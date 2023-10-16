The countdown to the annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 begins

Gender inequality remains a stark reality in today's world, but the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is poised to change that narrative. Set to take place on 18 and 19 October 2023 at the prestigious Galleria Conference and Events venue in Sandton, Johannesburg, this year's conference is not just an event, it's a global call to action.

Empowering women worldwide

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference aims to fuel the global gender empowerment movement by connecting women entrepreneurs, global icons, thought leaders, and experts. This gathering promises to offer more than inspiration, it's a hub of actionable insights, practical solutions, and access to a network of support that reaches every corner of the globe. "Attending the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is not just an opportunity, it's a necessity. It's a chance to witness the immense value that female empowerment brings to our world. Join us as we unite to recognise that empowering women is not just a choice, but a critical path to a brighter and more equitable future,” says Haley Fletcher, director of Top Women, Topco Media.

A hybrid extravaganza

In a world where physical and virtual experiences collide, the Standard Bank Top Women Conference is leading the way with a hybrid format. With space for 500 in-person attendees at The Galleria in Sandton, and an impressive virtual gathering set to reach 20,000 delegates, this conference is breaking barriers and connecting minds from all corners of the globe.

Power icons and change-makers

Our stage will be graced by high-profile speakers, power icons, and change-makers who will share their experiences, wisdom, and tangible pathways to success. Beyond inspiring words, they will provide the tools and connections necessary for women to excel in diverse fields.

With sports broadcaster, Carol Tshabalala, as our official MC, prepare to be inspired by a star-studded lineup of speakers, including:

Sim Tshabalala, group chief executive officer, The Standard Bank Group

Hon. Emma Theofelus, deputy minister of Information, Communication, and Technology, Namibia

Fatou Aminata Lo, UN Women representative: Zimbabwe

Simone Cooper, head: business and commercial banking SA, Standard Bank

Saray Khumalo, South African explorer and Africa's first black woman to summit Mount Everest

Velaphi Ratshefola, managing director, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa & 2023 Top Empowerment Lifetime Achiever Award Winner

Dr Achieng Ojwang, executive director UN, Global Compact Network, South Africa

Ayanda Mvimbi, programme specialist, UN Women

Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa

Patience Masua, member of parliament, Republic of Namibia

Arlene Mulder, co-founder and managing director, WeThinkCode_

Thandi Ramathesele, executive producer: Danie Odendaal Produksies (7de Laan)

Akona Qengqe, general manager for KFC Africa