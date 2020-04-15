Public Sector Manager magazine now available online

This issue features in-depth articles on:
- Covid-19: How SA is uniting against the pandemic.
- How Amas Masango, CEO of the South African Pharmacy Council, is increasing access to safe medicine.
- Working towards a more effective parole system.
- The African Union's Agenda 2063: the continent's masterplan to turn Africa into a global powerhouse.
- Public servants must stand tall and blow the whistle on corruption.
- SAPS 10111 emergency response line.
The Public Sector Manager
communicates with the strategic component of government's target audiences - senior public sector managers. The magazine aims to help public sector/government managers and their departments/agencies to improve the quality of the services they provide by reporting on management innovations and best practices within the public sector.
