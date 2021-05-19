Sales News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SA retail sales down 2.5% in March

19 May 2021
Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales decreased by 2.5% year-on-year in March 2021.

©zhudifeng via 123RF

The largest negative annual growth rates were recorded for: all ‘other’ retailers (-18.5%); retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries (-10.7%); and general dealers (-9.3%).

The main negative contributor to this decrease was general dealers (contributing -4.5 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 3.7% in March 2021 compared with February 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of 6.9% in February 2021 and -2.3% in January 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 1.5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Consumer inflation hits 1-year high ahead of rates decision

South Africa's consumer price growth rose to its highest in more than a year and close to the mid-point of the central bank's target range, driven mainly by a sharp jump in transport costs...

By Mfuneko Toyana 2 hours ago


Retail trade sales decreased by 1.3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the first quarter of 2020. The main negative contributor to this decrease was all ‘other’ retailers (-18.7% and contributing -2.4 percentage points).
Comment

Read more: retail sales, Stats SA, SA retail

Related

Consumer inflation hits 1-year high ahead of rates decision2 hours ago
Massmart's CEO on Covid-driven consumer trends that'll stick19 Apr 2021
SA retail sales up 2,3% in February14 Apr 2021
Consumers spent $900bn more at online retailers globally in 202014 Apr 2021
5 categories that could lead retail's recovery in 20218 Apr 2021
Unleashing the power of the collective: Relay effort needed to solve youth unemployment7 Apr 2021
SA retailers pessimistic about business conditions - survey24 Mar 2021
SA retail sales fell 3,5% in January17 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz