Public Sector Manager magazine now available online

Issued by: Topco Media
The April edition of the GCIS' Public Sector Manager publication is available for download.
This issue features in-depth articles on:
  • Covid-19: How SA is uniting against the pandemic.
  • How Amas Masango, CEO of the South African Pharmacy Council, is increasing access to safe medicine.
  • Working towards a more effective parole system.
  • The African Union's Agenda 2063: the continent's masterplan to turn Africa into a global powerhouse.
  • Public servants must stand tall and blow the whistle on corruption.
  • SAPS 10111 emergency response line.
Download your copy here: https://bit.ly/2yhUZgX.

The Public Sector Manager communicates with the strategic component of government's target audiences - senior public sector managers. The magazine aims to help public sector/government managers and their departments/agencies to improve the quality of the services they provide by reporting on management innovations and best practices within the public sector.

For more information visit: https://www.publicsectormanager.co.za/.

Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards.
