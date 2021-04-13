CSI Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Jacaranda FM launches 341.co.za

13 Apr 2021
Issued by: Jacaranda FM
#341LiftOff aims to boost South African businesses in current economic climate
Jacaranda FM wants to help business owners turn the economic tide by leveraging its two million-strong audience across Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo province.

Together with its media sales arm Mediamark, the station launched #341LiftOff, a multi-channel, mass-reach campaign offering all businesses three(3) radio spots for(4) the price of one(1) during the months of April, May and June.

“As an immediate platform, radio is the single-best channel for short-term brand awareness to help recover lost revenue. We created this campaign to help businesses achieve immediate ‘lift-off’ and bottom-line results,” says Deirdre King, Jacaranda FM managing director. “Our business has been built from the advertising spend of our clients ranging from large multinationals to small local store-owners. We see it as our responsibility to be there for them when times are tough and keep them top of mind in their markets,” adds King.

Businesses, particularly in hospitality, beverage and entertainment, have been crippled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to advertising revenues being cut, cancelled or put on ice.

As the country slowly starts to recover, businesses are looking for more value and return on investment in terms of marketing and advertising – without breaking the bank.

By tailoring messaging, hand-in-hand with Jacaranda FM, and getting more frequency on the country’s top station, businesses can cut through the clutter, claim audience attention and meet sales and revenue goals.

The #341LiftOff campaign is aimed at boosting SMMEs, often considered the silver bullet that can help bridge the unemployment gap, which as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, currently sits at 32%, according to Statistics SA.

Visit www.341.co.za to make enquiries or book three radio spots in the same time zone for the price of one spot. Jacaranda FM has the majority share of the economically active market (SEM nine to 10) in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West, and the #341LiftOff offering represents an easy win for businesses that need an immediate and measurable approach in this new trading environment.

Radio’s role is not only providing credible news but also reaching and engaging meaningfully with diverse audiences and strengthening and mobilising communities for a greater good.

2021 - The most important year to develop your brand's visual identity

Five lessons from Jacaranda FM's marketing manager, Leith Smith...

Issued by Jacaranda FM 17 Feb 2021


For more information and booking enquiries, visit www.341.co.za

Jacaranda FM
Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
Comment

Read more: Jacaranda FM, Covid-19

Related

IAB South Africa13th annual Bookmark Awards - announcement of the 2021 jury chairs and jury panels55 minutes ago
SA AirlinesBack to business as usual for South Africa's airlines at last18 hours ago
MediamarkMediamark, Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio launch #341LiftOff21 hours ago
Thirst Bar ServicesThirst partners with leading Jozi restaurants to launch unique dining experience3 days ago
OnPoint PRWhite Star continues to keep the local beat alive!9 Apr 2021
CiplaBronki Boosters: Turning children with asthma into superheroes8 Apr 2021
Tiger Wheel & TyreAnother win for Tiger Wheel & Tyre8 Apr 2021
DentsuFoxP2 welcomes Sello Leshope as strategic planning director8 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz