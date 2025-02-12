NYF launches the Lady Liberty Leadership Programme

The New York Festivals Advertising, Health, and AME Awards has launched the NYF Lady Liberty Leadership Programme.

Image supplied.

Spearheaded by Daniela Varela, group creative director at The Weber Shandwick Collective and serving as the lead creative and programme designer, this initiative embodies New York Festivals' commitment to celebrating trailblazing talent and nurturing the next generation of women leaders in advertising.

Programme overview

Designed for high-potential women in advertising with five to eight years of agency experience, the Lady Liberty Leadership Programme is a one-day immersive leadership event in New York City.

It will take place on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Participants will benefit from industry insights, mentorship, and the opportunity to build meaningful professional connections in an exclusive, small-group setting.

Leadership through mentorship

"We’re thrilled to bring together an incredible cohort of emerging female leaders who will not only gain industry insights but also forge lasting connections that will support their growth throughout their careers," said Varela. "The Lady Liberty Leadership Programme is about more than professional development—it’s about building a strong, supportive community where women uplift one another."

Ellen Smyth, CEO of New York Festivals, added, "New York Festivals is proud to provide a platform that connects and empowers the next generation of women leaders. Lady Liberty is designed to inspire and equip women with the insights and mentorship needed to navigate and lead within the industry."

Topics and speakers

The programme will feature key industry leaders addressing a range of topics to support personal and professional growth:

Tina Cervera, Executive Creative Leadership – “Earn Your Story”

– “Earn Your Story” Maddy Krammer, Creative Director, Dentsu – “Finding Your Voice: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome through Passion Projects”

– “Finding Your Voice: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome through Passion Projects” Damasia Merbilhaa, Vice President, Latin America, TBWA\Worldwide – “Fire Always Needs O2: How to Keep the Creative Spark Alive without Burning Out”

– “Fire Always Needs O2: How to Keep the Creative Spark Alive without Burning Out” Marina Cuesta, Group Creative Director, Regional Co-Leader, Círculo Creativo USA – “The Team for Your Solo: The Importance of Mentorship”

– “The Team for Your Solo: The Importance of Mentorship” Daniela Varela, Group Creative Director, The Weber Shandwick Collective – “Wearing Out Your Shoes: Why Growth Hurts and How to Be Comfortable with It”

– “Wearing Out Your Shoes: Why Growth Hurts and How to Be Comfortable with It” Amy Fortunato, VP, Group Creative Director, Klick – “Empowered Women Empower Women”

Continued connections

Beyond the one-day event, participants will remain connected through the Lady Liberty professional network. This network offers ongoing mentorship, access to industry events, and opportunities for social engagement with like-minded professionals.

Integration with Jotto

In partnership with Jotto, a platform dedicated to amplifying every voice, NYF will provide instant access to the Lady Liberty Programme via QR code, facilitating seamless engagement and interaction during the event.

Nominations now open

Agencies, brands, and industry leaders are encouraged to nominate exceptional female professionals for this programme. Eligible candidates should have five to eight years of experience, demonstrate leadership potential, showcase creative impact, and possess a commitment to driving change in advertising.

For details on the nomination process and programme specifics, contact moc.slavitsefkroywen@ytrebiLydaL.