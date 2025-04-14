Marketing & Media Newspapers
    Marketing & Media Newspapers

    Business Day: Your trusted, insightful business news – made more accessible – Out today!

    For nearly 40 years, Business Day has been your go-to source for factual, business agenda setting news. We take pride in this mission and are honoured by your continued trust.
    By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
    14 Apr 2025
    14 Apr 2025
    Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Business Day, acting editor, announces changes to the newspaper (Image supplied)
    Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Business Day, acting editor, announces changes to the newspaper (Image supplied)

    In a few weeks, we will carry this mission forward while maintaining the authority, depth and intelligence we always aspire to. At the same time we will introduce significant changes to the way in which you consume news.

    Steady and evolutionary approach

    Our approach to change is usually steady and evolutionary.

    Over the past several years, we’ve introduced numerous design enhancements and deepened our coverage on issues that truly matter for business.

    Now, like we did in 1985 when this newspaper launched, we are making a bold and eye-catching statement.

    We have listened to the advice of many readers and, in response, are making the newspaper easier for you to handle.

    From the comfort of your home to a crowded Gautrain, the new, more compact size ensures you can enjoy your daily dose of news and analysis without spatial constraints.

    It’s designed to be user-friendly in all environments, whether at your desk, in a coffee shop, or on a flight.

    Forward-thinking approach

    Even with these changes, we are unwavering in our primary goal: to provide South Africa’s most engaging and insightful daily news and analysis packages for business professionals.

    For decades, Business Day’s coverage has strived to throw articles forward, to look ahead, not just recount yesterday’s events but also analyse their implications and what might happen next.

    This forward-thinking approach continues to define our journalism today.

    And yes, we know the demands on your valuable time are stretched further than ever.

    But we believe our readers value our approach to understanding the news and explaining events, or what we, in journalism parlance, refer to as the “so what”.

    Readers front and centre

    It’s an approach that puts you, the reader, front and centre of our daily operations.

    Business Day is your sanctuary from the cacophony of modern life, curating the most important stories for business and financial professionals.

    We’re committed to providing you with a focused and insightful experience, cutting through the clutter to bring you the news that truly matters.

    Because, let’s be honest, we all need a bit of sanity in the world filled with misinformation, clickbait and influencer opinions.

    Media freedom, media, newspapers, digital media, Business Day, design
    About Tiisetso Motsoeneng

    Tiisetso Motsoeneng is the acting editor of Business Day.
