Africa


Verve and Alida announce a seamless software and full service global insights offer

31 May 2023
Issued by: VERVE
Verve, experts in culture, communities and smart digital insight, and Alida, the leader in community-centred customer experience, today announce a seamless software and full service global insights offering.
Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida
Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida
Andrew Cooper, Verve founder and CEO
Andrew Cooper, Verve founder and CEO

The Verve-Alida partnership offers a full software and services proposition with flexible client servicing levels from DIY, Do-It-Together through to Verve’s Full Service holistic insights offer.

Verve founder and CEO, Andrew Cooper comments: “Modern business models often lead to vendors being focused on being either SaaS software vendors or service providers, thereby creating a gap for many clients who want a seamless, but flexible, one stop solution.”

Cooper continues: “Central to our offer is going beyond ‘traditional’ research services to look at a problem through multiple lenses. We provide clients with holistic insight by combining community research with a range of cultural intelligence approaches, including commercial semiotics, social intelligence and AI to deliver a more nuanced, joined up, view of the customer.”

Ross Wainwright, CEO Alida, adds: “Both Alida and Verve are driven by the goal to help our clients build meaningful relationships and make better business decisions for their customers. Together with Alida’s community-centered CX software and Verve’s unique approach to community panels and smart digital research services, we’ve been able to provide even more value for our clients.”

Existing flagship Verve clients, including Samsung and John Lewis Partnership, have already moved to the Alida platform, with new clients such as Halfords, M&S and NBrown also adopting the Alida platform and Verve services offering.

VERVE
We take a holistic approach to understanding people, helping our clients react to global change through specialisms in Culture, Communities and Smart Digital Insight. Proudly independent, we're one Global team, bringing joined-up thinking for the best answers to business challenges.

Culture - An 'Outside In' approach to human understanding.

We decode culture to expose the hidden forces that influence consumer attitudes and behaviours. Led by Verve's expert Ignite practitioners, we combine semiotics, trends analysis and Social Intelligence with AI-led tools and a global network of leading-edge consumers to build a complete picture of now and what's coming next.

Communities- Reconnecting businesses with the real people behind the data.

Verve communities are like having a group of customers in the room next door, who you can talk to whenever you want, about whatever you want, in an authentic and joined-up way. Central to any insight ecosystem, our communities combine robust quant, intimate qual and behavioural data to deliver fully rounded customer understanding.

Smart Digital Insight - Agile working processes and leading-edge toolkits.

We deliver sophisticated insight and dynamic answers at the pace our clients need. Whether using social intelligence and digital ethnography or predictive modelling and data fusion, our insight approaches follow a core ethos: more collaborative, more iterative and more actionable.
