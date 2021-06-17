Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Adidas and Lego collab on brick-built Superstar sneaker

17 Jun 2021
Adidas Originals and the Lego Group have collaborated yet again, and are presenting a new take on the classic Superstar silhouette. Launching alongside the playful Adidas Originals Lego Superstar sneaker is a buildable Superstar Lego brick model.


Superstar sneaker


Highlighting iconic elements from both brands, the Superstar sneaker brings together Adidas’ archival aesthetics with the Lego brand’s instantly recognisable bricks.

Playfully reimagining the iconic silhouette, the Lego Superstar sneaker in adult sizing features a classic white and black leather construction that is elevated with custom three stripes, shelltoe, and heel tab, which have been crafted to emulate the Lego brick pattern. The look is then rounded out with gold foil accents.

The adult version of this shoe is complemented in kids sizing, this time bringing a colourful and playful Lego take on the sneaker.

Superstar 10282


Lego fans are now able to recreate the Superstar sneaker from Lego elements to make a collectible display piece. Just like the real thing, this Lego version includes the Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker graphics, shell toe shape, trefoil logo and serrated three stripes mark.

This set includes 17 extra Lego elements so fans can choose to build either the right-foot or left-foot sneaker. For extra realism, it has shoelaces and comes in an authentic shoe box.

The model measures over 12cm high, 27cm long and 9cm wide and with a display stand and plaque.

The history of sneakers: From commodity to cultural icon

From sportswear and street style to catwalk fashion, sneakers have made their mark as cultural commodities...

By Naomi Braithwaite 3 Jun 2021


A fun design challenge


“As a kid of the 80s and growing up in the 90s, the Superstar sneaker with its rich street art culture was such an iconic item, and that’s also when I got my first pair,” said Florian Müller, senior designer, Lego Group. “So when the collaboration with Adidas started I was super excited to work on this model. As shoes represent very organic objects, made from flexible material that also look different on every person, it was a fun challenge to translate this into the Lego System in Play, which by nature is square and blocky.

"Thanks to the Superstar team at Adidas Originals it’s been a super collaborative process with valuable insights shared about the art of shoemaking, and now we just look forward to seeing how fans will take to the model, customising it in their own unique and wonderful ways”.


To celebrate the launch, the Lego Group asked six inspiring and diverse creatives to customise their own version of the brick-built sneaker, and now invites all fans to do the same, uploading their personal expressions on social media using the hashtag #RebuiltByOriginals.



The Adidas Originals and the Lego Group collaborative Superstar Lego sneaker arrive on 1 July and is available in adult and junior sizing through Lego Certified Store and select retailers.
