Jacaranda FM launches 341.co.za

Jacaranda FM wants to help business owners turn the economic tide by leveraging its two million-strong audience across Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo province.
Together with its media sales arm Mediamark, the station launched #341LiftOff
, a multi-channel, mass-reach campaign offering all businesses three(3) radio spots for(4) the price of one(1) during the months of April, May and June.
“As an immediate platform, radio is the single-best channel for short-term brand awareness to help recover lost revenue. We created this campaign to help businesses achieve immediate ‘lift-off’ and bottom-line results,” says Deirdre King, Jacaranda FM managing director. “Our business has been built from the advertising spend of our clients ranging from large multinationals to small local store-owners. We see it as our responsibility to be there for them when times are tough and keep them top of mind in their markets,” adds King.
Businesses, particularly in hospitality, beverage and entertainment, have been crippled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to advertising revenues being cut, cancelled or put on ice.
As the country slowly starts to recover, businesses are looking for more value and return on investment in terms of marketing and advertising – without breaking the bank.
By tailoring messaging, hand-in-hand with Jacaranda FM, and getting more frequency on the country’s top station, businesses can cut through the clutter, claim audience attention and meet sales and revenue goals.
The #341LiftOff campaign is aimed at boosting SMMEs, often considered the silver bullet that can help bridge the unemployment gap, which as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, currently sits at 32%, according to Statistics SA.
Visit www.341.co.za
to make enquiries or book three radio spots in the same time zone for the price of one spot. Jacaranda FM has the majority share of the economically active market (SEM nine to 10) in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West, and the #341LiftOff offering represents an easy win for businesses that need an immediate and measurable approach in this new trading environment.
Radio’s role is not only providing credible news but also reaching and engaging meaningfully with diverse audiences and strengthening and mobilising communities for a greater good.
Jacaranda FM 17 Feb 2021