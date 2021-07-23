TBWA nails Build it's new essence - Yes We Can!

WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in South Africa in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined. This, without question, says something about the versatility of the product. It says even more about the state of the state. When you are shown up by canola, you might want to revisit your strategy.ByHoward Feldman
Performance Media across Search, Social and Programmatic platforms is the single fastest growing area of digital media in South Africa. Combine that with the detailed analysis of campaign management, tagging and ad operations, and it becomes apparent that these highly specialist functions require a highly specialised unit.
The Transnet Port Terminals website has been hacked, implying that all companies under Transnet have been affected. All Transnet websites were down at the time when reporting was done for this SA Trucker article. The publication cited sources who requested to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
Back in 2019, Build it set out with the objective of refreshing their brand, as well as having a broader market appeal. They achieved this by launching a modern and more contemporary brand identity that is bolder, brighter and simply better, giving their stores and overall image a more refined, aspirational, yet approachable feel.
But a brand is more than just its aesthetic appeal. Culture, defined by its essence and, ultimately, what it stands for, plays a significant role in the overall brand experience.
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Durban, in collaboration with their client, Build it, has taken great pride in conceptualising, creating and launching its new brand essence: Yes We Can!
The brand essence is the heart and soul of a brand – its nature, attitude, the way it behaves and what makes it unique. TBWA has contributed towards creating this powerful, new brand essence which aims to make Build it the most positive part of the building process.
Yes We Can! captures Build it’s flexible and passionate nature and the heart of its culture. It offers customers a positive direction towards Build it. It’s about always making a plan and making things possible.
The agency is the long-term strategic and creative partner of this leading building materials retail group in Southern Africa. The foundation of this partnership, now forged in solidarity, was laid at Build it’s inception.
“We’ve been a part of this brand since its birth, evolving with it every step of the way and walking this journey with its people for almost 36 years now,” said Praveen Inderpersadh, deputy managing director of TBWA Durban and brand custodian of Build it. “It’s been a great pleasure refreshing the brand in new ways and watching it grow over the years. It’s equally thrilling being able to lead Build it, strategically, down this new path.”
Build it was born from humble beginnings, as a department at the back of a Spar store, which then grew, with the brand now having over 390 stores nationwide. From becoming the largest building materials distributor in Southern Africa, to registering an incredible 20% growth in retail last year amid the pandemic, it’s very clear that evolving and moving forward is in Build it’s nature.
Over the years, the brand set out to win the hearts of one community at a time and improve the lives of people, and has been successful due to a passion for people, dedicated service, steadfast direction from their passionate leadership, and their ‘partner’, advertising agency TBWA.
