SA retail sales jump 95.8% in April

Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirs
Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales retail trade sales increased by 95.8% year on year in April 2021.
A shopper wearing a face mask waits her turn to pay for her grocery items, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Mall of the south, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 June 2020. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
The largest annual growth rates were recorded for: retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (1.675.6%); retailers in hardware, paint and glass (814.4%); retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (737.6%); and all ‘other’ retailers (677.8%).
The main contributors to this increase were: retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (contributing 34,5 percentage points); all ‘other’ retailers (contributing 17.8 percentage points); retailers in hardware, paint and glass (contributing 14.5 percentage points); and general dealers (contributing 10.4 percentage points).
19 May 2021
Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0.8% in April 2021 compared with March 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of -4.5% in March 2021 and 7.7% in February 2021. In the three months ended April 2021, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 2.2% compared with the previous three months.
Retail trade sales increased by 18.7% in the three months ended April 2021 compared with the three months ended April 2020. The main contributors to this increase were retailers in: textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (74.7% and contributing 8.9 percentage points); and hardware, paint and glass (49.4% and contributing 3.3 percentage points).
