worldwide Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico

Use of Data Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Direct

Integrated Wood Pencil VMLY&R Federal Public Ministry Next Minute Law Brazil

Integrated Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Integrated Graphite Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

Integrated Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Kraft Heinz Littlest Bailout United States

Integrated Wood Pencil McCann London Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom

Integrated Wood Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan

Digital Wood Pencil Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States

Digital Wood Pencil Hjaltelin Stahl Danish Crown The Big Danish Bacon Pre-roll Denmark

Digital Graphite Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France

Digital Graphite Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King The Menu Court Spain

Film Wood Pencil ENGINE Born Free Foundation Creature Discomforts: Life in Lockdown United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil

Direct Mail Wood Pencil Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Pizza Hut x IKEA SƒVA Hong Kong

Printed Materials Wood Pencil MullenLowe Change the Ref Shamecards United States

Printed Materials Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada

Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States

Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil David Miami Burger King Homes of the Whopper United States

Press & Outdoor Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Radio & Audio Wood Pencil VMLY&R Melbourne Royal Australian Navy / Defence Force Recruitment Lost In Translation Australia

Events Graphite Pencil FCB NY NBA Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Events Wood Pencil BBH Singapore Riot Games Honeyfruit Singapore

Product & Service Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Product & Service Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Product & Service Wood Pencil AKQA Sweden H&M H&M Looop United Kingdom

Product & Service Wood Pencil Grey Paris / Ogilvy Paris Vahiné Birthday and a Half France

Product & Service Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada

Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisana Kitchen That Look From Popeyes United States

Acquisition & Retention Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Enjoy Before Returning Italy

Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand

Innovation Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Innovation Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Direction

Film Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States

Film Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Riff Raff Films Burberry Festive / Megaforce / Burberry United Kingdom

Film Yellow Pencil Smuggler New York Apple The Whole Working-From-Home Thing United States

Film Graphite Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Volvo Car The Parents Sweden

Film Yellow Pencil Academy Three Real 5G United Kingdom

Film Graphite Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Film Graphite Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France

Film Yellow Pencil DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France

Scripted Entertainment Graphite Pencil Somesuch Riz Ahmed The Long Goodbye United Kingdom

Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai Apple Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year – Nian China

User Generated Content Graphite Pencil Somesuch The New York Times Life Needs Truth United Kingdom

Low Budget Wood Pencil Massif Shelflife Shelflife "Stussy x Nike" South Africa

E-Commerce

Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Colombia Falabella Colombia 3362 falabella.com Colombia

Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Ogilvy Australia KFC Australia Secret Menu Australia

Customer Journey Wood Pencil BETC Paris Lacoste Give for Good France

Purchase Experience Graphite Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Nike Nike - Air Max Clouds Brazil

Purchase Experience Graphite Pencil BETC Paris Auberge des Migrants Migrants on Amazon France

Promotions Wood Pencil NORD DDB Stockholm Elgiganten Denmark VAR Discount Sweden

Brand Partnership Wood Pencil R/GA New York Merch Aid Merch Aid United States

Entertainment Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan IKEA IKEA Animal Crossing Catalogue Taiwan

Livestream Wood Pencil Barbarian RB Sickwear by Mucinex United States

Cultural Experience Wood Pencil BBDO New York Foot Locker Endless World of Air Max United States

Use of Social Networks Yellow Pencil FCB Inferno The Big Issue / LinkedIn Raising Profiles United Kingdom

New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo IKEA Japan IKEA Harajuku with Imma Japan

Editing

Film Yellow Pencil Work Editorial Apple The Whole Working-From-Home Thing United States

Film Wood Pencil Trim Editing New York Times The Truth Is Essential: Life Needs Truth United Kingdom

Film Graphite Pencil Stitch Macmillan Macmillan "Tender yet Tough" United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and the Black Bear School United States

Film Graphite Pencil The New York Times The New York Times Megan Thee Stallion United States

Film Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany UNICEF Deutschland #ENDviolence "More Than a Mark" Germany

Film Wood Pencil Arts & Letters Creative NBA / ESPN NBA on ESPN - It's NBA on ESPN Time United States

Entertainment Wood Pencil Stitch Epilepsy Research UK Epilepsy Research UK United Kingdom

Entertainment Graphite Pencil Trim at Cosmo Street The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States

Experiential

Community Graphite Pencil Publicis Conseil Renault Renault - Village Electrique France

Community Wood Pencil GUT São Paulo Mercado Livre Feed Parade Brazil

Community Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States

Community Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Community Yellow Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany

Community Wood Pencil Rethink Molson Coors Make It Canadian Canada

Community Wood Pencil VMLY&R Wendy's Super Wendy's World United States

Exhibitions & Trade Shows Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Retail Wood Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Enjoy Before Returning Italy

Retail Graphite Pencil AKQA Sweden H&M H&M Looop United Kingdom

Retail Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Pour Perfectly Canada

Out-of-Home Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Sydney Insurance Australia Group (IAG) Sloways Australia

Out-of-Home Wood Pencil the community Miami OREO The OREO Doomsday Vault United States

Out-of-Home Wood Pencil Famous Innovations Radio Zindagi The Applegram India

Online Experiences Graphite Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Beck's Beck's Frequency Brazil

Online Experiences Wood Pencil R/GA New York / Momentum Worldwide Verizon Verizon - Fortnite Stadium United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States

Use of Technology Graphite Pencil Area 23 Woojer SICK BEATS United States

Use of Technology Yellow Pencil adam&eveDDB adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom

New Realities & Emerging Media Graphite Pencil Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States

Film

Social Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema United States

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi NZ Global Women A Career-Limiting Campaign New Zealand

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Goodby Silverstein & Partners Google / United Nations / Tribeca Enterprises Life Below Water United States

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Graphite Pencil Indiana Production Coordown The Hiring Chain Italy

Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy

TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand Global Women A Career Limiting Campaign New Zealand

TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Arnold Worldwide Progressive Insurance Dr Rick United States

TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Wood Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Tender And Tough United Kingdom

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Lucky Generals Amazon Alexa's Body United Kingdom

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Saturday Morning Procter & Gamble Corporate The Look United States

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Riff Raff Films Burberry Festive / Burberry United Kingdom

TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Portland Nike You Can't Stop Us United States

TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States

TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Superprime Films Apple Vertical Cinema United States

TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy

Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy

Other Screens Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Promotions Wood Pencil Translation / ESPNCW State Farm The Last Dance Deep Fake United States

Tactical Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil

Tactical Wood Pencil Apple Apple The Whole Working-From-Home Thing United States

Innovation Wood Pencil Mozga Studio Enjoyable Ageing Charity Foundation Disappearing Stories Russian Federation

Illustration

Integrated Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Madrid Procter & Gamble The Most Epic Seafaring Legend Ever Told Spain

Integrated Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom

Integrated Graphite Pencil Collins Robinhood Robinhood Illustration United States

Digital Graphite Pencil Mailchimp Mailchimp Mailchimp Annual Report United States

Posters Wood Pencil Koiso Design Koiso Design EDO 2220 Japan

Posters Wood Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada

Posters Wood Pencil McCann New York Reckitt Benckiser Boring Heroes United States

Posters Wood Pencil Leo Burnett London McDonald's Light On United Kingdom

Press Wood Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France

Printed Materials Graphite Pencil Indego Design Naughty Roll Imbalance Macao

Printed Materials Wood Pencil Dentsu Nikkei Personal Fuel Japan

Printed Materials Wood Pencil NB Studio The Royal Mail Royal Mail Stamps United Kingdom

Publications Wood Pencil Tenmilliontimes Design The Oriental Press Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys) China

Publications Yellow Pencil Vanity Fair Vanity Fair Breonna Taylor - September 2020 Cover Illustration United States

Environmental Wood Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States

Animated Wood Pencil Kin Mailchimp Big Change Starts Small United States

Animated Yellow Pencil AKQA Casa Vivi and Casa Anast·cia Blue Light Brazil

Integrated

Small Business Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Women in Film For Your Consideration United States

Large Business Graphite Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States

Large Business Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Kraft Heinz Littlest Bailout United States

Large Business Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

Large Business Wood Pencil Google Brand Studio Google Search Black-owned United States

Large Business Wood Pencil Mischief @ No Fixed Address Kraft Heinz Send Noods United States

Collaborative Campaigns Yellow Pencil McCann London Xbox / Microsoft The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom

Collaborative Campaigns Wood Pencil PSOne The J.M. Smucker Company #JifvsGIF United States

Collaborative Campaigns Graphite Pencil Grey New York Pringles Trapped In Advertising United States

Media

Integrated Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States

Integrated Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States

Integrated Wood Pencil R/GA Shopify Supporting Independents United States

Social Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain

Social Wood Pencil Special Group New Zealand Every Kiwi Vote Counts Meddle in the New Zealand Election New Zealand

Social Wood Pencil Venables Bell & Partners Reebok #ZigTheRunway United States

Mobile Wood Pencil Goodby Silverstein & Partners Frito-Lay North America Cheetos Snap to Steal United States

Direct Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia

Direct Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group NRMA First Saturday Australia

Direct Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group Help! The Game Australia

Direct Graphite Pencil FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States

Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil We Believers Stillhouse Spirits Unbreakable OOH United States

Press & Outdoor Graphite Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil

Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil Serviceplan Germany MAPA Love Crossings Germany

Radio & Audio Graphite Pencil Publicis Italy Barilla Playlist Timer Italy

Film Wood Pencil Special Group Australia Uber Eats Uber Eats No Repeats Australia

Film Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Superb Owl United States

Film Wood Pencil LOLA MullenLowe Unilever It's On Us Spain

Film Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency The Unsaid New Zealand

Entertainment Yellow Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Events & Stunts Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Pages BBDO Sirena Strike Out Cancer Dominican Republic

Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Stendahls Göteborg Film Festival The Isolated Cinema Sweden

Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada

Retail Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Colombia Falabella Colombia 3362 falabella.com Colombia

Retail Wood Pencil Memac Ogilvy Dubai Al Futtaim IKEA Buy With Your Time United Arab Emirates

Interaction Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany

Interaction Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Samsung Samsung Microcodes Australia

Interaction Graphite Pencil BBDO New York Color of Change Pedestal Project United States

Interaction Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States

Collaboration Wood Pencil MullenLowe SSP3 Ab Inbev The Beer Cap Project Colombia

Collaboration Graphite Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Use of Talent & Influencers Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States

Next

Next Creative Next Pencil Hans Augustenborg Promote Your Local, Cold Bali, Canairi, Volvo Hans Augustenborg Denmark

Next Creative Next Pencil Noah Bramme, Andreas Karlsson Talita, Maurten, 7-Eleven, Clear Channel Noah Bramme & Andreas Karlsson Sweden

Next Designer Next Pencil Yinan Lyu LINX,Calx Station,Z WAVE Design Yinan Lyu China

Next Designer Next Pencil Haocheng Zhang UAL, LCF, Personal Project, Laojun Mountain Haocheng Zhang China

Next Director Next Pencil Mitch Kalisa Dirty Danger, SXSW Mitch Kalisa United Kingdom

Next Director Next Pencil Martin Furze New Lives, The Mary Foundation Denmark Martin Furze Denmark

Next Illustrator Next Pencil Eva Cremers Pull&Bear, Breaks Agency, Nike, Lemonade Eva Cremers Netherlands

Next Illustrator Next Pencil Simo Liu Self Promotion, Medium, Harvard Business Review, The Washington Post Magazine Simo Liu United States

Next Photographer Next Pencil Michelle Watt Schön, Blanc, Capture One, Sony Michelle Watt United States

Photography

Portraits Graphite Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom

Documentary Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris Leica The World Deserves Witnesses France

Documentary Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Mumbai Jimmy Nelson Foundation Save Our Sentinels India

Still Life & Studio Wood Pencil Quinsay Design Ugan Concept Revolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the Floor China

Fashion Wood Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan

Fine Art & Conceptual Wood Pencil DDB Aotearoa New Zealand McDonald's McDonald's Reflections New Zealand

Fine Art & Conceptual Wood Pencil Armando Testa Spa Luigi Lavazza The New Humanity Italy

Low Budget Graphite Pencil The Odd Number Salvation Army If It Doesn't Fit, Donate It South Africa

PR

Integrated Wood Pencil The Narrative Group McDonald's Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal United States

Integrated Wood Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States

Integrated Wood Pencil Mischief @ No Fixed Address OkCupid Be A #VILF United States

B2B Wood Pencil FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States

B2C Graphite Pencil We Believers New York Burger King Global Burger King Cow's Menu United States

B2C Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States

B2C Yellow Pencil DDB Group New Zealand New Zealand Aids Foundation The Baby That Changed HIV New Zealand

Multi-Market Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Multi-Market Graphite Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany

Digital & Social Wood Pencil TBWA\Sydney Tourism New Zealand PLAY NZ Australia

Digital & Social Wood Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France

Digital & Social Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain

Events & Stunts Wood Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Events & Stunts Graphite Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States

Entertainment Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Entertainment Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany

Entertainment Wood Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France

Entertainment Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain

Entertainment Wood Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States

Entertainment Graphite Pencil TBWA\Sydney Tourism New Zealand PLAY NZ Australia

Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Yellow Pencil Publicis México Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico

Use of Talent & Influencers Graphite Pencil The Narrative Group McDonald's Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal United States

Use of Media Relations Wood Pencil Serviceplan France Règles Élémentaires Invisible Women France

Reactive Response Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States

Reactive Response Wood Pencil Buzzman BURGER KING® France Burger King & Friends France

Reactive Response Wood Pencil Edelman New York Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States

Reactive Response Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Reactive Response Wood Pencil David Miami Budweiser/AB Bigger Picture United States

Reactive Response Graphite Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Superb Owl United States

Reactive Response Graphite Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen That Look From Popeyes United States

Reactive Response Wood Pencil Mother London KFC KFC ' The World's Least Appropriate Slogan' United Kingdom

Product Launch Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland

Product Launch Graphite Pencil We Believers New York Burger King Global Burger King Cow's Menu United States

Product Launch Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States

Product Launch Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mexico AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico Victoria 1.8 Mexico

Product Launch Wood Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg Volvo Car Corporation A Million More Sweden

Product Launch Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States

Public Affairs Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany

Public Affairs Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany

Public Affairs Wood Pencil David Miami Budweiser/AB Bigger Picture United States

Public Affairs Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States

Public Affairs Graphite Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil

Press & Outdoor

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom

Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Toronto Milk-Bone You Choose What They Chew Canada

Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil The Odd Number The Salvation Army If It Doesn't Fit, Donate It South Africa

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Tailor Made ABTO (Brazilian Organ Transplant Association) Cartoons Brazil

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Safety 'Little Red, Hansel/Gretel, Frankenstein' United States

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Bolt 'Toaster, Toothbrush, Vacuum' United States

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil the community Project Gutenberg Crossed-out Classics United States

Press Campaigns Yellow Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Publicis Ecuador Movistar Ecuador Broken Screens Ecuador

Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France

Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Uncle Grey Canon Missed Shots Denmark

Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble Olay Face the STEM Gap United States

Interactive Press Adverts Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States

Tactical Press Adverts Wood Pencil Publicis•Poke P&O Ferries Brexit Reassurance Campaign United Kingdom

Tactical Press Adverts Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States

Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil DDB Group New Zealand McDonald's McDonald's Reflections New Zealand

Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil

Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom

Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil

Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil BETC São Paulo Hershey's HerShe Brazil

Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom

Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada

Poster Campaigns Yellow Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only keep the Best of France France

Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil One Twenty Three West Vancouver Mural Festival Vancouver Mural Festival - You'll Get It When You See It Canada

Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Women in Film For Your Consideration United States

Interactive Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom

Tactical Poster Adverts Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States

Tactical Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Wingstop Wearable Billboards United States

Tactical Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States

Innovation Wood Pencil David Miami Burger King Homes of the Whopper United States

Innovation Yellow Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil

Production Design

Film Wood Pencil Johannes Leonardo Volkswagen Group of America Volkswagen the Wheel United States

Film Yellow Pencil Biscuit Filmworks LA & Revolver Brawl Stars Starr Park United States

Film Graphite Pencil Academy Three Real 5G United Kingdom

Animated Wood Pencil Area 23 Lilly / Cyramza The Momentous Moments of Max and Maxine United States

Animated Wood Pencil adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom

Radio & Audio

Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King Confusing Times Spain

Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Metropolitan Police Hard Calls Saves Lives United Kingdom

Commercial Campaigns Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Chile World Wildlife Fund Nature Is Calling For Help Chile

Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Kolle Rebbe Deutsche Lufthansa FlyNet Germany

Commercials Over 30 Seconds Graphite Pencil Boys + Girls Swim Ireland Daddy! Daddy! Look at me! Ireland

Tactical Wood Pencil DUDE Communities for Development Money Makes Money United Kingdom

Tactical Graphite Pencil Africa Brazilian Association of Psychiatric Alexa's Burnout Brazil

Tactical Wood Pencil TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group Marital Bliss South Africa

Innovation Graphite Pencil 215 McCann Microsoft Xbox Series X: Walking in Steve's Dreams United States

Sound Design & Use of Music

Sound Design Wood Pencil String and Tins Facebook Oculus Oculus: First Steps United Kingdom

Original Composition Wood Pencil AlmapBBDO LG Project Ms. Mozart Brazil

Original Composition Wood Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Original Composition Wood Pencil BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States

Original Composition Wood Pencil Indiana Production CoorDown The Hiring Chain Italy

Original Composition Graphite Pencil Taproot Dentsu Facebook Pooja Didi India

Original Composition Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Jimmy Nelson Foundation Save Our Sentinels India

Existing Music Wood Pencil Soundtree Music Green & Blacks Wildly. Deliciously. Organic. United Kingdom

Existing Music Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom

Adapted Music Graphite Pencil new-land Levi's Levi's - When You Take A Step, We All Move Denmark

Adapted Music Wood Pencil BBDO New York American Red Cross Piano United States

Adapted Music Wood Pencil Twenty Below Music Burberry Burberry Festive United Kingdom

Adapted Music Wood Pencil Elephant Yahoo Yahoo! + Tank and the Bangas & Friends United States

Adapted Music Wood Pencil Abby Priest The Swedish Heartchild Foundation Dante's Heartbeats Sweden

Audio Composition Wood Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France

Audio Composition Wood Pencil Factory / SIREN BBC Sounds The Power of Sounds United Kingdom

Audio Composition Wood Pencil Box of Toys Audio Axl Le Vincent United Kingdom

Audio Composition Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and The Black Bear School United States

Audio Composition Wood Pencil Kay-Oskwarek Music Nike Nike - You Can’t Stop Us: Victory Swim United Kingdom

Typography

Integrated Yellow Pencil COLLINS San Francisco Symphony San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Typography United States

Integrated Wood Pencil Superunion WPP Amsteldok Netherlands

Packaging Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Flame-licked Type, Your Way United States

New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil TBWA\Helsinki TietoEVRY The Polite Type Finland

Visual Effects

Colour Grading Graphite Pencil DDB San Francisco iShares Eleanor T. Fitzsimmons United States

Colour Grading Wood Pencil MPC London Glenmorangie Glenmorangie - It’s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful United Kingdom

Compositing Yellow Pencil Electric Theatre Collective Jägermeister Jägermeister - Be The Meister United Kingdom

Compositing Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris McDonald's France Books France

Compositing Graphite Pencil MPC London Burberry Burberry - Festive United Kingdom

Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France

Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil MPC London Burberry Burberry - Festive United Kingdom

New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil Seyhan Lee Beko Connections United States

Low Budget Yellow Pencil FRED & FARID Los Angeles Fridays For Future US Our House is on Fire United States

Writing for Advertising

Film Graphite Pencil Droga5 London Setapp Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp. United Kingdom

Film Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Over Sharing United States

Film Wood Pencil BMB Farrow & Ball Relax, it's Modern Emulsion United Kingdom

Film Graphite Pencil Apple Apple The Whole Working-From-Home Thing United States

Film Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States

Radio & Audio Wood Pencil TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group Marital Bliss South Africa

Radio & Audio Yellow Pencil Boys + Girls Swim Ireland Daddy! Daddy! Look At Me! Ireland

Radio & Audio Graphite Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King Confusing Times Spain

Writing for Design

Integrated Graphite Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand

Digital Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Rights Commission Voice of Racism New Zealand

Digital Wood Pencil Among Equals The Girls' Network The Empowerium United Kingdom

Graphic Graphite Pencil McCann London Microsoft The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom

Graphic Yellow Pencil Mother LA Postmates Postmates | Don't Cookbook United States

Graphic Graphite Pencil Havas Lynx Group Havas Lynx Group Andi Goes United Kingdom

Packaging Wood Pencil For The People Story Espresso Story Espresso Coffee Cups Australia

Packaging Wood Pencil Supple Studio FRAHM Jackets FRAHM – Tough Beautiful United Kingdom

Naming Wood Pencil The Stone Twins LEBO Vastgoed Met Hotel Netherlands

Naming Wood Pencil The Stone Twins G&S Vastgoed Nowhere Netherlands

Brand Voice Wood Pencil Ragged Edge East London Liquor Company East London Liquor Company United Kingdom

Brand Voice Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand

Brand Voice Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Kimberly-Clark We Got You, Baby United States

Brand Voice Graphite Pencil Ragged Edge Mylo Mylo United Kingdom

Brand Voice Wood Pencil Superunion Clear Mobile Clear Mobile United Kingdom

Storytelling Graphite Pencil For The People Story Espresso Story Espresso Australia

Storytelling Wood Pencil RT Creative Lab RT The Endless Letter on Instagram Stories Russian Federation

Side Hustle

Start-Up / Student Side Hustle Pencil Stephanie Connolly LittleTalks Ireland