Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Scan DisplayEdge GrowthBizcommunity.comSappiBateleur Brand PlanningWunderman ThompsonFeed That Bird Communication ConsultantsBabyYumYum.co.zaDistellMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Store Managers and Assistant Store Managers Pretoria
  • Stock Controller/Storeman Pretoria
  • Front Counter Assistant Johannesburg
  • Shop Assitant/Manager Hout Bay
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Massmart prepares to shut Game stores in East and West Africa

    5 Oct 2022
    Massmart has warned of the potential closure of Game stores in East and West Africa, after it failed to secure buyers for the assets.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Massmart announced last year that it would dispose of 14 Game stores in West and East Africa to stem losses in the struggling business. This included stores across Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. divestiture our 14-store Game portfolio
    in East and West Africa.

    "The performance and the complexity in running those businesses is something that frankly we needed to address. We've commenced a formal sales process, we're currently in discussions with potential purchasers to take on those stores," Massmart CEO Mitch Slape said last year.

    Image supplied. Fred Razak, Chief Trading Strategist from CMTrading
    Why Walmart's intended buyout of Massmart is a good thing

    By 20 Sep 2022

    Store closure consultations with staff

    However, in a Sens announcement issued today, 5 October, it appears Massmart isn't near executing a sale.

    "Shareholders are referred to the Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 26 December 2021 where Massmart disclosed in the notes that, following a review of its Game store portfolio in East and West Africa, it was exploring the possible disposal of the East and West African stores to local investors and entrepreneurs with a more intimate understanding of regional and local market conditions.

    "As a result, Massmart initiated a process over a 12-month period to investigate, as a preferred option, the opportunity to sell our East and West African stores to local investors. Unfortunately, this initiative did not deliver a meaningful outcome."

    Consequently, Massmart confirmed it has initiated potential store closure consultations with staff members in its Game stores in East and West Africa.

    Last month, US retail giant Walmart confirmed that it has signed an agreement to begin buying the 47% stake in Massmart that it does not already own.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Massmart, Game, store closures, physical retail, general merchandise

    Related

    New Lego store in Joburg first of its kind in Africa
    New Lego store in Joburg first of its kind in Africa3 hours ago
    Shoprite Avonwood in Elsies River, Western Cape. Source: Supplied
    Shoprite Group store openings in September create 521 new jobs30 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. Fred Razak, Chief Trading Strategist from CMTrading
    Why Walmart's intended buyout of Massmart is a good thing20 Sep 2022
    Retail concept We Are Egg expands to Joburg
    Retail concept We Are Egg expands to Joburg14 Sep 2022
    Regional mall footfall outpacing pre-pandemic levels - Flanagan & Gerard
    Regional mall footfall outpacing pre-pandemic levels - Flanagan & Gerard13 Sep 2022
    25 years in, nearly 450 stores later - the secret sauce behind The Crazy Store's success
    25 years in, nearly 450 stores later - the secret sauce behind The Crazy Store's success8 Sep 2022
    Puma South Africa grows retail footprint
    Puma South Africa grows retail footprint6 Sep 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Walmart inks deal to buy remaining stake in Massmart1 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz