Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaThe Publicity WorkshopSunshinegunBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHavas JohannesburgMotherland OMNiMediamarkBrandfundiKantarIgnition GroupMachine_Howard AudioThe CoupAFDAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    NYF launches the Lady Liberty Leadership Programme

    12 Feb 2025
    12 Feb 2025
    The New York Festivals Advertising, Health, and AME Awards has launched the NYF Lady Liberty Leadership Programme.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Spearheaded by Daniela Varela, group creative director at The Weber Shandwick Collective and serving as the lead creative and programme designer, this initiative embodies New York Festivals' commitment to celebrating trailblazing talent and nurturing the next generation of women leaders in advertising.

    Programme overview

    Designed for high-potential women in advertising with five to eight years of agency experience, the Lady Liberty Leadership Programme is a one-day immersive leadership event in New York City.

    It will take place on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

    Participants will benefit from industry insights, mentorship, and the opportunity to build meaningful professional connections in an exclusive, small-group setting.

    Leadership through mentorship

    "We’re thrilled to bring together an incredible cohort of emerging female leaders who will not only gain industry insights but also forge lasting connections that will support their growth throughout their careers," said Varela. "The Lady Liberty Leadership Programme is about more than professional development—it’s about building a strong, supportive community where women uplift one another."

    Ellen Smyth, CEO of New York Festivals, added, "New York Festivals is proud to provide a platform that connects and empowers the next generation of women leaders. Lady Liberty is designed to inspire and equip women with the insights and mentorship needed to navigate and lead within the industry."

    Topics and speakers

    The programme will feature key industry leaders addressing a range of topics to support personal and professional growth:

    • Tina Cervera, Executive Creative Leadership“Earn Your Story”
    • Maddy Krammer, Creative Director, Dentsu“Finding Your Voice: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome through Passion Projects”
    • Damasia Merbilhaa, Vice President, Latin America, TBWA\Worldwide“Fire Always Needs O2: How to Keep the Creative Spark Alive without Burning Out”
    • Marina Cuesta, Group Creative Director, Regional Co-Leader, Círculo Creativo USA“The Team for Your Solo: The Importance of Mentorship”
    • Daniela Varela, Group Creative Director, The Weber Shandwick Collective“Wearing Out Your Shoes: Why Growth Hurts and How to Be Comfortable with It”
    • Amy Fortunato, VP, Group Creative Director, Klick“Empowered Women Empower Women”

    Continued connections

    Beyond the one-day event, participants will remain connected through the Lady Liberty professional network. This network offers ongoing mentorship, access to industry events, and opportunities for social engagement with like-minded professionals.

    Integration with Jotto

    In partnership with Jotto, a platform dedicated to amplifying every voice, NYF will provide instant access to the Lady Liberty Programme via QR code, facilitating seamless engagement and interaction during the event.

    Nominations now open

    Agencies, brands, and industry leaders are encouraged to nominate exceptional female professionals for this programme. Eligible candidates should have five to eight years of experience, demonstrate leadership potential, showcase creative impact, and possess a commitment to driving change in advertising.

    For details on the nomination process and programme specifics, contact moc.slavitsefkroywen@ytrebiLydaL.

    Read more: advertising awards, New York Festivals, New York Festivals Advertising Awards, Ellen Smyth
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz