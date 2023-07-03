Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuOrnicoDelta Victor BravoeatbigfishBrand InfluenceBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRHOT 102.7FMMann MadeVicinity MediaJoe PublicFox Networks GroupWunderman ThompsonAdclick AfricaInvibes AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Dentsu Africa welcomes a familiar face as their new chief financial officer

3 Jul 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu is celebrating a new era as they bid farewell to Bevis Hoets who has been the chief financial officer (CFO) for Dentsu Africa for over 10 years. During his time at Dentsu, Hoets has made significant contributions both locally and across the African region.
Dentsu Africa welcomes a familiar face as their new chief financial officer

Together with Dawn Rowlands, Dentsu Africa’s CEO, Hoets has played a vital role in building a high-performance team across the region, growing the African talent pool from a team of 40 to over 1500 inspired people under their leadership, across 11 markets.

Hoets will be taking on a new role at Rubro, a family business, to further drive the company’s expansion globally. Dentsu wish him all the best for his future endeavours and know that his family business will continue thrive with his support.

Stepping into the role of dentsu Africa CFO is Ruschda Ismail, former CFO for Dentsu South Africa. Ruschda joined dentsu in July 2016 as the CFO for Dentsu SA, having spent two years at Dentsu Creative, formerly known as John Brown South Africa, as Finance Director, and 10 years at Media24 in various financial management roles.

True to form, Ruschda oversees all things financial at Dentsu South Africa, she is an experienced CFO with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry. Ismail’s extensive knowledge and experience in finance strategy, accounting, group accounts, internal controls, tax and financial reporting is unrivalled.

Commenting on her promotion, Ismail had this to say: “I am extremely excited for the next stage of my career journey. Working with our group’s incredible talent has led me to this amazing new chapter as dentsu Africa’s CFO. Dentsu is a place for growth, and this is deeply rooted in the culture of the business. I am really looking forward to working with all my new colleagues across the region and contributing to achieving great value for all our stakeholders, from our shareholders right through to the communities that we serve.”

Continuing the vision and strategy of Dentsu Africa, Dentsu is proud to have Ismail move into this position and contribute to dentsu being the first fully female-led network in Africa with a priority and emphasis on empowering women, succession planning and growing our people. Ismail has worked closely with Bevis and the dentsu Africa finance team throughout her seven years at Dentsu. She is highly driven and thrives on the challenge of streamlining processes to maximise efficiencies. With her vast knowledge and experience, Ismail will ensure a smooth handover process and that all finance elements continue to function effectively, ultimately leading Dentsu Africa to greater success.

NextOptions
Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
Read more: Dawn Rowlands, Bevis Hoets, Dentsu Africa



Related

Dentsu Africa triumphs with gold at the prestigious Northstar Awards
DentsuDentsu Africa triumphs with gold at the prestigious Northstar Awards15 Jun 2023
Dentsu announces new group operations director SSA
DentsuDentsu announces new group operations director SSA5 Jun 2023
Dentsu Africa come out on top at the 2023 Pitcher Awards
DentsuDentsu Africa come out on top at the 2023 Pitcher Awards22 May 2023
Dentsu launches NightVision, a digital adtech solution for advertising in the face of load shedding
DentsuDentsu launches NightVision, a digital adtech solution for advertising in the face of load shedding11 May 2023
Fusion of entertainment, music, culture and influencer marketing
DentsuFusion of entertainment, music, culture and influencer marketing5 Apr 2023
Dentsu invests 30% of OOH spend to Black-owned OOH media business in SA
DentsuDentsu invests 30% of OOH spend to Black-owned OOH media business in SA2 Mar 2023
Source © Adobo Magazine Moving Walls and Dentsu Africa have formed a partnership to launch a full-stack Out of Home (OOH) advertising technology platform across multiple markets in the continent
OOH and DOOH solution for Africa launches20 Feb 2023
Dentsu launches Procurement Academy for media and creative agencies
DentsuDentsu launches Procurement Academy for media and creative agencies8 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz