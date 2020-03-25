Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Get to know your audience with real 1st party location data

Issued by: Vicinity Media
As the African leader in location-based advertising, Vicinity Media continues to innovate its already impressive product stack with the release of an immensely powerful Data Visualisation tool. The Visualiser surfaces critical key insights leading to better targeting, audience profiling for clients and allows Vicinity's team of location experts to ensure campaign objectives are always exceeded.
“A product like this is only as good as the underlying data,” says Daryl van Arkel, CEO of Vicinity Media. “We source location data through integrating our bespoke technology directly with SA’s top publishers, where opted-in first-party user data is acquired, thus our data is unrivalled in the South African market.”

Vicinity looks up, collects and processes 33 million coordinates every month meaning plenty of ‘Big Data’ for our clients to garner unique insights. The tool has been built with a large degree of flexibility to address the surfacing of insights and allow the user to have free reign. Both client and agency partners have collaborated within the product spec process in order to build a tool that serves internal and external needs.

“We look forward to pushing the envelope even further with this product, as we continue to develop it. We as a local tech company, are in a unique position in that we can build to the needs and desires of local clients, and it brings us great pleasure to release features that our clients have asked for,” adds van Arkel.


Vicinity has already seen very interesting use cases surface from clients, ranging from how to better plan out-of-home media based on audience interest or the location of consumers in-market for a product or service.


In other use cases, clients can compare performance versus delivery hotspots, dwell points and visitation habits in stores and shopping malls.


The Visualiser has the capability to filter by publishers, campaigns, time periods, in-market segments, clicks, engagements, and impressions. Whilst users can view on a heatmap, individual points or clusters to best understand the data. In addition, one can search by Google’s point of interest database or overlay custom points from Vicinity’s database.

Get in touch with us today to arrange a demo and start deep diving into location intelligence for your brand!



Vicinity Media's press office

Vicinity Media Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Related

Get to know your audience with real 1st party location data

Issued by Vicinity Media

The Age of Algorithms: How to outsmart the system

By Zubeida Goolam

Who's who of African arts, media, business and government define new narrative for Africa at Africa No Filter 2020

Issued by DNA Brand Architects

#Covid19: Brands get creative promoting social distancing

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.