    Thule opens new flagship store at V&A Waterfront

    2 Dec 2024
    2 Dec 2024
    This weekend marked the opening of Thule’s latest flagship store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Known worldwide for premium gear that supports outdoor and travel lifestyles, Thule is now bringing its innovation and quality to one of South Africa’s most iconic shopping destinations.

    Situated in the historic Union Castle Building, next to the Nike Concept Store, Wedgewood and Marble Restaurant, this new retail space offers an immersive experience with Thule’s extensive range.

    From strollers and bike racks to roof boxes and premium luggage, the store is designed to cater to every adventurer’s needs.

    “The V&A Waterfront is a natural fit for Thule,” says Jamie Owen, marketing manager for Thule South Africa.

    “With its stunning location between Table Mountain and the ocean, this destination attracts millions of visitors annually who share our love for travel, adventure, and the outdoors. Whether you’re a kite-surfer, cyclist, or family on the go, our store is here to inspire your next journey.”

    With nearly 20 strategically located Thule stores across South Africa, the V&A flagship store marks a significant step forward for the brand.

    Cape Town, a global hotspot for adventure seekers, provides the ideal setting for Thule to connect with its target audience.

    “Cape Town is renowned for its adventurous spirit and having a store at the V&A Waterfront allows us to be more visible to both locals and tourists, making it easier for them to discover our innovative solutions for their active lifestyles.”

    “Thule is about so much more than products—it’s about enabling people to live active, adventurous, and fulfilling lives,” concludes Owen.

