Chris Jansen appointed as group CEO at Kantar

Kantar, the global data, insights and consulting company, has appointed Chris Jansen as group chief executive officer, effective 1 November 2021.

Chris Jansen has been appointed as group chief executive officer at Kantar, effective 1 November 2021.

Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2021 The world's most valuable brands have experienced record growth according to the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2021 ranking, with the total worth reaching $7,1trn...

Jansen joins Kantar with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the services sector; from brand building to service delivery transformation, alongside a background in classic FMCG marketing, and an established track record of managing private equity-owned businesses.Jansen is currently the CEO of Cognita which has, over his six-year tenure, rapidly grown into one of the largest, and most highly regarded global schools groups. Prior to that, he has led the Automobile Association (AA) to a stock market flotation in 2014. He has also held leadership roles, and board positions at both British Gas and British Airways, having started his early career at Procter & Gamble.Announcing the appointment, Kantar chairman Adam Crozier commented. “Chris’ track record of building great companies, as well as his entrepreneurial and competitive spirit, further strengthens the leadership team we have been building over the past 18 months. Chris is a highly people-centric leader who understands the importance a strong culture plays in delivering outstanding results. As we continue on our transformation journey at Kantar, and build on our recent business momentum, Chris’ leadership will be instrumental in fulfilling the ambition that we have for Kantar.”Of his appointment, Jansen commented “Kantar is rightly regarded as a world leader in data and insights led consultancy and has an outstanding reputation with its clients. This is a result of having outstanding people, and I am really looking forward to working very closely with the Kantar team. We have an exciting future ahead, as we continue to embrace advanced analytics and the latest technology in order to better serve our clients.”