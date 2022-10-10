Time Out Market to open at V&A Waterfront

Food and cultural market, Time Out Market is set to open at the V&A Waterfront in late 2023 in Cape Town. Opening in partnership with the V&A Waterfront Holdings, Time Out Market Cape Town will showcase a curated mix of the city's best culinary and cultural experiences.

Source: Supplied | ©jrivas | Time Out Market Chicago

To be located in the current V&A Food Market space, Time Out Market Cape Town will span 27,000 sq ft and feature 14 kitchens, four bars and one stage. With approximately 750 seats, guests will be able to sit indoors or quayside with the view of Table Mountain as a backdrop.

This will be Time Out Market’s first location in Africa. The first of its kind opened in 2014 in Lisbon in a historic market hall, quickly turning into one of the most popular destinations in the city with over 4m locals and tourists visiting in 2019. Following the success in Lisbon, new locations opened in 2019 in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal and Chicago, and in 2021 in Dubai.

Celebrating local culinary, cultural talent

Chris Ohlund, CEO of Time Out Group — the global media and hospitality business that curates and creates the best of the world's greatest cities through its two divisions: Time Out Media and Time Out Market, says: "Bringing Time Out Market to Cape Town is an exciting step as we continue to bring our food and cultural market to exciting cities around the world. The location at the V&A Waterfront is breathtaking alongside being one of South Africa’s most visited destinations.

"Time Out Market is about the best of the city and celebrating local culinary and cultural talent — both award-winning and up-and-coming. We are looking forward to bringing this to life in the wonderful city of Cape Town. The food here is simply stunning and Time Out Market will be a great platform to showcase the very best Cape Town has to offer, putting a spotlight on the city’s extraordinary talent."

Source: Supplied | Time Out Market Montreal

With a focus on supporting local businesses, a close connection with the city is at the heart of the Time Out Market philosophy. As with its existing locations around the world, it is expected that the Cape Town site will bring significant employment and new opportunities for local talent.

Time Out launched in London in 1968 with a magazine to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city. Today, across its digital and physical platforms spanning websites, social media, newsletters, video, Live Events and the Markets, Time Out helps people discover the best things to do, see and eat in 333 cities in 59 countries.

David Green, CEO of V&A Waterfront Holdings, comments: "We are delighted to have secured this great offering. Time Out Market coming to our city, reaffirms Cape Town as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations. We are looking forward to the vibrant offering and another way of showcasing local culinary expertise."

More Time Out Market locations are in the pipeline in cities such as Porto, Prague, Osaka and more.