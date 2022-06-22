Warc launches the Warc Digital Commerce

Warc has launched the Warc Digital Commerce, a one-stop destination bringing together analysis, best practices and insights for brand marketers and e-commerce leaders to build digital platform marketing strategies and plan for success.

Index Reports

In-depth, evidence-based reports on major digital commerce platforms including Amazon, Walmart, Instacart (with Target and Kroger launching soon).

Proprietary data and deep dives into nine top categories and their subcategories: Non-Alcoholic drinks, Baby Products, Health, Toys/Games, Food, Beauty & Personal Care, Household Supplies, Pet Supplies and Consumer Electronics.

Expert commentary on the challenges and opportunities that exist on the platform and what it takes to win.

Extensive benchmarks and data-driven analysis to uncover what is truly best in class in the most competitive categories and subcategories.

All reports will be refreshed quarterly.

Platform Primers

Extensively detailed profiles of the retail media offerings of Amazon and Instacart (with Walmart coming soon).

Developed in conjunction with Colin Lewis, an authority on retail media networks and respected advisor to numerous top brands and retailers on the topic of Retail Media Networks.

Case Studies and ‘How to Win’ Articles

An assortment of continuously refreshed articles providing a detailed look at the strategies and tactics successful brands are using to grow their brands online and quickly outpace their competitors.

Data Points

Track retail media benchmarks and stay ahead of the market with snackable insights on ad spend, shopper journeys and industry growth.

Amin Mrini, VP of Warc Digital Commerce, said, “Warc Digital Commerce is founded on the belief that brand marketing and e-commerce are converging - yet the two disciplines speak different languages and have different metrics for success.”“With this launch, we will provide a clear understanding of how to optimise presence, media investment and use creativity to magnify influence on the major digital platforms and drive sales,” Mrini continued.Patrick Miller, co-president, Ascential Digital Commerce, added, "As the worlds of marketing, sales, supply chain, and digital commerce come together, it's paramount that marketers have a comprehensive understanding of how their brands are showing up and performing on the major retailers. The launch of Warc's Digital Commerce platform is a gamechanger for brand marketers wanting to understand theirs and their competitors' latest performance data and gain insights and knowledge that will help grow their brand."Combining the marketing expertise of Warc with the e-commerce platform knowledge of Ascential, Warc Digital Commerce will include: