APO Group will grant one African journalist an all-expenses-paid trip to The Africa Tech Festival

The Africa Tech Festival is a series of world-class tech events that includes AfricaCom, AfricaTech, the AHUB, the AFest and the AfricaCom Awards.

Over the past 24 years, Africa Tech Festival has become the biggest telecoms and technology event on the continent. The anchor event of Africa Tech Festival 2022 is AfricaCom, the largest live tech event in Africa with more than 300 visionary speakers and 16 premium conference tracks. In total, Africa Tech Festival 2022 will host 10,000+ attendees, and 300+ sponsors and exhibitors over a week of strategic events.

Apply here to win the invitation. The deadline for entry is midnight on 2 October 2022. The winner will be announced on 5 October 2022. The winner will be chosen by random draw performed by a computer process.

Each year APO Group offers journalists the opportunity to attend major events as a part of its commitment to supporting journalism in Africa.

Watch the video “APO Group | Recognizing African Journalists Since 2007”



The three previous recipients of the AfricaCom invitation were science journalist Aimable Twahirwa from Rwanda, journalist John Churu from Botswana, and journalist Lilian Murugi Mutegi from Kenya.

In September 2016, reporter Aggrey Mutambo from Kenya won APO Group’s invitation to attend the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF). In October 2018, online news editor Frank Eleanya from Nigeria won APO Group’s invitation to attend the Web Summit, the largest tech conference in the world. In 2019, Oluseyi Awojulugbe from Nigeria won APO Group’s invitation to attend the African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings, Monica Nkodo from Cameroon won APO Group’s invitation to attend the 2019 EurAfrican Forum, and Isaac Khisa from Uganda won APO Group’s invitation to attend the 2019 Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF).

APO Group also sponsors the African Woman in Media Award, the Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards, the APO Energy Media Award and the APO Media Award, where a journalist wins $500 a month for one year, a laptop, and one intercontinental flight ticket to a destination of his or her choice as well as one year of access to over 600 airport VIP lounges.

APO Group is the Official Newswire of The Africa Tech Festival and will provide distribution and monitoring of all press releases, images, video and soundbite content issued by the Africa Tech Festival.

