Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

WavemakerATKASA - Digital AgencyDentsuDStv Media Salesicandi CQSebenzaHellopeterIMC ConferenceHybrid Media ConsultingBroad MediaOgilvy South AfricaEast Coast RadioPrimedia BroadcastingHoorah DigitalOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Big growth in South African companies advertising on Daily Investor

9 May 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Daily Investor's rapid success since launching in August 2022 can be attributed to several factors - of which its large, influential audience is key.
Big growth in South African companies advertising on Daily Investor

Daily Investor has seen huge growth in the number of South African companies advertising on its site in 2023.

This growth in advertisers has naturally been accompanied by an increase the amount of advertising budget being allocated to Daily Investor.

Daily Investor’s rapid success since launching in August 2022 can be attributed to several factors – of which its large, influential audience is key.

Daily Investor is read by 1.2 million South Africans each month. These readers include:

  • 676,000 active investors
  • 214,000 earn over R1m per year
  • 120,000 finance/investment professionals

The draw for these readers is Daily Investor’s excellent content, with coverage of the latest news, investing insights, financial data, stock picks, company features, and Smart Money interviews available.

Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is Daily Investor’s investment, finance, and business video podcast – and has proved extremely popular in the market.

Strong advertising growth

“Daily Investor’s growth, both in terms of its audience and advertising campaigns being booked, has been superb,” said Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster. “We have seen a big increase in the number of companies partnering with us and expect this trend to continue for the remainder of 2023.”

The graph below shows the growth in advertising budgets received by Daily Investor in Q1 of 2023.

Big growth in South African companies advertising on Daily Investor


NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: Alishia Seckam, Kevin Lancaster, Broad Media, Daily Investor

Related

Best Q1 ever - record start to 2023 for BusinessTech
Broad MediaBest Q1 ever - record start to 2023 for BusinessTech3 May 2023
Grow your IT company on MyBroadband
Broad MediaGrow your IT company on MyBroadband18 Apr 2023
Daily Investor grows to over 1 million South African readers
Broad MediaDaily Investor grows to over 1 million South African readers4 Apr 2023
South Africa's biggest-ever mobile network quality test kicks off
Broad MediaSouth Africa's biggest-ever mobile network quality test kicks off27 Mar 2023
Sponsored articles on TopAuto - Trusted by South African car buyers
Broad MediaSponsored articles on TopAuto - Trusted by South African car buyers22 Mar 2023
The best way to reach SMEs in South Africa
Broad MediaThe best way to reach SMEs in South Africa14 Mar 2023
Daily Investor shows exceptional growth
Broad MediaDaily Investor shows exceptional growth10 Mar 2023
BusinessTech - The best place to advertise your brand
Broad MediaBusinessTech - The best place to advertise your brand7 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz