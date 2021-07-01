Joburg's hottest new commercial radio station launches

At 6am this morning, Hot 102.7FM, the first new commercial music station to launch in the Johannesburg market this century, made its presence known with the McFadden and Whitehead hit "Ain't No Stopping Us Now". The station, which plays Joburg's best old skool and R&B, from a powerful transmitter which reaches the greater Johannesburg area - and beyond.
Opening the station at exactly 6am, Hot 102.7FM’s managing director, Lloyd Madurai, welcomed listeners saying: ”Today we change the landscape of radio in South Africa, setting the benchmark for world-class radio; radio of the highest standard. Today we stand proud knowing that a dream has become a reality for many, put together by an amazing team of professionals who are passionate about radio. A team who still feels the sheer sense of excitement each time the microphone is turned on in the studio. We have succeeded despite the determination of many in the industry to keep us off the air.
“Today, we are filled with joy and pride as we are ready to serve you and make a meaningful difference through everything that we do, whilst bringing back radio that is fun, meaningful and most of all radio just for you. We love the music we play, we love what we do, and the best part is that we get to share it with you every day.”
The station boasts a solid programming lineup of seasoned radio professionals including Tony Murrell, Simon Hill, Bunny Majaja, John Walland, Ragani Achary, Mark Pilgrim, Ursula Chikane, Simon Parkinson, Keo Rapetse, Dylan Rogers, Michael Avery, Carolyn Steyn, Treasure Tshabalala, Kevin Savage, Shane ‘The Duke’ Wellington, Rob Vega, Devon Dalbock, Mzi Kaka, Simone Trethaway and Benjy Mudie. Their overarching brief is to have fun. “If we’re having fun on-air, the spirit translates through this magic medium of radio into the psyche of our listeners and uplifts their spirit and makes them feel great,” says Madurai.
Hot 102.7FM will also play a meaningful role in the community through its association with the Hot Cares Charity. “With this huge reach across the entire Johannesburg region, and knowing the good hearts of our listeners, I am very confident that we can do more to assist in alleviating the lot of those in our community who need assistance, especially in these times,” says Madurai.
Hot 102.7FM transmits on FM on DSTV channel 822 and streams online via www.hot1027.co.za
Hot 102.7FM is Joburg’s newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station’s music format of ‘old skool and R&B’ is complemented by a lineup of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
The station brings a heart of gold to the city of gold through the Hot Cares NPC charity initiative, which aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. The station also contributes to the growth and continued success of the radio industry through the Hot Radio Training Academy, which provides a training programme that upskills and equips future radio industry professionals.