Big growth in South African companies advertising on Daily Investor

Daily Investor's rapid success since launching in August 2022 can be attributed to several factors - of which its large, influential audience is key.

Daily Investor has seen huge growth in the number of South African companies advertising on its site in 2023.

This growth in advertisers has naturally been accompanied by an increase the amount of advertising budget being allocated to Daily Investor.

Daily Investor is read by 1.2 million South Africans each month. These readers include:

676,000 active investors



active investors 214,000 earn over R1m per year



earn over R1m per year 120,000 finance/investment professionals

The draw for these readers is Daily Investor’s excellent content, with coverage of the latest news, investing insights, financial data, stock picks, company features, and Smart Money interviews available.

Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is Daily Investor’s investment, finance, and business video podcast – and has proved extremely popular in the market.

Strong advertising growth

“Daily Investor’s growth, both in terms of its audience and advertising campaigns being booked, has been superb,” said Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster. “We have seen a big increase in the number of companies partnering with us and expect this trend to continue for the remainder of 2023.”

The graph below shows the growth in advertising budgets received by Daily Investor in Q1 of 2023.



