Newsmaker: Meet Siphiwe Mpye, editor of Business Day Wanted

Arena Holdings has announced the appointment of journalist and magazine editor, Siphiwe Mpye, as editor of Business Day Wanted, a luxury, lifestyle and culture magazine.

Congrats on your new appointment as the editor of Business Day Wanted. How do you feel about it?

As the face of Business Day Wanted, what's your editorial vision for the brand?

It's been one of the most challenging of times for several publications, particularly in the consumer lifestyle sector. With many publications having closed down, what approach is Business Day Wanted taking to stay on the shelves?

How, and when did this come about/when does it take effect?

Briefly tell us about your journey into the media industry.

What do you love most about your career, the industry and what you do?

What’s at the top of your to-do list in this new role?

Thank you. In some ways it feels a bit surreal because I have been a reader and – as a print buff – a student offor a very long time. In my two decades in journalism, I have met three of the magazine’s ex-editors and watched as they kept the magazine’s core principles, while infusing it with bits of themselves. The possibilities of doing likewise are very exciting.I don’t think my editorial vision is vastly different from the well-written, aesthetically-pleasing producthas always been. I do look forward to exploring the meaning of luxury at a time when curation and craft is as important as sustainability, holistic wellness and equity. I also see opportunities is in introducing new voices; exploring in interesting ways, the African creators, professionals and entrepreneurs doing extraordinary things and expanding our digital offering.The challenge that this difficult time poses – and this was true even before the pandemic – is a demand for elevation. An elevation of quality and thought behind print publications. Audiences have an embarrassment of choices and need not have print in their reading diet at all. When they pick up your publication, it is a conscious decision, so it needs to live up to their expectations and not mimic anything they may find freely online.As such,will remain a market leader if we continue to be first with relevant, quality luxury, lifestyle and culture content that does not take the reader for granted. Add to this digital innovation, and we are prepared for the challenges ahead of us.I started chatting to publisher Aspasia Karras after the last editor, Sarah Buitenbach, resigned. I went through a rigorous interview process, including sitting (virtually) twice in front of a large panel and presenting my vision for the magazine. Everything took about two months or so. The announcement was made on 1 July, but I joined quietly and deliberately in mid-June, in order to see the process at its busiest, while having the luxury of being an observer. I have been a lot more hands-on on the digital side, where we are shaping things towards a more dynamic offering.My career has taken me from newspapers and magazines, to radio, PR & communications and culture making over a 22-year period.I owe my entry into journalism to Mokone Molete, who gave me a shot at