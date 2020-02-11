Ethical e-tailer Faithful to Nature opens first physical store

Popular online retailer Faithful to Nature has opened the doors to its first brick and mortar store, filled with top-performing ethical and eco-friendly products across the company's main categories: health, body and beauty, food, household cleaning and waste-free lifestyle essentials.



Credit: Ruby Jean Photography

The new 80mᒾ physical retail space is situated at the Faithful to Nature warehouse in Muizenberg, Cape Town, which means that if a product is not available on the store's shelf, staff are able to grab it from the warehouse and process it for immediate purchase.



According to the company, its first physical store is a response to thousands of requests from customers who have asked to be able to explore its warehouse over the last 13 years.



Now, Faithful to Nature devotees are able to browse freely and get product and purchasing advice from two trained in-store sales employees. In addition, all click & collect orders can be collected at the store's cash desk.



Credit: Ruby Jean Photography Credit: Ruby Jean Photography



Faithful to Nature was founded by Robyn Smith in 2007, and in 2015 the company struck an investment deal with Silvertree Holdings worth over R10m. The retailer prides itself on its strict



"I believe that you deserve to be able to purchase products where the full product description is enclosed from absolutely honest ingredient lists, to country of origin and the cruelty-free status of the item," Smith told Bizcommunity in an interview.



Credit: Ruby Jean Photography

Katrien Grobler, CEO at Faithful to Nature, comments, “We are delighted to open the doors of our home store in Capricorn Business Park. It really allows our much-loved consumers to come in, touch and feel our products and get face-to-face advice on what is best for their health, home, family and environment."

"At Faithful to Nature we want to encourage South Africans to make every effort, great or small, to improve their lives and their impact on the planet. Small changes are a great beginning and we cannot only applaud grand gestures but must encourage South Africans just to start somewhere. Faithful to Nature only stocks carefully curated products that pass our very strict ingredient policy, so consumers can use them and know that we have done the hard work for them," Grobler concludes.



The Faithful to Nature store is located at 57 Capricorn Drive, Muizenberg, and operates between 8am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.

