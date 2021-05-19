Banking & Finance News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Consumer inflation hits 1-year high ahead of rates decision

19 May 2021
By: Mfuneko Toyana
South Africa's consumer price growth rose to its highest in more than a year and close to the mid-point of the central bank's target range, driven mainly by a sharp jump in transport costs following record increases in fuel on higher global oil prices.

A shopper wearing a protective mask shops for liquor in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 26, 2020. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Strict lockdowns during the worst period of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 limited economic activity and pushed consumer inflation to a 15-year low. Prices have gradually begun to rise with the easing of those restrictions and an increase in economic activity.

Headline consumer price inflation increased to 4.4% year-on-year in April, its highest since February last year, from 3.2% in March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The transport category showed the steepest increase, up 10.6%. Food prices also rose, by 6.3% year-on-year, while alcohol and tobacco prices increased 4.8%

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI was unchanged at 0.7%.

Rates expected to remain unchanged


South Africa's central bank decides on lending rates on Thursday, and is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.5% for a fifth meeting in a row, despite pressure to match rate hikes by other emerging markets such as Russia, Turkey and Brazil.

The bank has repeatedly stressed that keeping inflation low is the best way to support an economic recovery. The latest price growth figure is a touch below the 4.5% mid-point of its target range.

The figure also means South Africa is now running a negative real rate, a situation the central bank has typically not tolerated for extended periods. It also risks turning off investors seeking high returns.

The rand weakened in response to the inflation increase, sliding to a session-worst 14.0425 per dollar shortly after the release, from 14.03 just before.

South Africa's weak growth could fuel socioeconomic tensions - Moody's

South Africa's low economic growth and rising debt burden could see socioeconomic tension intensify and impede policy reforms, ratings firm Moody's said in a research note...

By Mfuneko Toyana 7 hours ago


"Fears of a third wave of Covid-19, combined with the slow vaccine rollout and harsh fiscal austerity, mean that rates will probably stay at their current low for longer than most currently anticipate," said Jason Tuvey, an analyst at Capital Economics. "Whereas investors anticipate tightening before the end of 2021, we don't expect policy to start being normalised until late next year."

South Africa launched phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June. Just under 480,000 health care workers had been vaccinated in the first phase.

The government aims to inoculate 46 million people to achieve herd immunity.


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About the author

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alex Richardson
Comment

Read more: pricing, Stats SA, Statistics South Africa, consumer inflation, Mfuneko Toyana

Related

South Africa's weak growth could fuel socioeconomic tensions - Moody's7 hours ago
South Africa loses cultural landmarks like Apartheid Museum to Covid10 May 2021
SA consumers on the hunt for bargains21 Apr 2021
SA retail sales up 2,3% in February14 Apr 2021
Pricing strategy and the power of perception8 Apr 2021
Unleashing the power of the collective: Relay effort needed to solve youth unemployment7 Apr 2021
Unemployment rises to 32.5%23 Feb 2021
SAICAThe pandemic of the missing middle16 Feb 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz