The countdown to the annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 begins

16 Oct 2023
Issued by: Topco Media
Gender inequality remains a stark reality in today's world, but the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is poised to change that narrative. Set to take place on 18 and 19 October 2023 at the prestigious Galleria Conference and Events venue in Sandton, Johannesburg, this year's conference is not just an event, it's a global call to action.
The countdown to the annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 begins

Secure your spot.

Empowering women worldwide

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference aims to fuel the global gender empowerment movement by connecting women entrepreneurs, global icons, thought leaders, and experts. This gathering promises to offer more than inspiration, it's a hub of actionable insights, practical solutions, and access to a network of support that reaches every corner of the globe. "Attending the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is not just an opportunity, it's a necessity. It's a chance to witness the immense value that female empowerment brings to our world. Join us as we unite to recognise that empowering women is not just a choice, but a critical path to a brighter and more equitable future,” says Haley Fletcher, director of Top Women, Topco Media.

A hybrid extravaganza

In a world where physical and virtual experiences collide, the Standard Bank Top Women Conference is leading the way with a hybrid format. With space for 500 in-person attendees at The Galleria in Sandton, and an impressive virtual gathering set to reach 20,000 delegates, this conference is breaking barriers and connecting minds from all corners of the globe.

Secure your spot in-person.

Power icons and change-makers

Our stage will be graced by high-profile speakers, power icons, and change-makers who will share their experiences, wisdom, and tangible pathways to success. Beyond inspiring words, they will provide the tools and connections necessary for women to excel in diverse fields.

With sports broadcaster, Carol Tshabalala, as our official MC, prepare to be inspired by a star-studded lineup of speakers, including:

  • Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of South Africa and former United Nations executive director of UN Women, under-secretary-general of the United Nations.

  • Sim Tshabalala, group chief executive officer, The Standard Bank Group

  • Hon. Emma Theofelus, deputy minister of Information, Communication, and Technology, Namibia

  • Fatou Aminata Lo, UN Women representative: Zimbabwe

  • Simone Cooper, head: business and commercial banking SA, Standard Bank

  • Saray Khumalo, South African explorer and Africa's first black woman to summit Mount Everest

  • Velaphi Ratshefola, managing director, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa & 2023 Top Empowerment Lifetime Achiever Award Winner

  • Dr Achieng Ojwang, executive director UN, Global Compact Network, South Africa

  • Ayanda Mvimbi, programme specialist, UN Women

  • Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa

  • Patience Masua, member of parliament, Republic of Namibia

  • Arlene Mulder, co-founder and managing director, WeThinkCode_

  • Thandi Ramathesele, executive producer: Danie Odendaal Produksies (7de Laan)

  • Akona Qengqe, general manager for KFC Africa

  • Poppy Tshabalala, managing executive public enterprises, Vodacom Business

    Reasons to attend

    If you’re a CEO, a senior manager or executive, a CHRO, or an entrepreneur looking to grow your company, your career or your network, here are six reasons why you should attend the conference:

    1. Form partnerships
    2. Network with leaders from the best-managed companies
    3. Gain access to business opportunities
    4. Gather valuable insights and learn from best practice
    5. Get inspired
    6. Engage with the top women leaders and top gender-empowered companies in South Africa

    Fast-track Networking breakout sessions: Turning conversations into contacts

    The conference takes networking to a new level with our Fast-track Networking breakout sessions. Attendees will have the extraordinary opportunity to engage one-on-one with sponsors, partners, speakers, and fellow delegates. It's not just about connecting, it's about forging partnerships, sharing experiences, and building a strong support system. For our virtual delegates, the Hopin platform also allows for great networking opportunities and the ability to set up meetings with other virtual delegates.

    Prestigious partnerships

    The Standard Bank Top Women Conference is proud to announce an impressive lineup of partners who have joined hands to support and uplift women:

    • Procter & Gamble: a Gold partner, highlighting their dedication to advancing gender equality
    • Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, FoodBev Seta, Visa, GBVF Response Fund: Silver partners committed to empowering women's excellence
    • Blue Label Telecoms, KZN Oils, GreySun Media, Mandate Molefi, Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS), Accenture, Avis, Gauteng Partnership Fund and Shomang Group: valued Bronze partners supporting the cause
    • Net0 Group, Easy Talent Software, Sanofi, IHK Trading Pty Ltd and Mancosa: all esteemed partners contributing to the success of this event

    Strategic collaborations

    The Standard Bank Top Women Conference is honoured to collaborate with strategic partners who share our vision for a more inclusive world:

    • Primedia Outdoor: Thank you for lighting up the city with our inspiring billboards
    • British Chamber of Commerce, Simodisa Startup, WIMSA, BPESA, and Black Umbrellas: Organisations that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us in championing women's progress

    Lifestyle collaborations

    It is with great pleasure that we collaborate with partners who add excitement with their products:

    • Foschini: The Top Women team is proudly styled by Foschini making sure our team is dressed for success for the conference, thank you Sinalo Mkaza for styling us
    • Elizabeth Arden, Parker Pens South Africa, Cape Island, Skin Creamery, Khulu Fine Wine, VIP Liquors, Free From Biscuits, and Aromatic Apothecary: We can’t wait for our in-person delegates to receive their goodie bags
    • Jasmine Décor & Events: Our delegates are going to have so much fun ending off the conference at the cocktail evening decorated by you

    Key actions for empowerment and growth

    Walk away from the Standard Bank Top Women Conference with more than inspiration. You'll leave with key actions to implement in your business, strategies to overcome barriers, and a profound understanding of how accelerating digital transformation can drive gender empowerment and fuel Africa's growth.

    Gender inequality is a challenge we must confront head-on. The Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is the catalyst for change. Join us in this global movement to shatter glass ceilings, bridge gender gaps, and empower women to lead, innovate, and succeed.

    Tickets are almost sold out, get your tickets now and be part of the solution. Secure your spot in-person. Or register here.

    Together, we'll ignite change, empower women, and create a world where equality reigns.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    Topco Media, Sim Tshabalala, Simone Cooper, Carol Tshabalala, Saray Khumalo, Standard Bank Top Women Conference

