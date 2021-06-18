New commercial station Hot 102.7FM announces on-air lineup from 1 July 2021

On 1 July 2021, Hot 102.7FM takes to the airwaves on a powerful FM transmitter that will ensure blanket coverage of the greater Johannesburg area. "A powerful transmitter is nothing without powerful, compelling programming and we are pleased to reveal our weekday lineup," says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of the new Hot 102.7FM. "Our presenters and the professionalism that they bring to the airwaves, underpinned by the best in old skool and R&B music, are sure to attract and retain a substantial fan-base."

Hot expands its footprint Icasa recently approved a new ownership structure and format change for Classic FM; as of 1 July 2021, the company will begin to trade as Hot 1027...

Hot 91.9FM gets hotter with new faces and lineup Hot 91.9FM today announced exciting new changes to the weekday lineup including a brand-new show with Ursula Chikane...

Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast (weekdays 6am–9am) featuring Tony Murrell, Bunny Majaja, Simon Hill, John Walland and Ragani Achary is the ideal way to get your day started. The show will keep you smiling from wake-up, through breakfast and your morning commute. The team will ensure that you have all the vital information to navigate your way through the current affairs of the day, with an irreverent take on life and world events.At 9am, multi-radio-award-winner Mark Pilgrim takes over from Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast with The Mark Pilgrim Show. The show opens with “The Hot Rewind” featuring 30 minutes of great hits from a mystery year. This feature is a firm favourite as listeners are invited to guess the mystery year. At 10.30am, Pilgrim plays the one-second challenge where he plays one-second of a great old skool tune and asks listeners to guess the tune.At 12pm it’s the turn of newcomer to Hot, Ursula Chikane. Ursula (also known as Brown Sugar) has been on the airwaves for many years and has established an enviable reputation as a true professional for her work on radio and television. Her show is full of interesting content, enlightening interviews, and the best in old skool and R&B.At 3pm to 6.30pm, it’s the turn of The Big Joburg Drive with the Parky Squad – Simon Parkinson, Keorapetse Hlope and Dylan Rogers. Filled with fun facts from Parky’s quirky “Fact Files”, amusing banter and the survey of the day, this is a great show to lift your mood after a hard day.At 6.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays, it’s time to get serious about business for a while with well-respected business journalist Michael Avery. This high-paced business show will ensure that you know all about the big moves and trends in the economy and that you are abreast of the business news of the day.“You have to agree that this is a stellar lineup,” enthuses Madurai. “Our formula has already been very successful in the past and now, with improved reach and coverage and the best talent lineup we look forward to gaining many new listeners.”Hot 102.7FM is Joburg’s newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station’s music format of “old skool and R&B” is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.The station brings a heart of gold to the city of gold through the Hot Cares NPC charity initiative, which aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. The station also contributes to the growth and continued success of the radio industry through the Hot Radio Training Academy, which provides a training programme that upskills and equips future radio industry professionals.