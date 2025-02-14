Marketing & Media Advertising
    Changes for Ogilvy EMEA and UK on eve of WPP 2024 results

    14 Feb 2025
    14 Feb 2025
    With WPP to report its full year 2024 numbers next week, it has been announced that Ogilvy has promoted André Laurentino deputy CCO for its EMEA team to support key creative efforts across the region’s 50 offices in 35 countries.
    Source: © More About Advertising Ogilvy has made changes to its EMEA and UK teams. Jules Chalkley (left) and André Laurentino (right)
    Source: © More About Advertising More About Advertising Ogilvy has made changes to its EMEA and UK teams. Jules Chalkley (left) and André Laurentino (right)

    Current chief creative officer of its UK division, Laurentino will continue as creative lead for Nestlé, one of the agency’s largest and longest-standing global clients.

    Laurentino has been the UK’s CCO as well as a member of Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council since 2018.

    Born in Brazil, he is quoted in marketing and media publications as “beyond thrilled” to be leading EMEA, “a region that has consistently delivered outstanding creative work”.

    He adds, “It’s a dream come true. And to continue to work with Nestlé, and so many of their iconic brands.”

    Working in close partnership with Ogilvy UK’s chief executive creative director Jules Chalkley, the agency has become one of the most awarded offices in the Ogilvy network.

    It was named the number one agency in the UK for the second consecutive year on Warc’s Creative 100 list and is ranked as the third-most awarded agency globally at D&AD for two years running.

    Chalkley will assume oversight of the agency’s UK creative department.

    “Ogilvy is a global icon of creativity and London has an incredible new energy. To be a part of that and to lead one of the most creatively diverse communities in the UK and to drive our cultural relevance is a wonderful opportunity," comments Chalkley in the media.

    Also quoted in the media, James Murphy, CEO, Ogilvy Group UK states, “I’d like to thank Dedé for his incredible contribution to Ogilvy UK and I’m thrilled to be working more closely with Jules, whom I’ve known and admired for years. His leadership and creative vision will be invaluable as we continue to deliver impactful and effective work for our clients.”

