Nando's Hot Young Designer Talent Search finalists announced

10 Oct 2022
The Nando's Hot Young Designer Talent Search (HYD), facilitated by Clout/SA, aims to unearth new creative designs for Nando's restaurants around the world, and fire up the careers of emerging local designers. The competition, now in its fourth iteration, has just announced its list of 10 finalists for 2022.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

HYD tasked young designers with conceptualising a condiment unit to display the brand’s popular Peri Peri sauces. The challenge was to do so in such a way that these sauces and their piquant ingredients, which form an intrinsic part of the Nando’s experience, remain visible and accessible to customers throughout their visit.

The competition received 134 entries from across the country, making the judging process a tough call for the adjudication panel.

The initiative works to play a key role in this ongoing design industry development by functioning as launching pad for fresh young talent.

The judges

The finalists were chosen by a prestigious panel of local and global industry judges including the director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in New York, Ngaire Blankenberg; Sophie Douglas, director of Fusion Design and Architecture, UK; Paul Thrush, cofounder and director of Stac Architecture, UK; and Karen Brumfield, head of buying at @home.

All 17 judges are:
• Thabisa Mjo of Mash T Design Studio, co-winner of Nando’s Hot Young Designer 2016 and 100% Design Designer of the Year 2022
• Ngaire Blankenberg, director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
• Karen Brumfield, head of buying at @home
• Steve Smith, editor of Visi Magazine
• Nokuzola Jenness, programme manager of Yellowwoods Ventures Investments and managing executive of Clout/SA
• Tracy Lynch, creative director of Clout/SA and the Nando’s Design Programme
• Alan Hayward, director of Always Welcome
• Garreth van Niekerk, director of Always Welcome
• Rob Enthoven, Nando’s shareholder
• Stephen du Plessis, Nando’s group head of design and development
• Michael Spinks, Nando’s property and development director
• Kaira Bertrand, Nando’s project manager
• Brad O’Neill, Nando’s head of design and development
• Dale Roberts, Nando’s group design project manager, UK
• Scott Hamilton, Nando’s chief development officer, Australia
• Sophie Douglas, director of Fusion Design and Architecture, UK
• Paul Thrush, cofounder and director of Stac Architecture, UK

Blending artisanal craft and African storytelling with Thabisa Mjo
Blending artisanal craft and African storytelling with Thabisa Mjo

By 15 Mar 2022

The judging took place during August and September 2022 and was segmented into two phases. In the first phase, a shortlist of 20 entries was created from the initial submissions.

Members of the Nando’s and Clout/SA global partners voted on the shortlist inclusions using a set of criteria mapped to the entry requirements. This shortlist was then put before the entire judging panel, which used the same set of criteria to vote for the 10 finalists.

The finalists

Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowar

Designed by Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowar
Designed by Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowar

Lindelani Hlophe

Designed by Lindelani Hlophe
Designed by Lindelani Hlophe

Thabiso Nkonyeni

Designed by Thabiso Nkonyeni
Designed by Thabiso Nkonyeni

Siyanda Magaba

Designed by Siyanda Magaba
Designed by Siyanda Magaba

Daphne Lephoto

Designed by Daphne Lephoto
Designed by Daphne Lephoto

Minenhle Zazi Cira

Designed by Minenhle Zazi Cira
Designed by Minenhle Zazi Cira

Nomonde Dubazane

Designed by Nomonde Dubazane
Designed by Nomonde Dubazane

Makhi Mtati

Designed by Makhi Mtati
Designed by Makhi Mtati

Ryan Pinches

Designed by Ryan Pinches
Designed by Ryan Pinches

Mbali Maseko

Designed by Mbali Maseko
Designed by Mbali Maseko

Now that the HYD finalists have been announced, all 10 will be invited to a mentorship session hosted by Clout/SA in October 2022. They will then be linked to various mentorship opportunities and could potentially see their design prototyped.

“The biennial Nando’s HYD competition is a highlight of the design sector’s calendar. Many of these designs go on to become best-sellers on the Nando’s Portal to Africa, driving revenue to the designers’ startup businesses, and helping grow this exciting sector through inclusive access to opportunities and a global market. This is about changing lives by making sure we utilise the platform we have to shine a light on creativity and opportunity!” enthuses Clout/SA director Tracy Lynch.

The overall winner of the HYD will be announced at the mentorship event which will form part of this year’s Basha Uhuru youth festival at Con Hill.

