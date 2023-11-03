Industries

    Kfm 94.5 unveils stellar line-up addition to Galaxy Kday: Jeremy Loops

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    5 Dec 2023
    5 Dec 2023
    In a cosmic turn of events, Kfm is delighted to announce the addition of the renowned Capetonian performer, Jeremy Loops, to the star-studded line-up for the upcoming Galaxy KDay event, scheduled for 2 March 2024. This addition is set to elevate the epic event, creating ripples of excitement among fans and adding an extra layer of celestial magic to the festivities.
    Jeremy Loops, a household name and a beloved musical force hailing from the heart of Cape Town, brings his distinctive sound and infectious energy to the Galaxy KDay stage. Known for his captivating performances and chart-topping hits, Jeremy Loops is set to mesmerise the audience with his unique blend of folk, indie, and electronic elements.

    The Galaxy KDay line-up already boasts an impressive array of Capetonian talent, including Emo Adams, Youngsta CPT, and Early B. With the addition of Jeremy Loops, the event promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the diverse musical landscape that the Mother City has to offer.

    Jeremy Loops' international acclaim adds an extra layer of excitement to Galaxy KDay. Having graced stages around the globe, from major festivals to intimate venues, Jeremy has consistently garnered praise for his dynamic performances and genre-defying music. His international success not only reflects the global appeal of South African talent but also amplifies the anticipation for his homecoming performance at Galaxy KDay.

    Kfm 94.5 station manager, Hennie Myburgh, conveyed his excitement regarding the stellar line-up, emphasising: "We are delighted to welcome Jeremy Loops to the Galaxy KDay stage. His inclusion injects an electrifying element into an already exceptional line-up, ensuring an extraordinary musical journey for our audience. With artists of this calibre, Galaxy KDay maintains its status as a celestial celebration of music and culture."

    Galaxy KDay is set to be a convergence of talent, uniting fans under the vast expanse of music and entertainment. Tickets are selling fast, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots to witness this spectacle. Stay tuned to Kfm 94.5 for updates and visit ticketpros.co.za to purchase your tickets.

    Read more: Primedia Broadcasting, Emo Adams, Jeremy Loops, Kfm 94.5, Hennie Myburgh
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

