D&AD21: D&AD awards 430 Pencils across Craft, Next, Advertising, Side Hustle and Collaborative

In tonight's virtual ceremony, on 26 May at 7pm, D&AD announced the Pencil winners across the Craft, Next, Advertising, Side Hustle and Collaborative categories...

United States - 147 Pencils



United Kingdom - 77 Pencils



Brazil - 27 Pencils



France - 24 Pencils



Australia - 16 Pencils

Africa and AMV BBDO -12 Pencils each



Droga 5 New York - 9 Pencils



AKQA Sao Paulo, Publicis Italia and Saatchi and Saatchi New York - 7 Pencils each

Craft: 171 Pencil Winners

Animation: 3 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 8 Wood



Art Direction: 2 Yellow, 8 Graphite, 12 Wood



Casting: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 9 Wood



Cinematography: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite, 3 Wood



Direction: 3 Yellow, 7 Graphite, 6 Wood



Editing: 1 Yellow, 4 Graphite, 4 Wood



Illustration: 2 Yellow, 5 Graphite, 10 Wood



Photography: 3 Graphite, 5 Wood



Production Design: 1 Yellow, 1 Graphite, 3 Wood



Sound Design & Use of Music: 4 Graphite, 15 Wood



Typography: 1 Yellow, 3 Wood



Visual Effects: 4 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 3 Wood



Writing for Advertising: 2 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 3 Wood



Writing for Design: 1 Yellow, 6 Graphite, 10 Wood

Advertising: 246 Pencil Winners

Digital: 3 Yellow, 11 Graphite, 19 Wood



Direct: 2 Yellow, 9 Graphite, 20 Wood



E-Commerce: 1 Yellow, 3 Graphite, 8 Wood



Experiential: 3 Yellow, 5 Graphite, 11 Wood



Film: 5 Yellow, 6 Graphite, 14 Wood



Integrated: 1 Yellow, 4 Graphite, 4 Wood



Media: 2 Yellow, 8 Graphite, 23 Wood



PR: 2 Yellow, 15 Graphite, 25 Wood



Press & Outdoor: 3 Yellow, 12 Graphite, 17 Wood



Radio & Audio: 4 Graphite, 6 Wood

SOUTH AFRICA #D&AD21: Tseliso Rangaka, D&AD Radio & Audio jury president With the D&AD Awards taking place tomorrow and Thursday (26 and 27 May), we connected with local jury president of this year's D&AD Radio & Audio jury Tseliso Rangaka, FCB Joburg's CCO...

Collaborative: 2 Pencil Winners

Side Hustle: 2 Pencil Winners

Next: 9 Pencil Winners

Next Creative: 2 Next Pencil



Next Designer: 2 Next Pencil



Next Director: 2 Next Pencil



Next Illustrator: 2 Next Pencil



Next Photographer: 1 Next Pencil

And that's a wrap on night one of D&AD Awards Ceremony. Huge congratulations to everyone who was shortlisted and who won a Pencil tonight ������ Tune in now for a DJ set by @pentagram's very own Yuri Suzuki: https://t.co/wzmREAgNGT #dandad21 pic.twitter.com/rFRbltVKkn — D&AD (@dandad) May 26, 2021

Subcateogry Award Entrant company Client Title Country Animation 2D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil WeTransfer WeTransfer How Have You Been? Netherlands 2D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil Giant Ant Airbnb Airbnb Combating Discrimination Canada 2D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Dentsu Semba Center Building Pretending to Forget Japan 2D Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France 2D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Hornet Away Away - Travel the Vote United States 3D Computer-Generated Graphite Pencil Roof Studio CRK & Curaviva Bildung Curaviva United States 3D Computer-Generated Wood Pencil Area 23 Insmed Unbreakable United States Traditional Yellow Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom Traditional Wood Pencil Dentsu Zespri International Japan Enjoy the Healthy You Love Japan Traditional Graphite Pencil Area 23 Insmed Trapped United States Motion Graphics Wood Pencil Ditroit Procter & Gamble Pantene Nutrient Blends Collection Italy Characters & Creatures Graphite Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody Is Normal United Kingdom Mixed Media Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Mixed Media Wood Pencil adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom Low Budget Graphite Pencil Khoo Siew May & Jay Septimo Superhero Me One More Time Singapore Low Budget Wood Pencil NOMINT Great Ormond Street Hospital World's First Animated COVID Mask - in aid of GOSH United Kingdom Low Budget Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Paris Forbidden Stories Forbidden Stories France Low Budget Graphite Pencil Publicis Conseil Face a l'Inceste Two Monsters in my Story France Art Direction Integrated Wood Pencil BETC São Paulo Hershey's HerShe Brazil Integrated Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Integrated Wood Pencil AlmapBBDO Pepsico Doritos Wasabi Brazil Integrated Graphite Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Integrated Yellow Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil Digital Graphite Pencil GSD&M U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Into The Storm United States Digital Wood Pencil Studio Regale Aēsop Aēsop Presents: Three Aromatique Candles & Other Stories Netherlands Film Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles Toyota Motor North America Upstream United States Film Wood Pencil Amber China Durex Safely Feel the Real World China Film Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and the Black Bear School United States Film Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Shot on iPhone – Vertical Cinema United States Film Graphite Pencil The Gate Childline Childline - Nobody is Normal United Kingdom Film Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Mars Starburst Swirlers United States Direct Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States Direct Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Press Wood Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France Outdoor Graphite Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil Experiential Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Netflix Korea The Massacre of Kingdom Japan Experiential Wood Pencil DDB Group New Zealand Lion New Zealand Emerson's Tiny Pub New Zealand Experiential Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Miller Lite Farewell, Work Holiday Parties United States Gaming Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany Casting Film Wood Pencil Iconoclast Macmillan Macmillan - Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Film Yellow Pencil DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France Film Wood Pencil Lucky Generals Co-op Round Are Way United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Academy Cadbury The Originals United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Taproot Dentsu Facebook Pooja Didi India Film Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Mumbai ITC The Artist India Film Wood Pencil Anomaly Berlin Zalando We Will Hug Again Germany Street Casting Graphite Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo Nike The Future Isn't Waiting Japan Street Casting Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mumbai ITC The Artist India Street Casting Wood Pencil BETC Paris La Roche-Posay Beyond Skin France Voice Wood Pencil Wonderhood Studios Mizkan Europe Hit of Home United Kingdom Performance Wood Pencil Lucky Generals Amazon The Show Must Go On United Kingdom Performance Graphite Pencil Across the Pond Education Above All Foundation Child Soldier United Kingdom Cinematography Film Wood Pencil Iconoclast Macmillan Macmillan - Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mexico AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico / Cerveza Victoria The Farewell / Icnocuicatl Mexico Film Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Film Graphite Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Volvo Car The Parents Sweden Film Wood Pencil Stink Films WhatsApp Sunbeams Brazil Collaborative Advertising Agency Collaborative Pencil AlmapBBDO Alpargatas AlmapBBDO & Alpargatas For Havaianas Brazil Design Agency Collaborative Pencil Superunion London Symphony Orchestra London Symphony Orchestra & Superunion United Kingdom Digital Integrated Graphite Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States Integrated Graphite Pencil VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us. United States Integrated Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States Websites Graphite Pencil Koikreative SKP-S Chaos On Mars, 2020.AW.Digital Lookbook Campaign China Websites Wood Pencil GSD&M U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Into The Storm United States Websites Wood Pencil Ben Feist NASA Apollo in Real Time United States Search & Display Yellow Pencil Google Brand Studio Google Search Black-owned United States Social Graphite Pencil VMLY&R Kansas City Wendy's Wendy's - Now That You Mention Us. United States Social Yellow Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle ? Vertical Cinema United States Social Yellow Pencil FCB Inferno The Big Issue / LinkedIn Raising Profiles United Kingdom Social Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States Apps Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Apps Wood Pencil Ogilvy Pakistan Telenor Pakistan Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration Pakistan Physical & Digital Wood Pencil AKQA Tokyo Nike Nike – Create with Air Max Japan Physical & Digital Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States Physical & Digital Wood Pencil BBDO New York Color of Change Pedestal Project United States Physical & Digital Graphite Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob ULTRA Courtside United States Tactical Graphite Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. That Look from Popeyes United States Tactical Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Tactical Wood Pencil Edelman Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States User Participation Graphite Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Right Commission The Unsaid New Zealand Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil FRED & FARID New York Rémy Martin Voices from Harlem United States Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil 72andSunny Los Angeles Sports United #TheRealHeroes Project United States Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil FCB Chicago Chicago Public Library Live from the Library United States Use of Technology Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Use of Technology Wood Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Raoni Institute Code of Conscience Brazil Use of Technology Yellow Pencil Area 23, An FCB Health Network Company Woojer SICK BEATS United States Use of Technology Graphite Pencil Publicis MÈxico > Publicis México Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico Use of AI Graphite Pencil Cheil Spain Samsung Tallk Spain Use of AI Wood Pencil Publicis Worldwide Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico Use of Data Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Direct Integrated Wood Pencil VMLY&R Federal Public Ministry Next Minute Law Brazil Integrated Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Integrated Graphite Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States Integrated Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Kraft Heinz Littlest Bailout United States Integrated Wood Pencil McCann London Xbox The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom Integrated Wood Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan Digital Wood Pencil Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States Digital Wood Pencil Hjaltelin Stahl Danish Crown The Big Danish Bacon Pre-roll Denmark Digital Graphite Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France Digital Graphite Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King The Menu Court Spain Film Wood Pencil ENGINE Born Free Foundation Creature Discomforts: Life in Lockdown United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil Direct Mail Wood Pencil Ogilvy Hong Kong Pizza Hut Hong Kong Pizza Hut x IKEA SƒVA Hong Kong Printed Materials Wood Pencil MullenLowe Change the Ref Shamecards United States Printed Materials Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil David Miami Burger King Homes of the Whopper United States Press & Outdoor Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Radio & Audio Wood Pencil VMLY&R Melbourne Royal Australian Navy / Defence Force Recruitment Lost In Translation Australia Events Graphite Pencil FCB NY NBA Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Events Wood Pencil BBH Singapore Riot Games Honeyfruit Singapore Product & Service Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Product & Service Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Product & Service Wood Pencil AKQA Sweden H&M H&M Looop United Kingdom Product & Service Wood Pencil Grey Paris / Ogilvy Paris Vahiné Birthday and a Half France Product & Service Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisana Kitchen That Look From Popeyes United States Acquisition & Retention Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Enjoy Before Returning Italy Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Thailand THAI Airways THAI Stay Home Miles Exchange Thailand Innovation Graphite Pencil Rothco Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Innovation Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Direction Film Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States Film Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Riff Raff Films Burberry Festive / Megaforce / Burberry United Kingdom Film Yellow Pencil Smuggler New York Apple The Whole Working-From-Home Thing United States Film Graphite Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Volvo Car The Parents Sweden Film Yellow Pencil Academy Three Real 5G United Kingdom Film Graphite Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Film Graphite Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France Film Yellow Pencil DIVISION Diesel Diesel Francesca France Scripted Entertainment Graphite Pencil Somesuch Riz Ahmed The Long Goodbye United Kingdom Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Scripted Entertainment Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai Apple Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max I Chinese New Year – Nian China User Generated Content Graphite Pencil Somesuch The New York Times Life Needs Truth United Kingdom Low Budget Wood Pencil Massif Shelflife Shelflife "Stussy x Nike" South Africa E-Commerce Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Colombia Falabella Colombia 3362 falabella.com Colombia Acquisition & Retention Wood Pencil Ogilvy Australia KFC Australia Secret Menu Australia Customer Journey Wood Pencil BETC Paris Lacoste Give for Good France Purchase Experience Graphite Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Nike Nike - Air Max Clouds Brazil Purchase Experience Graphite Pencil BETC Paris Auberge des Migrants Migrants on Amazon France Promotions Wood Pencil NORD DDB Stockholm Elgiganten Denmark VAR Discount Sweden Brand Partnership Wood Pencil R/GA New York Merch Aid Merch Aid United States Entertainment Graphite Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan IKEA IKEA Animal Crossing Catalogue Taiwan Livestream Wood Pencil Barbarian RB Sickwear by Mucinex United States Cultural Experience Wood Pencil BBDO New York Foot Locker Endless World of Air Max United States Use of Social Networks Yellow Pencil FCB Inferno The Big Issue / LinkedIn Raising Profiles United Kingdom New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo IKEA Japan IKEA Harajuku with Imma Japan Editing Film Yellow Pencil Work Editorial Apple The Whole Working-From-Home Thing United States Film Wood Pencil Trim Editing New York Times The Truth Is Essential: Life Needs Truth United Kingdom Film Graphite Pencil Stitch Macmillan Macmillan "Tender yet Tough" United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and the Black Bear School United States Film Graphite Pencil The New York Times The New York Times Megan Thee Stallion United States Film Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany UNICEF Deutschland #ENDviolence "More Than a Mark" Germany Film Wood Pencil Arts & Letters Creative NBA / ESPN NBA on ESPN - It's NBA on ESPN Time United States Entertainment Wood Pencil Stitch Epilepsy Research UK Epilepsy Research UK United Kingdom Entertainment Graphite Pencil Trim at Cosmo Street The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States Experiential Community Graphite Pencil Publicis Conseil Renault Renault - Village Electrique France Community Wood Pencil GUT São Paulo Mercado Livre Feed Parade Brazil Community Wood Pencil FCB Chicago City of Chicago Boards of Change United States Community Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Community Yellow Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany Community Wood Pencil Rethink Molson Coors Make It Canadian Canada Community Wood Pencil VMLY&R Wendy's Super Wendy's World United States Exhibitions & Trade Shows Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Retail Wood Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Enjoy Before Returning Italy Retail Graphite Pencil AKQA Sweden H&M H&M Looop United Kingdom Retail Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Pour Perfectly Canada Out-of-Home Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Sydney Insurance Australia Group (IAG) Sloways Australia Out-of-Home Wood Pencil the community Miami OREO The OREO Doomsday Vault United States Out-of-Home Wood Pencil Famous Innovations Radio Zindagi The Applegram India Online Experiences Graphite Pencil AKQA Sao Paulo Beck's Beck's Frequency Brazil Online Experiences Wood Pencil R/GA New York / Momentum Worldwide Verizon Verizon - Fortnite Stadium United States Use of Talent & Influencers Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States Use of Technology Graphite Pencil Area 23 Woojer SICK BEATS United States Use of Technology Yellow Pencil adam&eveDDB adidas GMR - Play Connected United Kingdom New Realities & Emerging Media Graphite Pencil Spotify Spotify Alone With Me United States Film Social Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles Apple Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema United States Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi NZ Global Women A Career-Limiting Campaign New Zealand Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Wood Pencil Goodby Silverstein & Partners Google / United Nations / Tribeca Enterprises Life Below Water United States Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Graphite Pencil Indiana Production Coordown The Hiring Chain Italy Social Commercials Over 30 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand Global Women A Career Limiting Campaign New Zealand TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Arnold Worldwide Progressive Insurance Dr Rick United States TV/VOD Commercials Under 60 Seconds Wood Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Tender And Tough United Kingdom TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Lucky Generals Amazon Alexa's Body United Kingdom TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Saturday Morning Procter & Gamble Corporate The Look United States TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Riff Raff Films Burberry Festive / Burberry United Kingdom TV/VOD Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Wood Pencil Wieden+Kennedy Portland Nike You Can't Stop Us United States TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York The New York Times Life Needs Truth United States TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Graphite Pencil Superprime Films Apple Vertical Cinema United States TV/VOD Commercials Over 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy Cinema Commercials 61 - 120 Seconds Yellow Pencil Publicis Italy Diesel Francesca Italy Other Screens Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Promotions Wood Pencil Translation / ESPNCW State Farm The Last Dance Deep Fake United States Tactical Wood Pencil Africa SporTV Let Her Run Brazil Tactical Wood Pencil Apple Apple The Whole Working-From-Home Thing United States Innovation Wood Pencil Mozga Studio Enjoyable Ageing Charity Foundation Disappearing Stories Russian Federation Illustration Integrated Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Madrid Procter & Gamble The Most Epic Seafaring Legend Ever Told Spain Integrated Graphite Pencil AMV BBDO Essity #wombstories United Kingdom Integrated Graphite Pencil Collins Robinhood Robinhood Illustration United States Digital Graphite Pencil Mailchimp Mailchimp Mailchimp Annual Report United States Posters Wood Pencil Koiso Design Koiso Design EDO 2220 Japan Posters Wood Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada Posters Wood Pencil McCann New York Reckitt Benckiser Boring Heroes United States Posters Wood Pencil Leo Burnett London McDonald's Light On United Kingdom Press Wood Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France Printed Materials Graphite Pencil Indego Design Naughty Roll Imbalance Macao Printed Materials Wood Pencil Dentsu Nikkei Personal Fuel Japan Printed Materials Wood Pencil NB Studio The Royal Mail Royal Mail Stamps United Kingdom Publications Wood Pencil Tenmilliontimes Design The Oriental Press Shade of Trees, Pigeons and People: Life and Nostalgia in Beijing Hutongs (Alleys) China Publications Yellow Pencil Vanity Fair Vanity Fair Breonna Taylor - September 2020 Cover Illustration United States Environmental Wood Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States Animated Wood Pencil Kin Mailchimp Big Change Starts Small United States Animated Yellow Pencil AKQA Casa Vivi and Casa Anast·cia Blue Light Brazil Integrated Small Business Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Women in Film For Your Consideration United States Large Business Graphite Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States Large Business Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Kraft Heinz Littlest Bailout United States Large Business Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States Large Business Wood Pencil Google Brand Studio Google Search Black-owned United States Large Business Wood Pencil Mischief @ No Fixed Address Kraft Heinz Send Noods United States Collaborative Campaigns Yellow Pencil McCann London Xbox / Microsoft The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom Collaborative Campaigns Wood Pencil PSOne The J.M. Smucker Company #JifvsGIF United States Collaborative Campaigns Graphite Pencil Grey New York Pringles Trapped In Advertising United States Media Integrated Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn United States Integrated Wood Pencil VaynerMedia AB INBEV Budweiser The Future Official Sponsors of the NWSL United States Integrated Wood Pencil R/GA Shopify Supporting Independents United States Social Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain Social Wood Pencil Special Group New Zealand Every Kiwi Vote Counts Meddle in the New Zealand Election New Zealand Social Wood Pencil Venables Bell & Partners Reebok #ZigTheRunway United States Mobile Wood Pencil Goodby Silverstein & Partners Frito-Lay North America Cheetos Snap to Steal United States Direct Yellow Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Australia The Royal Australian Mint Donation Dollar Australia Direct Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group NRMA First Saturday Australia Direct Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Insurance Australia Group Help! The Game Australia Direct Graphite Pencil FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil We Believers Stillhouse Spirits Unbreakable OOH United States Press & Outdoor Graphite Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil Serviceplan Germany MAPA Love Crossings Germany Radio & Audio Graphite Pencil Publicis Italy Barilla Playlist Timer Italy Film Wood Pencil Special Group Australia Uber Eats Uber Eats No Repeats Australia Film Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Superb Owl United States Film Wood Pencil LOLA MullenLowe Unilever It's On Us Spain Film Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency The Unsaid New Zealand Entertainment Yellow Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Events & Stunts Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Pages BBDO Sirena Strike Out Cancer Dominican Republic Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Stendahls Göteborg Film Festival The Isolated Cinema Sweden Events & Stunts Wood Pencil Rethink Canada Kraft Heinz Canada Heinz Ketchup Puzzle Canada Retail Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Colombia Falabella Colombia 3362 falabella.com Colombia Retail Wood Pencil Memac Ogilvy Dubai Al Futtaim IKEA Buy With Your Time United Arab Emirates Interaction Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany Interaction Wood Pencil CHE Proximity Samsung Samsung Microcodes Australia Interaction Graphite Pencil BBDO New York Color of Change Pedestal Project United States Interaction Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States Collaboration Wood Pencil MullenLowe SSP3 Ab Inbev The Beer Cap Project Colombia Collaboration Graphite Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Use of Talent & Influencers Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States Next Next Creative Next Pencil Hans Augustenborg Promote Your Local, Cold Bali, Canairi, Volvo Hans Augustenborg Denmark Next Creative Next Pencil Noah Bramme, Andreas Karlsson Talita, Maurten, 7-Eleven, Clear Channel Noah Bramme & Andreas Karlsson Sweden Next Designer Next Pencil Yinan Lyu LINX,Calx Station,Z WAVE Design Yinan Lyu China Next Designer Next Pencil Haocheng Zhang UAL, LCF, Personal Project, Laojun Mountain Haocheng Zhang China Next Director Next Pencil Mitch Kalisa Dirty Danger, SXSW Mitch Kalisa United Kingdom Next Director Next Pencil Martin Furze New Lives, The Mary Foundation Denmark Martin Furze Denmark Next Illustrator Next Pencil Eva Cremers Pull&Bear, Breaks Agency, Nike, Lemonade Eva Cremers Netherlands Next Illustrator Next Pencil Simo Liu Self Promotion, Medium, Harvard Business Review, The Washington Post Magazine Simo Liu United States Next Photographer Next Pencil Michelle Watt Schön, Blanc, Capture One, Sony Michelle Watt United States Photography Portraits Graphite Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom Documentary Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris Leica The World Deserves Witnesses France Documentary Wood Pencil Wunderman Thompson Mumbai Jimmy Nelson Foundation Save Our Sentinels India Still Life & Studio Wood Pencil Quinsay Design Ugan Concept Revolution Around the Light - The 24 Solar Terms on the Floor China Fashion Wood Pencil Ogilvy Taiwan Vogue UNI-FORM Taiwan Fine Art & Conceptual Wood Pencil DDB Aotearoa New Zealand McDonald's McDonald's Reflections New Zealand Fine Art & Conceptual Wood Pencil Armando Testa Spa Luigi Lavazza The New Humanity Italy Low Budget Graphite Pencil The Odd Number Salvation Army If It Doesn't Fit, Donate It South Africa PR Integrated Wood Pencil The Narrative Group McDonald's Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal United States Integrated Wood Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States Integrated Wood Pencil Mischief @ No Fixed Address OkCupid Be A #VILF United States B2B Wood Pencil FCB Chicago / FCB New York Anheuser-Busch Contract for Change United States B2C Graphite Pencil We Believers New York Burger King Global Burger King Cow's Menu United States B2C Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States B2C Yellow Pencil DDB Group New Zealand New Zealand Aids Foundation The Baby That Changed HIV New Zealand Multi-Market Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Multi-Market Graphite Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany Digital & Social Wood Pencil TBWA\Sydney Tourism New Zealand PLAY NZ Australia Digital & Social Wood Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France Digital & Social Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain Events & Stunts Wood Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Events & Stunts Graphite Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States Entertainment Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Entertainment Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany Entertainment Wood Pencil Herezie Amazon Prime Video Cités France Entertainment Wood Pencil FCB&FiRe Spain Netflix Unboxing Spain Entertainment Wood Pencil FCB NY Michelob Ultra Michelob Ultra Courtside United States Entertainment Graphite Pencil TBWA\Sydney Tourism New Zealand PLAY NZ Australia Use of Micro-Talent & Influencers Yellow Pencil Publicis México Propuesta Cívica #StillSpeakingUp Mexico Use of Talent & Influencers Graphite Pencil The Narrative Group McDonald's Famous Orders - The Travis Scott Meal United States Use of Media Relations Wood Pencil Serviceplan France Règles Élémentaires Invisible Women France Reactive Response Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States Reactive Response Wood Pencil Buzzman BURGER KING® France Burger King & Friends France Reactive Response Wood Pencil Edelman New York Unilever A New Jingle for a New Era United States Reactive Response Wood Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Reactive Response Wood Pencil David Miami Budweiser/AB Bigger Picture United States Reactive Response Graphite Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Superb Owl United States Reactive Response Graphite Pencil GUT Agency Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen That Look From Popeyes United States Reactive Response Wood Pencil Mother London KFC KFC ' The World's Least Appropriate Slogan' United Kingdom Product Launch Wood Pencil Rothco, Part of Accenture Interactive Warner Music Group Saylists Ireland Product Launch Graphite Pencil We Believers New York Burger King Global Burger King Cow's Menu United States Product Launch Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble The Clean Jersey Swap United States Product Launch Wood Pencil Ogilvy Mexico AB InBev Grupo Modelo Mexico Victoria 1.8 Mexico Product Launch Wood Pencil Forsman & Bodenfors Gothenburg Volvo Car Corporation A Million More Sweden Product Launch Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States Public Affairs Wood Pencil DDB Group Germany Reporters Without Borders The Uncensored Library Germany Public Affairs Graphite Pencil BBDO Group Germany WWF Germany Eurythenes Plasticus Germany Public Affairs Wood Pencil David Miami Budweiser/AB Bigger Picture United States Public Affairs Graphite Pencil McCann New York Mastercard True Name United States Public Affairs Graphite Pencil Africa House of Lapland Salla 2032 Brazil Press & Outdoor Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Toronto Milk-Bone You Choose What They Chew Canada Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil The Odd Number The Salvation Army If It Doesn't Fit, Donate It South Africa Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Leo Burnett Tailor Made ABTO (Brazilian Organ Transplant Association) Cartoons Brazil Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Safety 'Little Red, Hansel/Gretel, Frankenstein' United States Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Commonwealth // McCann Detroit Chevrolet Bolt 'Toaster, Toothbrush, Vacuum' United States Press Campaigns Wood Pencil the community Project Gutenberg Crossed-out Classics United States Press Campaigns Yellow Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Publicis Ecuador Movistar Ecuador Broken Screens Ecuador Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only Keep the Best of France France Press Campaigns Wood Pencil Uncle Grey Canon Missed Shots Denmark Press Campaigns Graphite Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Procter & Gamble Olay Face the STEM Gap United States Interactive Press Adverts Graphite Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States Tactical Press Adverts Wood Pencil Publicis•Poke P&O Ferries Brexit Reassurance Campaign United Kingdom Tactical Press Adverts Wood Pencil DDB Chicago Molson Coors Calorie Burning URL United States Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil DDB Group New Zealand McDonald's McDonald's Reflections New Zealand Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil AKQA Netflix One Story Away Brazil Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil BETC São Paulo Hershey's HerShe Brazil Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Ogilvy UK / Ogilvy Toronto Unilever Courage is Beautiful United Kingdom Poster Campaigns Graphite Pencil Cossette Amnesty International Write For Your Rights Canada Poster Campaigns Yellow Pencil TBWA\Paris Le Chocolat des Français Only keep the Best of France France Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil One Twenty Three West Vancouver Mural Festival Vancouver Mural Festival - You'll Get It When You See It Canada Poster Campaigns Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi New York Women in Film For Your Consideration United States Interactive Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil Havas London Nubian Jak Community Trust Black Plaque Project United Kingdom Tactical Poster Adverts Wood Pencil R/GA California Reddit Reddit - Up The Vote United States Tactical Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil Leo Burnett Chicago Wingstop Wearable Billboards United States Tactical Poster Adverts Graphite Pencil BBH New York Chief Chief & NWHM Glass Ceiling Breaker United States Innovation Wood Pencil David Miami Burger King Homes of the Whopper United States Innovation Yellow Pencil Africa Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News Brazil Production Design Film Wood Pencil Johannes Leonardo Volkswagen Group of America Volkswagen the Wheel United States Film Yellow Pencil Biscuit Filmworks LA & Revolver Brawl Stars Starr Park United States Film Graphite Pencil Academy Three Real 5G United Kingdom Animated Wood Pencil Area 23 Lilly / Cyramza The Momentous Moments of Max and Maxine United States Animated Wood Pencil adam&eveDDB John Lewis & Partners Give a Little Love United Kingdom Radio & Audio Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King Confusing Times Spain Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Metropolitan Police Hard Calls Saves Lives United Kingdom Commercial Campaigns Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Chile World Wildlife Fund Nature Is Calling For Help Chile Commercial Campaigns Wood Pencil Kolle Rebbe Deutsche Lufthansa FlyNet Germany Commercials Over 30 Seconds Graphite Pencil Boys + Girls Swim Ireland Daddy! Daddy! Look at me! Ireland Tactical Wood Pencil DUDE Communities for Development Money Makes Money United Kingdom Tactical Graphite Pencil Africa Brazilian Association of Psychiatric Alexa's Burnout Brazil Tactical Wood Pencil TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group Marital Bliss South Africa Innovation Graphite Pencil 215 McCann Microsoft Xbox Series X: Walking in Steve's Dreams United States Sound Design & Use of Music Sound Design Wood Pencil String and Tins Facebook Oculus Oculus: First Steps United Kingdom Original Composition Wood Pencil AlmapBBDO LG Project Ms. Mozart Brazil Original Composition Wood Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Original Composition Wood Pencil BBH New York Google Google Black-Owned Friday United States Original Composition Wood Pencil Indiana Production CoorDown The Hiring Chain Italy Original Composition Graphite Pencil Taproot Dentsu Facebook Pooja Didi India Original Composition Graphite Pencil Wunderman Thompson Jimmy Nelson Foundation Save Our Sentinels India Existing Music Wood Pencil Soundtree Music Green & Blacks Wildly. Deliciously. Organic. United Kingdom Existing Music Wood Pencil AMV BBDO Macmillan Cancer Support Whatever It Takes United Kingdom Adapted Music Graphite Pencil new-land Levi's Levi's - When You Take A Step, We All Move Denmark Adapted Music Wood Pencil BBDO New York American Red Cross Piano United States Adapted Music Wood Pencil Twenty Below Music Burberry Burberry Festive United Kingdom Adapted Music Wood Pencil Elephant Yahoo Yahoo! + Tank and the Bangas & Friends United States Adapted Music Wood Pencil Abby Priest The Swedish Heartchild Foundation Dante's Heartbeats Sweden Audio Composition Wood Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France Audio Composition Wood Pencil Factory / SIREN BBC Sounds The Power of Sounds United Kingdom Audio Composition Wood Pencil Box of Toys Audio Axl Le Vincent United Kingdom Audio Composition Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Hennessy Maurice and The Black Bear School United States Audio Composition Wood Pencil Kay-Oskwarek Music Nike Nike - You Can’t Stop Us: Victory Swim United Kingdom Typography Integrated Yellow Pencil COLLINS San Francisco Symphony San Francisco Symphony Dynamic Typography United States Integrated Wood Pencil Superunion WPP Amsteldok Netherlands Packaging Wood Pencil Jones Knowles Ritchie Restaurant Brands International Flame-licked Type, Your Way United States New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil TBWA\Helsinki TietoEVRY The Polite Type Finland Visual Effects Colour Grading Graphite Pencil DDB San Francisco iShares Eleanor T. Fitzsimmons United States Colour Grading Wood Pencil MPC London Glenmorangie Glenmorangie - It’s Kind of Delicious and Wonderful United Kingdom Compositing Yellow Pencil Electric Theatre Collective Jägermeister Jägermeister - Be The Meister United Kingdom Compositing Graphite Pencil TBWA\Paris McDonald's France Books France Compositing Graphite Pencil MPC London Burberry Burberry - Festive United Kingdom Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil DDB Paris Ubisoft Tipping Point France Computer-Generated Yellow Pencil MPC London Burberry Burberry - Festive United Kingdom New Realities & Emerging Media Wood Pencil Seyhan Lee Beko Connections United States Low Budget Yellow Pencil FRED & FARID Los Angeles Fridays For Future US Our House is on Fire United States Writing for Advertising Film Graphite Pencil Droga5 London Setapp Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp. United Kingdom Film Wood Pencil TBWA\Media Arts Lab Apple Over Sharing United States Film Wood Pencil BMB Farrow & Ball Relax, it's Modern Emulsion United Kingdom Film Graphite Pencil Apple Apple The Whole Working-From-Home Thing United States Film Yellow Pencil Translation Beats by Dr. Dre You Love Me United States Radio & Audio Wood Pencil TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris City Lodge Hotel Group Marital Bliss South Africa Radio & Audio Yellow Pencil Boys + Girls Swim Ireland Daddy! Daddy! Look At Me! Ireland Radio & Audio Graphite Pencil DAVID Madrid Burger King Confusing Times Spain Writing for Design Integrated Graphite Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand Digital Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Human Rights Commission Voice of Racism New Zealand Digital Wood Pencil Among Equals The Girls' Network The Empowerium United Kingdom Graphic Graphite Pencil McCann London Microsoft The Birth of Gaming Tourism United Kingdom Graphic Yellow Pencil Mother LA Postmates Postmates | Don't Cookbook United States Graphic Graphite Pencil Havas Lynx Group Havas Lynx Group Andi Goes United Kingdom Packaging Wood Pencil For The People Story Espresso Story Espresso Coffee Cups Australia Packaging Wood Pencil Supple Studio FRAHM Jackets FRAHM – Tough Beautiful United Kingdom Naming Wood Pencil The Stone Twins LEBO Vastgoed Met Hotel Netherlands Naming Wood Pencil The Stone Twins G&S Vastgoed Nowhere Netherlands Brand Voice Wood Pencil Ragged Edge East London Liquor Company East London Liquor Company United Kingdom Brand Voice Wood Pencil Clemenger BBDO Wellington New Zealand Government Unite Against COVID-19 New Zealand Brand Voice Graphite Pencil Droga5 New York Kimberly-Clark We Got You, Baby United States Brand Voice Graphite Pencil Ragged Edge Mylo Mylo United Kingdom Brand Voice Wood Pencil Superunion Clear Mobile Clear Mobile United Kingdom Storytelling Graphite Pencil For The People Story Espresso Story Espresso Australia Storytelling Wood Pencil RT Creative Lab RT The Endless Letter on Instagram Stories Russian Federation Side Hustle Start-Up / Student Side Hustle Pencil Stephanie Connolly LittleTalks Ireland Scale-Up / Emerging Professional Side Hustle Pencil I Like Networking I Like Networking United Kingdom

Since 1962, D&AD has stimulated, celebrated and enabled creative excellence and will continue to support the creative community as we move out of one of the toughest periods in recent memory. The 2021 Awards again recognise creative excellence from the past year and commend the industry for creating exceptional work during unprecedented times reiterating the awards manifesto that ‘work that matters must be seen’.Alongside the Craft, Next, Advertising and Side Hustle categories, D&AD announced the Pencil winners for this year's Collaborative category at the ceremony. These awards celebrate long-lasting relationships between clients and their design, advertising and/or production companies that have led to the creation of noteworthy work in recent years. The first for advertising agency was awarded to Brazil’s AlmapBBDO for their continued work with Alpargatas and the second for design agency was awarded to UK-based Superunion for their work alongside The London Symphony Orchestra.The Side Hustle category reflects the increasing number of creatives applying their skills and personal passions to side projects, something that has become even more apparent during the pandemic. From creating new businesses to developing initiatives to address social and environmental issues, this category aims to spotlight world class creativity beyond people’s day jobs.The Next categories award emerging creatives, designers, directors, illustrators and photographers to recognise the next generation of creative talent. The awards seek to recognise their work and showcase their ideas to creative influencers, mentors and agencies.Across these categories, the top ranking countries by number of Pencils are:The top ranking companies for these categories, by number of Pencils are:The total number of Pencils in each category are:All 430 Pencil winning and shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website Dara Lynch, CCO at D&AD, said, “While the pandemic has kept our peers physically distant from each other, the power of creative excellence has remained as strong as ever. We hope the first of our two virtual ceremonies has provided an opportunity for the industry to come together to view, be inspired by and celebrate the immense talent across the creative community. We have taken many of the learnings from last year's digital awards and implemented them this year to create an experience that holds true to the value of our awards and celebrates every single pencil winner as they truly deserve to be. We are looking forward to our second ceremony to once again reveal more outstanding work as well as the winners of our highly coveted Black Pencils, the President’s Award and Companies of the Year.”D&AD this year continues to platform the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following the same rigorous judging process that holds creativity to the highest standards. Famously tough to win, there are no quotas for D&AD Awards, meaning that the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils - the highest creative accolade - are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at eight.Winning work will not only receive an esteemed D&AD Pencil, it will also be featured in the digital D&AD Annual and online archive – a definitive guide for creatives all around the world.The Pencil winners for the Design, Impact and Culture categories alongside the presentation of Black Pencils, The President's Award and Companies of the Year will be announced in the second virtual ceremony tomorrow night, on 27 May at 7pm. For more information, visit the D&AD website , or watch the ceremony here