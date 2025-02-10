Marketing & Media Social Media
    Ads on Threads | 4 factors marketers should consider

    By Saul Marquez
    10 Feb 2025
    10 Feb 2025
    With the introduction of ads to Meta's Threads platform, businesses and marketers should consider this new development and understand how they can take advantage early on.
    Source: © 9to5 mac Meta has introduced ads to Threads
    Source: © 9to5 mac Meta has introduced ads to Threads

    Threads has over 300 million monthly active users but is inherently different to Facebook and Instagram, as it has a strong emphasis on short-text interactions and updates.

    1. Act early to capture market share

      2. Jumping in early to the playing field of Threads’ advertising is a game changer.

      That first-mover advantage has historically been proven to advertisers while the platforms are in their beginning stages.

      If you set up your brand presence on Threads now, you can have the benefit of very little competition and a dedicated audience waiting to discover new content.

      Meta’s strategy of rolling out ads incrementally on Threads offers marketers an incredible opportunity to test and grab attention before the platform matures and gets crowded.

      Early adoption not only helps build brand awareness but also presents the business as a forward-thinking and innovative competitor in the game.

    2. Tailor content for the Threads experience

      3. Threads is a conversational, text-first platform, so the traditional Meta ad strategies won’t necessarily apply. Brands on Threads have to focus on short, snappy text ads that are backed up with minimal but powerful visuals that match the casual, conversational tone of the platform.

      Therefore, markets need to pay close attention to their customers' segmentation and how different groups engage with content.

      For example, Gen Z would prioritise ads to be entertaining (42%) while the older generation requires heavy product information within the ads they saw to be satisfied (57% for baby boomers.

      If your main customers are Gen X or baby boomers, then the question should be how can your content be short and conversational while carrying enough product information.

      In addition, brands shouldn’t recycle ads from Facebook or Instagram, instead, they should create unique creative assets reflecting the authenticity and immediacy Threads users are looking for.

    3. Leverage audience insights for smarter campaigns

      4. The powerful ability to integrate Threads into Meta’s Ads Manager lets advertisers access massive amounts of audience data and behavioural insights is a huge advantage.

      This data can be used by brands to understand how users interact with content on Threads compared to Instagram or Facebook, thus adapting accordingly.

      For example, analysing interaction patterns can show which demographics are most active during particular times of day, allowing better ad schedules to drive the most visibility and engagement.

      Harvard Business Review revealed a 6% difference in growth between companies with a personalisation first strategy versus the average. Therefore, monitoring how users interact with your ads will allow you to gather valuable insight that enhances optimised content.

    4. Closely monitor & optimise your campaigns

      5. Threads is still fairly new and will offer room to learn and adapt quickly.

      Meta offers significant monitoring tools including ad skipping, reporting, and user feedback mechanisms.

      These will allow you to track performance live which will be easier to make decisions and create the best possible campaigns with better outcomes.

    The opportunity for early adopters is immense, but so is the risk of falling behind as the platform matures.

    Businesses need to act quickly, but also thoughtfully.

    About Saul Marquez

    Saul Marquez is the CEO of the digital marketing agency Outcomes Rocket.
    Let's do Biz