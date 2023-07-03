MyBroadband launches professional video and photography services for its clients

MyBroadband clients can immediately reap the benefits of this exciting partnership through unboxing videos, review videos, executive video profiles, interview videos, podcasts, and photoshoots.

MyBroadband has partnered with Broad Media Studios to launch professional video and photography services for its clients.

The partnership enables MyBroadband to provide a wide range of world-class services, including:

Professional video shooting, production, and editing



Professional storyboard creation and script writing



Professional photography, image editing, and graphic design



Access to an ultra-modern studio with the latest equipment

You can watch a new MyBroadband review video below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – review video

Powerful promotions and no restrictions

MyBroadband's studio services are complemented by powerful promotions that see videos and photos reaching their desired target audience.

Videos produced by MyBroadband, for example, are also promoted on MyBroadband and MyBroadband's YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok pages.

Additionally, there are no usage restrictions on the videos and photos produced.

A client will have the original video and photo files sent to them, which may be reposted to their own channels or repurposed as they see fit.

Contact the MyBroadband marketing team to find out more.



