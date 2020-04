Public Sector Manager magazine now available online

The April edition of the GCIS' Public Sector Manager publication is available for download.

Covid-19: How SA is uniting against the pandemic.



How Amas Masango, CEO of the South African Pharmacy Council, is increasing access to safe medicine.



Working towards a more effective parole system.



The African Union's Agenda 2063: the continent's masterplan to turn Africa into a global powerhouse.



Public servants must stand tall and blow the whistle on corruption.



SAPS 10111 emergency response line.

This issue features in-depth articles on:Download your copy here: https://bit.ly/2yhUZgX Thecommunicates with the strategic component of government's target audiences - senior public sector managers. The magazine aims to help public sector/government managers and their departments/agencies to improve the quality of the services they provide by reporting on management innovations and best practices within the public sector.For more information visit: https://www.publicsectormanager.co.za/