Get to know your audience with real 1st party location data

As the African leader in location-based advertising, Vicinity Media continues to innovate its already impressive product stack with the release of an immensely powerful Data Visualisation tool. The Visualiser surfaces critical key insights leading to better targeting, audience profiling for clients and allows Vicinity's team of location experts to ensure campaign objectives are always exceeded.

says Daryl van Arkel, CEO of Vicinity Media.Vicinity looks up, collects and processes 33 million coordinates every month meaning plenty offor our clients to garner unique insights. The tool has been built with a large degree of flexibility to address the surfacing of insights and allow the user to have free reign. Both client and agency partners have collaborated within the product spec process in order to build a tool that serves internal and external needs.adds van Arkel.Vicinity has already seen very interesting use cases surface from clients, ranging from how to better plan out-of-home media based on audience interest or the location of consumers in-market for a product or service.In other use cases, clients can compare performance versus delivery hotspots, dwell points and visitation habits in stores and shopping malls.Thehas the capability to filter by publishers, campaigns, time periods, in-market segments, clicks, engagements, and impressions. Whilst users can view on a heatmap, individual points or clusters to best understand the data. In addition, one can search by Google’s point of interest database or overlay custom points from Vicinity’s database.