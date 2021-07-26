Hot 102.7FM partners with Operation Mercy to assist food crisis in KZN

The recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal caused a major disruption to the supply of essential goods, leaving many citizens desperate for the basic necessities for survival.

Operation Mercy, a once-off relief and support mission, aims to alleviate the suffering of the most affected citizens by feeding one million people for a period of 14 days, whilst supply chains are restored.Embodying the South African spirit of ubuntu, Operation Mercy brings together several church groups, businesses, aid organisations, government departments, media organisations and even the national taxi association. Amongst the benefactors are: the Christian Revival Church (CRC), and St. Marks Church; international relief organisation Joint Aid Management (Jam); Tintswalo Property Group; Future City Fourways and insurance group Telesure Holdings; The South African National Taxi Organisation (Santaco); Joburg’s newest commercial radio station Hot 102.7FM, the official media partner to Operation Mercy, and Hot’s associated charity Hot Cares.“Calls for donations of non-perishable foods and essential items have been met with an overwhelming response,” says Adv. Jean Berdou from Future City Fourways, who is coordinating Operation Mercy. “Aside from all the fantastic donations, we have been blessed with incredible logistical support in the form of transport and security. The CRC Churches, under the direction of Pastor At Boshoff, have been incredible in their mobilisation of congregants, not only for donations but also to assist with the packing of the parcels. It’s a massive operation and every detail – even down to the distribution of the goods – has been carefully planned. We’re assured that the relief will reach those who most need and deserve it, with taxi organisations assisting to ensure that the relief gets to areas that we may have difficulties accessing.”Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM, says: “We’re truly honoured to be able to assist with Operation Mercy. There’s just no way that we could ignore the crisis in KwaZulu Natal that has left hundreds of families desperate for even the most basic of necessities. We’re also particularly concerned about the plight of the elderly and the innocent children and we’re grateful that Hot Cares has received donations that will contribute to Operation Mercy’s objective of feeding one million people for 14 days.”“We’re excited to be playing a role in helping our fellow countrymen in their time of need. Our news team and presenters will be keeping our listeners updated on the progress of the convoy transporting the aid.”