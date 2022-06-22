Do agencies recognise and engage responsibly?

When it comes to corporate responsibility and economic, social, and environmental factors 79% of agencies rate their work at three out of five stars or above.
ACT Responsible and Nielsenlaunched the Corporate Responsibility in the global advertising industry report at Cannes
This is according to ACT Responsible and Nielsen's findings from their first survey on Corporate Responsibility in the global advertising industry at Cannes.
The survey aimed to showcase how advertising agencies across the globe embrace corporate responsibility and economic, social, and environmental factors.
Overall, 43% of respondents stated their agency is doing a good or great job. Another 37% report that their agency is more “average” while 21% responded that their agency is below average or doing poorly.
Fewer than half of all agencies (48%) actively track progress of their corporate responsibility progress and just over one-third (36%) have a team dedicated to corporate responsibility.
Walk the talk
"We believe ad agencies are key players in driving the Corporate Responsibility agenda and getting the industry to walk the talk in sustainability is essential,” says Isa Kurata, co-founder of ACT Responsible, an international non-profit organisation.
“The findings show that while the topic is important to agencies, it’s critical that they measure their progress to showcase the excellent work they’re doing,” adds Kurata.
“This research is intended to help agencies and advertisers recognise and engage with the world in a positive, responsible way,” says Cathy Heeley, international media analytics lead, Nielsen.
“These insights are important for those seeking to improve their corporate social responsibility, or further continue their already strong efforts,” she states.
Overall findings
- 35% say corporate responsibility has only become a concern in the last three years.
- 7% say corporate responsibility has been an agency focus for 10 or more years.
- 80% identify diversity and inclusion as a key theme in their agency.
- 66% identify the environment as a key theme in their agency.
- 76% of EU respondents say the environment is priority compared to 63% in the US and 29% in South America.
- 90% of US respondents say diversity & inclusion is a priority, compared to 70% of EU respondents.
- 58% identify employee management as a key theme in their agency.
- 14% identify responsible supply chain management as a priority.
