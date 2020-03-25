Get to know your audience with real 1st party location data

As the African leader in location-based advertising, Vicinity Media continues to innovate its already impressive product stack with the release of an immensely powerful Data Visualisation tool. The Visualiser surfaces critical key insights leading to better targeting, audience profiling for clients and allows Vicinity's team of location experts to ensure campaign objectives are always exceeded.
“A product like this is only as good as the underlying data,” says Daryl van Arkel, CEO of Vicinity Media. “We source location data through integrating our bespoke technology directly with SA’s top publishers, where opted-in first-party user data is acquired, thus our data is unrivalled in the South African market.”
Vicinity looks up, collects and processes 33 million coordinates every month meaning plenty of ‘Big Data’ for our clients to garner unique insights. The tool has been built with a large degree of flexibility to address the surfacing of insights and allow the user to have free reign. Both client and agency partners have collaborated within the product spec process in order to build a tool that serves internal and external needs.
“We look forward to pushing the envelope even further with this product, as we continue to develop it. We as a local tech company, are in a unique position in that we can build to the needs and desires of local clients, and it brings us great pleasure to release features that our clients have asked for,” adds van Arkel.
Vicinity has already seen very interesting use cases surface from clients, ranging from how to better plan out-of-home media based on audience interest or the location of consumers in-market for a product or service.
In other use cases, clients can compare performance versus delivery hotspots, dwell points and visitation habits in stores and shopping malls.
The Visualiser has the capability to filter by publishers, campaigns, time periods, in-market segments, clicks, engagements, and impressions. Whilst users can view on a heatmap, individual points or clusters to best understand the data. In addition, one can search by Google’s point of interest database or overlay custom points from Vicinity’s database.
Get in touch with us today to arrange a demo and start deep diving into location intelligence for your brand!
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.