Chris Jansen appointed as group CEO at Kantar

The commitment of the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) to empowering businesses owned and managed by Black women entrepreneurs has been given a major boost following an allocation of R141m by the dtic, the shareholder ministry of the development financier, for investment across the key sectors of the economy, says CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa.
After acquiring a Diploma in Public Relations in 2018, Keowin Knowlden immediately started working as an intern at Atmosphere Communications. This opportunity launched his PR career and after a mere two years in the industry he became an account manager at just 24-years-old. Knowlden has been part of a team who has won several awards, including a Loeries in 2018 and Prisms in 2019 and 2021...ByEvan-Lee Courie
Inospace, the South African business park specialist, has acquired a new multi-let industrial property in Cape Town's northern suburbs. The property is Inospace's fifth acquisition this year.Issued byInospace
Kantar, the global data, insights and consulting company, has appointed Chris Jansen as group chief executive officer, effective 1 November 2021.
Jansen joins Kantar with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the services sector; from brand building to service delivery transformation, alongside a background in classic FMCG marketing, and an established track record of managing private equity-owned businesses.
Jansen is currently the CEO of Cognita which has, over his six-year tenure, rapidly grown into one of the largest, and most highly regarded global schools groups. Prior to that, he has led the Automobile Association (AA) to a stock market flotation in 2014. He has also held leadership roles, and board positions at both British Gas and British Airways, having started his early career at Procter & Gamble.
Announcing the appointment, Kantar chairman Adam Crozier commented. “Chris’ track record of building great companies, as well as his entrepreneurial and competitive spirit, further strengthens the leadership team we have been building over the past 18 months. Chris is a highly people-centric leader who understands the importance a strong culture plays in delivering outstanding results. As we continue on our transformation journey at Kantar, and build on our recent business momentum, Chris’ leadership will be instrumental in fulfilling the ambition that we have for Kantar.”
Of his appointment, Jansen commented “Kantar is rightly regarded as a world leader in data and insights led consultancy and has an outstanding reputation with its clients. This is a result of having outstanding people, and I am really looking forward to working very closely with the Kantar team. We have an exciting future ahead, as we continue to embrace advanced analytics and the latest technology in order to better serve our clients.”
