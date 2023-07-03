Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuOrnicoDelta Victor BravoeatbigfishBrand InfluenceBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRHOT 102.7FMMann MadeVicinity MediaJoe PublicFox Networks GroupWunderman ThompsonAdclick AfricaInvibes AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


TikTok shakes up SA social media 'Big Five'

3 Jul 2023
Issued by: Ornico
The "Big Five" social media platforms in South Africa have been shaken up, as TikTok leaps past Instagram into second place, and challenges the dominant social network, Facebook, in several segments.

This is one of the key finding of the South African Social Media Landscape 2023 study, released by brand intelligence consultancy Ornico and market research house World Wide Worx.

Facebook, with a commanding 56.7% penetration of South African aged 15 and over, living in cities and towns, continues to dominate the social media scene. However, TikTok has seen explosive growth, and surpassed Instagram to claim second position at 30.6%. Notably, TikTok's appeal extends beyond its under-15 target audience, making significant inroads into the 15+ market. The study delves into this phenomenon further, examining the platform's impact on different age groups.

Instagram remains a popular choice among South African social media users, boasting 27.6% penetration, while Twitter retains a significant following despite its troubled takeover by Elon Musk, standing at 22.5%. LinkedIn is far behind, but its 14.7% penetration is healthy for a professional networking platform that does not hold youth appeal.

The data is based on Ask Afrika's Target Group Index (TGI), which surveys 16,000 South Africans every six months. Ornico and World Wide Worx also conduct a survey of social media usage by South Africa’s biggest brands, and integrate the findings with several additional data sources, into one of the country’s most anticipated research reports of the year. The report is made available to the market at no cost.

“The youth audience is key to social media in South Africa,” says Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx. “When a platform like TikTok, which has deep reach among those aged under 15, breaks through to this extent in the older youth market, as well as among young adults, we can see the landscape undergoing a significant shift.”

The study highlights the correlation between social media platforms' popularity and the proportion of highly active users. Facebook emerges as the leader, with nearly 8 out of 10 users being highly active. TikTok and Instagram exhibit similar levels of user engagement, while LinkedIn has a relatively small proportion of highly active users. This distinction implies that platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram are deeply integrated into users' lifestyles, whereas LinkedIn is more closely associated with their “workstyles”, says Goldstuck.

Another significant insight from the study is the impact of privilege on social media usage. Across most platforms, there is a strong correlation between race, socio-economic level (SEL), and general usage, as well as highly active usage.

“This observation serves as a reminder to South Africans on social media to acknowledge their privilege and serves as a key theme throughout the report's analysis of individual platforms.,” says Goldstuck “For example, TikTok’s one weakness is the extent to which its penetration is correlated with socio-economic level (SEL).”

At the highest level, SEL 1, TikTok has massive penetration, at 57% of this population segment. It drops off steadily to 28% at SEL 8, and then almost vanishes, with the two lowest SELs seeing below 8% penetration.

“This partly tells us that TikTok and privilege go hand in hand, across all population groups.”

Meanwhile, the industry survey conducted as part of study, among more than 100 of the country’s biggest brands, revealed that Twitter experienced a significant decline in the percentage of major brands using it as a marketing platform, dropping from 69% to 63%, compared to a high of 88% in 2019.

Says Oresti Patricios, CEO of Ornico: “One of the big shifts measured in the survey was in the proportion of companies at the highest spend category and those at the lowest. Almost the exact percentage of decline in those spending more than R50,000 a month, a 9% drop from 22% down to 13%, was applied to the increase in the lowest category.

“The survey saw a 10%, rise from 54% to 64%, in the percentage of those spending less than R10,000 a month. Interestingly, this coincided with a similar rise in the proportion of companies using social media as a means to lower cost of communications, from 20% to 27%.”

On the question of whether social media brought brand returns, the positive response remains rock-steady at 65%, says Patricios.

“When asked to specify returns, one stood out above all others: Brand awareness. While it did lead the way last year, at 60%, it thoroughly dominated, with 91% citing this benefit.”

The industry survey offers valuable insights into the changing dynamics of social media in South Africa. As brands navigate the evolving digital landscape, understanding these trends is crucial for developing effective marketing strategies and maximizing their online presence.

Among other, Patricios warns in the introduction to the South African Social Media Landscape 2023 report that artificial intelligence (AI) holds the potential to hand control of social media to bots.

“As we witness the increasing integration of AI-based technologies into every facet of our online existence, we are inadvertently surrendering the right to our internet freedom to unconscious algorithms,” he says. “Once a space where the human touch prevailed, social media now veers toward a future where we engage with bots, moderated by bots, and our very opinions are shaped by bots.”

TikTok shakes up SA social media 'Big Five'

Download report

To watch the report launch webinar visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0bvW2Cjqrk

Media contacts:

Relebohile Kobeli, Head of Marketing OrnicoGroup 
Landline: +27 11 884 5041 
Email: az.oc.puorgocinro@KelihobeleR

NextOptions
Ornico
Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
Read more: Facebook, twitter, World Wide Worx, LinkedIn, Ornico, Instagram, social media landscape, TikTok



Related

Experts say Elon Musk's decisions undermine new CEO. Source: Reuters.
Elon Musk's Twitter rate limits could undermine new CEO, ad experts say23 hours ago
MTN SA collabs with Meta to offer users daily free 15MB of Facebook
MTN SA collabs with Meta to offer users daily free 15MB of Facebook3 days ago
Source: © Egor Kotenko The SA Social Media Industry Report 2023 shows a strong correlation in South Africa between access to social media and privilege.
Social media access in SA linked to privilege, while AI emerges as game-changer3 days ago
Source: © The Star Nando's in the UK is facing a backlash after stating it is adopting a cashless model
UK Nando's faces backlash after cashless tweet goes viral28 Jun 2023
Brand Influence's Gen Z campaign ignites frenzy for Prime Hydration launch at Checkers
Brand InfluenceBrand Influence's Gen Z campaign ignites frenzy for Prime Hydration launch at Checkers27 Jun 2023
Brand Finance Media rankings: Twitter down while Google maintains top spot for third year running
Brand Finance Media rankings: Twitter down while Google maintains top spot for third year running27 Jun 2023
Ogilvy launches specialised hub to help brands harness the power of TikTok
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy launches specialised hub to help brands harness the power of TikTok26 Jun 2023
Discover the power of TikTok to unlock new markets with TK.Lab
Ogilvy South AfricaDiscover the power of TikTok to unlock new markets with TK.Lab15 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz