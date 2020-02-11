MamaMagic wins big at the AAXO Roar Awards

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) 2019 Roar Awards took place on Friday, 31 January 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre. Exposure Marketing, organisers of the MamaMagic Baby Expo, walked away with several accolades at this event, the highlight being Best Consumer Exhibition in the category 6,001-12,000m² for the MamaMagic Baby Expo in Joburg in May 2019.

Joburg winter: 28 – 31 May 2020 at Ticketpro Dome



Durban: 28 – 30 August 2020 at the Durban Expo Centre



Cape Town: 30 October – 1 November 2020 at the CTICC



Joburg summer: 26 – 29 November at Ticketpro Dome

“It is always an honour to be recognised for all the effort that goes into putting together a successful expo. I am very proud of my team. It is a really great achievement for us,” said brand director of Exposure Marketing, Warren Murray.The 007-themed evening served as an opportunity to recognise and acknowledge excellence in exhibition organisation, exhibitor participation and supplier excellence. The exhibition industry arrived in full support at the Gallagher Convention Centre, dressed to kill and licensed to win in their best Bond outfits. With comedian Donavan Goliath as MC for the evening, the AAXO Roar Awards was an awesome celebration of the triumphs of the exhibition industry over the last year.MamaMagic also scooped up awards for distinctions in operations and logistics for the two Johannesburg-based expos as well as a distinction in marketing for the Cape Town expo. The MamaMagic social media campaign also received a certificate of distinction for successfully utilising social media to attract visitors to their expos.The exhibitors at the MamaMagic Baby Expo were also recognised at this ceremony with Bepanthen, Johnson & Johnson and Thule all receiving exhibitor distinctions for their stands at the various MamaMagic expos in 2019.“Each year that we win these prestigious awards, pushes us and our exhibitors to do better the next year. So, we are very excited for 2020,” says Murray.Spread the word and save the date for the 2020 MamaMagic Baby Expos. It’s a not-to-be missed event in every parenting journey: