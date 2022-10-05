Catch the EuroShop 2023 roadshow in Joburg and Cape Town

EuroShop is recognised as the world's leading retail and display trade show. The last edition in 2020 filled 16 halls, totaling 123,800 m², and covered all the latest developments in retailing, merchandising, shopfitting, displays, and exhibitions and events.

Ever since 1966, the show has taken place every three years in Düsseldorf, Germany, where it attracts a global market. In February 2020, this translated into 2,300 exhibitors representing 57 countries, and 94,000 visitors from 142 countries.

It’s now almost time for the next show; the 2023 edition will run from 26 February to 2 March and is expected to be just as big and busy. To promote the event to the South African market, the Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in conjunction with the EuroShop organisers, is hosting complimentary presentations in Johannesburg and Cape Town to answer any questions potential visitors and exhibitors may have.

The details are:

Johannesburg Event

Date: Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Time: 8.30am for 9am–11.30am

Venue: Workshop 17, The Bank, 24 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank

Cape Town Event

Date: Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Time: 8.30am for 9am–11.30am

Venue: Workshop 17, Kloof Street, 32 Kloof Street, Gardens

Three speakers will present at both events:

Elke Moebius, Global Head Retail and Technology for Messe Düsseldorf and Director of EuroShop



Ulrich Spaan, EHI Retail Institute



Justin Hawes, Managing Director of Scan Display and President of the International Federation of Exhibition & Event Services (IFES).



As managing director of Scan Display and a regular EuroShop visitor and exhibitor, Justin will talk about his experiences at the show, and he can answer any questions attendees might have about it, either as a visitor or exhibitor. He says, “I founded Scan Display, an exhibition, events and display specialist, in 1996 and attended my first EuroShop in 1999. I have not missed a show since.”

“To me it is beneficial for three reasons. Firstly, it is a great place to see new solutions and the latest technology for the industry. Secondly, it’s an ideal platform for meeting new suppliers. And finally, it’s also a good place to find new customers.”

At the last few EuroShop shows, Scan Display has exhibited as part of the International Federation of Exhibition & Event Suppliers (IFES) pavilion. Scan Display was the first African member of the Brussels-based global expo and event contractor association, and through his involvement in IFES, Justin has gained a great deal of experience attending and exhibiting at international trade shows. He has a good insider perspective on the different events that are relevant to his industry and what each has to offer – information which he is eager to share.

One hall at EuroShop 2023 is again focused entirely on expo and event marketing, while many of the other 15 halls are still relevant to the industry, being:

retail technology



shopfitting, store design and visual merchandising



retail marketing



lighting



materials and surfaces



food service equipment



refrigeration and energy management



To register for the road show, please visit https://suedafrika.ahk.de/en/events/euroshop-2023

To find out more about EuroShop, go to https://www.euroshop-tradefair.com/



