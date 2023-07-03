Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Maximizer SoftwareBrand AvatarBroad MediaDentsuOrnicoDelta Victor BravoeatbigfishBrand InfluenceBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRHOT 102.7FMMann MadeVicinity MediaJoe PublicFox Networks GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


MyBroadband launches professional video and photography services for its clients

3 Jul 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
MyBroadband clients can immediately reap the benefits of this exciting partnership through unboxing videos, review videos, executive video profiles, interview videos, podcasts, and photoshoots.
MyBroadband launches professional video and photography services for its clients

MyBroadband has partnered with Broad Media Studios to launch professional video and photography services for its clients.

The partnership enables MyBroadband to provide a wide range of world-class services, including:

  • Professional video shooting, production, and editing
  • Professional storyboard creation and script writing
  • Professional photography, image editing, and graphic design
  • Access to an ultra-modern studio with the latest equipment

MyBroadband clients can immediately reap the benefits of this exciting partnership through unboxing videos, review videos, executive video profiles, interview videos, podcasts, and photoshoots.

You can watch a new MyBroadband review video below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – review video

Powerful promotions and no restrictions

MyBroadband's studio services are complemented by powerful promotions that see videos and photos reaching their desired target audience.

Videos produced by MyBroadband, for example, are also promoted on MyBroadband and MyBroadband's YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok pages.

Additionally, there are no usage restrictions on the videos and photos produced.

A client will have the original video and photo files sent to them, which may be reposted to their own channels or repurposed as they see fit.

Contact the MyBroadband marketing team to find out more.

NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: Samsung, MyBroadband, Broad Media



Related

BusinessTech launches professional video packages for its clients
Broad MediaBusinessTech launches professional video packages for its clients27 Jun 2023
Why South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor
Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor20 Jun 2023
Quality is king: Why ad UX should be top priority for advertisers
Invibes AdvertisingQuality is king: Why ad UX should be top priority for advertisers13 Jun 2023
10 campuses in 10 minutes: Time flies when you're having fun!
Student Village10 campuses in 10 minutes: Time flies when you're having fun!13 Jun 2023
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
Broad MediaMyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos13 Jun 2023
Verve and Alida announce a seamless software and full service global insights offer
VERVEVerve and Alida announce a seamless software and full service global insights offer31 May 2023
Why South African companies are flocking to mobile advertising
Broad MediaWhy South African companies are flocking to mobile advertising30 May 2023
Award-winning South African ISP shares recipe for success
BirthmarkAward-winning South African ISP shares recipe for success29 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz